Today’s Wordle #1543 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 9th

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Another Tyr's Day, another Wordle. A Wordle a day keeps the brain-fog away. A Wordle in the hand is worth two on the bush. A Wordle's worth a thousand words. And so on and so forth. These intros aren't always supposed to make sense. Sometimes I have nothing to say beyond . . . we have a Wordle to solve. Let's get right to it! Looking for Monday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPORE (146 words remaining) The Hint: Prank The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today's Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SPORE wasn't terrible but it wasn't great, either. 146 words remained…