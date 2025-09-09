Putin Advisor Accuses US of Using Crypto, Gold to Escape Massive Debt

In brief Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the U.S. is using crypto to help fix its debt issue. Kobyakov highlighted stablecoins will play a role in the U.S.'s debt devaluation. He added that the U.S.'s actions are at the "world's expense." An advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States is attempting to use crypto and gold to escape its massive debt. In a final press briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum and Putin advisor Anton Kobyakov said that the U.S. is trying to ease its debt burden at "the world's expense." "The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system," said Kobyakov according to a translation by Russia Direct. "Washington's actions in this area clearly highlight one of its main goals: to urgently address the declining trust in the dollar." Putin's advisor Kobyakov: The U.S. has devised a crypto scheme to erase its massive debt at the world's expense. "The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto… pic.twitter.com/R4RDeYtaGg — Russia Direct (@RussiaDirect_) September 8, 2025 According to Kobyakov, the U.S. will ultimately place its debt into stablecoins and then devalue it. "Put simply: they have a $35 trillion currency debt, they'll move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it—and start from scratch," he said. "That's the reality for those who are so enthusiastic about crypto." Decrypt reached out to the U.S. Commerce and State Departments.