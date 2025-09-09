2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Tron bulls vs. bears: The $0.37 level could decide it all

Tron bulls vs. bears: The $0.37 level could decide it all

Tron holds strong near 1.2x Mayer Multiple, but derivatives caution may slow momentum.
NEAR
NEAR$2.669+0.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04241-0.42%
BULLS
BULLS$539.85+1.13%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 11:00
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Stash Grows: Metaplanet Now Holds 20,136 BTC After $15M Buy

Bitcoin Stash Grows: Metaplanet Now Holds 20,136 BTC After $15M Buy

Metaplanet Inc. moved again into the Bitcoin zone as part of its treasury plan, buying 136 Bitcoin for about $15.2 million at an average price of $111,783 per coin. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details According to the company, that brings its total holdings to 20,136 coins. The […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01424-2.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,445.17+1.90%
Particl
PART$0.203+0.59%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 11:00
Бөлісу
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 9

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 9

XRP price is trading around $2.96 right now, holding steady after a week full of ups and downs.  The price has been bouncing between the $2.80 support area and the $3.10 resistance zone, and traders are waiting to see which side gives way first. What We Got Right Yesterday In yesterday’s prediction, we talked about
XRP
XRP$2.9777+0.24%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01339+3.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00639-0.77%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 11:00
Бөлісу
Ethereum Whale Accumulation Hits Record – What It Means for 2025 ROI

Ethereum Whale Accumulation Hits Record – What It Means for 2025 ROI

Despite the recent market fluctuations, Ethereum still stands as a popular choice among institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, as large wallets continue to accumulate sizable amounts of ETH. However, these actions are typically signs of confidence in Ethereum’s fundamentals being on firmer ground, rather than speculation based on short-term price movements. Large buyers are positioning […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,318.96+0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949--%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 11:00
Бөлісу
Blazpay and StarAI Forge Alliance to Build Creator-Centric AI DeFi Ecosystem

Blazpay and StarAI Forge Alliance to Build Creator-Centric AI DeFi Ecosystem

According to Blazpay, the integration with StarAI also broadens opportunities for the developers in developing apps that integrate AI-led insights
DeFi
DEFI$0.00168+1.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-9.80%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 11:00
Бөлісу
US Sanctions Crypto Scam: Decisive Crackdown on Human Trafficking Rings

US Sanctions Crypto Scam: Decisive Crackdown on Human Trafficking Rings

BitcoinWorld US Sanctions Crypto Scam: Decisive Crackdown on Human Trafficking Rings In a significant move to combat illicit financial activities, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has taken a decisive stance against organized crime. They recently announced a sweeping action, imposing US sanctions crypto scam rings operating out of Myanmar and Cambodia. This crucial intervention targets networks that exploit vulnerable individuals through human trafficking, forcing them into cryptocurrency investment fraud. It’s a stark reminder that the digital world, while offering innovation, also presents new avenues for exploitation, demanding vigilant oversight. What Exactly Happened with the US Sanctions Crypto Scam? The U.S. Treasury Department specifically sanctioned 19 organizations across Myanmar and Cambodia. These entities are accused of orchestrating sophisticated cryptocurrency investment scams. Wu Blockchain reported that these groups coerced victims of human trafficking into carrying out fraudulent activities. The victims were allegedly forced to use messaging apps and text messages to lure unsuspecting individuals into fake investment schemes, highlighting a deeply disturbing intersection of modern finance and severe human rights abuses. Targeted Action: 19 organizations in Myanmar and Cambodia faced these sanctions. Alleged Crime: Cryptocurrency investment scams exploiting digital assets. Victim Exploitation: Human trafficking victims forced into fraudulent operations. Method: Using messaging apps and text messages for scamming. Unmasking the Deceptive Tactics: How These Scams Operated These criminal enterprises preyed on both the victims they trafficked and the unsuspecting investors they targeted. The trafficked individuals, often lured by false promises of legitimate work, found themselves imprisoned and forced to act as “scammers.” They were compelled to build trust with potential investors online, slowly convincing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency platforms. This cruel method involves cultivating long-term relationships before draining victims’ funds. The fraudulent schemes typically promised high returns on crypto investments, often starting with small, seemingly successful transactions to build confidence. Once a significant amount was invested, the criminals would disappear with the funds, leaving both the forced laborers and the defrauded investors in ruin. The US sanctions crypto scam operations aim to disrupt this entire exploitative chain, cutting off their financial lifelines. Why Are These US Sanctions Crypto Scam Actions So Crucial? The Treasury’s move to impose US sanctions crypto scam rings sends a powerful message. It demonstrates a commitment to combating financial crime, especially when it intersects with egregious human rights violations like trafficking. By targeting the financial infrastructure of these groups, the sanctions aim to cut off their funding and disrupt their operations. This action also serves as a critical precedent, showing that governments are increasingly willing and able to pursue illicit activities conducted through digital assets across borders. Furthermore, these sanctions highlight the growing recognition of cryptocurrency’s role in both legitimate finance and illicit activities. They emphasize the importance of robust regulatory frameworks and international collaboration to ensure the integrity of the global financial system. Such measures are vital for protecting consumers and maintaining trust in emerging technologies, making the US sanctions crypto scam a vital step forward. Protecting Yourself: Actionable Insights Against Crypto Scams While authorities like the U.S. Treasury are working to dismantle these networks, individual vigilance remains paramount. The rise of these sophisticated scams means everyone involved in the crypto space must exercise caution. Understanding the red flags can make a significant difference in safeguarding your assets and avoiding falling victim to these predatory schemes. Be Skeptical of High Returns: If an investment promises unusually high, guaranteed returns, it’s likely a scam. Always approach such claims with extreme caution. Verify Identities: Be wary of online relationships that quickly steer towards investment opportunities. Always verify the identity of individuals and the legitimacy of platforms independently. Research Platforms: Thoroughly research any cryptocurrency exchange or investment platform before committing funds. Check for reviews, regulatory compliance, and official contact information. Secure Your Accounts: Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on all your crypto accounts for enhanced security. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a potential scam, report it to relevant authorities immediately to help protect others. These proactive steps can help protect you from falling victim to the very types of schemes the US sanctions crypto scam initiatives are designed to prevent. The U.S. Treasury’s recent US sanctions crypto scam operations in Myanmar and Cambodia represent a critical step in the ongoing global fight against financial crime and human trafficking. By disrupting the funding and infrastructure of these illicit networks, the action not only protects potential investors but also brings hope to those exploited as forced laborers. It underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance, international cooperation, and robust security practices in the evolving world of cryptocurrency. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What exactly are the US sanctions crypto scam rings? The US sanctions crypto scam rings refer to the 19 organizations in Myanmar and Cambodia that the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned. These groups are accused of running cryptocurrency investment scams and exploiting human trafficking victims. 2. How do these crypto investment scams typically work? These scams often involve coercing human trafficking victims to pose as legitimate investors online. They build trust with targets, convincing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency platforms, promising high returns, and eventually stealing their funds. 3. Who are the primary victims of these scams? There are two main groups of victims: individuals lured into fake cryptocurrency investments and victims of human trafficking who are forced to carry out the fraudulent activities against their will. 4. How can individuals protect themselves from cryptocurrency scams? To protect yourself, always be skeptical of promises of high, guaranteed returns. Thoroughly research any investment platform, verify identities, use strong security measures like 2FA, and report any suspicious activity to authorities. 5. What is the broader impact of these US sanctions? These sanctions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of criminal networks, set a precedent for combating crypto-related financial crime, and highlight the importance of international cooperation in protecting human rights and financial integrity. Did you find this article informative? Share it with your friends, family, and social networks to help raise awareness about the dangers of cryptocurrency scams and the global efforts to combat them. Your share can help protect others from falling victim to these illicit schemes. To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency security trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency regulatory landscape. This post US Sanctions Crypto Scam: Decisive Crackdown on Human Trafficking Rings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00937-1.26%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+2.02%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012004-5.91%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 10:55
Бөлісу
Hashkey Plans to Launch Asia’s Largest Multi-Currency Digital Asset Treasury Fund

Hashkey Plans to Launch Asia’s Largest Multi-Currency Digital Asset Treasury Fund

The post Hashkey Plans to Launch Asia’s Largest Multi-Currency Digital Asset Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hashkey aims to launch Asia’s largest digital asset treasury fund, unlocking a new era of institutional finance converging with crypto through a perpetual, multi-currency ecosystem. Hashkey Aims to Bridge Finance and Crypto With Digital Asset Treasury Fund Hashkey Group, a digital asset financial services firm based in Hong Kong, announced on Sept. 8 that it […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hashkey-plans-to-launch-asias-largest-multi-currency-digital-asset-treasury-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+4.02%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0502-7.39%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:52
Бөлісу
Kazakhstan Pushes for National Crypto Reserve by 2026

Kazakhstan Pushes for National Crypto Reserve by 2026

The post Kazakhstan Pushes for National Crypto Reserve by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan plans to launch a state-backed crypto reserve and pass a digital asset law by 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the National Bank’s investment arm to create a State Digital Asset Fund to hold key digital assets. He also pledged to expand the digital tenge and push banking reforms that channel funds into high-tech ventures. Tokayev Orders Creation of Digital Asset Fund Sponsored Sponsored President Tokayev said in his annual address on Monday that Kazakhstan must “create a full-fledged ecosystem of digital assets as soon as possible.” He proposed a State Digital Asset Fund managed by the National Bank’s investment corporation, designed to accumulate a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. The president instructed lawmakers to finalize a digital asset law before 2026 to regulate tokenized platforms and welcome new competitors. According to Akorda Press, Tokayev said the fund would accumulate a strategic crypto reserve, focusing on the most promising assets of the new digital financial system. He added, “Given the current realities, we must focus on crypto-assets. A State Digital Asset Fund should be established under the National Bank’s investment corporation.” In response, crypto influencer Mario Nawfal commented on his X account, “THE SNOWBALL EFFECT IS REAL.” Digital Tenge Rollout, CryptoCity Vision, and First Bitcoin ETF Kazakhstan has emerged as one of Central Asia’s most proactive nations regarding digital assets. They launched the digital tenge in pilot mode in November 2023 and began using it in public budgets by mid-2025. Kazakhstan uses the digital tenge to finance projects through the National Fund and plans to expand its role nationally. Tokayev also confirmed plans for a “CryptoCity” in Alatau, a southeastern city with a population of about 52,000. He said the city would become “the first fully digitalized city in the region,” where residents can use crypto payments in…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0442+0.32%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001757+1.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.06238+2.58%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 10:47
Бөлісу
Crucial Warning: SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation for Centralized Protocols

Crucial Warning: SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation for Centralized Protocols

BitcoinWorld Crucial Warning: SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation for Centralized Protocols A significant development has emerged from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sending ripples across the crypto community. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, often dubbed ‘Crypto Mom’ for her progressive stance, has issued a crucial warning: centralized Layer 2 blockchains could soon find themselves under the purview of securities laws. This insight directly addresses the growing discussion around Layer 2 regulation and its profound implications for the future of blockchain scaling solutions. Understanding the SEC’s Stance on Centralized Layer 2s Commissioner Peirce’s remarks, as reported by CryptoSlate, draw a clear line between truly decentralized protocols and those that maintain elements of centralization. She explains that while fully decentralized protocols might navigate free from traditional securities laws, their centralized counterparts face a different reality. Decentralization is Key: Peirce emphasized that the level of control within a protocol is the determining factor. Exchange-Like Operations: If a single entity controls transactions, it starts to resemble a traditional exchange. Intermediary Role: Protocols whose operators act as intermediaries for trades may be required to comply with securities laws, similar to brokers or exchanges. This distinction is vital for understanding the SEC’s perspective. The core concern revolves around investor protection and market integrity, which are central to securities regulation. Why is Layer 2 Regulation a Growing Concern? Layer 2 solutions are designed to enhance the scalability and efficiency of base-layer blockchains like Ethereum. They achieve this by processing transactions off the main chain, then periodically settling them on the Layer 1. However, the pursuit of speed and lower costs can sometimes lead to trade-offs in decentralization. Many Layer 2s, especially in their early stages, might rely on centralized components for various functions, such as sequencers, validators, or upgrade mechanisms. This centralization introduces potential risks: Single Points of Failure: A centralized entity can become a target for attacks or be subject to undue influence. Censorship Risks: Centralized control could lead to the ability to censor transactions or users. Lack of Transparency: The operations of a centralized entity might not be as transparent as a fully decentralized network. The SEC’s focus on Layer 2 regulation stems from these inherent risks. If investors are putting capital into systems that are centrally controlled, they might not have the same protections as they would in a truly decentralized environment. Navigating the Future of Layer 2 Regulation: What’s Next? This warning from Commissioner Peirce serves as a critical call to action for developers and project teams building on Layer 2 solutions. The path forward for many protocols will likely involve a stronger emphasis on progressive decentralization. Projects should consider: Decentralizing Key Components: Moving away from single entities controlling sequencers, proposers, or upgrade paths. Enhancing Transparency: Clearly communicating the degree of decentralization to users and investors. Legal Scrutiny: Proactively assessing their operational structure against existing securities laws. For users and investors, understanding the underlying architecture of the Layer 2s they interact with becomes even more important. A protocol’s claims of decentralization should be met with due diligence, especially in light of potential Layer 2 regulation. The Impact of Potential Layer 2 Regulation on Innovation While the prospect of increased regulation can seem daunting, it also presents an opportunity for the crypto space to mature. Clearer guidelines, even if stringent, can foster greater investor confidence and potentially attract more institutional participation. The challenge lies in balancing regulatory compliance with the innovative spirit that drives blockchain technology. The SEC’s approach indicates a growing understanding of the nuances within the crypto ecosystem, moving beyond a blanket classification. This targeted focus on centralized components within Layer 2s suggests a future where the degree of decentralization will be a key factor in regulatory treatment. Concluding Thoughts on Layer 2 Regulation Commissioner Peirce’s warning is not merely a hypothetical statement; it’s a clear signal of the SEC’s evolving perspective on the rapidly expanding Layer 2 landscape. Projects that prioritize decentralization from their inception, or actively work towards it, will be better positioned to navigate the regulatory currents ahead. This ongoing dialogue between regulators and innovators will ultimately shape a more robust and compliant future for blockchain technology. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is a Layer 2 blockchain?A1: A Layer 2 blockchain is a secondary framework or protocol built on top of an existing blockchain (Layer 1) to improve its scalability and efficiency. It processes transactions off-chain and then settles them back on the main chain. Q2: Why would centralized Layer 2s be regulated as securities?A2: According to SEC Commissioner Peirce, if a Layer 2 protocol is controlled by a single entity and its operators act as intermediaries for trades, it functions similarly to a traditional exchange, thus potentially falling under securities laws designed to protect investors. Q3: How can Layer 2 projects avoid regulatory scrutiny?A3: Projects can aim for progressive decentralization, ensuring that control over key operational aspects is distributed among multiple, independent entities rather than concentrated in a single one. Transparency about their governance structure is also crucial. Q4: Does this mean all Layer 2s are at risk of regulation?A4: No, Commissioner Peirce specifically highlighted centralized Layer 2s. Truly decentralized protocols, where no single entity holds significant control, are less likely to be subject to the same securities regulations. Q5: What should users look for in a Layer 2 protocol?A5: Users should research the decentralization roadmap and current governance structure of a Layer 2. Understanding who controls key functions and how decisions are made can provide insight into its regulatory risk profile. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the evolving regulatory landscape in the crypto space by sharing this crucial information. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Crucial Warning: SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation for Centralized Protocols first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00937-1.26%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-1.24%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 10:45
Бөлісу
Sky joins bidding war to launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Sky joins bidding war to launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Sky, formerly Maker, is the fifth major crypto protocol to propose to help issue and manage USDH, a planned stablecoin from Hyperliquid. Crypto protocol Sky has become the fifth crypto project to launch a bid to help the decentralized perps exchange Hyperliquid launch and issue a stablecoin.Sky co-founder Rune Christensen on Monday posted his project’s proposal to back Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, offering up Sky’s resources and promising a customizable token with a yield rivaling US treasury bills.“By using Sky to power USDH, the Hyperliquid community will gain unbeatable advantages that no other stablecoin project can offer,” Christensen said in his pitch. Read more
CreatorBid
BID$0.10313-20.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-1.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+10.07%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 10:44
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases