2025-09-11 Thursday

The Case for Including Bitcoin in Official Reserves—and Why It Won’t Become the Global Reserve Currency Anytime Soon

The Case for Including Bitcoin in Official Reserves—and Why It Won't Become the Global Reserve Currency Anytime Soon

Bitcoin has strengthened its place as a tactical asset for reserve managers and national governments alike in recent years, but contrary to some opinions, it is still a long way from becoming a suitable global reserve currency. Even as governments in the Philippines announce initial plans to include the asset in their reserves and President […]
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:05
PH’s blockchain budget bill gains backing for transparency push

PH's blockchain budget bill gains backing for transparency push

The post PH’s blockchain budget bill gains backing for transparency push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > PH’s blockchain budget bill gains backing for transparency push Philippine Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV has filed a bill that seeks to use blockchain technology to overhaul how the Philippines manages and monitors its national budget. Under Senate Bill No. 1330, Aquino proposes creating a National Budget Blockchain System that will ensure government spending is transparent, traceable, and accessible to citizens in real time. “By using modern technology, we can make sure that every peso in our national budget goes to its intended purpose. Citizens will be able to verify that funds are being used properly, down to the last centavo,” Aquino said in Filipino. Bill proposes national budget blockchain system Aquino explained that the bill aims to make budget documents transparent and easier for the public to understand. Currently, he said that budget documents remain “closed, highly technical, and difficult to understand,” which limits public oversight even from those who wish to scrutinize them. “This bill seeks to modernize budget transparency and accountability through the use of blockchain technology,” Aquino said. “The goal is not only to make sure that the budget is publicly available, but also to ensure that it is accessible and open for citizen engagement.” If enacted, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Commission on Audit (COA), will be tasked to establish the blockchain-based system. All records of the national budget would be uploaded as digital public assets (DPAs), viewable in real time through an online public portal. Source: Bam Aquino’s Facebook page Public oversight and citizen access at the core Aquino emphasized that a blockchain-powered budget system would allow oversight bodies, local governments, and citizens to independently track the flow of funds from allocation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:05
Indonesia’s economy stress test: A story of growth versus discipline

Indonesia's economy stress test: A story of growth versus discipline

Indonesia’s economy has always had potential. It’s a story about a young population, abundant resources, and rising investment have placed it among the world’s most closely watched emerging markets.Even so, this promise has often collided with political realities. That collision is happening again. President Prabowo Subianto has replaced his respected finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, with an economist who promises rapid growth and no new taxes.Markets clearly reacted. Equities dropped 1.3% on the news, the offshore rupiah weakened against the dollar, and sovereign bonds slipped. The government’s credibility premium, built painstakingly over two decades, is now being tested.How will changing policy affect a strong base?Indonesia’s macro base was steady before the reshuffle. GDP grew 4.9% year on year in the first quarter and 5.1% in the second quarter, even exceeding World Bank’s medium-term forecast of 4.8% through 2027. Inflation cooled to the low-2% range by mid-year. Bank Indonesia responded by cutting rates five times since September 2024, most recently in August, lowering the policy rate to 5%, although a pause was expected.External balances looked manageable. The current account deficit narrowed sharply in early 2025, partly due to softer imports and still-resilient commodity receipts. Bank Indonesia expected the full-year deficit to stay within 0.5-1.3% of GDP. Nickel, coal, and palm oil remained key export pillars, though volatile global prices underlined the risk of swings in external financing conditions.Fiscal policy, however, was already under strain. The government’s free school meals program, which is Prabowo’s flagship pledge, was designed to feed more than 80 million Indonesians. By June, only 2.6% of the 2025 allocation had been disbursed, reflecting logistics bottlenecks and weak administrative capacity. Analysts estimated its cost at roughly 1.5% of GDP if scaled fully. Adding defense expansion and capital relocation plans raised questions about how to keep the deficit under the legally mandated 3% ceiling.The new minister’s bold promisePurbaya Yudhi Sadewa is the country’s new finance minister, sworn in at the presidential palace on Monday.Purbaya promised faster growth through joint state and private-sector investment. He dismissed the need for new taxes and said strong growth would calm social unrest. He suggested that 6 to 7% growth would make protests “disappear” as citizens turned to jobs and rising incomes.Markets struggled to interpret the message. The rupiah briefly strengthened by 0.7%, its sharpest intraday move in two months, before settling flat. Offshore forwards weakened on fiscal concerns. Bonds fell, with the 2045 dollar issue losing 0.33 cents to 97.58 cents. The split reaction was a clear reflection of uncertainty. Investors had no doubt about Sri Mulyani’s credibility. With Purbaya, they must wait for proof.Source: BloombergAnalysts also voiced their concern immediately. Capital Economics warned that he might prove more pliant to presidential demands, risking looser fiscal rules and pressure on the central bank. Natixis questioned how the government would fund both the meals program and higher defense spending without breaking the deficit cap. Maybank pointed to the risk of volatility in the rupiah until new policies were clarified. The common thread was the fear of slippage on fiscal anchors.The credibility triangleIndonesia now faces what can be called a credibility triangle. At one corner lies the deficit rule, capping the shortfall at 3% of GDP. At another sits the promise of no new taxes. And at the third is the growth target of 6-8%, paired with ambitious spending. Investors believe the government can reliably deliver on two of these corners, but not all three. The challenge is choosing which priority bends, and how transparently.The draft 2026 budget pointed to a deficit near 2.5% of GDP with balance by 2027 or 2028. But without new revenue measures, keeping that path requires either reprioritizing programs, boosting non-tax revenue, or relying on off-budget maneuvers.The market will price in the difference. Transparent trade-offs will help. Creative accounting will not.Central bank pressure and market riskBank Indonesia sits in the middle of this adjustment. Its rate cuts show confidence in inflation trends, but fiscal uncertainty could limit its room to ease further.Analysts expect the central bank to intervene more actively in the currency market to smooth volatility. Intervention can buy time, but it cannot substitute for a credible medium-term fiscal framework.But it’s the rupiah that will become the most visible barometer of credibility for investors. Carry trades remain attractive, but without clear fiscal signals, exposure carries higher risk. The bond curve could steepen if investors expect larger deficits or more issuance. Sovereign spreads may widen until markets are reassured that fiscal rules will hold. Structural engines still matterIndonesia’s long-term appeal has not disappeared. Downstreaming in nickel and batteries continues to attract foreign direct investment, though global disputes and ESG concerns highlight its fragility. The planned new capital, Nusantara, has secured around 4 billion dollars of private commitments. Execution, however, remains slow, and the fiscal burden could crowd out other priorities if costs escalate. Demographics and housing demand add momentum, but they rely on steady governance and disciplined financing.Investors weighing long-term exposure to manufacturing or infrastructure will still find opportunities. The key is to demand contracts with ESG credibility and protections against policy shifts. Without fiscal discipline, even strong sectors risk contagion from broader market volatility.What to watch nextThe first official fiscal briefing from Purbaya will set the tone. Some indicators will be more closely watched than others.For example, investors will look for detailed funding plans that keep the 2026 deficit near 2.5%. Budget debates later this year will reveal whether the government sticks to the deficit rule or seeks ways around it. Data on the meals program’s disbursement will show whether execution capacity is improving. Bank Indonesia’s policy meetings will indicate whether fiscal pressures are feeding into monetary strategy. Current account releases will show how external buffers hold up as imports rise.Each of these milestones carries market triggers. A credible funding plan could tighten spreads and stabilize the rupiah. Signs of rule-bending could fuel capital flight. The path forward will be determined less by declarations of 8% growth and more by the numbers in the budget tables.In the words of the new finance minister:“If it is not spent, the economy will not run.”The post Indonesia's economy stress test: A story of growth versus discipline appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:04
OPEC+ pivots to offense: gulf producers prioritise market share

OPEC+ pivots to offense: gulf producers prioritise market share

Beneath the surface of seemingly unified decisions, significant fault lines are widening within the OPEC+ alliance, as revealed by analysis from Rystad Energy. Russia’s pressing need for crude revenues to bolster its budget and counter sanctions-driven strain contrasts sharply with the long-term strategy of Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies surprised markets over the weekend by announcing a 137,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) increase in production for October, marking the start of the second phase of unwinding its voluntary output cuts. ToleranceThis decision goes against widespread expectations that the group would maintain current output levels to support prices in an anticipated oversupplied market during the fourth quarter.“Riyadh and its allies signaled a decisive pivot: defending market share now outweighs defending prices. The headline volume may look marginal, but the messaging is not,” Rystad Energy’s Chief Economist Claudio Galimberti said in an emailed commentary. By allowing supply back into a market moving toward surplus, OPEC+ is playing offense, not defense.These Gulf nations are reportedly willing to endure near-term revenue pain to secure future market share, anticipating a slowdown in global oil demand growth. For now, the Gulf camp appears to be dictating the terms, with Moscow largely conforming.“Structural capacity constraints mean that only a handful of members – primarily Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq – can deliver significant volume uptick, and the compensation mechanism will further cap net additions,” Galimberti added. Source: Rystad EnergyTensions in CaribbeanAdding another layer of geopolitical risk, Rystad Energy highlights escalating tensions in the Caribbean. The US administration’s actions targeting vessels and, potentially, future aircraft from Venezuela suspected of drug trafficking raise concerns about a possible military confrontation. Such a development would significantly impact regional stability and global oil markets.The OPEC+ decisions are unfolding against a backdrop of a fluctuating US macroeconomic landscape. US economic data and Fed cutsA disappointing August jobs report, showing only 22,000 payroll gains and downward revisions to June’s figures, has led markets to fully price in a 25-basis point (bp) Fed cut next week. The probability of three cuts by year-end now stands at 80%. This has resulted in sliding Treasury yields, volatile equities, and gold hitting new record highs. Gold’s surge is further fueled by reports that global central banks now hold more gold than US Treasuries, a first since 1996.The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) releases on September 10-11 are expected to set the tone for the Fed meeting. While core CPI is projected to remain around 3.1%, an unexpected upside surprise could complicate the dovish narrative. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to maintain its current rates as inflation stabilises.For the oil markets, the coming week will be defined by how traders absorb OPEC+’s strategic shift. Rystad Energy anticipates Brent price volatility as the market re-evaluates its supply-demand balance. Softer prices are being tolerated, but OPEC+’s firm grip on swing supply remains a key factor.The psychological signal – that the group is prepared to tolerate softer prices to secure long-term relevance – has reset expectations heading into the fourth quarter.The post OPEC+ pivots to offense: gulf producers prioritise market share appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:02
Boeing has become the centerpiece of Trump’s trade approach.

Boeing has become the centerpiece of Trump's trade approach.

Boeing has become the unexpected centerpiece of Donald Trump’s entire global trade approach. Since he returned to the White House and restarted his tariff push in April, almost every country that reaches a new trade agreement with the U.S. ends up announcing a multi-billion-dollar Boeing jet order. The deals are precise and loaded with political […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 13:00
Worldcoin Jumps 42% Following Eightco’s Announcement Of First WLD Treasury Strategy

Worldcoin Jumps 42% Following Eightco's Announcement Of First WLD Treasury Strategy

Worldcoin (WLD) has seen a 40% daily jump following Eightco’s announcement of the first WLD treasury strategy in the world. Amid the rally, some analysts suggest that the cryptocurrency could see a 200% run to the December highs. Related Reading: ‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market Eightco Unveils First Worldcoin Treasury Strategy On Monday, public e-commerce infrastructure firm Eightco Holdings Inc. announced it has secured a $250 million private placement to implement the first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury strategy. According to the press release, Eightco’s capital raise involved the sale of 171.2 million shares of common stock at $1.46 per share, with an additional 13.7 million shares issued to BitMine, the largest Ethereum (ETH) treasury company, at the same price. On September 8, BitMine announced a $20 million strategic investment into Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) as part of OCTO’s $270 million private investment in public equity. BitMine’s investment marks the start of its “Moonshot” strategy, aiming to allocate 1% of the company’s balance sheet into projects to strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem and create value for BitMine equity shareholders. Thomas “Tom” Lee, Chairman of BitMine, noted that the company “wants to support and back innovative projects that create value for the Ethereum network. As an ERC-20 native token, World is aligned with Ethereum. World’s unique zero-knowledge Proof of Human credential could be essential to future trust and safety between technology platforms and their billions of human users.” Eightco stated that proceeds from the private placement will allow the company to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. It added that the treasury may also hold ETH as a secondary reserve asset, but the primary emphasis will be on WLD. “Worldcoin will serve as the Company’s primary treasury reserve asset. In connection with the closing of the offering, the Company intends to change the Nasdaq trading symbol of its common stock to ‘ORBS’, which is expected to take effect on September 11, 2025,” the press release reads. WLD Breakout Eyes 200% Rally Following the announcement, Worldcoin broke above the $1.50 barrier, hitting a three-month high of $1.58 and nearing a crucial resistance level. The cryptocurrency has been accumulating between the $0.60-$1.60 price range for the past seven months, failing to break out of this range during the May and August rallies. However, WLD has been recently gaining momentum, with its price surging around 30% over the weekend and reclaiming the $1.00 mark. Market watcher Alpha Crypto Signals noted that Worldcoin broke out of a nearly two-month falling wedge on the daily chart, signaling a potential trend shift for the token. They highlighted that WLD reclaimed the 9 EMA after the breakout, and the push beyond key resistance levels gave bulls the upper hand, adding that “WLD buyers took control exactly as anticipated.” Meanwhile, analyst LlucianoBTC pointed out a four-month falling wedge on WLD’s chart, affirming that Worldcoin is targeting a “spectacular” rally once the breakout is confirmed. According to the chart, the cryptocurrency has broken out of the formation’s resistance at $1.20 after two failed attempts, which could send the price to last year’s highs if momentum holds. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken Similarly, Captain Faibik asserted that Worldcoin was on the verge of a multi-year trendline breakout on the daily chart, targeting a 200% rally to the December 2024 high, around the $4.00 area. Since then, the cryptocurrency has broken out of the major resistance and is attempting to reclaim the $1.50 level as support. As of this writing, Worldcoin is trading at $1.51, a 73% increase in the weekly timeframe. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/09 13:00
IOSG: Today is different from the past. Some thoughts on this cycle's copycat season

IOSG: Today is different from the past. Some thoughts on this cycle's copycat season

By Jiawei @IOSG introduction ▲ Source: CMC In the past two years, the market’s focus has always been on one question: Will the copycat season come? Compared to Bitcoin's strength and growing institutionalization, the performance of most altcoins has been lackluster. The market capitalization of most existing altcoins has shrunk by 95% compared to the previous cycle, and even newly launched coins, often shrouded in gloom, have fallen on hard times. Ethereum also experienced a prolonged period of low sentiment, only recently recovering thanks to trading structures like the "coin-to-stock model." Even as Bitcoin continues to hit new highs and Ethereum rebounds and stabilizes, overall market sentiment towards altcoins remains subdued. Every market participant is hoping the market can repeat the epic bull run of 2021. The author here puts forward a core conclusion: the macro environment and market structure of the "flooding" and months-long general rising market in 2021 no longer exist - this is not to say that the copycat season will definitely not come, but it is more likely to unfold in a slow bull pattern and in a more differentiated form. The short-lived year of 2021 ▲ Source: rwa.xyz The external market environment in 2021 is quite unique. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central banks around the world are printing money at an unprecedented rate, injecting this cheap capital into the financial system. This has suppressed the yields of traditional assets, and everyone is suddenly left with a large amount of cash. Driven by the pursuit of high returns, funds began to flow heavily into risky assets, with the crypto market becoming a key recipient. The most intuitive point is the dramatic expansion of stablecoin issuance, soaring from approximately $20 billion at the end of 2020 to over $150 billion by the end of 2021, a more than sevenfold increase during the year. Within the crypto industry, after the DeFi Summer, on-chain financial infrastructure is being rolled out, concepts like NFTs and the metaverse are entering the public consciousness, and public chains and capacity expansion are also in an incremental phase. Meanwhile, the supply of projects and tokens is relatively limited, resulting in a high level of attention. Take DeFi as an example. At the time, the number of blue-chip projects was limited, with a handful of protocols like Uniswap, Aave, Compound, and Maker representing the entire sector. This made it easier for investors to choose, and capital could more easily synergize and drive the entire sector higher. The above two points provide fertile ground for the copycat season in 2021. Why “A beautiful place is not permanent, a grand feast is hard to come by again” Putting aside macroeconomic factors, I believe that the current market structure has undergone the following significant changes compared to four years ago: Rapid expansion of token supply ▲ Source: CMC The wealth-making effect of 2021 attracted a large amount of capital to the market. Over the past four years, the booming venture capital market has invisibly pushed up the average valuation of projects. The prevalence of the airdrop economy and the viral spread of memecoin have jointly led to a sharp acceleration in the speed of token issuance and a surge in valuations. ▲ Source: Tokenomist Unlike 2021, when most projects enjoyed high liquidity, mainstream projects in the current market, with the exception of Memecoin, are facing significant pressure to unlock their tokens. According to TokenUnlocks, over $200 billion in tokens with a market capitalization are expected to unlock in 2024-2025 alone. This underscores the industry's often-criticized "high FDV, low liquidity" phenomenon. Dispersion of attention and mobility ▲ Source: Kaito At the attention level, the above chart randomly captures the mindshare of pre-TGE projects on Kaito. Among the top 20 projects, we can identify no fewer than 10 sub-sectors. If we were asked to summarize the dominant narratives in the 2021 market in a few words, most people would likely say "DeFi, NFTs, GameFi/Metaverse." However, the market over the past two years seems to be more difficult to immediately grasp and describe in a few words. In this situation, capital shifts rapidly between different sectors, and the duration of the shift is short. CT is flooded with information, with various groups spending most of their time discussing different topics. This fragmented attention makes it difficult for capital to form a synergistic force, as was the case in 2021. Even if a sector experiences a good performance, it is difficult to spread to other areas, let alone drive an overall rise. On the liquidity front, one of the foundations of the altcoin season is the spillover effect of profitable funds: liquidity first flows into mainstream assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, then begins to seek out altcoins with higher potential returns. This overflow and rotation effect of funds provides sustained buying support for long-tail assets. This seemingly normal situation is something we have not seen in this cycle: One reason is that the institutions and ETFs that drive the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum will not further deploy funds in altcoins. These funds prefer custodial and compliant top assets and related products, which marginally strengthens the siphon effect on top assets rather than evenly raising the water level to every corner. Second, most retail investors in the market may not hold Bitcoin or Ethereum at all, but have been deeply trapped in altcoins in the past two years and have no excess liquidity. The lack of disruptive applications The 2021 market surge was fueled by a certain level of support. DeFi has revitalized blockchain's long-standing application drought; NFTs have expanded the influence of creators and celebrities beyond their niche, with incremental growth coming from the expansion of new users and use cases outside the industry (at least that's the story). After four years of technology and product iteration, we've discovered an overdeveloped infrastructure with few truly disruptive applications. Meanwhile, the market is growing, becoming more pragmatic and sober. Fatigued by the endless stream of narratives, the market needs to see real user growth and sustainable business models. Without a continuous influx of fresh blood to take over the ever-expanding supply of tokens, the market can only fall into the internal circulation of stock game, which cannot fundamentally provide the necessary foundation for a general rise in the market. Outline and envision this round of copycat season The copycat season will come, but it will not be the copycat season like in 2021. First, the basic logic of profit-taking and sector rotation exists. We can observe that after Bitcoin reached $100,000, its short-term upward momentum significantly weakened, and investors began looking for the next target. The same logic applies to Ethereum. Secondly, amidst chronic market liquidity shortages, investors are trapped in altcoins, forcing them to seek self-rescue. Ethereum is a prime example: have the fundamentals of Ethereum changed in this round? The most popular applications, Hyperliquid and pump.fun, did not originate on Ethereum; the concept of a "world computer" is also a long-standing one. Insufficient internal liquidity means that investors can only seek external liquidity. Driven by DAT and the more than threefold increase in ETH, many stories about stablecoins and RWAs have the most realistic foundation. The author envisions the following scenario: A deterministic market dominated by fundamentals ▲ Source: TokenTerminal In an uncertain market, capital will instinctively seek certainty. Funds will flow more towards projects with strong fundamentals and product-market fit (PMF). These assets may experience limited growth, but are relatively stable and offer high certainty. For example, DeFi blue chips like Uniswap and Aave have maintained resilience even during market downturns, while Ethena, Hyperliquid, and Pendle have emerged as rising stars in this cycle. Potential catalysts could be governance actions like flipping the fee switch, etc. What these projects have in common is that they can generate considerable cash flow and their products have been fully verified by the market. Beta opportunities in strong assets When a major market trend (such as ETH) begins to rise, funds that missed out on this surge or seek higher leverage will seek out highly correlated "proxy assets" to capture beta returns. Examples include UNI, ETHFI, and ENS. These can amplify ETH's volatility, but their sustainability is relatively poor. Repricing of old tracks under mainstream adoption From institutional Bitcoin buying, ETFs, and the DAT model, the overarching narrative of this cycle is the adoption of traditional finance. If stablecoin growth accelerates, perhaps quadrupling to $1 trillion, some of this capital will likely flow into DeFi, driving a market revaluation. The transition from crypto-focused financial products to traditional finance will reshape the valuation framework for DeFi blue-chips. Local ecological hype ▲ Source: DeFiLlama Due to its high level of discussion, user stickiness and the gathering of incremental funds, HyperEVM may experience wealth effects and Alpha for weeks to months during the growth cycle of ecological projects. Divergence in valuations of star projects ▲ Source: Blockworks Taking pump.fun as an example, after the hype surrounding its coin offering subsides, valuations return to a conservative range, and market divergence emerges, if fundamentals remain strong, there may be opportunities for a rebound. In the medium term, as a leading meme, pump.fun, with both revenue as its fundamental support and a buyback model, may outperform most top memes. Conclusion The blind-buy-it-all altcoin season of 2021 is now history. The market environment is becoming more mature and differentiated—the market is always right, and investors can only constantly adapt to this change. In conclusion, I would like to make a few predictions based on the above: As traditional financial institutions enter the crypto world, their capital allocation logic differs significantly from that of retail investors—they demand explainable cash and comparable valuation models. This allocation logic directly benefits the expansion and growth of DeFi in the next cycle. To compete for institutional capital, DeFi protocols will more actively implement fee allocation, buybacks, or dividend-based schemes over the next 6–12 months. In the future, the valuation logic based solely on TVL will shift to a cash flow distribution logic. We can see this in some recently launched DeFi institutional products, such as Aave's Horizon, which allows the collateralization of tokenized US Treasury bonds and institutional funds to borrow stablecoins. As the macro interest rate environment becomes more complex and traditional finance's demand for on-chain returns increases, standardized and productized yield infrastructure will become a hot topic: interest rate derivatives (such as Pendle), structured product platforms (such as Ethena), and yield aggregators will benefit. The risk facing DeFi protocols is that traditional institutions leverage their brand, compliance, and distribution advantages to launch their own regulated, "walled garden" products to compete with existing DeFi. This can be seen in the Tempo blockchain jointly launched by Paradigm and Stripe. The future altcoin market may trend toward a "barbell" structure, with liquidity flowing toward two extremes. At one end are blue-chip DeFi and infrastructure projects. These projects, with their cash flow, network effects, and institutional recognition, will attract the vast majority of capital seeking steady growth. At the other end are pure high-risk assets—memecoins and short-term narratives. These assets lack any fundamental narratives and instead serve as highly liquid, low-barrier speculative tools, satisfying the market's demand for extreme risk and return. In between, projects with promising products but weaker moats and lackluster narratives may face awkward market positioning if their liquidity structure doesn't improve.
PANews2025/09/09 13:00
Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City

Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used his annual address to outline a vision that includes both a government-run crypto reserve and the […] The post Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 13:00
Suilend IKA Lending: Urgent Suspension Amidst Extreme Volatility

Suilend IKA Lending: Urgent Suspension Amidst Extreme Volatility

BitcoinWorld Suilend IKA Lending: Urgent Suspension Amidst Extreme Volatility The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is often lauded for its innovation, but it also comes with inherent risks. Recently, a significant event unfolded that highlights these challenges: the Suilend IKA lending services suspension. Suilend, a prominent crypto lending platform built on the Sui blockchain, has made the difficult decision to halt all lending services for its IKA token. This move comes in response to extreme price volatility that caused substantial losses for its users, sending ripples through the DeFi community. What Triggered the Suilend IKA Lending Suspension? Understanding the root cause of this drastic measure is crucial for anyone involved in crypto lending. The immediate trigger was an unprecedented surge in the IKA token’s price. Early this morning, the token’s value skyrocketed from a modest $0.04 to an astonishing $0.47. While a price increase might sound positive, such rapid and extreme fluctuations can be incredibly destabilizing for lending protocols. This sudden spike led to a critical situation where several user positions were liquidated at abnormally high prices. The consequences were severe: a collective loss of $379,000. These losses were not absorbed by the platform itself, but unfortunately, by users who had deposited IKA tokens into the protocol. This directly resulted in a 6% reduction across all IKA deposits on the platform, a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with high-volatility assets in lending pools. The platform acted swiftly to prevent further damage by implementing the Suilend IKA lending suspension. The Dire Consequences of IKA Token Volatility When a token experiences such wild swings, the entire ecosystem built around it can be jeopardized. For users of Suilend, the impact was immediate and painful. Unexpected Liquidations: Positions were liquidated at inflated prices, meaning users lost more collateral than they would have under normal market conditions. Reduced Deposits: The 6% reduction in IKA deposits reflects a direct loss for those who trusted the platform with their assets. Erosion of Trust: Incidents like these can shake user confidence in DeFi platforms and the broader crypto lending space. The decision to suspend Suilend IKA lending was a necessary step to protect remaining user funds and stabilize the protocol. It underscores the critical need for robust risk management strategies in decentralized finance, especially when dealing with newer or less liquid tokens. How do platforms balance innovation with user safety? Safeguarding Your Assets: Lessons from Suilend IKA Lending This incident serves as a powerful cautionary tale for both platforms and individual investors. For platforms like Suilend, it highlights the importance of: Dynamic Risk Parameters: Implementing systems that can quickly adjust collateral ratios, liquidation thresholds, and even suspend services in extreme market conditions. Robust Oracles: Ensuring price feeds are resilient against manipulation and accurately reflect true market value, even during flash crashes or pumps. Transparency: Clearly communicating risks and actions taken to users. For users engaging in crypto lending, consider these actionable insights: Diversify: Don’t put all your assets into a single token or platform. Understand the Risks: Always research the underlying token’s volatility and the platform’s risk management policies. Monitor Positions: Keep a close eye on your lending positions, especially with volatile assets. The proactive measure of the Suilend IKA lending suspension, while painful, aims to prevent a larger catastrophe. The suspension of Suilend IKA lending services due to extreme volatility is a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the crypto market. While such events are challenging, they also drive innovation in risk management and highlight the importance of user education. As the DeFi space continues to evolve, platforms and users alike must prioritize vigilance and adapt to safeguard assets against unforeseen market forces. This incident will undoubtedly prompt further discussions on how to build more resilient and user-protective lending protocols. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Suilend and why did it suspend IKA lending?Suilend is a crypto lending platform operating on the Sui blockchain. It suspended IKA lending services due to extreme price volatility of the IKA token, which led to significant user losses and liquidations. 2. What caused the extreme volatility of the IKA token?The IKA token experienced an sudden and rapid price surge, skyrocketing from $0.04 to $0.47 in a short period. This extreme fluctuation destabilized the lending protocol. 3. How were Suilend users affected by the IKA lending suspension?Users faced liquidations at abnormally high prices, resulting in a collective loss of $379,000. This also led to a 6% reduction in all IKA deposits on the platform. 4. What measures can crypto lending platforms take to prevent similar incidents?Platforms can implement dynamic risk parameters, ensure robust and resilient price oracles, and maintain transparency with users regarding risks and actions taken during market stress. 5. What should users do to protect their assets in DeFi lending?Users should diversify their investments, thoroughly understand the risks associated with volatile tokens and platforms, and actively monitor their lending positions. If you found this analysis of the Suilend IKA lending suspension informative, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your insights and awareness help strengthen the entire crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto lending trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance risk management. This post Suilend IKA Lending: Urgent Suspension Amidst Extreme Volatility first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
