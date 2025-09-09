Ronda Rousey Shuts Down Talk Of Her Fighting On UFC White House Card

The post Ronda Rousey Shuts Down Talk Of Her Fighting On UFC White House Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 05: Ronda Rousey receives her hall of fame trophy after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has not set foot inside the Octagon since December 2016, when she lost her bid to become a two-time UFC champ, falling to Amanda Nunes by knockout at UFC 207. Now, with talk that Rousey could return to the UFC for the 2026 UFC fight card at the White House, the former champ has made it known that she will not be participating in that event in Washington D.C. “I am not fighting at the White House,” Rousey said on The Lapsed Fan Podcast. “I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. “But I ain’t fighting on the (expletive) White House.” When asked what she would say if UFC CEO Dana White, with who Rousey has always had a good relationship, asked her to fight on the card, Rousey said, “I got better (expletive) to do. My kid needs pasta.” Rousey joined the UFC in 2012 after winning and defending the Strikeforce bantamweight title. With the UFC buying that promotion, the UFC made Rousey the inaugural UFC women’s champ. Rousey defended the title for the first time at UFC 157 in February 2013 with a submission win over Liz Carmouche. Rousey would go on to defend her crown six times before losing to Holly Holm at UFC 193. Rousey was an enormous betting favorite to…