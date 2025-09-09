Solana Power Play: Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Behind New $1.6 Billion Treasury Strategy
The post Solana Power Play: Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Behind New $1.6 Billion Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) experienced a notable 6% price increase to start the week, following the announcement of a new initiative involving three major players in the crypto sector: Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. This collaboration aims to establish a new Solana treasury. $1.65 Billion PIPE Offering To Establish Solana Treasury In a revelation made earlier on Monday, Forward Industries (FORD) disclosed its plans for a private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering, with commitments totaling $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoins. This offering is being spearheaded by crypto-focused investment manager Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, all of which will provide vital capital for the new treasury fund. Financial advisor C/M Capital Partners will also participate in this venture. By leveraging the expertise and resources of Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin, Forward Industries aims to generate increased on-chain returns and enhance long-term shareholder value through active participation in Solana’s growth. Related Reading: Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Rally Amid ETF Speculation: Is $1.50 the Next Big Target? Michael Pruitt, CEO of Forward Industries, expressed his view about the initiative, stating, “Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth.” As part of this initiative, Kyle Samani, co-founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin, is expected to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors upon the closing of the PIPE. Samani, who has been a long advocate of the Solana protocol, believes that the platform is often “misunderstood and undervalued,” stating: Real economic value is being generated on Solana. An institutional-scale treasury can be deployed in sophisticated ways within the Solana ecosystem to create differentiated value and increase SOL per share at a faster rate than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:43