Forward Industries Stock Soars Following $1.65 Billion Solana Treasury Pivot
The post Forward Industries Stock Soars Following $1.65 Billion Solana Treasury Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Forward Industries unveiled a $1.65 billion private placement in public equity. The firm will accumulate Solana, with support from several firms. Forward’s stock price soared 92% pre-market, but then fell. It’s still up 40% on the day, as of this writing. Forward Industries unveiled a $1.65 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, to anchor its Solana treasury strategy on Monday, according to a press release. The firm, which was previously dedicated to designing products for medical and technology firms, is expected to be led by Multicoin Capital co-founder and managing partner Kyle Samani, who will serve as chair of Forward Industries board once the PIPE closes, the company said. Multicoin was established as an investment firm in 2017, and the company has been investing in Solana’s ecosystem since the asset’s seed round in May 2018. The firm will also receive strategic support from institutional crypto firms Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. Forward Industries (FORD) stock price soared 92% during pre-market trading to $31.50 on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance. It changed hands around $28.61 an hour after markets opened, showing a 75% increase on the day, but has been falling since. FORD is currently priced at $22.95, up about 40% on the day. If Forward plowed the entirety of its PIPE proceeds into Solana, it would rank among some of the largest treasury firms that are dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Three publicly traded firms hold more than $1.65 billion worth of Ethereum, according to Strategic Ethereum Reserve, while eight publicly traded firms hold more than $1.65 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. Among Solana treasury firms, Forward would become the largest if it spent approximately a quarter of its PIPE proceeds on the digital asset. Solana treasury firm Upexi owned 2,000,518 Solana,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:05