Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales
The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/09 15:37
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Goes Viral, Could It Mirror Dogecoin’s (DOGE) 100X Growth?
The post Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Goes Viral, Could It Mirror Dogecoin’s (DOGE) 100X Growth? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is among the top-performing new coins within the crypto market, attracting massive interest on social media and exchanges. Mutuum Finance presale is already at Stage 6 at $0.035. The project has already raised more than $15.5 million and boasts more than 16,150 token holders. As its raise become larger and its holder base bigger, everybody is wondering whether this new token of DeFi will take a similar viral path like Dogecoin (DOGE), which also became a force in the market after being elevated from a meme to a phenomenon. With investors looking at possible exponential return and analysts arguing whether it will be sustainable in the long run, the latest momentum of MUTM has positioned itself squarely at the centre of the crypto space and will definitely track DOGE’s 100x. Mutuum Finance Risk Management and Protocol Safety All assets underlying have parameters that reflect risk profile, including overcollateralization, borrowing and deposit thresholds, and collateral thresholds. Liquidators are incentivized to close undercollateralized trades. Higher Collateral Efficiency supports higher borrowing amounts for correlated securities, with Loan-to-Value ratios capping borrowing against collateral. Liquidation thresholds and penalties protect the protocol and incentivize timely intervention. Reserve factors divert some attention to serve as a default and extreme market incident buffer and riskier securities get more reserves. Stage 6 Presale supported by Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance is already integrated in the DeFi ecosystem and possesses more than 16,150 investors and more than $15.5 million in presale at present. The project is also hosting a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for security improvement on the platform and encouraging more community involvement, which has rewards offered for four danger levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low. Interest Rate Models When there is ample cash, prices remain at a low rate in MUTM; when there…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:36
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve
TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 15:35
OpenSea Loads $1M Vault as Final $SEA Rewards Push Starts
The post OpenSea Loads $1M Vault as Final $SEA Rewards Push Starts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: OpenSea kicks off its final pre-TGE rewards phase on September 15 with treasure chests linked to $SEA allocations. The rewards vault starts with $1M in $OP and $ARB, fueled by 50% of OpenSea platform fees moving forward. Users can upgrade chests by trading across 22 chains, completing daily Voyages, and claiming surprise Shipments. The OpenSea Foundation will announce $SEA token launch details in early October, closing the pre-TGE rewards stage. The wait for OpenSea’s token generation event is almost over. The marketplace confirmed the last stage of its rewards program will start September 15. Users will receive treasure chests that can be upgraded through onchain trading and daily activity. Rewards will influence future $SEA allocations. The foundation is set to release token launch details in early October, according to information shared by Wu Blockchain and Adam Hollander. OpenSea Mobile App Brings AI to Onchain Trading OpenSea’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Hollander said the company is reimagining its mobile presence with AI integration at the center. The new app, described as OpenSea Mobile, will combine wallets, tokens, NFTs, and chains into one seamless interface. Users will be able to track portfolios, view real-time activity, and execute faster trades. Hollander explained that AI will power what the company calls “OpenSea Intelligence.” This feature is built to analyze user portfolios across chains and suggest informed trading decisions. The app aims to reduce fragmentation between mobile and web platforms. Early access to the mobile beta and AI functions will roll out in the coming weeks. The app development follows OpenSea’s acquisition of Rally, which accelerated its token trading capabilities. These included candlestick charts, price updates, annotations, and broader onchain activity tools. https://t.co/GhTfWnN7Nt — Adam Hollander (@HollanderAdam) September 8, 2025 Hollander stressed the intent is to transform OpenSea from an NFT-only platform into a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:34
Ripple partners with Spanish bank BBVA to expand digital asset custody services
PANews reported on September 9th that Ripple announced a partnership with Spanish bank BBVA to provide digital asset custody technology to its retail clients. This move marks a significant upgrade for BBVA following its launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services, and is intended to comply with the EU's MiCA regulatory framework. It is reported that Ripple's custody technology originated from its acquisition of Swiss crypto custody company Metaco and has been applied to BBVA's operations in Switzerland and Turkey. Ripple currently has more than 60 regulatory licenses worldwide.
PANews
2025/09/09 15:32
Ronin Network Upgrades to Ethereum Layer 2 with Optimism
The post Ronin Network Upgrades to Ethereum Layer 2 with Optimism appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ronin Network is transitioning to Ethereum Layer 2 using Optimism’s OP Stack, offering 15 times faster transactions and improved security. The move includes $5-7 million in milestone grants and connects Ronin to the wider Superchain ecosystem, including popular platforms like Base and Uniswap. This upgrade aims to enhance scalability and user experience, supporting gaming, DeFi, …
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 15:32
Cardano Price Prediction Points To Slow Growth As Analysts Back Rollblock As The Altcoin With 25x Potential
Cardano and Rollblock (RBLK) are capturing huge levels of investor attention in 2025, but the story here isn’t just about price action. Cardano continues to see steady movements, appealing to conservative investors who prefer incremental gains. Meanwhile, Rollblock is being positioned as a high-potential staking powerhouse, with projections suggesting it could deliver 25x returns this [...] The post Cardano Price Prediction Points To Slow Growth As Analysts Back Rollblock As The Altcoin With 25x Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 15:30
DTensor 101: Mesh, Layout, and SPMD in TensorFlow
DTensor adds a global, sharded-tensor model to TensorFlow. You define a device Mesh and a per-axis Layout; DTensor expands your code via SPMD, inserting collectives so ops like tf.matmul run across CPUs/GPUs/TPUs—or even multi-client setups—with the same Python. You can replicate or shard tensors, pack/unpack components, request sharded outputs with dtensor.call_with_layout, and use dtensor.DVariable (fixed layout) instead of tf.Variable. The notebook walks through creating meshes, applying layouts, matmul sharding strategies, generating DTensor outputs, and variable semantics—setting you up for DTensor-based distributed training.
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 15:30
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto
The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 15:30
Eightco Shares Soar 3,000% on $250 Million Worldcoin Treasury Plan
Shares of Eightco Holdings surged over 3,000% following the company’s announcement of a move to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 15:29
