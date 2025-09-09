2025-09-11 Thursday

TUM Blockchain Conference 2025 Ignites Web3 Innovation in Germany

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/tum-blockchain-conference-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM $0.016732 +4.04%
Coinstats 2025/09/09 11:20
Calm Ahead of Fed Rate Cut, Storm Later

The post Calm Ahead of Fed Rate Cut, Storm Later appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Risk assets may face stormier conditions if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, as expected, on Sept. 17. That’s the message from futures tied to the VIX index, a measure of expectations of volatility in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days. The index, also called Wall Street’s fear gauge, is calculated in real time from prices of options on the S&P 500, and reflects how much investors expect the market to swing, with higher values indicating greater levels of uncertainty. The spread between the October VIX futures contract (the next-month contract) and the September contract (the front-month contract), has widened to 2.2%, an extreme level by historical standards, according to data source TradingView. The September contract expires the same day as the Fed meeting. Meanwhile, the front-month contract trades only at a slight premium to the cash index. “Cash is fair compared to Sept. … but Sept. is extremely low compared to October futures,” Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at crypto derivatives data analytics firm Amberdata, wrote in the weekly newsletter. In other words, traders are discounting risk ahead of the Fed meeting, wagering that the rate-cut expectation will keep markets steady as they approach the decision. The U.S. central bank is expected to lower its target rate by at least 25 basis points when it meets next week, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Some market participants are even positioned for a 50 bps reduction. The October futures, however, tell a different story, suggesting that investors are anticipating increased turbulence once the Fed’s decision is out of the way and rate cuts are priced in. “The VIX futures for September have priced away risk while October could be ugly … A theme to keep in mind for risk assets in my opinion,” Magadini wrote. October VIX futures…
Union
U $0.00937 -0.84%
RealLink
REAL $0.06237 +2.58%
Storm Trade
STORM $0.01331 +0.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 11:19
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks About How Pilates Has Helped

The post NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks About How Pilates Has Helped appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, seen here announcing a pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, has done Pilates for 18 years. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images You could say that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell really wanted to get to the core of things when he attended “Forward and Up NYC 2025” on August 29. There, he got a Pilates session with Daria Pace, a grandmaster instructor trainer and Principal Officer for Romana’s Pilates International, which organized the event. He even got the Cadillac treatment—meaning that Pace guided him through various movements to strengthen his core muscles on a Pilates device called the Cadillac. Goodell Has Been Doing Pilates For 18 Years There, Goodell talked to me about his experience with Pilates, which began around 18 years ago, when as he related, “My brother Michael had been an instructor for quite a while and got me into it.” Goodell continued by saying, “It was completely different I was used to any kind of exercise, which is what I think intrigued me and is right for me. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen the need for something different, something with stretching, strengthening and fitness.” He typically does Pilates twice a week, usually early in the morning to accomadate his busy schedule and many commitments as NFL Commissioner, a position he has held since September 1, 2006, after Paul Tagliabue’s retirement. Pilates long been a core part—pun partially intended—of his regular physical activity regimen that includes hot yoga, rowing and biking as well. He values Pilates as “my time, where I can focus on myself.” He also added that Pilates has helped him feel “great. When you feel better, when you are in shape is physically, mentally and emotionally, you can better handle any kind of challenge. So I think it has…
Perry
PERRY $0.0013177 -1.44%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO $1.3 -1.71%
GET
GET $0.008467 -0.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 11:18
Eightco Chair Dan Ives Calls Sam Altman's World Project The 'Intersection Of AI And Crypto,' Compares It To Nvidia, Palantir

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed on Monday his excitement and vision for his new role as chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO), a firm that has adopted World (WLD) as its primary reserve asset.read more
Worldcoin
WLD $1.816 -1.94%
Moonveil
MORE $0.10001 -1.08%
Sleepless AI
AI $0.1397 -10.04%
Coinstats 2025/09/09 11:17
BTC HOLDS SUPPORT, MAJORS ALL UP, PUMP +40% IN A WEEK

The post BTC HOLDS SUPPORT, MAJORS ALL UP, PUMP +40% IN A WEEK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC HOLDS SUPPORT, MAJORS ALL UP, PUMP +40% IN A WEEK BTC holds $110k support, sentiment back to neutral. Robinhood to join S&P 500, Strategy misses out. Whales sold $12.7b BTC over past month. Companies currently buying 1755 BTC per day. SOL gets new treasury vehicle with $1.65bn cash. ETH ETFs saw 2nd largest daily outflow ever. Crypto bill proposes SEC-CFTC crypto committee. SEC, CFTC seek to ‘harmonize’ on DeFi. HYPE nears ATH, Paxos, Frax, Agora bid for stablecoin. StablecoinX secures $890m to buy ENA. We didn’t sell BTC to buy gold: Tether CEO. Metaplanet buys $15.2m BTC. ETH revenue dropped 44% in August. BTC network mining difficulty at ATH. SUI Group buys 20m SUI. Trump family earned $1.3b from WLFI, American Bitcoin. SOL Strategies to uplist shares to Nasdaq. Cardone sold Miami mansion for 400 BTC. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/z4jTlMkG/btc-holds-support-majors-all-up-pump-40-in-a-week
Threshold
T $0.01634 -0.18%
CreatorBid
BID $0.103 -20.54%
Solana
SOL $221.44 +2.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 11:14
Federal Reserve Rate Cut May Trigger Market Sell-off

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cut-selloff/
BRC20.COM
COM $0.016732 +4.04%
MAY
MAY $0.0424 -0.44%
Coinstats 2025/09/09 11:13
Turkey taps $200M green financing; ADB steps up green action

The post Turkey taps $200M green financing; ADB steps up green action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Turkey taps $200M green financing; ADB steps up green action In line with efforts to adopt emerging technologies to realize its climate goals, Turkey has signed a $200 million financing agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, while the Asia Development Bank (ADB) has introduced a new tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in improving plastic chains. According to a report, the Development and Investment Bank of Turkey (TKYB) will receive $200 million in funding from the AIIB to power climate action initiatives. The loan has a maturity tenure of 15 years, with the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry guaranteeing repayment within the window. Turkish authorities are eyeing the upsides of a lengthy duration and low interest rates amid a frenetic push to tackle climate change. Top brass at the TKYB noted that the capital injection will offer long-term backing for Turkey’s leap toward a greener economy with emerging technology at the core. “This loan will provide long-term financing for green energy investments, helping industrial companies improve energy efficiency and gain a competitive advantage on a global scale,” said TKYB CEO Ibrahim Oztop. While not expressly stated, Oztop’s comments hinted toward the disbursement of funds for Turkish enterprises making efforts to achieve climate resilience. Furthermore, the TKYB CEO suggests that a portion of the fund may be earmarked to fund digital infrastructure projects. The latest deal between the TKYB and AIIB is the fourth collaboration between the two development banks. Since the start of the decade, Turkey has received $800 million in funding from the AIIB alone while the TKYB continues to pursue international partnerships. Kim-See Lim, AIIB’s chief investment officer, described the $200 million funding as reflecting the institution’s stance in supporting national climate objectives for member states. Last year, the Beijing-based bank…
ChangeX
CHANGE $0.00190167 -3.81%
TOP Network
TOP $0.000096
BRC20.COM
COM $0.016732 +4.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 11:05
The crypto market generally rose, with the AI sector rising by over 14%, while only the SocialFi and CeFi sectors fell.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market rose today. The AI sector saw a 24-hour gain of 14.38%, with Worldcoin (WLD) surging 53.82%. Driven by news that Eightco plans to raise $250 million to establish a WLD reserve, OpenLedger (OPEN) soared 650.60%, and KAITO rose 45.91%. SocialFi and CeFi sectors fell 0.23% and 0.33%, respectively. Toncoin (TON) fell 0.65%, while Hyperliquid (HYPE) bucked the trend and surged 7.16% to a new high. Among other sectors, NFT rose 4.34%, Meme rose 3.75%, Layer2 rose 3.50%, DeFi rose 2.53%, PayFi rose 2.05%, and Layer1 rose 1.48%.
Worldcoin
WLD $1.816 -1.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE $54.27 +1.32%
DeFi
DEFI $0.001681 +1.75%
PANews 2025/09/09 11:02
US House Advances Plan For Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management

The post US House Advances Plan For Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial: US House Advances Plan For Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial: US House Advances Plan for Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-bitcoin-reserves-plan/
BRC20.COM
COM $0.016732 +4.04%
Housecoin
HOUSE $0.01318 -2.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 11:02
MYX price hits record high, with the largest single-day increase exceeding 300%.

MYX Finance
MYX $16.07276 -5.69%
MEXC NEWS 2025/09/09 11:01
