WWE Raw Live Results, Winners And Grades On September 8, 2025

The post WWE Raw Live Results, Winners And Grades On September 8, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AJ Lee returns to WWE Raw WWE WWE Raw advertised the return of AJ Lee to Raw for the first time in 10 years after Lee made her dramatic return to SmackDown to take out Becky Lynch this past Friday. Raw also advertised AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano after El Grande cost Styles the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez. The Raw broadcast from August 25, 2025 garnered 2.6 million viewers. WWE Raw Match Card And Results AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez WWE Raw On Netflix Ratings And Viewership August 25, 2025 | 2.6 million global views (No. 6) August 18, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 5) August 11, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 6) August 4, 2025 | 3.0 million global views (No. 5) July 28, 2025 | 2.7 million global views (No. 8) WWE Raw Ticket Sales WWE Raw Venue: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisc.) WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 8,785 WWE Raw Tickets Available: 665 When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch WWE Raw Date: Monday, September 8, 2025 WWE Raw Start Time: 5:00 00 PST (8:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights On 9/8/25 Stay tuned for WWE Raw updates throughout the night. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/08/wwe-raw-live-results-winners-and-grades-on-september-8-2025/
2025/09/09 09:51
Bitcoin ATM operator Athena Bitcoin is being sued by the US court for high fees and neglecting elderly fraud.

PANews reported on September 9th, according to Decrypt, that U.S. Attorney Brian L. Schwalb of Washington, D.C., has sued Bitcoin ATM operator Athena Bitcoin, accusing it of failing to disclose fees as high as 26% and ignoring fraud targeting elderly users. The lawsuit alleges that Athena, which operates 4,100 ATMs in five countries, charged some users Bitcoin conversion fees far above market value, without clearly stating the fees on their receipts. Prosecutors accuse the company of violating consumer protection laws and financially exploiting the elderly. Athena denies the allegations and says it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.
2025/09/09 09:50
Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high

Nasdaq-listed Lion Group currently holds 6,629 Solana and over one million Sui and plans to gradually convert it all into Hyperliquid tokens. Nasdaq-listed trading platform Lion Group Holding has announced plans to shift its entire stash of Sui and Solana into HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain.The Singapore-based trading platform said in a statement on Monday that it plans to exchange its Solana (SOL) and SUI (SUI) gradually over time to lower the average acquisition cost by “taking advantage of market volatility and accumulating HYPE at optimal prices.” Lion Group CEO Wilson Wang said the company’s shift to hold all Hyperliquid (HYPE) “through a disciplined accumulation process,” would “enhance portfolio efficiency,” and position the platform for “sustained growth.”Read more
2025/09/09 09:50
Key Crypto Events to Watch This Week, from Airdrops to Upgrades

The post Key Crypto Events to Watch This Week, from Airdrops to Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lido Finance is in the process of concluding two key votes September 11 brings an airdrop of MITO tokens for eligible users Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.31 million tokens, potentially increasing supply and affecting price The ongoing week is brimming with notable crypto events of all kinds. For starters, today, Origin Protocol is hosting a community call at 4 PM UTC, where updates will include OGN developments and a new wOETH integration. These sessions often strengthen investor engagement, although they rarely trigger major price swings. Additionally, Lido Finance is in the process of concluding two key votes – an important Dual Governance upgrade and a separate proposal to migrate its validators from Nethermind to Twinstake. Last event for today involves dYdX concluding its Prop #275 vote, which concerns updates to its VIP Affiliate Program.  Tomorrow, Tezos is scheduled for “Testnet Seoul Upgrade” (a planned protocol upgrade for the Tezos blockchain), while the MetisL2 team, alongside LazAI, is having an AMA (ask me anything) session with the community. Related: Crypto Market in September: Rally Incoming or Red Month Again? On September 10, Celo’s “Ice Cream Hardfork” is set to activate on mainnet, rolling out the EigenDA v2 (Blazar) upgrade. It will introduce faster confirmations, improved stability, scalability, and a more resilient data availability layer. On the same day, a security audit by SlowMist for ABDAO_Global is scheduled, as well as the governance votes on Neutron, where proposals could involve upgrades or funding. Thursday, September 11, brings an airdrop of MITO tokens for eligible users, which is a part of Mitosis’ EOL Layer 1 launch. Moreover, Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.31 million tokens, potentially increasing supply and affecting price.  Live X Spaces event on Flux’s decentralized AI infrastructure (FluxEdge) is also planned for Thursday. Week’s end Then, on Friday, Helium’s “Helium Reward…
2025/09/09 09:50
MTV Video Music Awards Hit Six-Year Audience High

The post MTV Video Music Awards Hit Six-Year Audience High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The “VMAs” on CBS rose to a six-year audience high. CBS The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), hosted by LL Cool J, delivered competitive numbers on CBS despite stiff competition from NBC’s Sunday Night Football (Ravens vs. Bills). Airing September 7, the telecast drew just over 5.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen data – the largest VMA audience since 2019 and a 42 percent increase from last year’s 3.91 million viewers across MTV and other Paramount networks. The takeaway: broadcast television is far from dead, no matter how many reports suggest otherwise. The VMAs also scored a few other milestones: it was the most-watched entertainment special on CBS since the Grammy Awards in February and the third-largest live-streamed entertainment event of the year on Paramount+, trailing only the Grammys and the Golden Globes. Fan engagement hit record highs as well. The 2025 VMAs voting campaign generated an unprecedented 2.5 billion global votes, more than doubling last year’s tally, according to Internal data via Telescope (from Aug. 5-Sept. 5, 2025). Social Media Milestone The VMAs set new records as the most-viewed and most-engaged edition in the show’s history, generating 1 billion video views (up 21 percent) and more than 81 million engagements (up 6 percent) across official accounts. Hashtag buzz was equally strong: #VMAs ranked No. 1 on X in the U.S. for three straight hours and remained in the top 10 for nine hours, while #VMA trended No. 1 worldwide for four consecutive hours and hit the top spot in 12 countries. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/08/mtv-video-music-awards-hit-six-year-audience-high/
2025/09/09 09:48
Microsoft strikes $17.4B GPU deal with Nebius

Microsoft signed a $17.4B, five-year agreement with Nebius to secure GPU infrastructure, expandable to $19.4B.
2025/09/09 09:46
Cathie Wood Pivots: Sells Robinhood High, Doubles Down On Bitmine Immersion Amid Eightco Buzz

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc (NYSE:BMNR) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).read more
2025/09/09 09:44
XRP-focused VivoPower now accepts Ripple USD for vehicle payments

The post XRP-focused VivoPower now accepts Ripple USD for vehicle payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways VivoPower subsidiary Tembo will accept RLUSD stablecoin payments for electric vehicle purchases. Integrating RLUSD enables faster, lower-cost international transactions compared to traditional wire transfers. VivoPower International PLC announced today that its electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV, will begin accepting Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin payments from customers and partners. RLUSD is a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed by Ripple Labs and backed by USD deposits, short-term Treasuries, and other cash equivalents. The token’s market capitalization has surged more than 10 times this year. Serving markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Tembo is targeting the limitations of traditional banking infrastructure for global payments. RLUSD integration provides a faster, cheaper alternative to wire transfers. The initiative supports VivoPower’s ongoing pivot toward becoming an XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Nasdaq-listed company (VVPR) operates globally through Tembo, its electric utility vehicle division, and Caret Digital, which develops renewable power solutions. “With RLUSD, it is possible for international wire transfers to be effectuated almost instantaneously and at a fraction of the cost of conventional wire transfers,” VivoPower stated in its announcement. RLUSD integration is projected to reduce transaction friction and banking fees while enhancing VivoPower’s enterprise-grade crypto capabilities. It could also open new avenues for treasury management in decentralized finance. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ripple-usd-payments-vivopower-tembo/
2025/09/09 09:44
Sky Aims for USDH Stablecoin Issuance Under Hyperliquid

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sky-usdh-stablecoin-hyperliquid/
2025/09/09 09:43
Whales began to sell amid the approach of Cardano to $1

Pressing intensified due to the activation of whale wallets holding more than 1 million ADA. A cohort of large investors has begun to take profits in the region of $0.92.
2025/09/09 09:42
