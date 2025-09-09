2025-09-11 Thursday

BitMine’s Ethereum Treasury Hits New Milestone With 2 Million ETH Holdings

BitMine revealed it has increased its Ethereum (ETH) holdings to 2 million ETH over the past few days, achieving a key milestone for the company’s investment strategy and solidifying its position as the largest ETH Treasury in the world. Related Reading: Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Treasury Past 20K BTC Worth Over $2.2B 1.7% Of Ethereum’s Supply […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 15:00
Lion Group Embraces HYPE, Phased Accumulation Strategy to Replace SOL and SUI

Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL) will convert its SOL and SUI treasury holdings into Hyperliquid (HYPE) via a phased accumulation strategy.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 15:00
Pepe Coin Latest News: Once Dubbed The Crypto King Investors Are Now Turning To Remittix For Similar Gains

While Pepe coin continues to post modest gains, many traders are redirecting their focus toward Remittix, a PayFi altcoin that […] The post Pepe Coin Latest News: Once Dubbed The Crypto King Investors Are Now Turning To Remittix For Similar Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 14:59
MyStonks launches a contract trading competition for US stock tokens with a total prize pool of $19,000

PANews reported on September 9th that according to official news, MyStonks launched the first "Contract King of Glory Championship" with a total prize pool of 19,000 US dollars. The event will be held from September 9th to September 23rd. During the event, users only need to have a cumulative trading volume of ≥ 10,000 U for the US stock token contract (Perp) launched on the platform and click to register, which will be regarded as a valid participating account. MyStonks has set up four major prize pools to cover different types of traders: Tactical Masters (7500 U), Profit Domination (7500 U), Volume King (3000 U), and Counter-Index Assist (1000 U). All rewards will be distributed within 7 working days after the competition in the form of the platform's popular US stock tokens.
PANews2025/09/09 14:58
ARK Invest Acquires $4.46M in BitMine Shares, Sells Robinhood

The post ARK Invest Acquires $4.46M in BitMine Shares, Sells Robinhood appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ark Invest buys BitMine shares, sells Robinhood, shifting market dynamics. BitMine aims for 5% of Ethereum’s supply amid strategic ETH accumulation. Market reactions and price shifts highlight investor and industry interest. Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased approximately $4.46 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares across its ETFs on September 8, boosting market interest in Ethereum treasury strategies. This acquisition signals institutional confidence in Ethereum, positioning BitMine as a major public holder and influencing market dynamics amid corporate interest in Ethereum. Ark Invest’s $4.46M BitMine Purchase and $5.13M Robinhood Sale Ark Invest has made a notable investment in BitMine Immersion Technologies, acquiring approximately $4.46 million in shares through its three ETFs. Led by Cathie Wood, the investment was announced on September 8, 2025. In an interesting parallel move, Ark Invest divested approximately $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares, just as the stock recently got added to the S&P 500 index. While BitMine’s stock price increased by 4.16% to $43.79, Robinhood’s shares surged by 15.8% to $117.28 post its S&P 500 inclusion. The market regards BitMine as a significant player due to its aggressive initiative to acquire 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. Cathie Wood, Founder and CEO, ARK Invest, – “Our investment in BitMine Immersion Technologies represents our confidence in their strategic focus on Ethereum accumulation, which we believe will play a pivotal role in the future of digital assets.” Industry experts have taken note of BitMine’s strategic pivot from bitcoin mining to serve as an Ethereum treasury. Observers attribute its appeal to substantial institutional backing. Reports highlight no direct commentary from prominent figures like Tom Lee or Cathie Wood but note rising interest among key stakeholders. BitMine Targets 5% of Ethereum, Driving Market Interest Did you know? Ark Invest’s transaction proceeds mirror their August 2022 strategy,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 14:50
NPM Attack Injects Crypto-Stealing Malware Into Core JavaScript Libraries

The post NPM Attack Injects Crypto-Stealing Malware Into Core JavaScript Libraries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hackers have compromised widely used JavaScript software libraries in what’s being called the largest supply chain attack in history. The injected malware is reportedly designed to steal crypto by swapping wallet addresses and intercepting transactions. According to several reports on Monday, hackers broke into the node package manager (NPM) account of a well-known developer and secretly added malware to popular JavaScript libraries used by millions of apps. The malicious code swaps or hijacks crypto wallet addresses, potentially putting many projects at risk. “There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised,” Ledger chief technology officer Charles Guillemet warned on Monday. “The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk.” Source: Minal Thukral The breach targeted packages such as chalk, strip-ansi and color-convert — small utilities buried deep in the dependency trees of countless projects. Together, these libraries are downloaded more than a billion times each week, meaning even developers who never installed them directly could be exposed. NPM is like an app store for developers — a central library where they share and download small code packages to build JavaScript projects. Attackers appear to have planted a crypto-clipper, a type of malware that silently replaces wallet addresses during transactions to divert funds. Security researchers warned that users relying on software wallets may be especially vulnerable, while those confirming every transaction on a hardware wallet are protected. Users warned to avoid crypto transactions According to a X post by DefiLlama founder Oxngmi, the malicious code doesn’t automatically drain wallets — users would still have to approve a bad transaction.  Since the hacked JavaScript package can alter what happens when you click a button, hitting the “swap” button on an affected site could swap out the transaction details and send funds to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 14:49
A whale deposited 5.17 million USDC into HyperLiquid to establish a long position in HYPE

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $5.17 million USDC into HyperLiquid over the past 20 hours and opened a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage. The position size was 483,576 HYPE , worth approximately $26.4 million, with an entry price of $53.77 and a liquidation price of $45.28.
PANews2025/09/09 14:47
U.S. to implement tariff rollback on Japanese goods

The post U.S. to implement tariff rollback on Japanese goods appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. duties on Japanese goods will be lowered, Japan’s tariff negotiator said Tuesday. Akazawa wrote in a X post that United States will revise tariffs on Japan Tuesday, September 16. He cited a Federal Register notice due that day and said duties on cars and auto parts from Japan will be cut. In April, President Donald Trump set a 25% across-the-board duty on imports of cars and their parts. By July, he announced that every product coming from Japan would face a 25% levy. Later in July, the rate applied to Japan was cut to 15%, with officials citing a planned $550 billion investment in the United States. In September, Trump repeated the policy in an executive order. It said that, in return for the lower rate, Japan would give American producers in aerospace, agriculture, food, energy and autos “breakthrough openings in market access.” Expected U.S. tariff cut to ease costs for Japanese automakers Toyota’s August report projected that the auto duties would trim operating income in 2026 by 1.4 trillion yen, about $9.5 billion. Toyota also cut its full-year operating profit forecast by 16%, citing higher costs from U.S. tariffs on cars, parts, steel and aluminium. “It’s honestly very difficult for us to predict what will happen regarding the market environment,” Takanori Azuma, Toyota’s head of finance, told a briefing, vowing to keep making cars for US customers, regardless of tariff impact. Also in August, Honda warned it could see profits this year fall because of tariffs, estimating a 450 billion yen hit. In July, General Motors reported a $1 billion reduction in its latest quarter’s profit due to the tariffs. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free. Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-tariff-rollback-japanese-goods/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 14:45
U.S tariffs are disrupting the global petrochemicals market

The post U.S tariffs are disrupting the global petrochemicals market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. tariffs are adding strain to an already soft petrochemicals market, and China, the biggest producer, is redirecting more cargoes to Asian buyers, industry officials said in Singapore on Tuesday. “If tariffs remain in place, petrochemicals trading will see another 15% drop on top of the 34% drop it has seen in the last five years,” said Ganesh Gopalakrishnan, TotalEnergies’ head of petrochemical trading. Gopalakrishnan said traders without their own plants are struggling. He said the 34% drop in volumes over five years is due to too much supply. Haldia Petrochemicals’ Sanjiv Vasudeva said tariffs are pushing countries to be more protectionist. According to Reuters he added that planning near-term investments has become tougher because of excess capacity and price swings, while India’s consumption remains healthy with a steady growth rate, one of the few bright spots for the industry. China is flooding Asia with petrochemicals Chinese products are moving into “our traditional markets,” said Bahrin Asmawi, chief commercial officer at Petronas Chemicals Group. He said the company is expanding into specialty chemicals as exports ranging from resins to finished goods have been displaced by China’s heavier push inside Asia after U.S. tariffs. “Our main market is South Asia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam,” Asmawi said. “And all these are being supplied, being attacked by China because they cannot supply into the U.S.” TotalEnergies has said previously that the oil market is sliding toward oversupply as Opec+ raises output while demand weakens in key economies. The company warned that more crude is coming to market just as consumption slows, setting up a softer backdrop for prices. A related trade shift is playing out in Asia. As reported by Cryptopolitan, China has stepped up shipments to Southeast Asia after a steep fall in direct exports to the United States. That redirection has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 14:39
SEC crypto task force to host sixth roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s crypto task force is set to host the next roundtable meeting in October to discuss financial surveillance and privacy. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who heads the crypto task force, stressed the importance of protecting the…
Crypto.news2025/09/09 14:39
