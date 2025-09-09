2025-09-11 Thursday

U.S. eyes ban electronics testing labs linked to China

The post U.S. eyes ban electronics testing labs linked to China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission said it has opened a proceeding to revoke U.S. recognition for seven testing laboratories tied to the Chinese government, citing national security concerns. In May, the agency approved rules blocking some China-based labs from certifying devices like phones, cameras, and computers for sale in the U.S. The FCC added that recognition for four other Chinese labs has run out since May and will not be renewed, including two that had sought extensions. “Foreign adversary governments should not own and control the labs that test the devices the FCC certifies as safe for the U.S. market,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said. Every electronic product headed for the United States must clear the FCC’s equipment authorization process before import. The agency estimates that about 75% of such devices are tested in labs located inside China. As reported by Reuters, targets named by the FCC include Chongqing Academy of Information and Communications, CQC Internet of Vehicles Technical Service Co, CVC Testing, TUV Rheinland-CCIC Ningbo Co, UL-CCIC, CESI (Guangzhou) Standards,  China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology, and CCIC Southern Testing Co. Chinese embassy criticized U.S. for politicizing trade The Chinese Embassy in Washington has said before that it opposes the United States “over-stretching the concept of national security, using national apparatus and long-arm jurisdiction to bring down Chinese companies. We oppose turning trade and technological issues into political weapons.” The FCC has previously said many of the labs appear to have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, including links to state-owned enterprises or the Chinese military. The agency said these facilities have tested thousands of devices for the U.S. market in recent years. In November 2022, the commission stopped approvals of new telecommunications equipment from Huawei and ZTE, and…
2025/09/09 13:33
$152M Wiped Out In 24 Hours, MYX Leads The Plunge

The post $152M Wiped Out In 24 Hours, MYX Leads The Plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Liquidations: $152M Wiped Out In 24 Hours, MYX Leads The Plunge Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Liquidations: $152M Wiped Out in 24 Hours, MYX Leads the Plunge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-liquidations-market-impact-2/
2025/09/09 13:32
SwissBorg CEO: The community will not bear any losses, and any gap in recovered funds will be made up by SwissBorg

PANews reported on September 9th that the CEO of SwissBorg, a Swiss crypto platform, tweeted that the SwissBorg team is investigating the exploitation of an external DeFi wallet related to the SOL Earn strategy. The team pledged that the community will not bear any losses, and any shortfall in recovered funds will be covered by SwissBorg. The incident did not affect other strategies on the platform, and user funds remain safe.
2025/09/09 13:31
Kazakhstan President Pushes for State-Backed Digital Asset Fund

Tokayev calls for $1B high-tech investment program and crypto market liberalization by year-end
2025/09/09 13:30
Circle’s USDC Market Share ‘On a Tear,’ Says Wall Street Broker Bernstein

The post Circle’s USDC Market Share ‘On a Tear,’ Says Wall Street Broker Bernstein appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid is planning to launch its own stablecoin, in a move that could reduce the decentralized exchange’s (DEX) dependency on Circle’s USDC. In spite of these fears, USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, running 25% ahead of Wall Street broker Bernstein’s 2025 estimates. The firm had predicted that the stablecoin’s supply would reach $74 billion by year-end. The stablecoin’s market share is “on a tear,” wrote analysts led by Gautam Chhugani in a Tuesday report. Market share relative to Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, has also grown to 30%, up from 28% in the second quarter, the broker said. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing among other things a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. The report noted that $5.5 billion in USDC (about 7.5% of supply) is currently used as collateral on Hyperliquid. While the exchange’s move introduces competition, it will be challenging to bootstrap sufficient liquidity for a new stablecoin in derivatives markets where execution reliability and sizing are critical, the analysts wrote. Bernstein said that following the GENIUS Act, new stablecoin entrants are inevitable. However, liquidity bootstrapping for derivatives is non-trivial. Concerns about Circle’s exposure to rate cuts (since lower interest income could impact revenues) miss the bigger picture, according to Bernstein analysts, as the stablecoin issuer benefits from expanding USDC supply. Rate cuts could even support risk-on sentiment in digital assets, spurring further demand for USDC and related yield strategies, the report added. Bernstein has an outperform rating on Circle shares, with a $230 price target. The stock was trading 1.2% higher, around $116, at publication time. Read more: Circle Unveils Layer-1 Blockchain Arc, Reports $428 Million Q2…
2025/09/09 13:28
French AI company Mistral AI completes €1.7 billion Series C financing, led by lithography giant ASML

PANews reported on September 9th that Dutch lithography machine manufacturer ASML (ASML.O) and French AI company Mistral AI have signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement, according to ASML's official website. The agreement aims to explore the application of AI models in ASML's products, R&D, and operations, improving the speed to market and performance of customers' products. According to a statement released on Tuesday, ASML will lead Mistral AI's Series C funding round, investing €1.3 billion for an approximately 11% stake, becoming Mistral's largest shareholder and receiving a seat on Mistral AI's Strategic Committee. This investment is part of Mistral's €1.7 billion funding round, bringing its valuation to approximately €11.7 billion.
2025/09/09 13:26
US AI Firm Cognition Climbs to $10.2B Valuation in Latest Funding

TLDRs; Cognition secured $400M, reaching a $10.2B valuation, with strong backing from top venture investors. Acquisition of Windsurf doubled enterprise revenue, accelerating adoption among Fortune 500 and global tech firms. Cognition’s ARR surged from $1M to $73M in less than a year, showing investors now value revenue growth. AI coding tools still face limits, but [...] The post US AI Firm Cognition Climbs to $10.2B Valuation in Latest Funding appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/09 13:26
Auction giant Christie’s winds down NFT department: Report

Christie’s auction house is reportedly closing its digital art department, but will continue to auction NFTs through a broader category. UK auction giant Christie’s is reportedly closing its department that handles non-fungible token sales, now putting it under a broader department amid a global decline in the art market.The “strategic decision” will see the 256-year-old British auction house continue to sell digital art such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but now within the larger 20th and 21st-century art category, according to a Monday report from Now Media, citing a statement from a Christie’s spokesperson.At the same time, Now Media reported the auction giant laid off two employees, including its vice president of digital art, but at least one digital art specialist will be kept on staff.Read more
2025/09/09 13:26
Putin Advisor Accuses US of Using Crypto, Gold to Escape Massive Debt

The post Putin Advisor Accuses US of Using Crypto, Gold to Escape Massive Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the U.S. is using crypto to help fix its debt issue. Kobyakov highlighted stablecoins will play a role in the U.S.’s debt devaluation. He added that the U.S.’s actions are at the “world’s expense.” An advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States is attempting to use crypto and gold to escape its massive debt.  In a final press briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum and Putin advisor Anton Kobyakov said that the U.S. is trying to ease its debt burden at “the world’s expense.”  “The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” said Kobyakov according to a translation by Russia Direct.  “Washington’s actions in this area clearly highlight one of its main goals: to urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.” Putin’s advisor Kobyakov: The U.S. has devised a crypto scheme to erase its massive debt at the world’s expense. “The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto… pic.twitter.com/R4RDeYtaGg — Russia Direct (@RussiaDirect_) September 8, 2025 According to Kobyakov, the U.S. will ultimately place its debt into stablecoins and then devalue it.  “Put simply: they have a $35 trillion currency debt, they’ll move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it—and start from scratch,” he said. “That’s the reality for those who are so enthusiastic about crypto.” Decrypt reached out to the U.S. Commerce and State Departments. ﻿ Crypto enthusiasts have highlighted that the…
2025/09/09 13:26
Next Block Expo 2026 Warsaw Unites Web3 Innovators and Leaders

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/next-block-expo-2026-warsaw/
2025/09/09 13:20
