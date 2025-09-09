MEXC биржасы
SwissBorg Faces Setback Following $41M Solana API Exploit
The cryptocurrency space has been rocked by another major security incident, with crypto wealth management platform SwissBorg falling victim to a significant exploit. The attack, which targeted a vulnerability in a third-party API, resulted in the theft of approximately $41 million worth of Solana (SOL) tokens from the platform’s Earn program. This incident, while impacting … Continue reading "SwissBorg Faces Setback Following $41M Solana API Exploit" The post SwissBorg Faces Setback Following $41M Solana API Exploit appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 14:27
Fed Cuts Rates, Cryptocurrency Prices React
Arthur Hayes discusses the Fed's potential rate cut effects on crypto markets. Cryptocurrency market size could change with potential rate cuts, predicts Hayes. Continue Reading:Fed Cuts Rates, Cryptocurrency Prices React The post Fed Cuts Rates, Cryptocurrency Prices React appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 14:25
Metaplanet Now Holds 20,136 BTC After $15M Buy
The post Metaplanet Now Holds 20,136 BTC After $15M Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Stash Grows: Metaplanet Now Holds 20,136 BTC After $15M Buy Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-stash-grows-metaplanet-now-holds-20136-btc-after-15m-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 14:25
How to Calculate Crypto Tax in the USA?September 2025 Updated Guide
Confused about the mounting crypto taxes? Worried about missing out on tax breaks? Well, whether you are a newbie or a seasoned crypto investor, it may be easy to keep track of all the developments in crypto taxation. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here is a comprehensive article covering the crypto taxation rates, events, ... Read more The post How to Calculate Crypto Tax in the USA?September 2025 Updated Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/09 14:24
ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000%
The post ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) has recently converted its $20 million investment into Eightco Holdings, to $628 million within a day. This happened as shares of Nasdaq-listed Eightco (NASDAQ: OCTO) surged by a massive 3000% in a single day on Monday, September. The OCTO stock surged all the way to $78 yesterday, while closing the trading sessions at $45.08. Bitmine Purchased 13.7 Million OCTO Shares Bitmine Technologies, the largest corporate holder of Ethereum, saw its investment in Eightco Holdings (OCTO) surge after acquiring 13.7 million shares at $1.46 per share. Following Monday’s surge, the position is up 3,000%, with the stake’s paper value rising from $20 million to roughly $628 million, assuming shares hold near current levels. This stock rally came as Eightco Holdings announced its Worldcoin Treasury plan a day before. As of Monday’s closing, OCTO stock is trading at nearly 30 times net asset value (NAV), underscoring the scale of the rally. Market observers note that strategist Tom Lee is backing companies building on Ethereum (ETH), with the goal of strengthening the network’s ecosystem. Bitmine itself aims to own 5% of ETH, positioning its investments as part of a broader strategy to become a full-scale Ethereum ecosystem play. Company CEO Tom Lee confirmed the development, noting: “BMNR purchased 13.7mm shares of $OCTO for $1.46 per share, or $20 million in total, as part of BitMine’s ‘moonshot’ strategy. This directly benefits BitMine shareholders as this investment is currently worth $1.1 billion to $BMNR shareholders”. Adding More Ethereum to Treasury Despite the ETH price pullback to $4,300, Tom Lee’s Bitmine has continued to add more ETH to its Treasury. Over the past week, the ETH treasury firm purchased a massive 202,469 ETH worth $881 million. Following the acquisition, the company’s total ETH holdings have climbed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 14:22
The Best Cryptos to Buy for the Next Bull Cycle – ADA, Solana and a Presale With 50x Upside
The post The Best Cryptos to Buy for the Next Bull Cycle – ADA, Solana and a Presale With 50x Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are cyclical, and history shows that the largest returns tend to go to those who position early. During each bull market, investors who accumulate in quieter phases typically outperform those chasing headlines. With Bitcoin consolidating above six figures and institutional flows increasing, attention is now turning to altcoins with stronger growth potential. Analysts believe that ADA and Solana, two established projects with proven ecosystems, are still positioned for major upside. At the same time, traders are buzzing about MAGACOIN FINANCE, a presale token now being described as a possible cultural breakout with fundamentals to back it up. ADA: governance and steady growth As one of the most thoughtful and research-based blockchain initiatives, Cardano has established a solid reputation. ADA holders have previously unheard-of control over the network’s treasury and proposals thanks to its governance model, which is now entering the Voltaire era. Because of its distinct methodology, it is not merely a blockchain but rather a dynamic ecosystem that is influenced by its users. Long-term investors are drawn to ADA’s meticulously tracked progress, even though it may not be the market leader. Cardano is a smart addition for anyone planning for the next bull cycle with retirement-style horizons in mind, according to analysts, because of its emphasis on sustainability and governance, which gives it a unique kind of durability. Solana: a blend of culture and speed Solana is a symbol of energy if Cardano is a symbol of patience. With almost instantaneous transactions and prices in the fractions of a cent, Solana has emerged as one of the cryptocurrency ecosystems with the fastest rate of growth. What distinguishes Solana beyond its technical prowess is its cultural resonance. Solana is now the starting point for some of the most talked-about cryptocurrency projects, including memecoins and NFTs. According to analysts,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 14:21
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth
PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
PANews
2025/09/09 14:20
Factblock CEO: Crypto Culture and Cutting-Edge Tech Make Korea a Web3 Testbed
The post Factblock CEO: Crypto Culture and Cutting-Edge Tech Make Korea a Web3 Testbed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea is emerging as a global leader in technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence, driven by a cultural openness to innovation and a robust digital infrastructure. Regulatory support plays a crucial role in this landscape, exemplified by the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, which aims to encourage innovation while ensuring user safety. Korea’s Web3 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/factblock-ceo-crypto-culture-and-cutting-edge-tech-make-korea-a-web3-testbed/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 14:19
XRP Wallet Xaman Praised for Swift Action Against NPM Supply Chain Hack
TLDR Xaman wallet quickly audited its system after a major NPM supply chain attack. Ripple CTO David Schwartz confirmed the wallet remained safe for users. Malware targeted cryptocurrency wallets by secretly swapping addresses to steal funds. Ledger CTO urged users without hardware wallets to pause on-chain transactions. Ripple CTO David Schwartz has praised Xaman, a [...] The post XRP Wallet Xaman Praised for Swift Action Against NPM Supply Chain Hack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 14:19
Ant Digital is putting $8B in energy assets on the blockchain: Report
Jack Ma’s Ant Digital is tokenizing billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese energy assets on AntChain, with plans to list the tokens on offshore exchanges. A unit of the Chinese fintech conglomerate Ant Group is tokenizing more than $8 billion worth of energy infrastructure on its own blockchain. Ant Digital Technologies, the enterprise solutions arm of the Jack Ma-backed Ant Group, is in the process of tokenizing 60 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) of power infrastructure on its AntChain network, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The company has been monitoring power output and outages from 15 million energy devices, including wind turbines and solar panels across China, and uploading this data to their blockchain, according to the report. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 14:16
