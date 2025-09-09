Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Goes Viral, Could It Mirror Dogecoin’s (DOGE) 100X Growth?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is among the top-performing new coins within the crypto market, attracting massive interest on social media and exchanges. Mutuum Finance presale is already at Stage 6 at $0.035. The project has already raised more than $15.5 million and boasts more than 16,150 token holders. As its raise become larger and its holder base bigger, everybody is wondering whether this new token of DeFi will take a similar viral path like Dogecoin (DOGE), which also became a force in the market after being elevated from a meme to a phenomenon. With investors looking at possible exponential return and analysts arguing whether it will be sustainable in the long run, the latest momentum of MUTM has positioned itself squarely at the centre of the crypto space and will definitely track DOGE's 100x. Mutuum Finance Risk Management and Protocol Safety All assets underlying have parameters that reflect risk profile, including overcollateralization, borrowing and deposit thresholds, and collateral thresholds. Liquidators are incentivized to close undercollateralized trades. Higher Collateral Efficiency supports higher borrowing amounts for correlated securities, with Loan-to-Value ratios capping borrowing against collateral. Liquidation thresholds and penalties protect the protocol and incentivize timely intervention. Reserve factors divert some attention to serve as a default and extreme market incident buffer and riskier securities get more reserves. Stage 6 Presale supported by Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance is already integrated in the DeFi ecosystem and possesses more than 16,150 investors and more than $15.5 million in presale at present. The project is also hosting a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for security improvement on the platform and encouraging more community involvement, which has rewards offered for four danger levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low. Interest Rate Models When there is ample cash, prices remain at a low rate in MUTM; when there…