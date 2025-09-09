2025-09-11 Thursday

Suilend IKA depositors face 6% balance cuts due to price anomalies

PANews reported on September 9th that Suilend tweeted that the IKA price surged today from $ 0.04 to $ 0.47 , resulting in the liquidation of some IKA loans at inflated valuations, creating a shortfall of approximately $ 379,000 . This loss has been shared among IKA depositors, with each IKA depositor's balance reduced by 6% . Suilend stated that other assets and markets were unaffected, that IKA lending has been suspended, and that the platform will continue to provide updates on progress.
Ika
IKA$0.04127+9.35%
PANews2025/09/09 12:38
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Beleggers dumpen, Kazachstan kijkt naar crypto reserve

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen—allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Kazachstan zet zwaar in op Bitcoin De president van Kazachstan heeft aangekondigd dat het land Bitcoin wil omarmen als onderdeel van een nationale strategie. Plannen omvatten een crypto-reserve, regelgeving en de ontwikkeling van een heuse ‘CryptoCity’. Hiermee positioneert Kazachstan zich als een belangrijk knooppunt in de mondiale cryptomarkt. Beleggers dumpen massaal Bitcoin, correctie op komst? Steeds meer investeerders liquideren hun BTC-posities. Analisten waarschuwen dat dit kan duiden op een naderende correctie, hoewel anderen wijzen op sterke steunpunten die op korte termijn de schade kunnen beperken. Crisis binnen Bitcoin Core-community door Ordinals-discussie De Bitcoin Core-community verkeert in een interne strijd door meningsverschillen over Ordinals en hun impact op het netwerk. Ontwikkelaars roeren zich steeds nadrukkelijker, waardoor de discussie over de koers en toekomst van Bitcoin verder oplaait. 51% van de Bitcoin-voorraad in handen van publieke bedrijven Nieuwe cijfers tonen dat meer dan de helft van alle beschikbare Bitcoin nu wordt beheerd door publieke bedrijven. Strategy blijft bovenaan de lijst staan, waarmee het bedrijf zijn reputatie als grootste institutionele Bitcoin-holder verder verstevigt. Bitcoin-whales verkopen $12,7 miljard en verschuiven naar Ethereum Whales hebben in korte tijd voor miljarden aan BTC verkocht en massaal posities ingenomen in Ethereum. Dit wijst op een strategische verschuiving die niet alleen Bitcoin onder druk zet, maar ook de dominantie van ETH kan versterken in de komende maanden. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Beleggers dumpen, Kazachstan kijkt naar crypto reserve is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,407.92+1.86%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4592+0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.010549+0.64%
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:31
Kazakhstan’s President Orders Crypto Reserve and Digital Asset Law by 2026

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced plans for a Kazakhstan crypto reserve during his annual address on Monday. He said the government will create a State Fund of Digital Assets to hold strategic reserves. The fund will be based on the National Bank’s Investment Corporation. Tokayev explained that it will collect “promising assets” within the new digital […] The post Kazakhstan’s President Orders Crypto Reserve and Digital Asset Law by 2026 appeared first on CoinChapter.
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06686+0.81%
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:29
Justin Sun’s USDD Expands to Ethereum With 12% APY Incentives

Justin Sun’s USDD stablecoin has officially launched on Ethereum, marking a major step in its expansion into the broader DeFi ecosystem. The move comes as Ethereum’s stablecoin supply hit $165 billion, and USDD seeks to challenge the dominance of Tether in the $2.5 trillion stablecoin sector.Originally launched on TRON as an overcollateralized algorithmic stablecoin, USDD […]
SUN
SUN$0.020552-2.96%
Decentralized USD
USDD$1.0002-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+2.97%
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:25
ARK Invest buys $4.4M Bitmine as its treasury crosses 2M ETH

ARK Invest purchased more than 100,000 Bitmine shares after the Ethereum treasury company reached a milestone in ETH holdings. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought more shares in Tom Lee’s Ether treasury firm Bitmine as the crypto treasury hit a milestone in Ether holdings. ARK Invest purchased 101,950 shares worth around $4.4 million in Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) on Monday, spread across three funds: The Ark Innovation ETF, which now holds a 2.6% allocation to Bitmine, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, which holds similar allocations. The three funds combined currently hold 6.7 million Bitmine shares worth a total of $284 million, according to the fund prospectuses. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.03%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-3.19%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.555-1.01%
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:25
Lion Group Plans to Swap SOL, SUI Holdings for HYPE

The post Lion Group Plans to Swap SOL, SUI Holdings for HYPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Lion Group (LGHL) plans to exchange all of its SOL and SUI holdings for HYPE tokens. The Singapore-based trading platform operator is aiming to capitalize on the launch of custody services for the the Hyperliquid ecosystem in the U.S. by digital asset custodian BitGo. Lion Group said it plans to optimize its crypto portfolio using the Hyperliquid layer-1 network’s decentralized perpetual futures exchange capabilities, in an announcement on Monday. The company began acquiring HYPE tokens in late June, having previously announced its Hyperliquid treasury initiative. At the time, however, Lion Group said it planned to continue acquiring SOL and SUI. Lion Group CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid as “the most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance, with its on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure.” “By shifting our holdings from SOL and SUI to HYPE through a disciplined accumulation process, we aim to enhance portfolio efficiency and position the Company for sustained growth in the crypto sector,” he added. At the time of writing, HYPE is priced at $51.39, 9% higher in the last 24 hours. LGHL shares traded at $1.25 of of midday on the East Coast on Monday, a fall of 7.4% on the day. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/lion-group-plans-to-swap-sol-sui-holdings-for-hype
Union
U$0.00938-0.74%
Solana
SOL$221.18+2.20%
SUI
SUI$3.549+2.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 12:25
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 9. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1394-10.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01992-11.93%
Coinstats2025/09/09 12:24
Jack Ma–Backed Ant Group Unit Leverages Blockchain for $8B Energy Asset Overhaul

A unit of Ant Group is reportedly tying more than 60b yuan, or about $8.4b, of energy infrastructure and power assets to its blockchain, marking one of the most ambitious real-world applications of digital ledgers in China. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Ant Digital Technologies, the enterprise arm of the Jack Ma-backed fintech giant, has linked more than 15m devices such as wind turbines and solar panels to its AntChain platform. The system records power output and monitors outages, creating an immutable stream of data from the grid. The company has already taken steps beyond tracking. It has issued tokens tied to some of those assets and used them to raise capital. Financing worth about 300m yuan ($42m) has been secured for three clean energy projects through the new structure. By cutting traditional financial intermediaries out of the process, companies can use tokenization to raise money more efficiently. Instead of going through loan officers and underwriters, project operators can offer digital tokens directly to investors that represent fractional ownership or revenue rights. Ant Digital Channels 300M Yuan Into Renewables Through Tokenized Assets Ant Digital has tested this model with offshore investors. In August last year, it helped Longshine Technology Group, a Shenzhen-listed energy firm, raise 100m yuan. More than 9,000 of the company’s charging units were linked to AntChain. A few months later, it arranged over 200m yuan in funding for GCL Energy Technology by connecting its photovoltaic assets to the blockchain. In total, Ant Digital has already tied over 60b yuan of energy-related assets to AntChain, giving the initiative a scale that stands out in the global tokenization push. Executives are now weighing whether to extend the approach to offshore exchanges to create liquidity for the tokens, Bloomberg said. The plans remain tentative and depend heavily on regulatory clearance. Global Tokenization Still Nascent But Momentum Builds Tokenization of energy assets is still in its early days globally. Yet interest has been growing as regulators in markets such as the US and Europe have introduced clearer frameworks for digital assets, while blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon have matured enough to support automated compliance. Other companies are experimenting in parallel. Securitize has brought equities and bonds onto blockchain rails, Ondo Finance and BlackRock’s BUIDL product are focusing on tokenized Treasuries, and RealT and Lofty are offering fractional real estate. These developments suggest a broader shift toward digitizing real-world assets, with Ant’s push adding energy infrastructure to the mix. Ant Reinvents Itself Through Cross-Border Financial Services For Ant, blockchain has become a cornerstone of its international strategy. The firm is best known for running Alipay, but since Beijing halted its record IPO in 2020 and curtailed its online lending business, it has shifted focus to cross-border payments and enterprise services. As of June, the company was exploring stablecoin licenses in hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong. Its Whale blockchain already processes a share of the more than $1 trillion that Ant’s global payments platform handled last year. The pivot shows how Ant is trying to reinvent itself after regulatory setbacks at home. By linking clean energy projects to its blockchain, the company is betting that tokenization can draw in new investors and accelerate the flow of capital into infrastructure. Turning energy output into tradable digital assets could open financing channels that were once reserved for large institutions, widening access at a time when China is racing to expand its renewable power capacity
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004405+0.63%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000315-15.32%
CryptoNews2025/09/09 12:24
SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation For Centralized Protocols

The post SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation For Centralized Protocols appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Warning: SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation For Centralized Protocols Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Warning: SEC’s Peirce Flags Looming Layer 2 Regulation for Centralized Protocols Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sec-layer-2-regulation-warning/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016714+3.93%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5482+3.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 12:23
Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack

The post Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has praised Xaman, a popular XRP wallet, for swiftly reacting to a large-scale supply chain attack on the Node Package Manager (NPM) ecosystem.  A reputable developer’s NPM account was recently compromised, and widely JavaScript packages ended up being infected with malicious code.  The malware specifically targets cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask in order to redirect the funds of uninitiated crypto users to the attackers by secretly swapping addresses.  You Might Also Like As reported by U.Today, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet has urged crypto users who do not have hardware wallets with clear signing to temporarily stop conducting on-chain transactions.  Xaman’s reaction  The team behind the Xaman wallet immediately conducted an audit, which showed that it was safe for users.  XRPL Labs co-founder Wietse Wind Supply has noted that chain attacks are becoming “more and more common.” Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-praises-xrp-wallet-for-swift-reaction-to-supply-chain-attack
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14545-0.04%
Union
U$0.00938-0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 12:22
