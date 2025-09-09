2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026

Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026

The post Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Kazakhstan is making a bold move into the digital age, with plans to launch a state-backed cryptocurrency reserve and implement sweeping fintech reforms by 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aims to integrate cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets into the country’s financial backbone, making Kazakhstan one of the few nations openly backing crypto at a national level. National …
Movement
MOVE$0.128+2.97%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/09 13:48
Бөлісу
Inversion Capital Completes $26.5M Seed Funding Led by Dragonfly

Inversion Capital Completes $26.5M Seed Funding Led by Dragonfly

The post Inversion Capital Completes $26.5M Seed Funding Led by Dragonfly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Inversion Capital receives $26.5M funding led by Dragonfly Capital. This aims to integrate blockchain in traditional sectors. Funding focuses on telecom and financial service improvements. Inversion Capital, a blockchain-centric private equity firm, has successfully raised $26.5 million in seed funding led by Dragonfly Capital, focusing on acquisition-driven blockchain integration strategies. This strategic move highlights blockchain’s potential to reshape traditional industries, emphasizing emerging market confidence despite no immediate changes observed in market pricing or public crypto asset dynamics. Inversion Capital Secures $26.5M for Blockchain in Telecom Inversion Capital’s completion of a $26.5 million seed round represents a significant investment in blockchain innovation. Led by Dragonfly Capital, this round includes participation from several top institutional investors like VanEck and Lightspeed Faction, as well as notable individuals such as Balaji Srinivasan. These funds are earmarked for acquiring businesses in telecom and financial services to integrate blockchain solutions. Our mission is to acquire traditional businesses and integrate blockchain solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. The aim is to deploy technologies that provide instant settlement capabilities, thereby reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency. Industry confidence in blockchain’s transformation potential is evident, with major venture capital involvement suggesting strong support. Market reactions to this funding highlight anticipation for blockchain deployment across traditional sectors. Although direct market shifts are not immediately apparent, the longer-term impact on sectors integrating blockchain could be substantial. Statements by participating figures suggest optimism about blockchain’s disruptive capacity in established industries. Blockchain’s Potential in Financial Services: Analysis and Trends Did you know? Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize various industries by enhancing transparency and efficiency. As of the latest market data provided by CoinMarketCap on September 9, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,296.99, reflecting a 0.57% drop over 24 hours and a 1.73% decline over the…
Movement
MOVE$0.128+2.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016714+3.89%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:47
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Core Censorship Could Trigger Fork: Ordinals Leader

Bitcoin Core Censorship Could Trigger Fork: Ordinals Leader

The post Bitcoin Core Censorship Could Trigger Fork: Ordinals Leader appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core Censorship Could Trigger Fork: Ordinals Leader Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-core-censorship-trigger-fork/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,409.84+1.88%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004166-0.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016714+3.89%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:46
Бөлісу
Asia stocks rally while dollar slips as markets price in Fed rate cut

Asia stocks rally while dollar slips as markets price in Fed rate cut

The post Asia stocks rally while dollar slips as markets price in Fed rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia-Pacific shares pushed higher on Tuesday on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as next week, even as political tensions and policy risks kept currency and bond markets cautious. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.2% in early dealings, after a strong Wall Street day that ended with a Nasdaq record. In New York, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, just shy of last week’s record. The Dow added 114 points (0.3%), and the Nasdaq gained 0.5% to a new record. Pricing in futures shows just over a 10% chance of a 50bp cut this month, up from none a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. European equity futures softened after cash-market gains on Monday. EUROSTOXX 50 futures slipped 0.17%, FTSE futures eased 0.04%, and DAX futures dipped 0.22%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose almost 0.3% to 43,763.96; Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 8,806.60; South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.6% to 3,238.07; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.2% to 25,949.48; the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1% to 3,831.45. In currencies, the yen rose 0.1% to 147.37 per dollar, undoing yesterday’s drop, while the euro was steady at $1.1768. Japanese government bond yields fell after rising a day earlier, since prices and yields move opposite each other. The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday as per Reuters. U.S. yields stood near their lowest point The two-year Treasury yield, sensitive to policy expectations, hovered near a five-month bottom at 3.4966%. The benchmark 10-year was likewise near a five-month trough at 4.0494%. The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.04% from 4.10% late Friday and from 4.28% last Tuesday. Commodities were mixed. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 25 cents to $62.51 a barrel, and Brent crude gained 27…
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.49%
Union
U$0.00938-1.05%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1569+0.77%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:45
Бөлісу
Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

XRP stands to gain massively if its valuation rises to the level of the current richest man in the world—Elon Musk. Currently, XRP boasts a market capitalization of $168 billion with a price of $2.90, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency. The only cryptos ahead of XRP are Ethereum and Bitcoin, with market caps of $537 billion and $2.17 trillion, respectively. Many believe XRP is significantly undervalued at its current position. They continue to project future valuations where XRP would be worth much more.  Based on this popular sentiment within the XRP community, this article explores the potential valuation of XRP if its market cap were to match Elon Musk’s net worth. XRP and Elon Musk’s Net Worth According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s real-time net worth is $415.6 billion, making him the richest person in the world. Notably, Musk accumulated his wealth through seven companies he co-founded, including SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI. He owns about 12% of Tesla (excluding options), although over half of that is pledged as loan collateral. Musk also holds a 42% stake in SpaceX, which was valued at $350 billion in late 2024.  In 2022, he acquired Twitter (now X) for $44 billion, though its value had dropped nearly 70% as of August 2024. Additionally, Musk owns 54% of xAI, which was valued at $50 billion in November 2024. It’s worth noting that Tesla is one of the top 11 public companies holding crypto, with a Bitcoin portfolio exceeding $1.2 billion. Given X’s planned rollout of payment integration features, speculation has emerged within the XRP community that XRP could potentially be adopted as the underlying blockchain. As TRIBLU Founder Joshua Dalton tweeted in June, Elon Musk “will do anything” to make XRP the chosen one. However, Musk himself has not shown any clear interest in XRP. In October last year, he did mention XRP publicly—but only in response to a question during a Trump campaign event. Nonetheless, the XRP community continues to push for Musk to endorse the coin. What Would XRP Price Be at Musk’s Net Worth? Currently, Musk’s net worth of $415.6 billion is roughly 2.5 times larger than XRP’s market valuation of $168 billion. Given XRP’s circulating supply of 59.48 billion tokens, a market cap equivalent to Musk’s net worth would result in an XRP price of approximately $7 per token. Elon Musk Net worth | Forbes Considering XRP’s all-time high of $3.84, this projected price would mark a historic new peak. Notably, XRP only needs to soar by 150% from its current position to reach $7 price and match Musk's wealth.  When Could XRP Reach This Level? According to several analysts and voices within the crypto community, the $7 price point could materialize this year. For instance, widely followed crypto commentator Mario Nawfal predicted that XRP could reach $10 by December. Interestingly, this valuation would give XRP a market cap that far exceeds Musk’s current net worth. Another community member, Alex Cobb, believes a $22 price is achievable by December. This price would give XRP a valuation of $1.3 trillion, setting it to rival the valuations of Facebook and Saudi Aramco.
RealLink
REAL$0.06235+2.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.733+0.79%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00524-4.90%
Бөлісу
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 13:44
Бөлісу
How did Boeing end up right in the middle of Trump’s global trade strategy?

How did Boeing end up right in the middle of Trump’s global trade strategy?

The post How did Boeing end up right in the middle of Trump’s global trade strategy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boeing has become the unexpected centerpiece of Donald Trump’s entire global trade approach. Since he returned to the White House and restarted his tariff push in April, almost every country that reaches a new trade agreement with the U.S. ends up announcing a multi-billion-dollar Boeing jet order. The deals are precise and loaded with political calculation. When South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visited Washington, Korean Air dropped a $36.2 billion order for 103 Boeing jets. They added another $13.7 billion deal with GE Aerospace, making it the largest purchase in the airline’s history. Trade partners add Boeing deals after signing with Trump Japan followed suit right after their own trade agreement. They ordered 100 Boeing planes, though no price tag was made public. The playbook stayed the same in Southeast Asia. Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia all included Boeing orders as part of their agreements with the Trump administration. Then in May, the UK threw down a $10 billion Boeing purchase tied to its trade deal with Washington. A few days later, on May 9, IAG, the parent company of British Airways, placed a separate 32-plane order worth $12.7 billion. John Grant, founder of aviation firm Midas Aviation, explained the reason planes keep showing up in Trump’s deals: “The simple answer is that planes are high profile and Trump always wants profile.” He also said planes are “very visible statements of trade and have a high value,” which makes them ideal in these types of agreements. There’s also strategic convenience. Wendy Cutler, Vice President at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said high-value Boeing orders help governments show they’re working to reduce their trade surpluses with the U.S., the same reason Trump used to invoke emergency powers to launch tariffs in the first place. And not all imports go down easily.…
Union
U$0.00938-1.05%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004415+2.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.733+0.79%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:42
Бөлісу
Recoveries, a digital asset recovery service provider, has secured a CHF 1 million strategic funding round led by VerifyVASP.

Recoveries, a digital asset recovery service provider, has secured a CHF 1 million strategic funding round led by VerifyVASP.

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Startupticker, Recoveries, a blockchain data analysis and digital asset recovery service provider, announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of 1 million Swiss francs, led by VerifyVASP and participated by a group of angel investors. The new funds are intended to be used to accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence-enhanced blockchain investigation management system that supports cross-chain investigations, in order to simplify the digital asset recovery process for global exchanges, banks, insurance companies and law firms.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22668+6.06%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1241-6.90%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 13:42
Бөлісу
Christie’s Ends NFT Department Amid Auction Industry Shift: Report

Christie’s Ends NFT Department Amid Auction Industry Shift: Report

Christie’s, one of the world’s most renowned auction houses, has announced the closure of its digital art and NFT division, marking a significant shift in its approach to blockchain-based assets. This move underscores the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency and NFT markets amid ongoing regulatory uncertainties and fluctuating investor interest. Decline of Christie’s Digital Art [...]
Movement
MOVE$0.128+2.97%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.687+0.73%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442-0.65%
Бөлісу
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/09 13:38
Бөлісу
SwissBorg Hit by $41M Solana Theft in Kiln API Compromise

SwissBorg Hit by $41M Solana Theft in Kiln API Compromise

The post SwissBorg Hit by $41M Solana Theft in Kiln API Compromise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The company clarified that only 1% of users were affected and pledged full reimbursement. Meanwhile, a massive supply chain hack targeting JavaScript libraries downloaded over a billion times, but surprisingly only netted attackers less than $50 in stolen crypto. However, experts warned that the potential risks are still significant. Hackers Steal $41M in SOL from SwissBorg SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto wealth management platform, confirmed that it suffered a security breach involving its staking partner Kiln that resulted in the theft of about 193,000 Solana tokens. The exploit targeted Kiln’s API, and drained funds from SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program which amounted to roughly $41 million at the time of the incident. Despite the scale of the hack, SwissBorg explained that its app and other Earn products were unaffected, with the vulnerability traced back to Kiln’s infrastructure rather than its own systems. API attacks like this one exploit the software bridge that enables communication between different systems. In this case, Kiln’s API was compromised, which allowed hackers to manipulate requests and siphon tokens meant for staking on the Solana network.  SwissBorg stated that the breach only impacted users who deposited Solana into its Earn program, which makes up about 1% of its customer base and 2% of total assets under management. CEO Cyrus Fazel addressed the issue in an X Space, and admitted that the loss was big but it did not threaten the company’s overall financial stability. Cyrus Fazel during an X Space addressing the hack The Solana Earn program, powered by Kiln, was designed to make staking simple for retail investors who might not want to deal with the complexities of running validator nodes or engaging directly with DeFi protocols. While the attack was a setback, SwissBorg reassured its customers that affected users will be reimbursed. The company also pointed…
Solana
SOL$221.15+2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001681+1.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016714+3.89%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:38
Бөлісу
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Surges as Bond Market Move Boosts Investor Confidence

Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Surges as Bond Market Move Boosts Investor Confidence

TLDRs; Uber stock jumped 3.7% to $94.36 after unveiling a fresh U.S. investment-grade bond issuance. The offering includes a 10-year tranche, with pricing set 1.1% above Treasuries, managed by top Wall Street banks. Strong bond market conditions and mobility sector growth support Uber’s positioning as a blue-chip corporate borrower. Recent record earnings and a $20 [...] The post Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Surges as Bond Market Move Boosts Investor Confidence appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00938-1.05%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1569+0.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+2.97%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/09 13:36
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases