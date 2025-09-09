2025-09-11 Thursday

US SEC crypto task force to address privacy and financial surveillance

The post US SEC crypto task force to address privacy and financial surveillance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Under the leadership of Hester Peirce, a Commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission( SEC), the cryptocurrency task force has revealed plans to set up another roundtable that will impact new policies at the financial regulator.  This action addresses the recent rising concerns about regulations in the digital assets ecosystem and suggests suitable updates to the commission’s rules. Notably, this public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy marks the sixth roundtable to be held addressing rising issues in the digital assets sector since Gary Gensler, a former chairman of the US SEC, withdrew from his position. According to an SEC notice released on September 8, the roundtable is scheduled for October 17. In a statement, Peirce mentioned, “Learning about new developments in tools that protect privacy will help the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto area.”  The US SEC proposes amendments to its crypto rules  Roundtables focusing on the crypto ecosystem are part of a series of 10 meetings that are taking place from August through December across the US. This event comes when the US SEC considers proposed amendments to its crypto rules, which could significantly impact market players. On Thursday, 4 September, the commission made public its suggestion to implement certain exemptions and safe harbors in the provision and sale of crypto assets and its intentions to enhance broker-dealer financial responsibility rules.  According to them, these measures will ease requirements for crypto firms operating in the US. Since January, this action of loosening regulations and enforcement measures has been popular among the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the main financial regulators in the US. This has affected crypto firms as the commissions have withdrawn several investigations and lawsuits.  During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump emphasized that his administration would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:06
Forward Industries Stock Soars Following $1.65 Billion Solana Treasury Pivot

The post Forward Industries Stock Soars Following $1.65 Billion Solana Treasury Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Forward Industries unveiled a $1.65 billion private placement in public equity. The firm will accumulate Solana, with support from several firms. Forward’s stock price soared 92% pre-market, but then fell. It’s still up 40% on the day, as of this writing. Forward Industries unveiled a $1.65 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, to anchor its Solana treasury strategy on Monday, according to a press release. The firm, which was previously dedicated to designing products for medical and technology firms, is expected to be led by Multicoin Capital co-founder and managing partner Kyle Samani, who will serve as chair of Forward Industries board once the PIPE closes, the company said. Multicoin was established as an investment firm in 2017, and the company has been investing in Solana’s ecosystem since the asset’s seed round in May 2018. The firm will also receive strategic support from institutional crypto firms Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. Forward Industries (FORD) stock price soared 92% during pre-market trading to $31.50 on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance. It changed hands around $28.61 an hour after markets opened, showing a 75% increase on the day, but has been falling since. FORD is currently priced at $22.95, up about 40% on the day. ﻿ If Forward plowed the entirety of its PIPE proceeds into Solana, it would rank among some of the largest treasury firms that are dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum.  Three publicly traded firms hold more than $1.65 billion worth of Ethereum, according to Strategic Ethereum Reserve, while eight publicly traded firms hold more than $1.65 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. Among Solana treasury firms, Forward would become the largest if it spent approximately a quarter of its PIPE proceeds on the digital asset. Solana treasury firm Upexi owned 2,000,518 Solana,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:05
Bitcoin Core Censorship Could Trigger Full-Scale Fork, Ordinals Leader Warns

A leading figure in the Bitcoin Ordinals movement has threatened to bankroll an alternative version of the reference Bitcoin software if Bitcoin Core tightens default relay policy to the detriment of Ordinals and Runes transactions. In an “open letter to Bitcoin Core” posted on September 6, Leonidas — host of The Ordinal Show and a […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 10:00
XRP Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Which Crypto Has the Bigger 100x Upside in 2025?

Ethereum, XRP and Solana slight correction: is it just a reset button? Have you ever wondered why markets need to fall before they rise stronger? Corrections are not signs of weakness, they are the reset button that gives crypto fresh energy to test new highs. Ethereum, XRP, and Solana are showing exactly that. ETH is
Coinstats2025/09/09 10:00
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP Gain; Ethereum Trades Flat: Analyst Predicts ETH Reversal Before Q4 Parabolic Rally

Leading cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with stocks on Monday, as investors increased their risk appetite ahead of key inflation data reports.read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:59
Bitcoin Ordinals Creator Threatens to Fork Bitcoin Core

The post Bitcoin Ordinals Creator Threatens to Fork Bitcoin Core appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin Ordinals creator Leonidas has threatened to fund a hard fork of Bitcoin Core. Leonidas warned that censoring Ordinals or Runes would set a dangerous precedent and prompt decisive action. He said the DOG Army was prepared to fund an open-source fork of Bitcoin Core. Bitcoin Ordinals developer Leonidas has warned that he will fund an open-source fork of Bitcoin Core if developers move to censor Bitcoin Runes, Ordinals, or any other non-financial transactions on the network. In an open letter to the community, the Ordinals creator and host of The Ordinal Show weighed in on the growing divide within Bitcoin. The debate centers on whether node validators should prioritize peer-to-peer transactions while filtering out large data uploads, such as images, videos, or documents, which critics label as spam. According to Leonidas, tightening policy rules or censoring Ordinals and Runes transactions would set a “dangerous precedent” and prompt “decisive action.” He said the DOG Army was prepared to fund an open-source fork of Bitcoin Core, where most policy rules would be removed, ensuring that thousands would run it to demonstrate that Bitcoin was meant to be censorship-resistant. His open letter follows remarks from Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who argued that such transactions are spam and have no place in the timechain. Bitcoin Core’s Alternative, Bitcoin Knots Bitcoin Knots, an alternative to Bitcoin Core, has surged in popularity, growing from 67 nodes in March 2024 to over 4,380 today, and currently makes up more than 18% of the network. Their growing adoption comes ahead of Bitcoin Core’s v30 release on Oct. 30, which will remove the 80-byte OP_RETURN limit and support the storage of much larger media files. Leonidas wrote the letter out of concern that the update could be overturned. Back’s position is shared by Satoshi Action Fund…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:57
Bakkt (BKKT) Reboots With Fresh Strategy; Initiate at Buy with $13 Price Target: Benchmark

The post Bakkt (BKKT) Reboots With Fresh Strategy; Initiate at Buy with $13 Price Target: Benchmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) is trying to reboot after a turbulent few years, Wall Street broker Benchmark said in a Monday report initiating coverage of the stock. Benchmark started coverage of the firm with a buy rating and a $13 price target. The shares climbed 1.3%, trading around $8.63 at publication time. Under new CEO Akshay Naheta, the firm has shed its custody arm and is selling off its legacy loyalty business, moves meant to streamline operations and reset investor confidence, the report noted. The company’s strategy now hinges on three initiatives: a “brokerage-in-a-box” platform that lets banks and fintechs plug in crypto services; a multinational bitcoin treasury program anchored by a planned stake in Japan’s Marusho Hotta and expansion into India and South Korea; and a stablecoin payments network called Bakkt Agent, developed with Distributed Technologies Research (DTR), analyst Mark Palmer wrote. A key advantage, Palmer noted, is Bakkt’s regulatory footprint. It has a BitLicense and money transmitter licenses across all 50 states, which gives it a compliance moat in a crowded field. Benchmark values Bakkt at 5x EV/EBITDA on projected 2026 earnings, landing on its $13 target. Read more: Bakkt Names Akshay Naheta as Co-CEO Amid Stablecoin Payments Push Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/bakkt-reboots-with-fresh-strategy-initiate-at-buy-with-usd13-price-target-benchmark
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:55
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:54
25,562 MKR tokens were transferred out of the Anchorage custodial address and may flow to CEX.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Yu Jin, 25,562 MKR (approximately $42.6 million) was transferred from 10 Anchorage custodial addresses to an institutional platform address, potentially destined for a CEX. This batch of MKR was placed into custody at an average price of $2,073 in January 2024 and is currently being transferred out at $1,667, resulting in a floating loss of $10.38 million.
PANews2025/09/09 09:52
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 8

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is in the green zone again, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.35% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $112,775.  You Might Also Like However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, the upward move may continue to the $113,000 range by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is on its way to the resistance of $113,473. If bulls’ pressure continues, there is a chance to witness a test of the $113,000-$116,000 area soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the $107,389 level. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $111,000-$115,000 is the most likely scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $112,831 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-8
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:52
