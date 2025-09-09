2025-09-11 Thursday

SpaceX Strengthens 5G Push with $17B Spectrum Purchase Deal

TLDRs; SpaceX to acquire $17B in spectrum from EchoStar, expanding Starlink’s 5G and direct-to-cell network. Deal includes $2B in debt interest payments, giving EchoStar much-needed liquidity amid $26B debt burden. Boost Mobile subscribers to gain access to Starlink’s direct-to-cell service, enhancing coverage and connectivity options. SpaceX’s spectrum ownership signals major telecom shift, impacting rivals like [...] The post SpaceX Strengthens 5G Push with $17B Spectrum Purchase Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 12:12
Ethereum spot ETF has seen net outflows for six consecutive days, with a net outflow of $96.6862 million yesterday.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $96.6862 million on September 8th, Eastern Time, marking the sixth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net inflow of $75.1534 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.553 billion; Grayscale ETH saw a net inflow of $11.3097 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.395 billion. BlackRock ETHA saw the largest net outflow, reaching $193 million, with a total net inflow of $12.620 billion. As of now, the Ethereum spot ETF has a total net asset value of $27.386 billion, representing 5.28% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $12.629 billion.
PANews2025/09/09 12:11
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $368 million yesterday, while none of the 12 ETFs saw a net outflow.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $368 million on September 8th, Eastern Time, with none of the 12 ETFs experiencing net outflows. Fidelity's FBTC ETF saw a net inflow of $157 million per day, bringing its total net inflow to $11.934 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF saw a net inflow of $89.4675 million per day, bringing its total net inflow to $2.101 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $145.414 billion, representing 6.52% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $54.856 billion.
PANews2025/09/09 12:09
Largest NPM Attack in Crypto History Stole Less Than $50

A major NPM attack struck the crypto industry after hackers accessed the account of a well-known software developer. They added malware into popular JavaScript libraries downloaded over 1 billion times, raising concerns across crypto projects. The Security Alliance (SEAL) reported the incident on Monday. According to SEAL, attackers inserted a crypto-clipper into NPM packages. This […] The post Largest NPM Attack in Crypto History Stole Less Than $50 appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:09
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge With Remarkable $364M Inflow Reversal

The post US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge With Remarkable $364M Inflow Reversal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge With Remarkable $364M Inflow Reversal Skip to content Home Crypto News US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Surge with Remarkable $364M Inflow Reversal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-rebound/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 12:08
Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Reserve and Digital Asset Law by 2026

Kazakhstan is accelerating its digital finance ambitions with plans to establish a state-backed crypto reserve and pass a digital asset law by 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the initiative during his annual address on Monday, outlining a roadmap that positions the country as a regional leader in blockchain adoption. Tokayev Orders Creation of Digital Asset […]
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:07
Coinshares Set for Nasdaq Debut on $1.2B Valuation, 200% Expansion

The post Coinshares Set for Nasdaq Debut on $1.2B Valuation, 200% Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinshares is storming into the U.S. market with a $1.2 billion Nasdaq debut, aiming to dominate digital asset investing and scale its $10 billion platform globally. Coinshares Moves Toward Nasdaq Debut Backed by $1.2B Value and 200% Growth Coinshares International Ltd. (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) announced on Sept. 8 that it will merge […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinshares-set-for-nasdaq-debut-on-1-2b-valuation-200-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 12:04
Manufacturing Firm Forward Industries Pivots to Solana Treasury Strategy with $1.65B Raise

60-year-old design company transitions from medical devices to crypto with backing from Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin
Blockhead2025/09/09 12:00
Bitcoin’s Most Resolute Diamond Hands Are Only Growing Older, Data Shows

Bitcoin long-term holders aged between 5 to 7 years old have lost $6.4 billion in Realized Cap over the past year, but selling isn’t behind the fall. 5 To 7 Years Old Bitcoin Holders Have Been Maturing To Even Older Bands In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about how the Realized Cap associated with the 5 to 7 years old Bitcoin investors has changed over the past year. Related Reading: Cardano Pushes Past $0.85: Falling Wedge Breakout Confirmed? The “Realized Cap” here refers to an indicator that basically measures the amount of capital that the investors of the cryptocurrency have put into it. As such, changes in the metric correspond to the exit or entry of capital into the network. In the context of the current topic, the Realized Cap of the whole market isn’t of interest, but rather that of a few specific investor segments. These are the holders with 5 to 7 years old, 7 to 10 years old and 10+ years old tokens. Statistically, the longer an investor holds onto their coins, the less likely they become to sell them in the future, so these groups with their extremely long holding times would correspond to some of the most resolute hands in the sector. What the behavior of these investors is like, therefore, can be something to watch for. Below is a chart showing the trend in the Realized Cap for these Bitcoin groups. As displayed in the above graph, the Realized Cap associated with the youngest of these groups, the addresses holding coins aged between 5 and 7 years old, has seen a steep drop over the past year. The metric started out the window at a level of $14.9 billion, but today, it stands at just $8.5 billion, reflecting a decline of almost 43%. Investor groups classified based on age lose Realized Cap when they break their dormancy and participate in transactions. For example, as soon as a holder part of the 5 to 7 years old segment shifts their coins, the age of said tokens resets back to zero, and they along with their Realized Cap share get kicked out of the group. There’s one more way for the metric to decline for a cohort, however: upward promotion. This happens when an investor HODLs past the upper bound of the group’s age range. From the chart, it’s visible that the combined Realized Cap associated with the 5 to 7 years, 7 to 10 years, and 10+ years segments has actually gone up over the past year, despite the first of them noting a steep drop in its metric. Since capital can’t directly transfer to the latter two groups, it must have gone through the former. Related Reading: Old Bitcoin Supply Keeps Moving Into ETFs: Data Shows Three Waves So far In other words, almost all of the “selling” that the 5 to 7 years group has participated in has actually corresponded to diamond hands holding steady enough to pass on to a higher cohort. As Glassnode has pointed out, though, this doesn’t mean that the cohort hasn’t participated in any real selling at all. “The 5–7y group still spent ~385k $BTC in profit over the year, showing that while most coins matured passively, some holders selectively distributed,” notes the analytics firm. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $112,400, up 3% over the past week. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/09 12:00
SPX6900 leads memecoin surge with 20% jump, but is a pullback coming?

Whales dominated SPX’s surge, but will hidden liquidity zones spark a reversal?
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:00
