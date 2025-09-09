2025-09-11 Thursday

Is Tether Dumping Its Massive Bitcoin Holdings? CEO Shares The Truth

The post Is Tether Dumping Its Massive Bitcoin Holdings? CEO Shares The Truth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is Tether Dumping Its Massive Bitcoin Holdings? CEO Shares The Truth | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-massive-bitcoin-dumping/
2025/09/09 11:37
Two men in Hong Kong were arrested by law enforcement for allegedly using cryptocurrency mining machines to steal electricity and may be involved in serious crimes.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Hong Kong media outlet Oriental Daily, Hong Kong law enforcement authorities recently arrested two men from an engineering company for allegedly installing cryptocurrency mining machines in the false ceilings of residential care homes for people with disabilities in Cheung Sha Wan and Sau Mau Ping, accessing the homes' networks and power systems, resulting in additional losses of approximately HK$9,000. The two men were charged with "electricity theft," and the case is still under investigation. The mining machines were discovered after the homes experienced unusually slow internet connections. Law enforcement authorities have removed the equipment and are reminding the public to be vigilant during installation to prevent similar incidents. It is reported that stealing electricity is a serious crime in Hong Kong. According to the Theft Ordinance, anyone who dishonestly uses electricity without proper authority, or dishonestly causes waste of electricity or transfers electricity elsewhere is guilty of a crime and may be sentenced to up to 5 years' imprisonment.
2025/09/09 11:34
SEC Crypto Task Force Announces Roundtable on Financial Privacy and Surveillance

The post SEC Crypto Task Force Announces Roundtable on Financial Privacy and Surveillance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is zeroing in on privacy and surveillance in crypto, unleashing a high-stakes roundtable to spotlight cutting-edge tools redefining financial oversight and regulatory clarity. SEC’s Upcoming Roundtable to Unpack Privacy Tools, Policy, and Crypto Oversight The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Sept. 8 that its Crypto Task Force will host a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-crypto-task-force-announces-roundtable-on-financial-privacy-and-surveillance/
2025/09/09 11:34
Massive Crypto Liquidations: $152M Wiped Out in 24 Hours, MYX Leads the Plunge

BitcoinWorld Massive Crypto Liquidations: $152M Wiped Out in 24 Hours, MYX Leads the Plunge The cryptocurrency market, known for its dynamic swings, recently witnessed a staggering event: over $152 million in crypto liquidations within just 24 hours. This sudden market movement has left many traders reeling and highlights the inherent volatility of digital asset trading. Understanding what drives these significant events is crucial for anyone involved in the crypto space. What Are Crypto Liquidations, and Why Do They Matter? At its core, a liquidation in the crypto world occurs when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a sudden and substantial price movement against their trade. Traders use leverage to amplify their potential gains, but it also magnifies their risks. If the market moves unfavorably, the exchange closes the position to prevent the trader’s balance from falling below zero, effectively wiping out their collateral. These forced closures, or crypto liquidations, are a common feature of perpetual futures markets. They act as a critical mechanism to maintain market stability and prevent excessive risk-taking. However, when they happen on a large scale, they can create a cascading effect, pushing prices further in the direction of the initial move and trapping more traders. Who Led the Recent Wave of Crypto Liquidations? The latest data reveals a clear picture of the assets most affected by this dramatic market event. Here’s a breakdown of the largest perpetual futures liquidations by volume over the past 24 hours: MYX: $64.23 million – A significant portion, 82.38%, of these were short positions. This indicates that traders betting on a price decline for MYX were caught off guard by an unexpected upward movement or sideways consolidation. ETH: $48.97 million – Here, long positions accounted for 53.97%. This suggests that traders expecting Ethereum’s price to rise faced unexpected selling pressure, leading to their positions being closed out. BTC: $39.52 million – Bitcoin, the market leader, saw 56.2% of its liquidations come from short positions. Similar to MYX, this points to a squeeze on traders who were bearish on BTC’s immediate future. The dominance of MYX in these crypto liquidations is particularly noteworthy, signaling a specific event or trend impacting this particular asset that triggered a widespread unwinding of leveraged bets. Understanding Long vs. Short Liquidations: What Does It Mean? When we talk about long or short liquidations, we are referring to the direction of the trade that was closed. A ‘long’ position is a bet that an asset’s price will increase, while a ‘short’ position is a bet that its price will decrease. Therefore: Short liquidations occur when the price of an asset unexpectedly rises, forcing those who bet on a fall to close their positions. Long liquidations happen when the price of an asset unexpectedly drops, forcing those who bet on a rise to close their positions. The recent figures demonstrate a mixed bag, with MYX and BTC experiencing more short liquidations, while ETH saw more long liquidations. This diverse impact underscores the unpredictable nature of the market and the different pressures affecting various assets simultaneously. How Can Traders Navigate Volatile Periods and Avoid Crypto Liquidations? Navigating periods of high volatility requires a strategic approach. Here are some actionable insights to help mitigate the risk of forced crypto liquidations: Manage Leverage Wisely: While leverage can amplify gains, it dramatically increases risk. Use it cautiously and understand the liquidation price of your positions. Set Stop-Loss Orders: These orders automatically close your position if the price hits a predetermined level, limiting potential losses before a full liquidation occurs. Diversify Your Portfolio: Spreading investments across different assets can help reduce exposure to single-asset volatility. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of market news, economic indicators, and technical analysis to make more informed trading decisions. Ultimately, understanding the mechanisms behind crypto liquidations and implementing robust risk management strategies are paramount for long-term success in the crypto futures market. In conclusion, the recent $152 million in crypto liquidations serves as a potent reminder of the inherent risks and rewards in cryptocurrency trading. While such events can be daunting, they also offer valuable lessons in market dynamics and risk management. By staying informed and adopting disciplined trading practices, participants can better navigate these turbulent waters and potentially turn volatility into opportunity. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a crypto liquidation? A crypto liquidation is the forced closure of a trader’s leveraged position by an exchange when the market moves against their trade, causing their margin balance to fall below a required threshold. Why did MYX have the highest crypto liquidations? MYX experienced the highest liquidations, predominantly from short positions, suggesting a significant price surge or an unexpected market move that caught bearish traders off guard. How do long and short liquidations differ? Long liquidations occur when the price drops, closing positions that bet on a rise. Short liquidations happen when the price rises, closing positions that bet on a fall. Can I prevent my crypto positions from being liquidated? While you cannot entirely prevent liquidations in extreme market conditions, you can mitigate the risk by using lower leverage, setting stop-loss orders, and maintaining sufficient margin in your account. What is the impact of large-scale crypto liquidations on the market? Large-scale liquidations can create a cascade effect, pushing prices further in the direction of the initial move, increasing volatility, and potentially leading to further liquidations across the market. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them understand the complexities of market liquidations and how to navigate them effectively! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Massive Crypto Liquidations: $152M Wiped Out in 24 Hours, MYX Leads the Plunge first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/09 11:30
SwissBorg loses $41M in Solana following API-related hack

SwissBorg has confirmed a $41M hack of its Solana Earn program after a Kiln API compromise.
2025/09/09 11:28
Putin Adviser Claims US Using Stablecoins and Gold to Reduce $37 Trillion Debt

Anton Kobyakov, adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the United States is turning to stablecoins and gold to manage its $37 trillion debt. He made the remarks during a press briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember […] The post Putin Adviser Claims US Using Stablecoins and Gold to Reduce $37 Trillion Debt appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/09 11:27
A Beginner's Guide to PunkStrategy and $PNKSTR

The new PunkStrategy protocol turns every $PNKSTR trade into fuel for buying CryptoPunks.
2025/09/09 11:23
California Man Faces Serious Prison Time For $37M Scheme

The post California Man Faces Serious Prison Time For $37M Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Laundering Unveiled: California Man Faces Serious Prison Time For $37M Scheme Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Laundering Unveiled: California Man Faces Serious Prison Time for $37M Scheme Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/california-crypto-laundering-sentence/
2025/09/09 11:23
MoonPay, Agora Coalition Challenges Stripe For USDH Issuance

The post MoonPay, Agora Coalition Challenges Stripe For USDH Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe is facing pushback in its bid to issue Hyperliquid’s planned USDH stablecoin, as a coalition of crypto firms, including MoonPay, Agora and Rain lined up competing proposals alongside Paxos and Frax. In a Friday Discord message, the Hyperliquid team announced it wants to create a “Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin” with the USDH ticker. This was followed by the Native Markets teams submitting the first proposal, which would see Stripe’s stablecoin payment processor, Bridge, issue USDH. Native Market’s proposal promised to contribute “a meaningful share of its reserve proceeds” to Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund treasury, mint directly on the ecosystem and be regulatory compliant. Still, Agora co-founder and CEO Nick Van Eck submitted an alternative proposal, arguing against the Stripe-linked alternative: “If Hyperliquid relinquishes its canonical stablecoin to Stripe, a vertically integrated issuer with clear conflicts, what are we all even doing?” asked Van Eck. He added that Agora “strongly urges caution against the utilization of Stripe (Bridge) as an issuer.” Related: China cracks down on stablecoin promotions, research and seminars Against Bridge issuing USDH Van Eck claimed that Bridge has insufficient financial infrastructure and product experience and also pointed to Stripe’s announcement of plans for its own Tempo blockchain as a potential conflict of interest. “Stripe is committed to driving activity to this ecosystem,” he said, asking: “How long until Stripe and Bridge start pushing users and perps from other financial applications directly to Tempo instead of Hyperliquid?“ On Sunday, MoonPay president and board member Keyth Grossman announced that the payment processor is joining Agora’s proposal to issue USDH for Hyperliquid and “provide the regulated payment rails to power this initiative.” Just like Van Eck, he harshly criticized the Native Markets proposal. “USDH deserves scale, credibility and alignment — not BS capture. That is this coalition, not Stripe,”…
2025/09/09 11:22
3AC Liquidation Wallet Sells 2.25 Million WLD, Worth $2.88 Million

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Lookonchain, the Teneo 3AC (Three Arrows Capital) liquidation wallet sold another 2.25 million WLD today, valued at $2.88 million. The wallet, which received 75 million WLD two years ago and has been selling them since July 26, 2024, currently holds 52.47 million WLD, worth approximately $92 million.
2025/09/09 11:21
