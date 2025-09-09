2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
US Sanctions Highlight Scam Networks in Myanmar and Cambodia

US Sanctions Highlight Scam Networks in Myanmar and Cambodia

Detail: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/us-sanctions-southeast-asia-scams/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+4.02%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000599--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 10:43
Бөлісу
Solana Power Play: Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Behind New $1.6 Billion Treasury Strategy

Solana Power Play: Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Behind New $1.6 Billion Treasury Strategy

The post Solana Power Play: Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Behind New $1.6 Billion Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) experienced a notable 6% price increase to start the week, following the announcement of a new initiative involving three major players in the crypto sector: Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. This collaboration aims to establish a new Solana treasury. $1.65 Billion PIPE Offering To Establish Solana Treasury In a revelation made earlier on Monday, Forward Industries (FORD) disclosed its plans for a private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering, with commitments totaling $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoins.  This offering is being spearheaded by crypto-focused investment manager Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, all of which will provide vital capital for the new treasury fund. Financial advisor C/M Capital Partners will also participate in this venture. By leveraging the expertise and resources of Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin, Forward Industries aims to generate increased on-chain returns and enhance long-term shareholder value through active participation in Solana’s growth. Related Reading: Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Rally Amid ETF Speculation: Is $1.50 the Next Big Target? Michael Pruitt, CEO of Forward Industries, expressed his view about the initiative, stating, “Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth.”  As part of this initiative, Kyle Samani, co-founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin, is expected to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors upon the closing of the PIPE.  Samani, who has been a long advocate of the Solana protocol, believes that the platform is often “misunderstood and undervalued,” stating: Real economic value is being generated on Solana. An institutional-scale treasury can be deployed in sophisticated ways within the Solana ecosystem to create differentiated value and increase SOL per share at a faster rate than…
Chainbase
C$0.23545-0.77%
MemeCore
M$1.96083-2.61%
Solana
SOL$221.49+2.37%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:43
Бөлісу
Market at war with itself: why crypto is ignoring a massive Wall Street rally

Market at war with itself: why crypto is ignoring a massive Wall Street rally

The post Market at war with itself: why crypto is ignoring a massive Wall Street rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto is failing to rally with stocks despite growing Fed rate-cut hopes. Traders are cautious and defensive ahead of a key US inflation (CPI) report. A “split-screen reality” exists between short-term fear and long-term adoption. A feast is raging on Wall Street. A dismal US jobs report has sent stocks and bonds soaring, as investors celebrate the near-certainty of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. But in a strange and unsettling paradox, the cryptocurrency market has refused its invitation to the party. Instead of joining the rally, digital assets are trapped in a nervous, range-bound state, haunted by the specter of a looming inflation report and a deep internal conflict between short-term fear and long-term faith. While the broader markets are buzzing with optimism, crypto traders remain staunchly defensive. Bitcoin is holding steady above 111,600 dollars, but is showing no signs of a breakout. Options markets confirm this cautious stance, with QCP Capital noting that risk reversals are heavily skewed toward puts, a clear sign that traders are paying a premium to protect against a downturn ahead of Thursday’s crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The split-screen reality This is the great “split-screen reality” of the 2025 crypto market, a term coined by the market maker Enflux. On one screen, you have the chaotic, headline-driven world of speculative trading, currently paralyzed by fear. On the other, a much quieter but more profound story is unfolding: the slow, steady, and relentless construction of the rails for mainstream institutional adoption. Enflux argues that while traders are fixated on the CPI print, they are missing the more significant developments. The SEC is creating forward-looking rules, and crypto-native firms like Coinbase are being integrated into major indices. This, they contend, is the real story. “Structural legitimacy, not speculation, remains the real story of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.668+0.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06238+2.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-1.21%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:41
Бөлісу
Teachers Adapt to AI to Preserve Education

Teachers Adapt to AI to Preserve Education

The post Teachers Adapt to AI to Preserve Education appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. School is back in session, and educators are changing their methods to ensure students still learn as the tech becomes more ubiquitous in the classroom. Since the release of ChatGPT, students have found it easier than ever to cut corners, but educators believe it can provide an indispensable tool. John von Seggern, an educator and founder of the Futureproof Music School — an online school that teaches students electronic music production — told Cointelegraph that AI tutors can provide “true personalization at scale” with a one-on-one educational experience.  AI also allows students to “farm out” some of the more menial aspects associated with research to focus on the core task. Some educators say it allows students to pick up supplementary skill sets more quickly. Educators change their methods and adapt to AI AI’s bad reputation in education isn’t entirely unfounded. Reports in prominent technology media noted a precipitous drop-off in AI tokens at the end of the 2024 school year. In this case, the AI tokens, the small pieces of text processed by large language models and AI, were students using ChatGPT to complete their studies. Educators have also expressed exasperation at its presence in classrooms. Token count dropped off dramatically at the end of the 2024-2025 shool year. Source: Futurism, OpenAI Von Seggern said that AI poses a number of challenges, with cheating being one. For Daniel Myers, an associate professor of computer science at Rollins College, it’s not just about cheating. “The biggest challenge of AI is that it breaks the connection between the work that students submit and the learning behind that work,” he told Cointelegraph. In the age of pen and paper, he said that if a student submitted a paper with correct citations, “you could reasonably assume that they had learned something about using citations…
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.49+1.13%
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.18%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00190167-3.71%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:40
Бөлісу
Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield

Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield

The post Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield Skip to content Home Crypto News Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hyperliquid-usdh-stablecoin-sky/
CreatorBid
BID$0.10313-20.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00168+1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+4.02%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:38
Бөлісу
Higher on Grayscale ETF Filing

Higher on Grayscale ETF Filing

The post Higher on Grayscale ETF Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its existing Chainlink Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund. The proposed ETF — if approved — would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK, according to a Monday S-1 registration statement submitted to the regulator. This is one of two documents required to make an ETF application official. Chainlink’s LINK token is higher by 3% over the past 24 hours alongside a general rally in altcions that’s seen XRP add 2.6%, SOL 5% and DOGE 7.4%. Grayscale’s filing also includes a potential staking feature. If permitted, the fund could use third-party staking providers while keeping the LINK tokens in custodian wallets. Staking rewards could be retained by the fund, distributed to shareholders, or sold to cover expenses, depending on future regulatory guidance. The product would convert from the Grayscale Chainlink Trust, which has existed since February 2026 and currently manages nearly $29 million in assets. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would serve as custodian. Grayscale said the ETF would process share creations and redemptions in cash, mirroring the structure used by recently approved spot bitcoin BTC$111,361.56 and ethereum ETH$4,288.80 ETFs. However, the filing allows for the possibility of in-kind redemptions if future regulations permit. The move is part of a broader effort by Grayscale to transition multiple single-asset crypto trusts into ETFs. Other pending proposals include funds tied to the price of solana SOL$212.25, dogecoin DOGE$0.2362, and XRP. The SEC under chair Paul Atkins has yet to approve or deny any of these pending applications but that hasn’t stopped firms from preparing products they believe could be among the first in their asset class. If approved, the GLNK ETF would give traditional investors regulated access to Chainlink’s price performance, which powers decentralized data feeds for blockchain applications and…
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.18%
Union
U$0.00937-1.26%
Solana
SOL$221.49+2.37%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:37
Бөлісу
EV Maker Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD for Global Payments

EV Maker Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD for Global Payments

The post EV Maker Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The global electric vehicle sector just got an unexpected jolt from the crypto world. Tembo, the EV division of VivoPower International, announced it will now take Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin as a form of payment – a move that positions the company as one of the first automakers to officially embrace Ripple’s blockchain-based dollar token. The decision isn’t just symbolic. Many of Tembo’s mining, agriculture, and defense clients operate in countries where cross-border transactions are slow and bank fees eat into margins. By shifting to RLUSD, the company hopes to make international settlements nearly instantaneous and far cheaper than traditional wire transfers. RLUSD’s Expanding Footprint Ripple’s stablecoin has been on a tear this year, with its market cap multiplying tenfold since January. It has already gained traction in Africa and the Middle East thanks to partnerships with payment firms such as Chipper Cash and Yellow Card. Tembo’s integration now shows how the token is finding its way beyond fintech into industrial supply chains. VivoPower isn’t hiding its ambitions: it wants to become the first publicly traded enterprise built around XRP and Ripple’s ecosystem. Alongside payments, the company is building a treasury portfolio of XRP, equity stakes in Ripple Labs, and infrastructure plans for decentralized finance tied to the XRP Ledger. Accepting RLUSD is being presented as another building block in that transformation. Market Reactions and Ripple’s Push Industry watchers say the announcement highlights growing momentum for real-world adoption of the XRP Ledger. Some also noted institutional links — particularly through partners like Doppler Finance — that could see RLUSD deployed not only in payments but in liquidity programs and corporate treasury strategies. Ripple itself has recently expanded RLUSD into DeFi through Aave’s Horizon RWA marketplace, giving the token new roles beyond settlement. What It Means for Tembo Tembo already markets…
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06238+2.58%
Capverse
CAP$0.119-2.41%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:33
Бөлісу
SwissBorg loses 193K SOL in Solana exploit

SwissBorg loses 193K SOL in Solana exploit

The post SwissBorg loses 193K SOL in Solana exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SwissBorg lost 192,600 SOL worth $41.5 million in a Solana blockchain exploit. The incident was first reported by blockchain investigator ZachXBT. SwissBorg lost 192,600 SOL worth $41.5 million in a security incident on the Solana blockchain today, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT. “SwissBorg experienced an incident a few hours ago and 192.6K SOL ($41.5M) was stolen on Solana,” ZachXBT said. The crypto asset management platform has not yet provided details about the nature of the exploit or how the funds were compromised. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/swissborg-loses-193k-sol-s41m-solana-exploit/
Solana
SOL$221.49+2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+4.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001958-0.30%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:29
Бөлісу
US sanctions 19 Southeast Asian online fraud entities

US sanctions 19 Southeast Asian online fraud entities

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Lianhe Zaobao, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 19 online fraud entities operating in Myanmar and Cambodia, including nine in Myanmar and ten in Cambodia. Some of these entities were protected by the Karen National Army ( KNA ). The US Treasury stated that these groups used forced labor and violence to coerce victims into participating in virtual currency investment scams. In 2024 , the US lost over $ 10 billion to Southeast Asian-related scams.
ARMY
ARMY$0.02--%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2435-0.75%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 10:28
Бөлісу
Saga announces the launch of its native yield-generating stablecoin $D

Saga announces the launch of its native yield-generating stablecoin $D

PANews reported on September 9th that Saga has ushered in the era of stablecoins, launching a fully backed, yield-generating native stablecoin, codenamed $D . Officials stated that users can follow ColtProtocol for further updates. A specific launch date has not yet been announced, but officials say it will be launched soon.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03298+2.10%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2382-2.85%
SOON
SOON$0.3596+5.11%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 10:25
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases