Here Are The Most Shocking Alleged New Revelations

Here Are The Most Shocking Alleged New Revelations

The post Here Are The Most Shocking Alleged New Revelations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The House Oversight Committee on Monday night publicly released records shared by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in response to a subpoena—including a redacted copy of his 50th birthday book with a lewd drawing and birthday message purportedly signed by President Donald Trump—and several other documents with new alleged revelations. A screenshot of a page from the Epstein Birthday book released by the House Oversight Committee, which shows a note allegedly signed by President Donald Trump. House Oversight Committee Key Facts A document with scans of Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, released by the committee, is 238 pages long and includes a copy of a message allegedly signed by President Donald Trump, along with a lewd drawing on page 165. The page showing Trump’s purported signature, which the president has previously called fake, and drawing was first shared on social media by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Page 126 of the birthday book features a handwritten note allegedly signed by former President Bill Clinton, which appears to compliment Epstein’s “childlike curiosity” and “drive to make a difference.” Trump is mentioned again on Page 156 of the birthday book document in a photo and a handwritten caption with a crude joke allegedly penned by Joel Pashcow, who the Wall Street Journal reports is a long-time Mar-a-Lago member. The photo shows a mock oversized $22,500 check that has been made to appear as if Trump were paying Epstein, followed by a caption which says: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted woman’s name] to Donald Trump for $22,500.” The woman’s name and image have been redacted from the House document, and according to the New York Times, Epstein’s estate lawyers told the committee that the redactions were done to protect the identities of minors and women who may…
What’s Next for Crypto Market, DeFi, ENA post-50 bps Fed Rate Cut, per Arthur Hayes

What’s Next for Crypto Market, DeFi, ENA post-50 bps Fed Rate Cut, per Arthur Hayes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Asia-Pacific stocks rose and the U.S. dollar weakened

Asia-Pacific stocks rose and the U.S. dollar weakened

Asia-Pacific shares pushed higher on Tuesday on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as next week, even as political tensions and policy risks kept currency and bond markets cautious. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.2% in early dealings, after a strong Wall Street day that ended with a Nasdaq record. In New York, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, just shy of last week’s record. The Dow added 114 points (0.3%), and the Nasdaq gained 0.5% to a new record. Pricing in futures shows just over a 10% chance of a 50bp cut this month, up from none a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. European equity futures softened after cash-market gains on Monday. EUROSTOXX 50 futures slipped 0.17%, FTSE futures eased 0.04%, and DAX futures dipped 0.22%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose almost 0.3% to 43,763.96; Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 8,806.60; South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.6% to 3,238.07; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.2% to 25,949.48; the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1% to 3,831.45. In currencies, the yen rose 0.1% to 147.37 per dollar, undoing yesterday’s drop, while the euro was steady at $1.1768. Japanese government bond yields fell after rising a day earlier, since prices and yields move opposite each other. The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday as per Reuters. U.S. yields stood near their lowest point The two-year Treasury yield, sensitive to policy expectations, hovered near a five-month bottom at 3.4966%. The benchmark 10-year was likewise near a five-month trough at 4.0494%. The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.04% from 4.10% late Friday and from 4.28% last Tuesday. Commodities were mixed. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 25 cents to $62.51 a barrel, and Brent crude gained 27 cents to $66.29. Gold notched another record on Tuesday as traders ramped up bets on multiple Fed cuts this year. Spot bullion rose as much as 0.3% to a new all-time high above $3,647 an ounce, topping Monday’s peak as noted by Cryptopolitan The metal had climbed 2.5% over the previous two sessions after Friday’s surprisingly weak payrolls led markets to price in three cuts this year, including a quarter-point move at next week’s Fed meeting. Because gold does not pay interest, it often benefits when borrowing costs fall. The rally has lifted gold nearly 40% this year, supported by purchases from central banks, expectations of easier policy, safe-haven demand amid geopolitical strains, and concern about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff regime on the world economy. As of 9:51 a.m. in Singapore, bullion traded at $3,645.61 an ounce. Global Bond index jumps 20% since 2022 A widely followed gauge has surged more than 20% from its 2022 low as softer U.S. labor data reinforced the case for faster Fed easing. “Curves have been highly directional and that too has brought about a grab for yield, that perhaps also was driven by fairly significant shorts placed in the US market as seen in surveys,” said Martin Whetton, head of financial markets strategy at Westpac Banking Corporation. Even with the recovery, longer-dated debt faces pressure from fiscal concerns. France’s prime minister has warned of a debt crisis as the government faces strain, while in the UK investors are waiting for Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s November plan to balance growth measures with spending restraint. KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: Fartcoin Eyes 120% Upside, Peanut Surges 570% From Lows, BullZilla Targets 16,164% ROI

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: Fartcoin Eyes 120% Upside, Peanut Surges 570% From Lows, BullZilla Targets 16,164% ROI

In the world of digital assets, some projects stand out not because of their technical frameworks alone but because they capture imagination. Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, have evolved into a powerful force in the market. Their appeal lies in their communities, their scarcity-driven mechanics, and the conviction they inspire among early believers. Three […]
SEC Reviews Canary Spot Staked Sei ETF Application

SEC Reviews Canary Spot Staked Sei ETF Application

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-canary-spot-sei-etf-application/
Bitcoin Could ‘Easily’ Reach $200,000 This Year, Says Tom Lee

Bitcoin Could ‘Easily’ Reach $200,000 This Year, Says Tom Lee

The post Bitcoin Could ‘Easily’ Reach $200,000 This Year, Says Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner Tom Lee told CNBC that Bitcoin can hit $200,000 this year. He claimed during the interview that the digital coin would benefit if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Bitcoin and other digital coins and tokens have largely done well in a low interest rate environment. Bitcoin can still reach $200,000 per coin by year-end, crypto bull and Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner Tom Lee told CNBC on Monday.  Lee, who has made bold predictions in the past, said that the U.S. central bank’s expected incoming interest rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting on September 17 would push the asset higher.  “Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum are super sensitive to monetary policy,” Lee said. “I think September 17 is an important catalyst.”  He added: “I think Bitcoin can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year, and I know that’s a big move.” ﻿ Bitcoin was recently trading for a little over $112,000, up less than a percentage point over the past 24 hours period, CoinGecko data shows. It hit an all-time high last month of $124,128 before sagging amid investor angst about inflation, the U.S. economy and other macroeconomic uncertainties.  Lee, who is also the force behind Bitcoin miner BitMine Immersions’ Ethereum treasury strategy and serves as that company’s chair, has been right in general about Bitcoin’s rise, but wrong about the dates the coin hits price targets. In 2018, for example, the investor said that Bitcoin would hit $125,000 by 2022. The flagship cryptocurrency’s highest price that year was $47,737 before it crashed to below $16,000 after having broken a record of $69,044 in 2021.  The Federal Reserve has been slow to cut interest rates this year, despite pressure from President Donald Trump. Analysts are expecting the…
AI Models Predict Neutral Bitcoin Trend: Warns Of Late-September Shock

AI Models Predict Neutral Bitcoin Trend: Warns Of Late-September Shock

The post AI Models Predict Neutral Bitcoin Trend: Warns Of Late-September Shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Models Predict Neutral Bitcoin Trend: Warns Of Late-September Shock | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
Sam Altman-Founded Project's World Token Soars 47%: Here's Why Its Moving

Sam Altman-Founded Project's World Token Soars 47%: Here's Why Its Moving

World (CRYPTO: WLD) token defied gravity on Monday after a Nasdaq-listed firm embraced it as its primary treasury reserve asset.read more
Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

PANews reported on September 9th that Zhitong Technology (8932) saw strong stock prices, completing its rights and dividend payments in just two trading days. Its market capitalization has surpassed FamilyMart, making it a new focus in the capital market. The market generally believes that the driving force behind this move is Zhitong's "Bitcoin Capital Strategy," which was launched on August 8th. By subscribing to convertible bonds from SORA (Asia Strategy), an international Web3 company, Zhitong leveraged the potential of Bitcoin's capitalization through both offensive and defensive strategies: upside gains from conversion to equity, and downside protection from debt with fixed interest payments. This is the first time a Taiwanese listed company has adopted a Bitcoin capitalization strategy, and is being hailed by the market as a "new era strategy for Taiwan." Investors are optimistic that Zhitong will open a new chapter of valuation reassessment with the dual engines of "Bitcoin strategy + financial technology".
Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

The battle over who will issue Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, has a new heavyweight entrant.Sky, formerly known as MakerDAO, submitted a proposal to power USDH that leans on its $8 billion balance sheet, seven-year operating history, and a B- S&P credit rating – the first ever issued to a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol.Hyperliquid, which handled nearly $400 billion in trading volume last month, has invited issuers to compete for the right to deploy USDH.The exchange holds $5.5 billion in USDC deposits, roughly 7.5% of that stablecoin’s supply, making the contract one of the most lucrative in DeFi. Validators are set to vote on September 14, with the Hyperliquid Foundation abstaining.Sky’s proposal highlights features few rivals can match. It offers 4.85% returns on all USDH held on Hyperliquid, a rate above Treasury bills, with revenue earmarked for HYPE buybacks and the Assistance Fund.It also pledges $2.2 billion in instant redemption liquidity through its Peg Stability Module, giving institutional traders confidence they can move in and out at scale.Beyond yield and liquidity, Sky is promising ecosystem investment. Its proposal includes a $25 million “Hyperliquid Genesis Star,” modeled after Spark, a token farm within Sky that has attracted more than $1 billion in TVL.Sky said this would bootstrap DeFi on Hyperliquid and potentially attract billions in deposits. The protocol also pledged to migrate its native buyback engine, with more than $250 million in annual profits, onto Hyperliquid.Other bidders have framed their offers differently.Paxos pledged 95% of reserve earnings to HYPE buybacks alongside a zero-fee USDC migration. Frax offered a “community-first” wrapper model where 100% of Treasury yield would flow directly to users.Agora, backed by State Street, VanEck, and MoonPay, promised 100% of net revenue into HYPE buybacks and stressed neutrality. Native Markets, aligned with Stripe’s Bridge, has faced community pushback over potential conflicts of interest tied to Stripe’s Tempo blockchain and its ownership of wallet provider Privy.With Ethena hinting at its own bid, validators face a crowded field when they head to the virtual polls in a few days.The decision will determine not only how USDH is structured, Genius-compliant, user-yielding, or Hyper-native, but also whether Hyperliquid’s monetary layer is tied to a legacy stablecoin giant, a DeFi-native upstart, or a corporate payments firm with blockchain ambitions.
