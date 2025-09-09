Teachers Adapt to AI to Preserve Education

School is back in session, and educators are changing their methods to ensure students still learn as the tech becomes more ubiquitous in the classroom. Since the release of ChatGPT, students have found it easier than ever to cut corners, but educators believe it can provide an indispensable tool. John von Seggern, an educator and founder of the Futureproof Music School — an online school that teaches students electronic music production — told Cointelegraph that AI tutors can provide "true personalization at scale" with a one-on-one educational experience. AI also allows students to "farm out" some of the more menial aspects associated with research to focus on the core task. Some educators say it allows students to pick up supplementary skill sets more quickly. Educators change their methods and adapt to AI AI's bad reputation in education isn't entirely unfounded. Reports in prominent technology media noted a precipitous drop-off in AI tokens at the end of the 2024 school year. In this case, the AI tokens, the small pieces of text processed by large language models and AI, were students using ChatGPT to complete their studies. Educators have also expressed exasperation at its presence in classrooms. Token count dropped off dramatically at the end of the 2024-2025 shool year. Source: Futurism, OpenAI Von Seggern said that AI poses a number of challenges, with cheating being one. For Daniel Myers, an associate professor of computer science at Rollins College, it's not just about cheating. "The biggest challenge of AI is that it breaks the connection between the work that students submit and the learning behind that work," he told Cointelegraph. In the age of pen and paper, he said that if a student submitted a paper with correct citations, "you could reasonably assume that they had learned something about using citations…