2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares Announces US IPO With $1.2 Billion Merger

CoinShares, a European-based crypto asset manager, has announced its intention to go public in the United States through a merger with Vine Hill Capital Investments, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).  In a press release on Monday, CoinShares announced its plan, which will see the company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This marks a […]
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06928+5.27%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00017-39.28%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06463+3.69%
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 12:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 9

Kaspa price is trading around $0.0814 right now, holding steady after a few choppy weeks that have taken it down from the highs near $0.20.  The steady pullback has left KAS sitting right on top of the $0.08 support area. Traders are watching closely to see if this level can hold, or if another leg
NEAR
NEAR$2.668+0.52%
Kaspa
KAS$0.081564+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:00
OpenSea Reveals ‘Flagship’ NFT Treasury Stockpile as SEA Token Drop Nears

The post OpenSea Reveals ‘Flagship’ NFT Treasury Stockpile as SEA Token Drop Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OpenSea is creating an NFT reserve, starting with a CryptoPunk on Ethereum. The firm is preparing for the final phase of pre-token rewards, starting with a prize vault filled with $1 million in ARB and OP tokens. The OpenSea Foundation is expected to announce SEA tokenomics in early October. Prominent NFT marketplace OpenSea said Monday that it has committed more than $1 million to acquiring culturally relevant NFTs as it charges towards the launch of its native ecosystem token, SEA. The marketplace’s reserve, called the Flagship Collection, will begin with CryptoPunk #5273, which was last purchased for $282,000 on August 25 before being transferred to a new address on Monday. After acquiring “essential pieces,” the firm aims to acquire and elevate pieces from emerging artists.  “We’ve always said NFTs are culture. The Flagship Collection is about picking the pieces we believe will stand the test of time,” OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer told Decrypt. Today we’re introducing: – OS Mobile: a beautiful trading experience powered by AI– Flagship Collection: honoring web3’s cultural heritage– Final Rewards Phase: 50% of platform fees funding millions in token & NFT prizes– $SEA Update: details in early October Learn more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EfsjucUeSR — OpenSea (@opensea) September 8, 2025 The firm will choose pieces for the collection using a committee of OpenSea employees and a group of external advisors with strict internal procedures in place to prevent the leak of information prior to acquisitions.  In 2023, a former OpenSea employee was convicted in the first-ever NFT insider trading case, as the executive had purchased and profited from assets that were to be featured on the popular marketplace. The conviction was ultimately overturned this July.  “There are a variety of elements that factor into our buying criteria, ranging from cultural significance, impact on Web3 as a…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-1.08%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003121+0.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 11:59
What’s Driving The Market Shift?

The post What’s Driving The Market Shift? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving The Market Shift? Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-eth-etfs-outflows-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+4.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,318.14+0.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 11:53
WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Unites Global Innovators and Investors

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/wow-summit-hong-kong-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+4.04%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000021+0.96%
Coinstats2025/09/09 11:50
WLD Sales: Teneo’s Crucial Move in 3AC Liquidation Unveiled

BitcoinWorld WLD Sales: Teneo’s Crucial Move in 3AC Liquidation Unveiled The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant developments surrounding the bankrupt crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital (3AC). Its designated liquidator, Teneo, has just executed another crucial move: substantial WLD sales. This action continues their ongoing, meticulous effort to recover assets for creditors, providing a glimpse into the complex process of unwinding a major crypto insolvency. What’s the Latest on These Crucial WLD Sales? According to a recent report from blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, a wallet associated with Teneo sold an additional 2.25 million WLD tokens. This transaction, valued at approximately $2.88 million, occurred roughly 14 hours ago. It represents another step in Teneo’s systematic liquidation strategy. These WLD sales are not a new development. The wallet first began offloading these tokens in July of last year. This followed an initial massive deposit of 75 million WLD two years ago, establishing a significant holding for the liquidator. Currently, the associated wallet still retains a substantial 52.47 million WLD, which is worth an impressive $92 million. This ongoing, controlled approach to WLD sales highlights the strategic considerations involved in managing such a large asset portfolio during bankruptcy proceedings. Why Are Teneo’s WLD Sales So Important for 3AC Creditors? The primary objective of any liquidation process is to maximize the recovery of assets for those who suffered losses. Teneo’s role, as the designated liquidator, is to systematically convert various crypto assets, including WLD, into funds that can be distributed to 3AC’s creditors. This is a vital step towards financial restitution. Strategic Offloading: Teneo avoids a sudden, large-scale dump of tokens, which could severely destabilize the market and depress the asset’s value. Instead, their strategy involves measured WLD sales over time. This careful approach aims to minimize negative price impact while steadily generating necessary funds. Transparency and Trust: Each reported instance of WLD sales offers a degree of transparency into the liquidation’s progress. This openness helps to build and maintain trust among creditors and the broader crypto community, demonstrating that the process is moving forward responsibly. The challenge for Teneo lies in balancing the urgent need for asset recovery with the imperative of market stability. What Can We Expect Regarding Future WLD Sales? Given that Teneo still holds over 52 million WLD tokens, future WLD sales are highly probable. It is reasonable to anticipate that Teneo will continue its careful, phased approach, meticulously planning each transaction to optimize returns and mitigate market risks. Potential Market Impact: While individual WLD sales may appear small in isolation, their cumulative effect over time could certainly influence the token’s price dynamics. Both investors and market analysts will undoubtedly monitor these transactions closely, looking for any shifts in strategy or significant patterns. The ultimate goal for Teneo remains the comprehensive resolution of 3AC’s complex bankruptcy. These ongoing asset liquidations, including the recent WLD sales, are critical milestones on that long road to recovery for all affected parties. The ongoing WLD sales by Teneo serve as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in large-scale crypto insolvencies. These actions, though seemingly routine in their execution, are absolutely crucial steps towards achieving justice and recovery for 3AC’s creditors. They powerfully underscore the importance of establishing robust and transparent liquidation frameworks within the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, ensuring greater confidence and stability for the future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Teneo? Teneo is the designated liquidator appointed to manage the assets and liabilities of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the bankrupt crypto hedge fund. Their primary role is to recover and distribute assets to creditors. 2. What is WLD? WLD refers to the Worldcoin (WLD) token, which is a cryptocurrency distributed by Tools for Humanity, the company behind the Worldcoin project. It aims to create a global identity and financial network. 3. Why is Teneo selling WLD? Teneo is selling WLD tokens as part of its mandate to liquidate 3AC’s assets. The funds generated from these WLD sales are used to repay the creditors of the bankrupt hedge fund, as required by law. 4. How much WLD does Teneo still hold? As of the latest reports, the wallet associated with Teneo still holds approximately 52.47 million WLD tokens, valued at around $92 million. 5. What impact do these WLD sales have on the market? Teneo aims to conduct these WLD sales strategically and gradually to minimize negative market impact. However, the continuous offloading of a significant amount of any token can still create selling pressure and influence its price dynamics over time. If you found this insight into Teneo’s crucial WLD sales and the ongoing 3AC liquidation valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed on the latest crypto liquidation updates and market movements by following our content. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto ecosystem institutional adoption. This post WLD Sales: Teneo’s Crucial Move in 3AC Liquidation Unveiled first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Worldcoin
WLD$1.815-1.99%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+2.02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005057+5.90%
Coinstats2025/09/09 11:50
S&P 500 Changes Send HOOD Higher, MSTR Lower

The post S&P 500 Changes Send HOOD Higher, MSTR Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood (HOOD) stock soared 15% on Monday following the company’s inclusion in the S&P 500, the widely tracked benchmark for U.S. equities. The announcement was made after markets closed on Friday and takes effect with the index’s September 22 rebalance. The trading platform, which has seen its stock price nearly triple this year, has long been considered a frontrunner for inclusion. It was one of the three largest eligible companies yet to be added to the index. Meanwhile, shares of Strategy (MSTR) slipped lower after the bitcoin BTC$111,661.49 development company was passed over,despite qualifying for inclusion for the first time this quarter. Strategy posted $14 billion in operating income and $10 billion in net income for the second quarter 2025 — eye-popping figures that met the S&P’s requirements. The source of the profit — a sharp rise in the price of bitcoin — likely didn’t set well with the selection committee, which surely was aware that BTC can also move in the opposite direction. MSTR was down 1.5% in late morning U.S. action. Appearing on CNBC Monday morning, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor said he hadn’t expected immediate inclusion. “I don’t think we expected to be selected on our first quarter of eligibility,” he said. “We figured it’ll happen at some time.” Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer echoed that sentiment, writing that Strategy “does not need S&P’s approval as validation of its operating model, as the market scoreboard has already provided it in emphatic fashion.” TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanca called the committee’s decision unsurprising. “Inclusion was never central to our investment thesis, though it remains a potential positive catalyst,” he wrote. Some observers speculate that the committee may be hesitant to include a company so heavily tied to bitcoin. Vitanca addressed the possibility directly, writing: “To the extent the Committee is…
Threshold
T$0.01633-0.24%
Union
U$0.00936-0.95%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005618+14.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 11:49
Caixin: Offshore RMB stablecoins may boost RMB internationalization

PANews reported on September 9th that according to a recent Caixin report titled "Renminbi Internationalization Opportunities," many industry insiders believe the current period represents a crucial window for RMB internationalization, with institutions such as Bank of China and China Construction Bank increasing their presence in related businesses. Amidst dramatic changes in the global trade and monetary systems, stablecoins, serving as a bridge between cryptocurrencies and the real world, are poised for rapid growth in the first half of 2025. Some believe that timely pilot programs for offshore RMB stablecoins could enhance the efficiency of RMB internationalization and provide the market with an alternative to the US dollar system.
RealLink
REAL$0.06237+2.58%
Boost
BOOST$0.098-8.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0424-0.44%
PANews2025/09/09 11:46
This Coin Is Poised For Similar Growth To XRP In Its Prime

The post This Coin Is Poised For Similar Growth To XRP In Its Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s prime years defined what it means for a digital asset to deliver life-changing returns. As it grew from pennies to its 2018 all-time high of approximately $3.92, it returned early holders a gazillion times over. That level of strength, fueled by community conviction and utility-driven adoption, is what investors desire in the next generation of projects. One candidate with similar disruptive potential has emerged: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Why Investors Are Turning to Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Little Pepe is more than just another meme coin with a clever logo. It has been built as a dedicated Ethereum Layer-2 chain designed to serve the meme economy. The project sets itself apart from traditional meme coins that rely solely on hype by offering near-zero gas fees, sniper-bot protection, and an integrated Meme Launchpad. Instead, LILPEPE is building the rails for an entire ecosystem of meme tokens to launch, trade, and thrive. This infrastructure has captured attention across the crypto community because it tackles Ethereum’s most significant pain points: cost and scalability. With fees often blocking small investors from participating in Ethereum-based projects, Little Pepe presents itself as a solution that allows micro-trading, rapid deployment of new tokens, and fair access to opportunities that previously favored whales. Presale Momentum: A Proven Signal Presales often serve as the most precise gauge of market interest, and Little Pepe’s numbers speak volumes. The project has now entered Stage 12, pricing tokens at $0.0021. With less than $2 million left to raise and over 15 billion tokens sold, this stage is selling out fast. Momentum is undeniable, and each stage’s rapid sellout shows how engaged the community has become. The structured presale pricing ensures built-in appreciation for early buyers. By the time Little Pepe lists at its projected $0.0030, investors who enter now will already be sitting…
NEAR
NEAR$2.668+0.52%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05609+9.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.27+1.32%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 11:43
Pivotal Fed Nominee Stephen Miran Vote Looms In US Senate

The post Pivotal Fed Nominee Stephen Miran Vote Looms In US Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is buzzing with anticipation as the U.S. Senate prepares for a pivotal vote. On September 10, lawmakers are set to confirm Fed nominee Stephen Miran, a decision that could send significant ripples through the economy. For those tracking the cryptocurrency markets, understanding the Federal Reserve’s composition and leadership is absolutely crucial. A new voice on the Fed’s board can influence monetary policy, which in turn impacts everything from interest rates to investor sentiment, and ultimately, the value of digital assets. Who is Fed Nominee Stephen Miran, and Why Does This Appointment Matter? Stephen Miran, currently serving as the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), has been tapped by President Trump to fill a key vacancy on the Federal Reserve’s board. His nomination is more than just a procedural step; it represents a potential shift in the nuanced balance of economic perspectives within the Fed. The Federal Reserve plays an unparalleled role in shaping the nation’s economic landscape. Its decisions on interest rates, inflation targets, and quantitative easing directly affect credit availability, consumer spending, and investment flows. Therefore, the individuals who sit on its board wield immense power. What Role Does a Fed Nominee Play in Monetary Policy? Each governor on the Federal Reserve Board contributes to the formulation of monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings, where critical decisions about interest rates and the money supply are made. These decisions are the bedrock of economic stability and growth. A new governor, like Fed nominee Stephen Miran, brings their own economic philosophy and insights to these discussions. Their views can influence the collective direction of the Fed, potentially leading to adjustments in how the central bank approaches inflation, employment, and financial stability. This ripple effect is felt across all…
Union
U$0.00936-0.95%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000441+2.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.743+0.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 11:38
