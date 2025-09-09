MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Can Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller Replace Trea Turner Or Alec Bohm? Uh, Not Yet
The post Can Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller Replace Trea Turner Or Alec Bohm? Uh, Not Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Could Aidan Miller replace injured Trea Turner at shortstop? (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images It’s so obvious that it has to be asked: Why isn’t Phillies prospect Aidan Miller getting called up? Two starting infielders — shortstop Trea Turner (hamstring) and third baseman Alec Bohm (shoulder) — got sent to the IL on Monday, creating an opening that seems to be screaming for the kid’s arrival. But no, the Phillies have called up utilityman Otto Kemp and infielder Donovan Walton to replace Turner and Bohm on the active roster. Kemp made his big-league debut earlier this year, slashing just .196/.270/.393 in 145 at-bats before getting sent back down. Walton is a 31-year-old journeyman with a .174 batting average in 190 ABs in the majors. Even before Bohm’s IL stint had been announced, former Phillies GM and current broadcaster Ruben Amaro posed the idea of promoting Miller after Turner went down. “Does (Miller) come to the big leagues now that the other guy’s down?” Amaro said on the latest episode of The Phillies Show which dropped Monday. “(Miller) has been spectacular. I know that Larry Bowa believes in him as a shortstop. He’s developed by leaps and bounds, and he’s playing his best baseball right now.” Miller, the Phils’ top prospect outside of Andrew Painter, got elevated to triple-A Lehigh Valley Sunday, after ripping up double-A pitching for the past couple months. In his last 28 games, he’s slashed .352/.495/.634 with four home runs and eight stolen bases. As soon as Turner got injured, Phillies fans unleashed a social-media firestorm calling for Miller getting his cup of coffee. But let’s be real, it’s a massive ask of a 21-year-old — with no ABs above double-A — to get called to The Show amid…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:42
Empowered Funds announces plans to liquidate three cryptocurrency ETFs this month
PANews reported on September 9 that according to PRNewswire, the fund company Empowered Funds announced that it will liquidate three cryptocurrency ETFs for which 21Shares US LLC and ARK Investment Management LLC serve as sub-advisors. They are: ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (ARKA), ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (ARKZ), and ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Innovation ETF (ARKD). It is reported that the last trading day of the relevant ETFs is September 25, and the liquidation date is planned to be around September 26.
PANews
2025/09/09 09:42
BitMine Widens Ethereum Treasury Lead as ETH Stash Hits $9 Billion With Latest Buy
The post BitMine Widens Ethereum Treasury Lead as ETH Stash Hits $9 Billion With Latest Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief BitMine Immersion Technologies bolstered its Ethereum treasury and now holds more than 2 million ETH. The firm’s Ethereum holdings have hit $9 billion, extending its lead over other ETH treasury firms. BMNR invested $20 million in a publicly traded firm undertaking a Worldcoin strategy, sending OCTO shares up 3,000%. Bitcoin miner turned Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies has surpassed 2 million ETH in holdings, boosting its ETH treasury to a value of approximately $9 billion, the firm announced on Monday. BitMine (BMNR) now maintains holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin (about $215 million worth), and $266 million in cash. “As we mentioned in our August chairman’s message, the convergence of both Wall Street moving onto the blockchain and AI/agentic-AI creating a token economy is creating a supercycle for Ethereum,” said BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, in a statement. The firm also made its first strategic “moonshot” investment, investing $20 million in Eightco Holdings, an ecommerce company that is undertaking a digital assets treasury strategy centered on Worldcoin (WLD)—the native token of the World Chain network co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman. The investment is its first as part of a strategy it says is like Google’s “Other Bets,” or relatively small investments that may lead to outsized returns. For the Ethereum treasury company, that means making “select investments in bold ideas that enhance Ethereum network value.” “BitMine wants to support and back innovative projects that create value for the Ethereum ecosystem. As an ERC-20 native token, World is aligned with Ethereum,” Lee said. Amid news of the firm’s investment, shares of Eightco Holdings (OCTO) jumped more than 3,000% to $46.01 after the opening bell on Monday. Shares in BMNR are also up around 0.5% in early trading, now changing hands for $42.36. That mark is down about 18%…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:41
Best Upcoming Crypto Alert: MoonBull’s Whitelist Draws Buzz While Pepe Sees 59% Volume Rise and Pudgy Penguins Expand
What makes one meme coin stand out from the endless stream of new projects? Sometimes it’s utility, sometimes it’s hype, and other times it’s a rare opportunity to get in before the rest of the market even knows what’s happening. Right now, three names are drawing serious attention: MoonBull, Pepe, and Pudgy Penguins. MoonBull is […]
Coinstats
2025/09/09 09:40
Supreme Court Will Take On Trump Tariffs— And Case Is Cut And Dry
The post Supreme Court Will Take On Trump Tariffs— And Case Is Cut And Dry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A swath of President Trump’s tariffs were recently dealt another legal setback — this time in an appeals court. In a 7-4 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Trump overstepped his presidential authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. On “Forbes Newsroom,” former Sen. John Danforth (R-MO), a chair of “Our Republican Legacy,” discussed the legal fight to get President Trump’s tariffs struck down, a cause for which he filed an amicus brief. Watch the full interview above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/09/08/former-gop-senator-john-danforth-supreme-court-will-take-on-trump-tariffs–and-case-is-cut-and-dry/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:39
Leading Art Auction Is Quiting The NFT Market
The post Leading Art Auction Is Quiting The NFT Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christie’s the world’s largest art auction house, its shuttering its digital art division, home to many NFTs. The institution hosted a $69 million NFT auction in 2021, helping kickstart the sector’s fame. Theoretically, the firm may continue selling NFTs in the “21st Century Art” category, but this seems unlikely. The Art World Ditches NFTs The NFT sector took the world by storm in 2022, but the broader Web3 sector has largely moved on. Although there was a brief revival earlier this year, and the space is still exploring use cases, this is unrelated to their purported use as an art form. Christie’s, the world’s largest art auction house, is shuttering all its NFT services: Sponsored Sponsored “Christie’s has made a strategic decision to reformat digital art sales. The company will continue to sell digital art within the larger 20th and 21st Century Art category,” the institution claimed in a statement. This may seem like a minor development, but the art auction house is very key to NFT history. In 2021, Christie’s made history by selling an NFT collection for $69 million. This largely helped trigger the technology’s rise to fame, powering the gains of 2022. Christie’s even launched an on-chain auction platform as a show of confidence. It may be difficult to see why that confidence is gone today. Objectively, NFTs aren’t performing much worse than they have been in 2023 or 2024. For one, the top NFT collections’ trading volume increased by nearly 90% in the last 24 hours. The sector’s most recent peak is smaller than in 2024, but it’s not a significant drop. NFT Market Caps. Source: CoinGecko More Than Volumes and Market Caps Unfortunately, though, stats like that are irrelevant to NFTs’ place in the art world. Years ago, serious artists heralded them as an important future for digital art,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:38
US Lawmakers Seek Treasury Report on Feasibility, Security of Government-Held Bitcoin
The House spending bill seeks to direct the Treasury to assess the feasibility and governance of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 09:37
Putin Adviser Warns US Uses Stablecoins and Gold to Devalue $37T Debt
Recent claims suggest that the United States is leveraging stablecoins to manipulate economic stability and devalue national debt, according to an analysis by a Russian presidential advisor. The discussion highlights the growing influence of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology on global financial systems and the potential geopolitical implications of these digital assets. Accusations of US Strategic [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/09 09:37
Murdochs Settle Succession Dispute With Blockbuster Deal
The post Murdochs Settle Succession Dispute With Blockbuster Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of billionaire News Corp. and Fox Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch, will gain control of his family’s media business, according to a statement, ending a years-long succession saga with a multibillion-dollar deal. The settlement was announced Monday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Rupert and Lachlan agreed to a settlement with Lachlan’s siblings, Prudence, Elisabeth and James, giving Lachlan control of the family trust that includes controlling interests in Fox Corp. and News Corp., the latter of which is the publisher of The Wall Street Journal. Prudence, Elisabeth and James will no longer be beneficiaries of the trust, according to a Fox Corp. statement, and will receive about $1.4 billion each, according to Bloomberg, which based the figure on Monday share prices of Fox and News Corp. The settlement is valued at $3.3 billion, The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations. The current trust will sell 16.9 million Class B Fox shares and 14.2 million Class B News Corp. shares to fund the settlements, and will be dissolved. A new trust for Lachlan will expire in 2050, ensuring Lachlan’s control of the media empire until that year, according to the statement. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Forbes Valuation We estimate Rupert and his family’s net worth at $24.4 billion as of Monday, up from $19.5 billion in 2024. Key Background Rupert’s initial succession plan involved dividing control of his media empire to his four eldest children. That changed in 2023 when Rupert sought to give Lachlan full control over the companies, provoking a lawsuit from Prudence, Elisabeth and James in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:36
Ronda Rousey Shuts Down Talk Of Her Fighting On UFC White House Card
The post Ronda Rousey Shuts Down Talk Of Her Fighting On UFC White House Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 05: Ronda Rousey receives her hall of fame trophy after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has not set foot inside the Octagon since December 2016, when she lost her bid to become a two-time UFC champ, falling to Amanda Nunes by knockout at UFC 207. Now, with talk that Rousey could return to the UFC for the 2026 UFC fight card at the White House, the former champ has made it known that she will not be participating in that event in Washington D.C. “I am not fighting at the White House,” Rousey said on The Lapsed Fan Podcast. “I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. “But I ain’t fighting on the (expletive) White House.” When asked what she would say if UFC CEO Dana White, with who Rousey has always had a good relationship, asked her to fight on the card, Rousey said, “I got better (expletive) to do. My kid needs pasta.” Rousey joined the UFC in 2012 after winning and defending the Strikeforce bantamweight title. With the UFC buying that promotion, the UFC made Rousey the inaugural UFC women’s champ. Rousey defended the title for the first time at UFC 157 in February 2013 with a submission win over Liz Carmouche. Rousey would go on to defend her crown six times before losing to Holly Holm at UFC 193. Rousey was an enormous betting favorite to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:33
