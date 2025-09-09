MEXC биржасы
DIA Joins Unilend to Empower DeFi Lending Operation on Units Network
DIA and UniLend unite on Units Network to integrate transparent price oracles to enhance secure, verifiable, and user-friendly DeFi lending operations.
DEFI
$0,001681
+%1,75
UNITE
$0,0004896
-%0,64
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 13:00
Why Your Money Buys Less Every Year
The post Why Your Money Buys Less Every Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not long ago, a $100 bill could cover dinner, a movie and drinks. Today, it might not even be enough for the meal alone — and in another decade, it’s likely to stretch even less. That’s not a fluke of bad luck but a feature of modern monetary systems: inflation is built in. In a new Cointelegraph video, we examine why money consistently loses value over time, and why governments actually want it that way. The story begins in 1944 with the Bretton Woods agreement, when the US dollar was tied to gold at $35 an ounce. That link ended in 1971 with the “Nixon Shock,” turning the dollar — and every major currency in the world — into pure fiat, backed only by government trust. Since then, purchasing power has been on a steady decline: A dollar in 1971 buys what takes more than seven dollars today. Of course, money printing isn’t the only driver. Energy shocks, supply chain disruptions and rising wages also push prices higher. And while central banks insist inflation at around 2% is “healthy,” the long-term effect is the devaluation of fiat currency. So what does this mean for savers? And is there an alternative to the fiat system? Some argue gold or Bitcoin (BTC) offer protection because they’re scarce in a way paper money isn’t. Others warn that without flexible money supply, economies would collapse under debt. The full Cointelegraph video dives deeper into this history, the risks of runaway inflation, and strategies people use to protect their wealth. Check out the full video on our YouTube channel. Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/why-your-money-buys-less-every-year-video?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
T
$0,01634
-%0,18
BTC
$113.422,05
+%1,88
TRUST
$0,0005052
+%5,80
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 12:58
MegaETH to launch Stablecoin with Ethena to Keep Blockchain Fees Low
The post MegaETH to launch Stablecoin with Ethena to Keep Blockchain Fees Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MegaETH, an Ethereum scaling network designed for transactions that process so quickly it calls itself a “real-time” blockchain, said on Monday it is launching a native stablecoin with fast-growing DeFi protocol Ethena ENA$0.7923. The token, dubbed USDm, will be embedded closely into applications and protocols built on top of the network and aims to help keep transaction costs low on the chain by redirecting revenues from the reserve assets to subsidize sequencer costs, according to a blog post. “USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications,” MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong said in the blog post. “We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem.” The token will be backed in the beginning by Ethena’s USDtb, a yield-generating token backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL. Later, other and future Ethena-issued tokens may be added such USDe, MegaETH said in a blog post. Ethena’s governance token, ENA (ENA), gained 7% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market. Stablecoins are a fast-growing, $270 billion group of cryptocurrencies, predominantly with prices tied to the U.S dollar. They serve as a primary liquidity and trading pairs on crypto venues, and are also increasingly used for cross-border payments promising faster, cheaper transactions on blockchain rails compared to traditional banking channels. They received a regulatory boost earlier this year in the U.S. when President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first major piece of crypto legislation in the country, into law. MegaETH’s stablecoin is the latest example of crypto ecosystems making steps to issue a proprietary stablecoin with a service provider instead of solely relying on the existing stablecoin offerings, currently dominated by Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT. Popular crypto wallet MetaMask recently announced the launch…
U
$0,00938
-%0,74
REAL
$0,06235
+%2,54
TRUMP
$8,74
+%0,85
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 12:55
What is Decentralized Organizations? Explained for Beginners
Decentralized Organizations, or to be precise, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, can be a challenging topic to comprehend. It becomes a more complicated task, especially when you are trying to understand it for the very first time. That is why we have curated such an article to match your needs and understanding in the simplest terms possible. ... Read more The post What is Decentralized Organizations? Explained for Beginners appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
MORE
$0,10006
-%1,03
WHY
$0,00000003105
+%12,78
Bitemycoin
2025/09/09 12:54
Key Blockchain Events That Could Shape Market Sentiment
The post Key Blockchain Events That Could Shape Market Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the crypto and blockchain market is still dynamic with rapid innovation, the next week of September 8 to September 14 features a number of key events in different blockchain projects. Governance votes and token unlocks to hardforks, audits, and significant partnership announcements, these milestones may create a significant impact on investor sentiment and direction in the short term of the market. Monday, September 8: Governance and Community Engagement The week starts with several activities that are community oriented. Origin Protocol has planned a Community Call, which will be held on 4 PM UTC, and will aim to meet its users and update them on the developments of the project. In the meantime, a leader in the liquid staking, Lido will hold a Dual Governance Vote which is noteworthy in the context of decentralization of decision-making on its platform. To the momentum, dYdX launches its first governance proposal, Proposal #275 Vote, in a series of governance proposals as the decentralized derivatives exchange consolidates its ecosystem. Tuesday September 9: Votes, Upgrades, and AMA Tuesday is also overloaded with governance measures and technical improvements. dYdX moves to Proposal #276 Vote, which indicates the fast development of the project governance. Technically, Tezos will undergo its Testnet Seoul Upgrade, which will signify a transition in which both the Shadownet and Ghostnet testnets will be migrated to Seoul. Such a step is a significant step towards the continued flexibility of the blockchain. Moreover, Metis has Ask-Me-Anything session with LazAI at 4 PM UTC, inviting its community to insights and plans on the future. Wednesday, September 10: Proposals, Audits and Hardforks. There are three different events on Wednesday. Celo will adopt its Ice Cream Hardfork, one of the critical upgrades that will improve the stability and scalability of the network. AB is a security oriented blockchain…
CELO
$0,3061
+%0,32
TOKEN
$0,01408
+%10,00
COM
$0,016714
+%3,93
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 12:49
From Cardano to Based Eggman $GGs: Altcoins and Presale Crypto Tokens Shaping Web3
The crypto market continues to evolve as new projects capture attention through innovative ideas and growing communities. Among these, altcoins and presale crypto tokens play an important role in shaping Web3 adoption. Presale cryptocurrency projects often allow early participants to join before mainstream exchanges list the tokens. This makes presale crypto coins a major focus […]
PLAY
$0,04848
-%0,10
MAJOR
$0,15975
-%0,50
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 12:47
Media Day Highlights Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier
The post Media Day Highlights Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nigerian player Moses Daddy Simon (L) is fighting for the ball with Aubrey Maphosa Modiba of South Africa during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-Final soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stadium of Peace in Bouake, Ivory Coast, on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Anis/APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images For more than two decades, South Africa has been waiting. The last time Bafana Bafana successfully booked their place at a FIFA World Cup through qualification was in 2001, earning a spot at the 2002 tournament in Korea and Japan. Their 2010 appearance came by virtue of hosting, not through the grind of the qualifiers. As a result, an entire generation of South African supporters has never witnessed their team earn a place on merit. Now, under Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana stand on the brink of ending that long drought. The Stakes in Group C Bafana Bafana Have a Chance To Secure Their Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup If They Can Top Nigeria on September 9th At The Toyota Stadium In Bloemfontein Supplied Bafana Bafana will host Nigeria, knowing that a victory could effectively eliminate the Super Eagles’ chances of topping Group C, unless off-field issues alter the situation. FIFA has not yet confirmed whether South Africa will lose three points for having fielded suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho in March, which leaves the standings uncertain. Currently, South Africa has 16 points from seven matches, five points ahead of Benin in second place. Nigeria sits in third place with 10 points, meaning a win could narrow the gap and keep their hopes alive. If FIFA decides to impose a points deduction, the race could tighten significantly, giving Benin an opportunity to capitalise. Only the group winners…
C
$0,2352
-%0,83
DADDY
$0,03021
+%3,95
PHOTO
$1,3
-%1,71
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 12:42
ByteDance releases Seedream 4.0 image creation model
PANews reported on September 9th that ByteDance's Seed team launched Seedream 4.0, its Doubao image creation model. This model supports features such as text-based images, image editing, and multi-image reference. Currently, Seedream 4.0 is available for free trial on Doubao App, Jimeng AI, and Kouzi, and is also available to enterprise customers through Volcano Engine.
SEED
$0,001029
-%0,67
AI
$0,1394
-%10,23
MULTI
$0,05017
-%7,52
PANews
2025/09/09 12:40
Microsoft Taps Nebius for AI Data Center Expansion in New Jersey
TLDRs; Microsoft signs multi-year AI infrastructure deal with Nebius, starting operations from a new New Jersey data center. Nebius to finance expansion through Microsoft-backed cash flow and debt, demonstrating new AI infrastructure financing models. Hyperscalers like Microsoft increasingly outsource AI capacity to specialized firms as AI infrastructure spending tops $200 billion by 2028. Nebius targets [...] The post Microsoft Taps Nebius for AI Data Center Expansion in New Jersey appeared first on CoinCentral.
DEBT
$0,001653
+%7,27
LIKE
$0,010549
+%0,64
AI
$0,1394
-%10,23
Coincentral
2025/09/09 12:38
Decisive Crackdown On Human Trafficking Rings
The post Decisive Crackdown On Human Trafficking Rings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Sanctions Crypto Scam: Decisive Crackdown On Human Trafficking Rings Skip to content Home Crypto News US Sanctions Crypto Scam: Decisive Crackdown on Human Trafficking Rings Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-sanctions-crypto-scam/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 12:38
