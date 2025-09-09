NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks About How Pilates Has Helped

The post NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks About How Pilates Has Helped appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, seen here announcing a pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, has done Pilates for 18 years. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images You could say that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell really wanted to get to the core of things when he attended “Forward and Up NYC 2025” on August 29. There, he got a Pilates session with Daria Pace, a grandmaster instructor trainer and Principal Officer for Romana’s Pilates International, which organized the event. He even got the Cadillac treatment—meaning that Pace guided him through various movements to strengthen his core muscles on a Pilates device called the Cadillac. Goodell Has Been Doing Pilates For 18 Years There, Goodell talked to me about his experience with Pilates, which began around 18 years ago, when as he related, “My brother Michael had been an instructor for quite a while and got me into it.” Goodell continued by saying, “It was completely different I was used to any kind of exercise, which is what I think intrigued me and is right for me. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen the need for something different, something with stretching, strengthening and fitness.” He typically does Pilates twice a week, usually early in the morning to accomadate his busy schedule and many commitments as NFL Commissioner, a position he has held since September 1, 2006, after Paul Tagliabue’s retirement. Pilates long been a core part—pun partially intended—of his regular physical activity regimen that includes hot yoga, rowing and biking as well. He values Pilates as “my time, where I can focus on myself.” He also added that Pilates has helped him feel “great. When you feel better, when you are in shape is physically, mentally and emotionally, you can better handle any kind of challenge. So I think it has…