What if Your Web3 Identity Was More Important Than Your Passport?

Passports are a peculiar kind of trust artifact. They don’t tell the full story of who you are — just where a government recognizes you belong. Yet, they open borders, decide opportunities, and often limit&nbsp;freedom. In contrast, your Web3 identity — wallets, transaction history, contributions, and verifiable credentials — paints a far richer picture of your actual life, skills, and relationships. The question iswhat if that mattered more than a passport? Identity Beyond&nbsp;Borders Blockchains make identity portable in ways nation-states never intended. You can build a reputation in a DAO, earn credentials through on-chain work, and prove ownership of creative work without asking permission from any authority. This identity is layered: financial activity, governance participation, social networks, and even attestations from others. It reflects not just who you are, but what you do — and it can travel anywhere the internet&nbsp;does. Unlike a passport, which reduces you to nationality and date of birth, a Web3 identity could surface proof of your credibility, skills, and trustworthiness in any&nbsp;context. A lending protocol might see your repayment history, while a guild might verify your design contributions. These are proofs of lived actions, not static&nbsp;data. Trust Without&nbsp;Borders What changes when your verifiable actions outweigh your passport? A refugee with a strong DAO record could be trusted for remote work without needing residency papers. A developer in Lagos could prove seniority on-chain and get hired in Berlin, no visa required. A musician’s reputation could be established through verified ownership of creative works, not institutional gatekeeping. It’s a radical redistribution of trust. No longer mediated by geography or state-issued documents, but by your actions in digital ecosystems. In this framing, “citizenship” becomes less about soil and more about contribution. The Friction&nbsp;Points But speculative futures aren’t&nbsp;clean. Who curates and interprets this identity? Does it create new forms of exclusion if your on-chain history isn’t&nbsp;robust? What happens if a wallet gets compromised — do you lose your “passport”? There’s also the risk of hyper-surveillance, where every action you take is permanently recorded. Unlike a passport, which expires and can be reissued, an on-chain identity is sticky and often irreversible. That permanence could be a feature for proving long-term credibility — or a bug if mistakes or failures are forever etched into your&nbsp;record. Redefining Belonging If Web3 identity eclipses passports, belonging shifts from nation-states to networks. People would rally around shared DAOs, protocols, or communities, not&nbsp;flags. Travel might still require physical documents, but opportunity would increasingly be unlocked by verifiable digital credentials. The provocative possibility is that your future may not be determined by the country on your passport, but by the communities you contribute to and the proof you can bring of that participation. Trust, reputation, and opportunity — all portable, all digital, and all untethered from the nation-state. What if Your Web3 Identity Was More Important Than Your Passport? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Moonveil
Medium2025/09/10 22:56
Likely to trade in a range between 7.1160 and 7.133 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 7.1160 and 7.133 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 7.1160 and 7.1330. In the longer run, downward bias is building, but USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Below 7.1100, a sustained decline can be expected 24-HOUR VIEW: “While we expected USD to ‘trade with a downward bias yesterday,’ we pointed out that ‘any decline is unlikely to break below 7.1100.’ USD subsequently dropped to a low of 7.1134. USD rebounded from the low to close unchanged at 7.1232. The downward bias has faded with the rebound. Today, we expect USD to trade in a range, likely between 7.1160 and 7.1330.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Two days ago (08 Sep, spot at 7.1285), we highlighted that ‘while the downward bias is building, USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected.’ Yesterday, USD fell to a low of 7.1134 and then rebounded. While there has been no further increase in downward pressure, we will maintain our view for now. Overall, only a breach of 7.1400 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the downward bias has eased.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-71160-and-7133-uob-group-202509101032
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:55
BetMGM Refreshes App, Caesars Pushes 20X Profit Codes, but Spartans Delivers Instant Payouts in Fiat and Crypto

See how Spartans delivers instant crypto and fiat payouts while BetMGM and Caesars focus on app redesigns, promo codes, and NFL partnerships.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 22:55
Asset Entities Approves Merger with Strive to Create $1.5 Billion BTC Finance Company

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to CoinDesk, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) announced that its shareholders have approved its planned merger with Strive Enterprises. Strive Enterprises' shareholders had previously approved the merger on September 4th, paving the way for the new company (to be renamed Strive Inc.) to pursue a Bitcoin reserve strategy. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Enterprises in 2022. According to the announcement, the completion of the merger transaction remains subject to Nasdaq listing approval and other customary conditions. Matt Cole, currently head of Strive Asset Management, will serve as chairman and CEO of the combined company. Strive expects to secure $750 million in private equity (PIPE) financing upon closing of the merger, with potential total financing exceeding $1.5 billion if warrants are exercised. Cole emphasized the company's debt-free structure and stated that it will pursue a disciplined, long-term approach to maximizing the number of Bitcoins per share, designed to outperform Bitcoin itself.
PANews2025/09/10 22:52
Hyperliquid stablecoin battle raises ‘backroom deal’ allegations – Why?

The post Hyperliquid stablecoin battle raises ‘backroom deal’ allegations – Why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 10, 2025 Key Takeaways The Hyperliquid’s USDH race is now down to Native Markets and Paxos. Who will win the deal by the 14th of September? Hyperliquid’s [HYPE] proposed stablecoin, USDH, has triggered one of the most aggressive bidding wars in the crypto sector.  Top issuers like Ethena [ENA], Paxos, Sky [SKY] (formerly Maker), Frax, and others are all out fighting to be the official partner.  But the top contender in the race, Native Markets, is a new player with no experience, which Dragonfly claims has been ‘fixed’ to win. Slamming the process as a ‘farce,’ Dragonfly VC managing partner Haseeb Qureshi alleged that it was rigged in favor of Native Markets.  “Hearing from multiple bidders that none of the validators are interested in considering anyone besides Native Markets. It’s not even a serious discussion, as though there was a backroom deal already done.” Source: X He cited Polymarket odds, bidders, and Native Markets’ immediate proposal after Hyperliquid floated the request, suggesting the team had prior knowledge before the announcement was made public.   Tight race between Paxos and Native Markets  At the time of writing, however, the contest has narrowed to Paxos and Native Markets.  The chances of Paxos winning the bid surged to 47% after the revised proposal, but dropped a few hours later. Still, the market was pricing Native Markets for a likely win at nearly 60%. Source: Polymarket Most of the potential issuers are pledging 95%-100% HYPE value accrual, alongside support by regulated entities like BlackRock.  Source: AMBCrypto All proposals from potential issuers should be finalized by the 10th of September. On the 11th of September, Hyperliquid validators should state their preferred potential issuer.  The final vote by validators will be done on the 14th of September to allow stakers to align with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:50
XRP Price Prediction 2025 – 2026: Where Is Ripple Heading?

XRP price forecasts stay cautious at $1.50–$2.50, while Layer Brett at $0.0055 offers meme energy, 790% APY staking, and real Layer 2 utility for breakout gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 22:50
8 High ROI Tokens in 2025 That Every Trader Should Watch

The post 8 High ROI Tokens in 2025 That Every Trader Should Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 16:40 Can selecting the right meme coin today unlock life-changing gains tomorrow? The hunt for projects that deliver not only hype but also sustainable returns has become one of the most pressing questions for traders entering 2025. With countless tokens emerging daily, the real challenge lies in identifying which ones carry the potential to multiply investments and secure a position among the next high ROI tokens in 2025. Right now, momentum is building around multiple meme-focused projects, each carving its unique niche in the market. Among them, MoonBull ($MOBU) has electrified the community by launching its exclusive whitelist. Alongside MoonBull, other tokens such as Official Trump ($TRUMP), Bonk ($BONK), Notcoin ($NOT), Official Melania ($MELANIA), Non-Playable Coin ($NPC), Act I: The AI Prophecy ($ACT), and FWOG ($FWOG) have gained notable traction. Each of these meme coins offers a different path to potential gains, making them important to watch for anyone exploring high ROI tokens in 2025. MoonBull is an Ethereum-based meme coin built for traders who thrive on humor, risk-taking, and the pursuit of extraordinary returns. Designed with precision, MoonBull promises more than just speculative trading. Its foundation lies in rewarding early supporters with elite staking rewards, exclusive token drops, and insider hints about roadmap developments. What has captured attention is the MoonBull Whitelist, which is live now. This system ensures those who secure a spot gain early entry at the lowest possible price, along with private notifications of the exact presale launch date. Unlike the general public, whitelist members receive bonus token allocations and exclusive insights reserved only for Stage One participants. Entry is strictly first-come, first-served, which elevates urgency. Once these whitelist slots vanish, the opportunity disappears permanently. How to Secure a MoonBull Whitelist Spot To participate in this presale at its most…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:49
US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF

PANews reported on September 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the FRANKLIN spot SOLANA ETF.
PANews2025/09/10 22:47
Solana Rallies as SOL Strategies Debuts on Nasdaq: Explosive Future for $SNORT

The post Solana Rallies as SOL Strategies Debuts on Nasdaq: Explosive Future for $SNORT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Rallies as SOL Strategies Debuts on Nasdaq: Explosive Future for $SNORT Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-and-snorter-token-rally-as-sol-strategies-debuts-nasdaq/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:47
Linea, L2 sequencer in tilt at dawn: patch in 25 minutes, network stable in less than an hour

On September 10, 2023, it is reported that Linea experienced a sequencer failure on its L2 network, all the details.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 22:46
