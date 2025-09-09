2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
AI Identifies the Next Crypto That Will Turn $10,000 into $60,000 as Ripple (XRP) Cools Off

AI Identifies the Next Crypto That Will Turn $10,000 into $60,000 as Ripple (XRP) Cools Off

As Ripple (XRP) eases off its recent highs, AI-driven market analysis has flagged a Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new coin that is attracting significant investor attention. The project has now entered stage 12, priced at $0.0021, marking a 110% increase from its first stage. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised over $24.3 million while selling [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.9749+0.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1394-10.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001036+0.77%
Бөлісу
Crypto News Flash2025/09/09 14:06
Бөлісу
Finst Arrives in France with Competitive Fees

Finst Arrives in France with Competitive Fees

The crypto platform Finst officially enters the French market on September 9, 2025, promising to shake up cryptocurrency investing with ultra-competitive rates and a transparent approach. Founded by former DEGIRO executives and regulated by the Dutch Financial Markets Authority (AFM), this Dutch platform aims to democratize access to crypto-assets in France. L’article Finst Arrives in France with Competitive Fees est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 14:05
Бөлісу
Bitcoin: Traders Remain Cautious Despite Resistance at $110,000

Bitcoin: Traders Remain Cautious Despite Resistance at $110,000

Bitcoin clings to its $110,000 like an old sailor to his raft. While giants buy, whales sell, and traders sweat. L’article Bitcoin: Traders Remain Cautious Despite Resistance at $110,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Sweat Economy
SWEAT$0.002116+0.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.010552+0.58%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000226+2.96%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 14:05
Бөлісу
Major Pi Network Warning: A Hidden Threat Emerges

Major Pi Network Warning: A Hidden Threat Emerges

The post Major Pi Network Warning: A Hidden Threat Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A new controversy has emerged inside the Pi Network ecosystem after moderators exposed a wallet allegedly tied to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The discovery has intensified conversations about user protection and comes at a moment when the project is weighing a second major token migration. Rising Scam Concerns Instead of isolated phishing attempts, the flagged wallet appears to have systematically targeted users unlocking their accounts, diverting tokens and then dispersing them through several smaller addresses. For many Pioneers, the revelation reinforced long-standing worries that scammers are exploiting gaps in verification and security. The warning was amplified by well-known community voices. Influencer Woody Lightyear reminded members that phishing websites continue to trap unsuspecting users, urging them to cross-check every communication with Pi’s official Safety Center. Developers Introduce New Protections In parallel, the Pi Core Team has rolled out fresh app features aimed at closing loopholes. The standout addition is PassKey — a security option that links wallet access to device-level checks such as biometrics or PIN codes. Combined with expanded resources in the Safety Center, the update is designed to give users better tools to resist fraud. While security upgrades take center stage, migration remains the community’s long-term focus. Referral bonuses and unverified balances have stalled progress for years, leaving a portion of supply outside the open economy. Moderators have hinted that a second migration could reset momentum, rewarding active users and reviving interest. Price Holds Steady Despite these developments, Pi’s token price has barely moved. Trading near $0.3468 with minimal daily swings, the coin has shown little volatility even after being listed on Onramp Money. Analysts suggest the muted reaction reflects lingering caution until the network fully transitions to an open mainnet. For Pi Network, the flagged wallet serves as a reminder of how fragile user trust can…
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.49%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005055+6.21%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22668+6.06%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 14:03
Бөлісу
CLAPS Crypto Casino Launches New Promotion: 100 Free Spins for Deposits Starting at €20

CLAPS Crypto Casino Launches New Promotion: 100 Free Spins for Deposits Starting at €20

BitcoinWorld CLAPS Crypto Casino Launches New Promotion: 100 Free Spins for Deposits Starting at €20 Anjouan, Anjouan, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire In August 2025, CLAPS Crypto Casino announced a new bonus offer for new players. When making the first deposit of €20 or the equivalent in cryptocurrency, users can claim an extra 100 free spins — by using the promo code CLAPSFS100 at registration. These spins can be used on top-performing slot from Pragmatic Play Sweet Bonanza 1000. All free spins come with no wagering requirements, meaning players can withdraw their potential winnings immediately after playing — no extra conditions attached. CLAPS positions itself as a next-generation crypto casino: registration without verification, the ability to deposit from any wallet or buy crypto with a bank card, fast payouts, and weekly cashback. The platform already offers over 4,500 games and is actively expanding its bonus system for new users. This new offer is part of a larger 2025 strategy to attract the crypto-savvy audience. It targets those who want to try online casino gaming with zero risk but a chance to win. Promotion details, free spin terms, and the full list of eligible games are available on the official CLAPS Casino website — claps.com. About CLAPS CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem. Contact PR ManagerLiubovl.perlyna@gmail.com This post CLAPS Crypto Casino Launches New Promotion: 100 Free Spins for Deposits Starting at €20 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by chainwire
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04848-0.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+3.86%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 14:01
Бөлісу
US Devised Crypto Scheme to Erase Massive $35T Debt: Putin Advisor

US Devised Crypto Scheme to Erase Massive $35T Debt: Putin Advisor

Anton Kobyakov, a senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made a bold claim that the US is preparing to use crypto to wipe out its massive $35 trillion national debt. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Monday, he alleged that the US is “trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets.” Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Kobyakov said. Per the US Treasury data, the nation’s debt is more than $37 trillion now, which stood at $18.15 trillion ten years ago. The nation has seen a 10-fold increase in its debt since 1981. Further, he stated that Washington is attempting to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense. The nation’s debt will eventually be shifted into USD stablecoins to devalue it, he noted. This will ultimately shrink what it owns, allowing the US to “start from scratch,” Kobyakov added. He warned that this would push the world into what he calls the “crypto cloud.” The US Has a History of Debt Issues – Kobyakov Draws Historical Parallels According to Kobyakov, the current crisis is similar to two earlier resets in U.S. monetary history. The government was pushed to take unusual steps in the 1930s during the Great Depression. He also highlighted President Nixon’s 1970s decision to end the dollar’s final link to gold. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense,” he said, per a translated transcript. Kobyakov believes that today’s tools might just be serving an old goal with a modern twist, if the past is any guide. The US is Building Crypto Frameworks The US has been laying out rules for digital assets, with officials floating the idea of holding crypto as part of national reserves. For instance, Senator Cynthia Lummis said in May that Bitcoin “is the only solution” to the US’s $36 trillion debt. She promoted the BITCOIN Act, which urges the government to buy 1 million Bitcoin in the next five years and hold it for 20 years. Besides, US officials note that the stablecoin framework will focus more on ensuring that the USD remains a dominant currency. Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury and a supporter of the GENIUS bill, has claimed it could help reduce the national debt. However, the debate is that it might have an opposite effect on the national debt. Stablecoins would increase demand for Treasuries, which means more debt issuance
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016535+7.29%
Бөлісу
CryptoNews2025/09/09 14:01
Бөлісу
This Week In Crypto: What Investors Need To Know And Why It Matters

This Week In Crypto: What Investors Need To Know And Why It Matters

This week is shaping up to be critical for the broader crypto market, marked by a prevailing sense of caution as prices consolidate ahead of their next direction.  According to market analysis firm Bull Theory, the forthcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is on the horizon, and its outcome will largely hinge on the economic data released this week. Stability Or Further Pressure For Crypto? The Federal Reserve (Fed) has two primary mandates: to maintain inflation around 2% and to support employment levels. Currently, the landscape appears challenging, with rising unemployment juxtaposed against persistent inflation. Related Reading: Solana Rally in Sight? Traders Eye Breakout That Could Push SOL Toward $250 On September 9, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will revise the previous year’s non-farm payrolls (NFP). This annual revision often reveals downward adjustments, indicating weaker job growth than initially reported.  For instance, last August, the revision was significantly lower than expected, with a downward adjustment of 818,000 jobs—the second worst in US history.  This prompted the Fed to implement a more aggressive 50 basis point cut instead of the anticipated 25 basis points. If this repeats, it could raise the likelihood of another substantial cut, which would be viewed positively for liquidity and, by extension, the crypto market. The Producer Price Index (PPI) report, scheduled for September 10, will provide insights into inflation at the business level. A PPI reading that meets or falls below expectations is likely to boost market sentiment, while a higher-than-expected figure could dampen it.  Last month, the PPI was unexpectedly high, coinciding with Bitcoin’s (BTC) peak near $124,000 before it began to cool. A softer PPI this time could grant the Fed more leeway to implement cuts, alleviating pressure on cryptocurrencies. Three Scenarios For Fed’s Upcoming Rate Cut Decision Following that, on September 11, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, will be released. If CPI readings come in hotter than anticipated, it complicates the Fed’s decision-making process. For the crypto market, a CPI result at or below expectations would be the most favorable outcome. Also on September 11, initial jobless claims will be reported, indicating how many individuals filed for unemployment benefits last week. A higher-than-expected figure would signal weakness in the job market, thereby increasing pressure on the Fed to act. As all eyes turn to the FOMC meeting, the data collected this week will be instrumental in determining whether the Fed opts for a 25 basis point or a more aggressive 50 basis point cut.  Related Reading: Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Rally Amid ETF Speculation: Is $1.50 the Next Big Target? There are three potential scenarios that could unfold. The first, a larger cut of 50 basis points, is likely if the NFP is sharply revised downwards, CPI and PPI data are soft, and jobless claims are high.  This scenario, which indicates a rapidly weakening economy, could provide robust liquidity support for the market. However, the Bull Theory estimates this outcome has a 20%-25% probability. The second scenario, a standard cut of 25 basis points, appears more probable, with a 70%-74% chance. This would occur if NFP revisions are moderately weaker, CPI is slightly elevated, and jobless claims remain steady. While this would still be positive for crypto, it may not yield the same liquidity burst as a 50 basis point cut. Lastly, a scenario where the Fed pauses or delays changes is also possible. The firm asserts that if NFP data holds steady, CPI readings are hotter than expected, and jobless claims decrease, the Fed might take a more cautious approach, potentially leading to short-term pressures and further consolidation for Bitcoin and altcoins. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.49%
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.43+0.85%
Solana
SOL$221.2+2.25%
Бөлісу
NewsBTC2025/09/09 14:00
Бөлісу
What Investors and AI Researchers Can Learn from Low-Rank Optimization

What Investors and AI Researchers Can Learn from Low-Rank Optimization

This article explores how low-rank approximations streamline two complex domains: portfolio optimization in financial analytics and machine learning with restricted Boltzmann machines (RBMs). By leveraging Spatial Photonic Ising Machines (SPIMs), investors can compute optimal portfolios in microseconds, crucial for high-frequency trading. Meanwhile, low-rank RBMs reduce computational complexity in AI, making training faster and more efficient compared to unrestricted Boltzmann machines. Together, these innovations highlight how optical hardware and low-rank modeling drive performance gains across finance and artificial intelligence.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717+2.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1394-10.52%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/09 14:00
Бөлісу
‘Near Telepathic’ Wearable Lets You Communicate Silently With Devices

‘Near Telepathic’ Wearable Lets You Communicate Silently With Devices

The post ‘Near Telepathic’ Wearable Lets You Communicate Silently With Devices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Boston startup AlterEgo unveiled a wearable that lets users communicate silently with machines by decoding neuromuscular signals in the jaw and throat. The technology builds on a 2018 MIT Media Lab prototype that showed subvocal speech could be captured and translated with high accuracy. AlterEgo positions its non-invasive approach as a practical alternative to brain implants like Neuralink or EMG wristbands from Meta. A Boston startup called AlterEgo on Monday unveiled a wearable device that allows users to communicate silently with computers, marking the first serious attempt to commercialize a revolutionary technology pioneered at the MIT Media Lab. The device, described by the company as a “near-telepathic” interface, does not read brain activity. Instead, it detects faint neuromuscular signals in the face and throat when a person internally verbalizes words. Those signals are decoded by machine learning software and transmitted as commands or text. Responses are delivered privately through bone-conduction audio. The story was first reported by Axios, and shared by the company’s founder Arnav Kapur on X. Introducing Alterego: the world’s first near-telepathic wearable that enables silent communication at the speed of thought. Alterego makes AI an extension of the human mind. We’ve made several breakthroughs since our work started at MIT. We’re announcing those today. pic.twitter.com/KX5mxUIBAk — alterego (@alterego_io) September 8, 2025 The approach builds on research first presented at MIT in 2018, when Kapur, then a graduate student, introduced a prototype headset under the same name. That version demonstrated that subvocal speech—words uttered in silence—could be captured with sufficient accuracy to control simple systems. The lab positioned it as a potential aid for people with speech impairments, while also suggesting broader applications in human-computer interaction. AlterEgo has not disclosed details about funding, launch timing, or commercialization strategy, but the company will present the technology publicly…
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.49%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1581+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+3.86%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 13:59
Бөлісу
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.000243-6.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001956-0.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.78%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases