2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
$9.2B In Crypto Assets Puts BitMine At The Top Of Ethereum Treasuries

With more than 9.2 billion dollars in assets and cash, BitMine Immersion establishes itself as the new key player in crypto treasuries. Under the leadership of Tom Lee, the company listed on NYSE American accelerates its Ethereum-focused strategy, becoming the largest holder of ETH among listed companies. In a context of growing crypto balance sheets, BitMine redraws the contours of financial management by betting on Ether as a strategic reserve asset. L’article $9.2B In Crypto Assets Puts BitMine At The Top Of Ethereum Treasuries est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:25
Sky Backs Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin with $25M Growth Boost

The post Sky Backs Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin with $25M Growth Boost appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sky, formerly MakerDAO, proposed to help launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin. It offers a 4.85% yield on USDH, higher than US Treasury bills, and compliance options under the GENIUS Act. Sky commits $25 million to autonomously grow DeFi on Hyperliquid, aiming to boost ecosystem development. The proposal includes $2.2 billion in instant liquidity and plans to …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 15:24
Kinto’s Closure Follows Major Financial Setback

Kinto to shut down after losing $1.55 million in a hack. Hacker exploited a smart contract, creating counterfeit tokens. Continue Reading:Kinto’s Closure Follows Major Financial Setback The post Kinto’s Closure Follows Major Financial Setback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:24
Cardano Founder Predicts Bitcoin DeFi TVL Will Surpass Ethereum Entire Market Cap

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has raised eyebrows with his latest remarks on the future of decentralized finance, warning that Bitcoin could overthrow Ethereum as the leader of the sector.  The Cardano founder made this bold assertion in an interview, where he commented on the future of DeFi and the potential role Bitcoin could play in the sector. Despite Ethereum being the hub for DeFi, Hoskinson argued that it is not the ultimate leader in decentralized finance. Bitcoin is the Sleeping Giant of DeFi He calls Bitcoin the sleeping giant of DeFi, given that the blockchain network has yet to develop its DeFi ecosystem. Hoskinson suggested that when Bitcoin eventually integrates DeFi capabilities, its total value locked could reach billions of dollars. In his view, Bitcoin’s TVL will surpass the market cap of Ethereum, which currently stands at $520.78 billion.  For context, Ethereum's TVL stands at $91 billion as of today. According to him, Bitcoin will attract far more liquidity than Ethereum currently sees in the sector. In addition, Hoskinson predicted that sovereign entities and institutions, including BlackRock, will build on Bitcoin rather than Ethereum. "Cardano, Not Ethereum, Should Power Bitcoin DeFi" Further, Hoskinson contended that there is no compelling reason to leverage Ethereum-based solutions to power Bitcoin DeFi. He argues that the inherently adversarial relationship between the two blockchains makes it unlikely for Ethereum to serve as the backbone of Bitcoin’s DeFi ecosystem. Instead, Hoskinson believes that alternative blockchains, such as Cardano, or Layer-2 solutions, like Stacks, are better positioned to support Bitcoin DeFi. Hoskinson has consistently maintained that Bitcoin will ultimately take the lead in the DeFi space, surpassing both Ethereum and Solana in the process. He is also working to ensure that Cardano becomes the enabler of Bitcoin’s DeFi solution. Progress So Far on Bitcoin DeFi This initiative, which began last year, saw Cardano’s development arm, EMURGO, team up with BitcoinOS to introduce DeFi solutions to the premier blockchain. Following the partnership, Hoskinson revealed plans to revive the Bitcoin Education Project and also train developers on leveraging Aiken, a Cardano programming language, to build and deploy smart contracts. The goal is to educate Bitcoin developers on how to utilize Aiken, enabling them to create hybrid applications that bridge the Cardano and Bitcoin ecosystems. In a February podcast, Hoskinson noted that Cardano’s Babel fees could enable Bitcoin holders to tap into the growing DeFi economy without leaving the Bitcoin ecosystem. He also highlighted the potential role of Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight, in supporting Bitcoin DeFi by allowing users to stake their BTC without having to wrap it. Further advancing this vision, Cardano’s light wallet, Lace, introduced BTC support earlier this year, allowing users to send, receive, and manage their Bitcoin directly within the platform. This integration also allows users to swap native BTC with other Cardano-based assets. Interestingly, analysts suggest the project could also benefit Cardano significantly, with some forecasting that enabling Bitcoin DeFi might push ADA’s price above $20
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 15:24
ETHSafari Opens with Lisk Execs in Conversation with BeInCrypto

The post ETHSafari Opens with Lisk Execs in Conversation with BeInCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Africa is not just catching up in Web3, it’s setting the pace. This is the argument from Gideon Greaves, Head of Investments at Lisk, who spoke to BeInCrypto during the ETHSafari 2025 in Nairobi. Greaves believes the continent’s unique mix of necessity-driven innovation, grassroots entrepreneurship, and rising VC (venture capital) interest is turning it into the world’s most authentic crypto growth story. Forget Silicon Valley, Africa Is Web3’s Real Testbed Shopkeepers tap away on smartphones to accept crypto payments in Nairobi’s bustling markets. In Lagos, freelancers prefer stablecoins over the naira to protect their earnings from inflation. Farmers also connect directly with buyers in rural Ghana through blockchain-powered apps that run on basic phones. Lisk has long positioned itself as a gateway to Web3. From his perspective as COO, Dominic Schwenter sees Africa as central to this mission. Sponsored Sponsored “Africa represents what happens when Web3 bypasses the speculation phase and goes straight to solving real problems. Many regions got caught up in DeFi yield farming and NFT trading. Still, African founders are building payment rails, supply chain transparency, and financial access tools because they have to,” Schwenter explained. According to Schwenter, the mobile-first culture and entrepreneurial necessity create conditions where blockchain technology finds genuine product-market fit. These proven use cases then become templates for adoption everywhere else. While regulators in Washington and Brussels debate how to define digital assets, Africa is already living the Web3 experiment. This is not surprising for Gideon Greaves, Head of Investments at Lisk. “Africa has the highest entrepreneurship rate in the world—one in five adults owns their own business,” Greaves started in his interview with BeInCrypto. According to the Lisk executive, African founders cannot afford to chase hype, as they build because they have to solve problems. Indeed, data tells its own story, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:23
OpenSea to unveil SEA tokenomics in October as platform expands with AI and art initiatives

OpenSea will unveil SEA tokenomics in October, launch an AI trading app, and invest $1M in NFTs, marking its next step beyond digital collectibles.
Crypto.news2025/09/09 15:19
Privacy versus surveillance: the SEC convenes a crypto roundtable on October 17, 2025

On October 17, 2025, the SEC will convene a public roundtable in Washington to redesign US crypto regulations.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 15:18
Arctic Pablo’s 400% Bonus Finale Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, While Floki and Shiba Inu Gain Momentum

The post Arctic Pablo’s 400% Bonus Finale Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, While Floki and Shiba Inu Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Top meme coins to join today: Arctic Pablo staging a 400% bonus presale rush, plus FLOKI’s Valhalla momentum and Shiba Inu’s burn revival. Don’t miss out. The meme coin world is buzzing. Shiba Inu is making headlines with fresh burn-rate spikes and even facing delisting rumors, while FLOKI is rolling out major updates in its Valhalla Metaverse and gaining legitimacy through compliance with European regulations. The atmosphere is charged with speculation, excitement, and anticipation. Arctic Pablo Coin enters this scene as something entirely different. It is not just a name meant to catch attention; it is a story, an adventure, and an opportunity. Arctic Pablo is the daring explorer who journeys across icy terrains, uncovering mystical tokens that hold the power to bridge myth and reality. Each location of his presale is a chapter in this expedition, giving investors a chance to claim their part of the treasure. Now, Arctic Pablo has arrived at the Frozen Finale location of the presale, where a staggering 400 percent bonus is unlocked with the code FINAL400. This presale model is one of the most electrifying on the market, and it is quickly making Arctic Pablo Coin one of the top meme coins to join today. Arctic Pablo Coin — a mystical odyssey with insane ROI opportunities The idea of top meme coins to join today feels almost handcrafted for Arctic Pablo Coin. Its entire presale has been structured like a legendary quest, each location revealing greater rewards and untold possibilities. Unlike traditional crypto launches, Pablo’s narrative captures the imagination, turning a presale into a journey people want to be part of. The Frozen Finale, which is the current location, is where things get remarkable. The presale price is locked at $0.0012, but the 400 percent bonus on purchases makes every dollar…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:18
India urges BRICS to tackle trade deficits

India told the BRICS bloc on Monday that it wants trade gaps fixed fast, especially with countries inside the group.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 15:18
Countdown to Presale Close: Arctic Pablo’s 400% Bonus Finale Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, While Floki and Shiba Inu Gain Momentum

The meme coin world is buzzing. Shiba Inu is making headlines with fresh burn-rate spikes and even facing delisting rumors, […] The post Countdown to Presale Close: Arctic Pablo’s 400% Bonus Finale Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, While Floki and Shiba Inu Gain Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 15:15
