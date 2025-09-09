2025-09-11 Thursday

Japan’s trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa confirmed that U.S. will reduce tariffs on Japanese imports

U.S. duties on Japanese goods will be lowered, Japan’s tariff negotiator said Tuesday. Akazawa wrote in a X post that United States will revise tariffs on Japan Tuesday, September 16. He cited a Federal Register notice due that day and said duties on cars and auto parts from Japan will be cut. In April, President […]
Unleashing A Strong Yuan As US Dollar Plunges

The post Unleashing A Strong Yuan As US Dollar Plunges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Outlook: Unleashing A Strong Yuan As US Dollar Plunges Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Outlook: Unleashing a Strong Yuan as US Dollar Plunges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-yuan-surge/
Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
UK Auction House Christie’s Ends Standalone NFT Unit Amid Art Market Slowdown

British auction house Christie’s is winding down its dedicated NFT department, folding it into its broader 20th and 21st-century art division, as the global art market continues to contract. Key Takeaways: Christie’s is shutting down its standalone NFT department and merging it into its broader contemporary art division. The move comes amid falling global art sales, with auction house revenues down 20% in 2024. Critics say the decision reflects outdated business models, not a lack of demand for digital art. The decision, described as “strategic,” signals a shift in how the 256-year-old firm will handle digital art sales going forward. Christie’s confirmed the restructure on Monday, stating it will continue offering digital artworks, including NFTs, but without a standalone department. Christie’s Cuts Digital Art VP as NFT Unit Restructures Two roles were reportedly cut in the process, including the vice president of digital art, though at least one specialist will remain to handle future NFT sales. Christie’s had been one of the earliest major players in the NFT space, catapulting digital art into the mainstream in March 2021 with the historic $69.3 million Beeple sale. It later launched a bespoke NFT auction platform and even ventured into crypto real estate. The latest move reflects broader pressures in the art world. According to the Art Basel &amp; UBS Art Market Report 2025, global art sales dropped 12% to $57 billion last year, with public and private auction house revenues falling 20% to $23 billion. Digital art adviser Fanny Lakoubay said in an X post that Christie’s restructuring likely stems from these market dynamics. “Auction houses can’t justify a whole department when it brings in less revenue than the others,” Lakoubay noted. “It’s not a great public signal, but auction houses focus on secondary sales — it’s still early for digital art to scale in that model.” Some, however, see opportunity in the pullback. Lakoubay suggests the shift could open space for primary market development and for onboarding traditional collectors into the digital realm. NFT collector and Doomed DAO member Benji pointed to flaws in Christie’s model, rather than market weakness. He criticized the auction house’s high commission rates in contrast with emerging Web3-native platforms like Gondi, which charge zero commission. “This might be Christie’s Kodak moment,” he said. “One less value extractor means more value for collectors and artists.” NFT Market Cap Rebounds 40% in August, Now at $5.97B Despite the shake-up, NFT markets aren’t standing still. August saw a resurgence, with market capitalization surging 40% to $9.3 billion, although it has since cooled. As of today, the total NFT market cap sits at $5.97 billion, up 2% in the last 24 hours. Top collections like CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Pudgy Penguins have posted modest gains, indicating that interest in digital collectibles remains intact. As reported, Metaverse platform The Sandbox is undergoing a transformation following the departure of its co-founders and a majority takeover by Animoca Brands. Co-founders Sébastien Borget and Arthur Madrid have stepped back from operational roles, with over half of the company’s workforce also let go. Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands, has been appointed as the new CEO of The Sandbox
Uniswap’s Intent-Based Trading Reshapes DeFi and Crypto Banking

The post Uniswap’s Intent-Based Trading Reshapes DeFi and Crypto Banking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap has introduced intent-based trading. The move can reshape the area of decentralized finance and crypto banking. The feature allows customers to achieve their objective of trading without conducting actual trades, which makes the business quick, more affordable, and cost-effective. Dominating DeFi Despite Small Beginnings Uniswap started out very small with just $30 000 liquidity in 2018. The Automated Market Maker model of the protocol substituted the old-fashioned order books with smart contract-based liquidity pools. This innovation was to permit permissionless markets for any ERC-20 and to democratize access to liquidity. By 2020, Uniswap was a generic name in DeFi. In September 2021, its airdrop of 400 UNI was the expression of its emergence in open finance. Its daily trading volumes ultimately exceeded a number of centralized exchanges, demonstrating the efficiency of its decentralized model. The Exact Meaning of Intent-Based Trading The introduction of UniswapX in 2023 led to a significant change in the DeFi space. UniswapX implemented auction-based routing, which is a contrast to earlier systems. Traders sign an intent, such as wanting to swap token A for token B at a minimum rate. This intent is broadcast to a network of fillers (also known as solvers), who compete to deliver the best execution. They are third-party participants who compete to execute a user’s trade intent. Instead of the user directly interacting with liquidity pools, these solvers step in to find the best execution path. They do this via their own token inventory or via routing through available liquidity across blockchains. The benefits enjoyed by users are increased pricing, no gas charges, and simplified trading. The transaction costs are consumed by solver,s and smaller trades are available. Governance and Legal Influences Although it is growing, Uniswap has problems. Protocol governance (like the controversial fee switch proposal) is controlled…
ZachXBT onthult rug pull bij Aqua, team schakelt reacties uit

Opnieuw is het onchain detectivewerk van ZachXBT onmisbaar gebleken, dit keer bij het ontmaskeren van een mogelijke rug pull door het Solana project Aqua. Volgens zijn onderzoek is het project er met maar liefst 21.770 SOL vandoor gegaan, een bedrag dat omgerekend neerkomt op zo’n $4,65 miljoen. Solana is verkrijgbaar... Het bericht ZachXBT onthult rug pull bij Aqua, team schakelt reacties uit verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
A Timeline of Public Key Infrastructure: What Worked, What Failed, and What’s Next

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) has long secured online communication through certificate authorities, but its centralized model faces scalability, flexibility, and trust challenges. This article explores the evolution of PKI and introduces decentralized alternatives—including SDSI, TOFU, IRMA, and Sovrin—that aim to redefine authentication, digital identity, and trust on the internet.
Why Public Key Infrastructure Isn’t the Silver Bullet for Digital Security

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), though vital for digital security, is far from flawless. From the complexity of managing X.509 certificates and high operational costs to legal liability, misplaced trust in Certificate Authorities, and user misunderstanding, PKIs face deep challenges. Experts like Bruce Schneier caution that PKI is not a silver bullet, highlighting risks in identity verification, non-repudiation, and cross-certification. Understanding these pitfalls is essential for organizations relying on PKI to build digital trust.
53 Years of Public Key Infrastructure and It's Still Broken?

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) has long underpinned online trust, yet its flaws remain unresolved. As Europe advances toward a unified digital identity framework, this survey reviews PKI’s evolution, highlights its risks, and examines global digital ID successes and failures. The findings suggest that while PKI can enable secure eID systems, caution is needed to avoid repeating past mistakes and to ensure compliance with GDPR and human rights standards.
Paxos proposes USDH stablecoin with 95% buybacks to boost HYPE ecosystem

The post Paxos proposes USDH stablecoin with 95% buybacks to boost HYPE ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Paxos has unveiled USDH, a Hyperliquid-aligned stablecoin with a built-in HYPE rewards system, targeting institutional adoption and regulatory compliance. Hyperliquid remains a DeFi leader with strong trading volumes and whale activity. Paxos, a provider of stablecoin infrastructure, has announced plans to introduce USDH – A new stablecoin crafted as “Hyperliquid-first” and fully compliant with regulatory frameworks such as the GENIUS Act and MiCA standards. According to the firm, “We propose the launch of USDH, a Hyperliquid-first, fully compliant stablecoin purpose built to drive adoption, align incentives, and anchor the ecosystem’s next era of growth.” Details of the Paxos – Hyperliquid partnership The announcement, made public, highlights a unique tokenomics model wherein 95% of the interest earned from USDH reserves will be used to buy back Hyperliquid’s native token – HYPE. Paxos will then redistribute the returns among users, validators, and partner protocols. At the same time, it will also roll out USDH across HyperEVM and HyperCore. This will be aimed at attracting institutional investors and fintech platforms by linking to global banking systems and complying with regulatory standards. Leveraging its network of more than 70 financial partners across the U.S, EU, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Latin America, Paxos will distribute USDH efficiently while maintaining compliance with local regulations. Community reactions Industry observers have lauded the USDH proposal from @withAUSD, @raincards, @LayerZero_Core, and @EtherFi as the most robust submission to date. According to Rob Hadick, for instance, the proposal combines Paxos’ infrastructure, Rain’s spending tools, LayerZero’s interoperability, and Ether.fi’s vault expertise. He also noted that this proposal avoids scaling and counterparty issues seen in others, establishing a strong base for USDH’s transformative potential. “So tied for the best institutional backing, and has usability and infrastructure that without a doubt beats the others.” He added,  “Will be interesting to see…
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases