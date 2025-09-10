2025-09-11 Thursday

The Leviathan Wakes: Why Google’s L1 Blockchain is a Paradigm Shift, Not Just Another Competitor

For years, the crypto world has been defined by a bottom-up revolution — a Cambrian explosion of permissionless protocols built by cypherpunks, anonymous developers, and venture-backed startups, all challenging the established order. The titans of Web2, the “Big Tech” leviathans, have watched from the sidelines, occasionally dipping a toe in the water through partnerships, cloud services, or ill-fated stablecoin projects. They were participants, service providers, but never the foundation itself. That era is now&nbsp;over. The news, dropped with calculated subtlety by Dragonfly partner Omar Kanji, that Google Cloud is launching its own Layer 1 blockchain, codenamed GCUL, is not merely another entry into the crowded L1 race. It is a paradigm shift. It represents the moment the established order stops observing the revolution and starts its own top-down reformation. This is not Google partnering with crypto; this is Google seeking to become the foundational layer upon which a new, institutionally-aligned version of the digital economy is&nbsp;built. The launch of GCUL is arguably the most significant strategic move by a Big Tech company in the blockchain space since Meta’s ill-fated Libra/Diem project. But unlike Libra, which sought to create a new form of money and immediately drew the ire of global regulators, GCUL’s approach is far more insidious and intelligent. It aims to become the “neutral infrastructure,” the new rails for a system that is already being tokenized. Why is Google, the master of information and the apex predator of the digital age, making this move? Why now? And what does this meticulously designed leviathan mean for the incumbent kings — Ethereum’s decentralized nation-state and Solana’s high-speed financial hub? The answers reveal a multi-decade chess game, where the prize is not just the future of cryptocurrency, but the very architecture of 21st-century finance. Part 1: The Calculated Moment — Why&nbsp;Now? Google’s timing is no accident. The company is a famously patient and strategic “fast follower,” not a reckless first mover. It did not invent the search engine, the web browser, or the mobile operating system; it perfected them and achieved market dominance through superior execution, scale, and integration. GCUL’s arrival follows this exact pattern, emerging at a moment of perfect confluence between regulatory maturation, technological readiness, and a proven market&nbsp;need. 1. The End of the “Crypto Winter” and the Dawn of Regulatory Spring: The chaotic, speculative frenzy of the last bull market and the subsequent crash served as a crucial stress test and cleansing mechanism for the industry. More importantly, it forced the hand of U.S. regulators. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 was a watershed moment. It was a tacit acknowledgment from the SEC that this asset class was here to stay, providing a regulated on-ramp for institutional capital. This single event dramatically de-risked the environment for a publicly-traded behemoth like Google. The question for institutions is no longer if they will engage with digital assets, but how. Google is now positioning itself to be the definitive answer to&nbsp;“how.” 2. The Proven Viability of Tokenization (RWAs): The narrative has decisively shifted from speculative meme coins to the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs). BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s proclamation that “the next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization” has become the rallying cry for Wall Street. The market is no longer a theoretical concept; it’s a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity in waiting. The partnership GCUL announced with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) for a tokenized asset pilot is the most potent signal of their intent. They are not chasing DeFi yields; they are chasing the tokenization of the entire global bond, equity, and derivatives markets. 3. The Maturation and Limitations of Existing&nbsp;L1s: Ethereum has proven the power of decentralized smart contracts but continues to grapple with scalability and high fees, pushing activity to a fragmented landscape of Layer 2s. Solana has proven the demand for high-throughput, low-cost execution but has faced challenges with network stability and is still perceived by many institutions as too “degen” and retail-focused. Google has had a front-row seat to all of this through its Google Cloud services, which are widely used by nodes and developers across these ecosystems. They have seen the successes, the failures, and the massive architectural trade-offs firsthand. GCUL is being designed with the benefit of a decade of hindsight, aiming to solve the problems institutions face, not the problems crypto-natives have been trying to solve for themselves. Part 2: Deconstructing the Leviathan — The Strategic Design of&nbsp;GCUL GCUL is not being built to compete with Ethereum on decentralization or Solana on raw transaction speed for meme coin trading. It is being built to win on three strategic fronts where no existing crypto-native chain can compete: developer accessibility, institutional legitimacy, and unparalleled distribution. 1. The Weapon of Simplicity: Python-Based Smart Contracts This is perhaps the most underestimated yet brilliant aspect of GCUL’s design. The dominant smart contract languages today are Solidity (niche, with a relatively small developer pool) and Rust (powerful but notoriously difficult to&nbsp;learn). By choosing Python, Google is lowering the barrier to entry to near zero for millions of developers worldwide. Python is the lingua franca of data science, machine learning, AI, and a huge swathe of enterprise back-end development. Every bank, hedge fund, and fintech company has armies of Python developers. Google is not asking the financial world to learn a new, esoteric language; it is bringing the blockchain to the language they already use every day. This is a developer acquisition strategy of unprecedented scale, designed to onboard the institutional world at lightning speed. 2. The Promise of Compliance: “Neutral Financial Infrastructure” and “Native Commercial Bank&nbsp;Money” This is carefully curated language designed for regulators and Fortune 500 CEOs, not for Crypto&nbsp;Twitter. “Neutral Financial Infrastructure”: This positions GCUL not as a disruptive upstart, but as the successor to SWIFT, Fedwire, and DTCC. It’s a message of stability, neutrality, and service. They are not building a casino; they are building the foundational rails for a modernized, 24/7 capital&nbsp;market. “Native Commercial Bank On-Chain Money”: This is the killer feature and a direct assault on the existing stablecoin market. The current model for stablecoins like USDC involves a centralized entity (Circle) holding reserves in traditional banks. GCUL’s vision implies a far deeper integration, potentially allowing regulated commercial banks to issue their own tokenized deposits or stablecoins directly on-chain as native assets. This is “compliant-by-design” money, blessed by the existing banking system from day one. It removes the regulatory ambiguity that has perpetually plagued Tether and, to a lesser extent, Circle, offering a product that institutions can use without existential risk. 3. The Unfair Advantage: Google’s Distribution Network The announcement states a plan to open GCUL to Google’s entire network, which boasts “billions of users” and “hundreds of institutional partners.” This is a level of distribution that no crypto project can even&nbsp;fathom. Imagine a future&nbsp;where: Every one of the billions of Android users has a native, secure wallet integrated into the operating system, connected to&nbsp;GCUL. Google Pay transactions can be settled instantly on GCUL using regulated, on-chain commercial bank&nbsp;money. The vast ecosystem of businesses using Google Cloud can seamlessly deploy financial applications on GCUL with a few&nbsp;clicks. This is not a battle for developers and users in the crypto niche. This is a plan to onboard the entire global economy onto Google’s proprietary financial layer. Part 3: A Clash of Worlds — GCUL vs. Ethereum vs.&nbsp;Solana GCUL is not entering the L1 race to be a faster Ethereum or a more corporate Solana. It is creating a new category entirely: the Permissioned-by-Default, Institutionally-Governed Ledger. GCUL vs. Ethereum: This is a battle of two fundamentally different value propositions. Ethereum is a digital nation-state with a social contract built on censorship resistance. It is designed to be a check on power. GCUL is the digital arm of the existing power structure. It is designed to make the current system more efficient. An institution using Ethereum is making a radical statement about its belief in a new paradigm. An institution using GCUL is making a pragmatic decision to upgrade its legacy infrastructure. They are not competitors for the same soul; they are competitors for two different futures of&nbsp;finance. GCUL vs. Solana: This competition is more direct on the performance axis, but completely divergent on the market strategy. Solana’s explosive growth was fueled by a vibrant, chaotic, and permissionless ecosystem of DeFi, meme coins, and NFTs. It won by being the fastest and cheapest place for the retail crypto world to experiment. GCUL has no intention of competing for the next dog-themed token. Its strategy is the inverse of Solana’s: start with the most regulated, high-value use cases (like the CME partnership) and slowly work its way down. Solana is capturing the wild frontier; GCUL is building the federal&nbsp;capital. Part 4: The Geo-Political Game — Big Tech, Regulation, and the Web2.5&nbsp;Stack GCUL cannot be analyzed in a vacuum. It is Google’s strategic move in a much larger chess game being played by Big Tech, Wall Street, and the U.S. government. The Big Tech Arms Race: Meta’s Libra/Diem failed because it tried to challenge the sovereignty of the nation-state by creating its own currency. Google’s approach is far more clever. It is not trying to be the bank; it is trying to build a better plumbing system for the banks. This makes it a partner to the existing system, not a threat. Meanwhile, Apple maintains its iron-fisted control over its App Store payment rails, and Microsoft continues to build out its enterprise blockchain services on Azure. GCUL is Google’s definitive play to ensure that the future tokenized economy runs on Google Cloud, is built with Google’s tools, and is accessed through Google’s services. It is the ultimate platform lock-in strategy. Navigating the U.S. Regulatory Maze: Google is not a crypto startup that asks for forgiveness later. It is a global giant that has armies of lobbyists and a deep, symbiotic relationship with the U.S. government. The entire design of GCUL — from its institutional partners to its “commercial bank money” — is tailored to be palatable to regulators like the SEC, the CFTC, and the Treasury. It is “compliant-by-design” crypto. This provides a stark contrast to the years of legal battles and regulatory uncertainty faced by crypto-native projects. Google is building its fortress on solid, regulated ground from the very beginning. Conclusion: The Great Bifurcation The launch of GCUL is not the death knell for Ethereum or Solana. Instead, it signals the beginning of a Great Bifurcation in the digital asset economy. We are witnessing the formal separation of two parallel universes. Universe A: The Permissionless Frontier. This is the world of Ethereum, Solana, and their crypto-native brethren. It will continue to be the home of true decentralized finance, censorship-resistant applications, DAOs, and the bleeding edge of permissionless innovation. Its value proposition is rooted in its independence from the traditional system. It is a system built on trust in&nbsp;code. Universe B: The Permissioned Institution. This is the world that GCUL is built to dominate. It will be the home of tokenized securities, central bank digital currencies (or their private sector equivalents), and regulated financial products. Google is not coming to play crypto's game. It is inviting the world's largest financial players to play a new game on its home turf, using its rules. The arrival of GCUL is a validation of blockchain technology, but it is also a profound challenge to the ethos of the community that built it. The Leviathan has woken, and the digital asset landscape will never be the same.
Medium2025/09/10 23:03
A Minnesota credit union is launching a stablecoin, claiming it's the first in the US.

A Minnesota credit union is launching a stablecoin, claiming it's the first in the US.

PANews reported on September 10th that St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU), a Minnesota-based financial institution with over $400 million in assets, plans to launch its own stablecoin, claiming it will be the first stablecoin issued by a U.S. credit union. The token, called Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), was jointly developed by SCFCU, blockchain company Metallicus, and financial technology service provider DaLand CUSO. It is expected to officially launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 as part of the credit union's digital asset custody service. SCFCU's move highlights how smaller financial institutions are leveraging blockchain tools to compete with fintech companies. Unlike mainstream stablecoins like USDT or USDC, the Cloud Dollar is directly connected to the credit union's banking system. The token will be issued on Metallicus's blockchain banking solution, Metal Blockchain, and integrated through DaLand CUSO's Coin2Core software, which connects blockchain services to the credit union's existing infrastructure. This design aims to keep deposits within the platform while providing members with a compliant way to transfer funds instantly and at a lower cost.
PANews2025/09/10 23:03
Robinhood’s New Feature Could Make Social Media Trading Even Riskier

Robinhood’s New Feature Could Make Social Media Trading Even Riskier

Called "Multiple Accounts," the update lets users split portfolios into separate buckets — for example, keeping long-term Bitcoin holdings apart
Coindoo2025/09/10 23:01
Metaplanet Stock Price Falls 30% In a Month, Here is Why?

Metaplanet Stock Price Falls 30% In a Month, Here is Why?

The post Metaplanet Stock Price Falls 30% In a Month, Here is Why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Metaplanet stock has dropped 28% in the past month, reflecting investor concerns over its reliance on Bitcoin holdings. The company plans to issue 385 million shares to raise $1.4 billion, primarily for Bitcoin purchases and expanding its BTC options business. Metaplanet aims to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, with recent purchases boosting its holdings to 20,136 BTC. Metaplanet stock price closed at ¥614 ($4.18) on September 9, 2025, down more than 30% since the late August announcement of a major share offering. The stock traded at ¥714 ($4.86) on September 10, 2025, with a day high of ¥714 ($4.86) and low of ¥563 ($3.83). Average volume reached 29.83 million shares. Market cap stood at 539.77 billion yen ($3.67 billion). This drop aligns with broader pressures on Bitcoin treasury firms, as Bitcoin traded around $111,041 on September 9, 2025. Metaplanet holds 20,136 Bitcoin. The same is valued at $2.251 billion, ranking sixth among public companies. Metaplanet announced a 385 million share offering on September 9, 2025, priced at ¥553 ($3.76) each. The move aims to raise 212.9 billion yen ($1.44 billion). Proceeds target Bitcoin purchases between September and October 2025. The issue price reflects a 9.9% discount to the September 9 close of ¥614 ($4.18). This follows shareholder approval on September 2, 2025, for up to 555 billion yen in preferred shares. Dilution risks weighed on investors. Shares outstanding jumped from 57 million in 2022 to 459 million by mid-2025. The company uses equity issuances to fund Bitcoin buys. On August 31, 2025, holdings reached 20,000 Bitcoin. Entry cost totaled $3.242 billion, against current value of $2.251 billion. Investors took profits after triple-digit surges. The stock rose over 10,000% from last year’s low by mid-2025. It hit ¥1,934 ($13.15) yearly peak before dropping 40% to ¥1,150 ($7.82) by July…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:01
NVIDIA Introduces Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for Enhanced AI Data Center Connectivity

NVIDIA Introduces Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for Enhanced AI Data Center Connectivity

The post NVIDIA Introduces Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for Enhanced AI Data Center Connectivity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 09, 2025 19:06 NVIDIA’s Spectrum-XGS Ethernet revolutionizes AI data center connectivity, enabling scale-across networking for large AI factories by overcoming latency and performance challenges. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, the demand for more robust data center capabilities grows. NVIDIA has introduced Spectrum-XGS Ethernet technology, aimed at enhancing connectivity across distributed data centers to form large AI factories, according to NVIDIA’s blog. Understanding Scale-Across Networking Scale-across networking is a novel approach to AI compute fabric connectivity, distinct from traditional scale-up and scale-out methods. This technology allows multiple data centers of varying sizes and distances to function as a unified AI factory, providing the necessary performance for large-scale AI training and inference across geographically separated data centers. The Role of NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet is an extension of the existing NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform. It connects AI factories over long distances, potentially spanning cities or countries, by integrating hardware like Spectrum-X Ethernet switches and ConnectX-8 SuperNICs. The technology ensures high effective bandwidth and performance isolation, crucial for AI workloads that require synchronous network performance. Overcoming Latency Challenges Distance-aware algorithms play a crucial role in Spectrum-XGS Ethernet’s functionality. These algorithms manage the increased latency associated with data traveling over long distances, ensuring optimal GPU-to-GPU communication. Modified telemetry-based congestion control and adaptive routing algorithms are optimized to handle unique traffic patterns and maintain network performance without latency penalties. Performance Benefits and ROI In performance tests, NVIDIA Spectrum-XGS Ethernet demonstrated up to 1.9x higher NCCL all-reduce bandwidth compared to off-the-shelf Ethernet, particularly with larger message sizes common in AI training workloads. This improvement translates into faster job completion times, enhancing the efficiency of AI applications. Moreover, Spectrum-XGS Ethernet increases the return on investment (ROI) for AI factories by enabling data…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:59
Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 — Best Crypto To Buy Now! (Before October)

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 — Best Crypto To Buy Now! (Before October)

Discover promising crypto projects under a dollar.
Medium2025/09/10 22:58
This Indian Market Is Out of Control — Crypto Could Be Next!

This Indian Market Is Out of Control — Crypto Could Be Next!

Inside India's High-Stakes Stock and Crypto Casino.
Medium2025/09/10 22:58
While Most Traders Chase the London Chaos, I Quietly Secure $18,500 During the Asian Session Using…

While Most Traders Chase the London Chaos, I Quietly Secure $18,500 During the Asian Session Using…

While Most Traders Chase the London Chaos, I Quietly Secure $18,500 During the Asian Session Using the Goldmine&nbsp;Strategy Discover the exact method I use to trade Gold during the Asian session before the market gets noisy. This is the same strategy that helped me build a consistent income stream while others are still&nbsp;asleep.best asian session strategy — the goldmine&nbsp;strategy The Hidden Profit Window No One Talks&nbsp;About When most traders set alarms for the London or New York sessions, I’m already done for the day. My charts are closed, profits locked in, and I’m off living life. That’s because I discovered a unique trading edge that thrives during the Asian session — a session most traders&nbsp;ignore. This is the Goldmine Strategy, and it’s responsible for helping me pull $700, $3,000, even $4000 consistently based on my lot size, before the big banks flood the&nbsp;market. If you’ve been struggling with volatility, stop hunts, and fakeouts in high-traffic sessions, keep reading. What you’ll find here might flip your entire trading&nbsp;routine. Why the Asian Session Is the Most Underrated Gold Trading&nbsp;Window Most forex traders ignore the Asian session. They say it’s too slow. Not enough volume. Nothing&nbsp;happens. That’s exactly why it&nbsp;works. During the Tokyo session (Asian open), market structure becomes clear. Gold follows a quiet but predictable rhythm. Without the noise from London and New York, patterns repeat more consistently. Breakouts become real. Liquidity traps are visible. And if you know where to look — profit is almost guaranteed. I’ve tested this strategy across USDJPY, GBPJPY and the results? Almost mirrored. These JPY pairs behave similarly in this low-volume window, making them ideal backups or dual trades using the same&nbsp;model. I’ll be releasing a course on how to use this strategy with asian session pairs. It will be a full scale asian session strategy&nbsp;course. Additional Benefits of the Asian&nbsp;Session: Spreads are tighter for JPY pairs and Gold around Tokyo&nbsp;open Reduced algorithmic stop hunts compared to New York&nbsp;open Clear reaction to previous day’s highs and&nbsp;lows Easier to identify institutional levels and clean structure The Core of the Goldmine&nbsp;Strategy This isn’t about indicators or signal&nbsp;apps. The Goldmine Strategy is&nbsp;about: Recognizing session ranges (Asian/Tokyo consolidation zones) Waiting for clean opportunity when it present&nbsp;itself Using candle body confirmations, not&nbsp;wicks Timing entries with precision — typically 20–45 mins after Tokyo&nbsp;open Riding momentum with low&nbsp;drawdown This strategy present itself almost every day of the&nbsp;week. 👉 Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy&nbsp;Here You don’t need 10 confluences. You just need clarity, discipline, and&nbsp;timing. To apply it properly: Mark the levels instructed on the&nbsp;guide Use the required timeframe Wait for the signal which i revealed in the guide and use the recommended SL and&nbsp;TP. I always recommend you tight stop loss under the range (20–30 pips on Gold, 10–20 pips on JPY&nbsp;pairs) Set TP1 at 1:3 RR and trailing TP is&nbsp;required Most times this profit lingered till LONDON SESSION and you ride the momentum while trailing your&nbsp;TP. This routine removes emotional trading and guesswork. Live Trades That Prove It&nbsp;Works Just last Tuesday, I secured $6,315 profit in 41 minutes on XAU/USD using nothing more than the Goldmine entry model. I’ve documented this and several others inside a video breakdown — full trade history, chart visuals, and my reasoning. Want to see exactly how I do it? 👉 Click here to get full&nbsp;access Also smashed a recent trade using this strategy on&nbsp;USDJPYThe Goldmine Strategy — Asian session&nbsp;strategy Here are more examples: Wednesday: $780 on GBPJPY after Asian session breakout&nbsp;retest Friday: $4,500 on AUDJPY breakout + Fibonacci pullback&nbsp;combo Monday: $2,563 on BTCUSD clean killzone entry post-Tokyo range BTCUSD STRATEGY How the Goldmine Strategy Also Works Perfectly on BTCUSD (Bitcoin) When I first created the Goldmine Strategy, my primary focus was on Gold and major JPY pairs. But after consistent success, I decided to test its effectiveness on BTCUSD, and the results were nothing short of mind-blowing. Bitcoin is known for its volatility — most traders assume it’s only worth trading during the high-volume sessions of London or New York. But here’s the truth most people overlook: Bitcoin respects structure — even during the quieter Asian session hours. In fact, I’ve found the Goldmine BTCUSD Strategy to be just as effective (and sometimes even more consistent) on BTCUSD than on traditional forex&nbsp;pairs. Let me explain&nbsp;why. Why the Goldmine Strategy Works on&nbsp;BTCUSD Bitcoin doesn’t sleep. It trades 24/7. That makes it a prime candidate for time-based strategies like the Asian session strategy. When applied to BTCUSD, the Goldmine Strategy uses the same mechanics Because Bitcoin tends to build up liquidity overnight, it often delivers clean breakouts during the early hours of the Asian session. This creates an ideal environment for executing the strategy with precision. Consistent Profits Without the&nbsp;Stress By trading BTCUSD during the Asian session, I avoid the madness of late-night U.S. news dumps, unexpected Fed statements, and weekend volatility. The market is calmer, the movements are cleaner, and thanks to the structure of Bitcoin’s price action, the Goldmine Strategy slots in effortlessly. In several recent trades, I captured 2% to 4% moves on BTCUSD within just 1 to 2 hours of the Asian session open — and this was without chasing price or guessing tops and bottoms. All trades were based on the Goldmine&nbsp;rules. This makes the strategy not just a Forex strategy, but one of the best BTCUSD strategies for traders who want a reliable, repeatable system. 👉 Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy&nbsp;Here Bonus: Trade BTCUSD with the Goldmine Strategy — Included in the Course&nbsp;Pack Inside the full Goldmine Strategy guide, I’ve added a special BTCUSD module showing exactly how I trade Bitcoin using this method. You’ll also get access&nbsp;to: My Bitcoin trade&nbsp;journal Real chart&nbsp;examples Risk management tweaks for&nbsp;crypto Position sizing tips specific to&nbsp;BTCUSD Whether you’re new to crypto or looking for a crypto strategy that works, this is your&nbsp;edge. Consistency comes from trading your time zone edge — not fighting volatility. Why This Strategy Works on JPY Pairs&nbsp;Too This strategy is not just for gold. When I tested it&nbsp;on: USDJPY GBPJPY AUDJPY EURJPY …I found the breakout pattern during Tokyo session is just as powerful. JPY pairs tend to make their primary move during this session — especially when major news isn’t scheduled. You can mirror the Goldmine Strategy across these charts and potentially double your opportunities each&nbsp;morning. Bonus Tip: Some traders also stack Gold + one JPY pair using micro-lots — reducing risk while doubling&nbsp;setups. Why Most Traders Miss This Opportunity They overcomplicate. They chase indicators. They follow&nbsp;hype. They also believe the Asian session is “dead.” That’s good for&nbsp;us. If everyone’s hunting in the same jungle (London/NY), you hunt in the quiet field. And guess what? There’s treasure&nbsp;there. Why I Recommend Exness for the Goldmine&nbsp;Strategy If you’re serious about executing the Goldmine Strategy smoothly, you need a broker that offers low spreads during the Asian session, lightning-fast execution, and stable price feeds — and for me, Exness checks every box. I’ve tested this strategy on multiple brokers, and Exness consistently provides the precision and stability needed for Tokyo session trades, especially on Gold and JPY pairs. With ultra-low latency and tight spreads even during low volatility, it’s hands down the best broker to bring this strategy to&nbsp;life. 👉 Open a free Exness account and start trading&nbsp;smarter What’s Next — And Why You’ll Want to Be&nbsp;Early No fluff. Just execution — with the entry, exit, trade confirmation and&nbsp;proof. 🔗 Click here to get the guide now — Don’t miss it. This could be the strategy you need to pass that prop firm challenge. Already read the Goldmine eBook? This video completes it.the 1% trading journal — the goldmine&nbsp;strategy This isn’t just another strategy — this is a complete trading system modeled after how the top 1% of traders operate during the Asian session. When you get the Goldmine Strategy course pack, you’ll also receive my personal trading journal and battle-tested trading plan — the exact tools I used to generate over $15,000 in profits. These are the same templates elite traders use to stay consistent, disciplined, and profitable. Now they’re yours to plug in and start&nbsp;winning. Coming Soon: New trade journal templates for Asian&nbsp;scalpers Strategy tester script on TradingView for Goldmine&nbsp;entries Premium mentorship room for buyers of the book + video&nbsp;combo Want to Go Even&nbsp;Further? I’m working on the Goldmine Strategy Version 2 — which dives deeper into multiple pairs, higher timeframes, and session overlays. I also share the special strategy i use in combination and i’ve been able to master this strategy and it time to reveal it to my readers and followers. Follow me here on medium and get the Goldmine Strategy to get valid insight and join the first set of people to get this GEM once it&nbsp;drops. 📖 A new eBook is also coming: Asian Goldmine Strategy, featuring how to&nbsp;trade: USDJPY EURJPY GBPJPY AUDJPY And how to sync them with Gold for even better compounding. If you’re tired of inconsistency and chaos during high-volatility sessions… If you want something quiet, repeatable, and profitable before most people have had&nbsp;coffee… The Goldmine Strategy might be your&nbsp;edge. 👉 Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy&nbsp;Here and follow me here on Medium — more insights drop&nbsp;soon. Let your mornings print profits while the world&nbsp;sleeps. MUST READ:: Mastering the Market Before Sunrise: The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session
Flip $20 to $300: The Trading Blueprint for Hustlers with Small Accounts
Medium2025/09/10 22:58
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
Washington Sues Crypto ATM Operator Over Fraud Allegations

Washington Sues Crypto ATM Operator Over Fraud Allegations

The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Brian Schwalb, claims Athena Bitcoin turned a blind eye as its machines became a
Coindoo2025/09/10 22:56
