Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP ETF Approval Now At 50% In 2026 So What Does This Mean For Layer Brett?
Traders are split on what this could mean for Ripple’s XRP, which continues to compress inside a tightening price range. […] The post Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP ETF Approval Now At 50% In 2026 So What Does This Mean For Layer Brett? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/09 15:29
OpenSea to reveal SEA tokenomics in early October
The post OpenSea to reveal SEA tokenomics in early October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenSea is preparing to detail the economics of its long-awaited SEA token, marking the final stage before its token generation event. Summary OpenSea will reveal SEA tokenomics in early October, ahead of its token generation event. The platform is launching an AI-powered mobile app and a $1M Flagship Collection for digital art. A new rewards phase will channel 50% of fees into token and NFT prizes for users. OpenSea has confirmed that tokenomics for its long-awaited SEA token will be revealed in early October, according to a Sept. 9 announcement on X. The update comes as the NFT marketplace accelerates its transformation into a full-scale onchain trading platform. Final rewards phase ahead of SEA token generation OpenSea said that starting Sept. 15, half of all platform fees, 1% from NFT sales and 0.85% from token trades, will be directed to a vault funding millions in token and NFT rewards. The company is jumpstarting this phase with $1 million worth of Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB), while users can level up “Treasure Chests” through trading, daily quests, and surprise shipments. These chests will determine how much each participant can claim when the SEA token launches. Today we’re introducing: – OS Mobile: a beautiful trading experience powered by AI– Flagship Collection: honoring web3’s cultural heritage– Final Rewards Phase: 50% of platform fees funding millions in token & NFT prizes– $SEA Update: details in early October Learn more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EfsjucUeSR — OpenSea (@opensea) September 8, 2025 To ensure that early adopters are recognized at the token generation event, the OpenSea Foundation has already committed to rewarding historical platform activity with a separate SEA allocation. Anticipation has grown across the NFT community, with speculation over how the token’s mechanics will balance rewards, governance, and long-term sustainability. OpenSea Mobile expansion and cultural investments OpenSea announced…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:29
Kazakhstan’s President Calls for Crypto Reserve, Digital Asset Law by 2026
The post Kazakhstan’s President Calls for Crypto Reserve, Digital Asset Law by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laid out plans for the country’s AI and digital asset endeavours, which include a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. In an annual address on Monday, Tokayev said the government should create a “full-fledged ecosystem of digital assets as soon as possible” as part of efforts to “find effective ways to maximize the return of bank money to the economy.” He proposed having the country’s Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market draft a law to this effect to be passed before 2026. Plans for a national crypto reserve were also on the president’s agenda: “It is advisable to create a State Fund of Digital Assets on the basis of the National Bank’s Investment Corporation. This structure will accumulate a strategic crypto reserve consisting of promising assets in the new digital financial system.” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing Kazakhstan on Monday. Source: Akorda Tokayev’s announcement came about two months after reports suggested Kazakhstan’s national bank was considering a national crypto reserve funded by seized digital assets. Several countries, including Brazil and Indonesia, have reportedly been exploring ways to set up a strategic digital asset reserve following the United States’ creation of a crypto reserve that would include Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets under an executive order by President Donald Trump. Related: Brazil’s lower house to hold hearing on creating national Bitcoin reserve The next step in Kazakhstan’s “CryptoCity” plans? In May, Tokayev said the Kazakhstan government was planning to create a pilot zone in which crypto could be used to pay for goods and services. At the time, reports speculated the so-called “CryptoCity” would be set up in Alatau, a city of about 52,000 people in the southeastern area of Kazakhstan. The president seemed to confirm these reports on Monday in his…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:28
India pushes BRICS to fix trade gaps as China rallies for unity
The post India pushes BRICS to fix trade gaps as China rallies for unity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India told the BRICS bloc on Monday that it wants trade gaps fixed fast, especially with countries inside the group. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “Our biggest trade deficits are with BRICS partners,” during a virtual summit that didn’t include Prime Minister Modi, who had just returned from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. That visit was seen as a signal that India might be warming up to Beijing, even while tensions with Washington grow. While India pushed for economic correction, the rest of the BRICS countries didn’t hold back either. Brazil, which hosted the meeting, called the U.S. tariffs “blackmail.” Trump’s tariffs have slammed both countries with taxes as high as 50%, far worse than the 30% he slapped on Chinese products. The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has been accused by Trump of running “anti-American policies.” Jaishankar calls out trade imbalance with BRICS nations India said that the trade gap with China is getting out of control, as India’s trade deficit with Beijing hit $99.21 billion, an all-time high. Moreover, Chinese customs data released on Monday shows China scored a $77.7 billion surplus with India just by August, up 16% from last year. Imports from China keep going up, and New Delhi isn’t thrilled. “The BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member states,” Jaishankar said. He also made it clear that India has been demanding “expeditious solutions” to fix these one-sided trade numbers. The story is the same with Russia. India’s trade with Moscow hit $68.7 billion this fiscal year, and most of that is driven by oil imports. But that number comes with a catch—India ran a $59 billion deficit in that deal too. This isn’t just about numbers. India’s message to BRICS…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:27
Ripple Brings Crypto Custody to Spain with BBVA
The post Ripple Brings Crypto Custody to Spain with BBVA appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has strengthened its partnership with Spanish bank BBVA by deploying advanced digital asset custody services for institutional clients in Spain. This move supports BBVA’s growing crypto offerings, including bitcoin and ether trading and custody, under the EU’s MiCA regulation. The partnership builds on Ripple’s existing work with BBVA in Switzerland and Turkey. It aims …
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 15:27
Crypto Firms Assess Fallout From Massive Supply Chain Security Breach
Crypto firms scrambled to assess risks after a massive supply chain attack injected malware into widely used JavaScript packages with over a billion downloads.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 15:27
Aster lanceert ASTER token met airdrop van 704 miljoen stuks
Aster gooit de deuren open naar een nieuw hoofdstuk in onchain trading. De gedecentraliseerde perpetuals exchange, die vaak wordt vergeleken met Hyperliquid, maakt zich klaar voor een groots moment: op 17 september 2025 vindt de officiële lancering plaats van de ASTER Token Generation Event (TGE). In totaal worden 704 miljoen... Het bericht Aster lanceert ASTER token met airdrop van 704 miljoen stuks verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 15:27
Why is Worldcoin (WLD) Skyrocketing 130% Today?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 15:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rallies Past $112K as Strategy Adds More BTC
TLDR Bitcoin rose above $112,000 but derivatives data shows traders remain cautious despite the rally Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $383 million in net outflows between Thursday and Friday Nasdaq officially filed with SEC to allow trading of tokenized U.S. equities, boosting blockchain legitimacy Major institutions continue accumulating BTC, with Metaplanet adding 136 BTC and MicroStrategy [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rallies Past $112K as Strategy Adds More BTC appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 15:25
Ledger CTO Warns of NPM Supply-Chain Attack Hitting 1B+ Downloads
The post Ledger CTO Warns of NPM Supply-Chain Attack Hitting 1B+ Downloads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at hardware wallet maker Ledger, warned on X on Monday that a large-scale supply chain attack is underway after the compromise of a reputable developer’s Node Package Manager (NPM) account. According to Guillemet, the malicious code — already pushed into packages with over 1 billion downloads — is designed to silently swap crypto wallet addresses in transactions. That means unsuspecting users could send funds directly to the attacker without realizing it. Guillemet did not name the developer whose account he said was compromised. The incident underscores how deeply interconnected open-source software is and why security lapses in developer tools can ripple into the crypto economy almost instantly. 🚨 There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 “NPM is a tool commonly used in software development using JavaScript, which makes integrating packages easy for developers,” said Guillemet in a message to CoinDesk. When an attacker compromises a developer’s account, they can slip malicious code into widely used packages. “The malicious code attempts to drain users by swapping addresses used in transaction or general on-chain activity and replacing them with the hacker’s address,” Guillemet added. Guillemet stressed that if any decentralized application or software wallet across any blockchain includes these JavaScript packages, then they could be compromised, and crypto users could therefore lose their funds. “The only sure way to combat this is to use a hardware wallet with a secure screen that supports Clear Signing,” said Guillemet to CoinDesk. “This will allow the user to see exactly which addresses funds are being sent to and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:25
