HIVE Digital Technologies Reports 22% Monthly Increase in Bitcoin Production

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. today announced a 22% month-over-month increase in Bitcoin production for August 2025.
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/09 15:54
Will Fed Rate Cuts Push $7 Trillion Cash Into Crypto Assets?

The post Will Fed Rate Cuts Push $7 Trillion Cash Into Crypto Assets? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global investors have parked a record $7.4 trillion in money market funds, marking an all-time high. While this defensive positioning highlights caution across risk assets, such cash piles rarely stay idle for long.  With the Federal Reserve poised to decide on rate cuts next week, even a modest shift of this capital could have a huge impact on markets. Some analysts believe crypto could be a surprising beneficiary once cash begins rotating out of ‘safe’ instruments. Why Money Market Funds Matter for Risk Assets  Sponsored Money market funds are low-risk investment vehicles that pool investors’ money into short-term, high-quality debt instruments like Treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. They aim to provide stability, liquidity, and modest returns.  This makes them a popular option for preserving capital while offering better yields than regular savings accounts. Often used as a parking spot during uncertainty, these funds swell when investors prefer security over riskier assets. According to Barchart data, a record $7.4 trillion now sits in money market funds. Money Market Funds Record High. Source: X/Barchart In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a macro analyst highlighted that with yields holding above 5%, holding cash has become an appealing option for investors. “We only see buildups like this when investors want yield but don’t want to take on duration or equity risk. It happened after the dot com bust, again after the GFC, and in 2020–21 when rates were floored and money waited on the sidelines,” the post read. Sponsored What Happens If The Fed Cuts Interest Rates However, the analyst cautioned that this trend will unlikely persist if the Federal Reserve moves to cut rates. A reduction of 25 or 50 basis points on September 17 would lower yields on money funds, savings accounts, and short-term Treasuries. While not sparking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:53
European Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares Plans $1.2B U.S. Public Listing

$10 billion AuM firm seeks Nasdaq listing through SPAC merger to expand American operations
Blockhead2025/09/09 15:52
Analysts Call It the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Analysts Call It the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Bitcoin may not be the best crypto to buy now considering that the apex crypto has retraced from its previous highs, it has inspired a meme coin that could be a big hit in 2025. Known as Bitcoin Hyper, the project adds an element of hype to the traditional Bitcoin narrative by focusing on meme-like imagery and offering use cases that could provide users with the world’s fastest L2. The interest is already high in this project, as evidenced by it raising upwards of $14.5 million to date. Analysts such as 99Bitcoins have praised it as the next 100x crypto, citing its narrative that focuses on blending memes and utility. With the market continuing to stagnate due to geopolitical issues and institutional boredom, will Bitcoin Hyper be the next big crypto of 2025? Bitcoin with a Joke and Purpose The traditional Bitcoin narrative has been the same: it is the next frontier of the digital economy where money is decentralized and the store of value is unique. Everyone, from retail investors to institutions, is enamored with the prospect so much that the biggest crypto has also become a boring asset. With nothing but speculation and whale activity to drive its value, Bitcoin is no longer the crypto that could bring parabolic gains. Even a slight uptick in its price, however, sends ripples across the meme coin economy, and that wave is what Bitcoin Hyper is trying to capture. The project can easily be construed as the big “Bitcoin beta play,” especially with its unique focus on “memefying” Bitcoin. However, the Pepe-themed imagery is only a part of this project’s charm. The rest is about making Bitcoin more utility-infused. The Fastest Bitcoin L2 Bitcoin Hyper describes itself as the fastest Bitcoin L2. While it has integrated the Lightning Network, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:50
US sanctions 19 entities in Myanmar and Cambodia over cyber scam centers

The post US sanctions 19 entities in Myanmar and Cambodia over cyber scam centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Treasury Department announced sanctions targeting 19 entities in Myanmar and Cambodia, accused of running scams defrauding Americans and other victims of billions of dollars. The departments estimated that close to $10 billion is lost through such scams, and they are often run by trafficked labor.   The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) revealed that nine of the sanctioned targets are in Shwe Kokko town in Myanmar, which has become the center of online scams, and ten additional sites target entities linked to scams in Cambodia.   Treasury targets Cambodian scam hubs John K Hurley, Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said that the designations show the dual threat posed by the networks. He added that Southeast Asia’s cyber crimes threaten the well-being and financial security of Americans, alongside thousands of subjects to modern slavery. He noted that the losses have increased by 66% compared to the previous year, now closing to $10 billion. Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control implemented sanctions against networks of scam centers across Southeast Asia that steal billions of dollars from Americans using forced labor and violence. The action includes nine targets operating in Burma, a notorious hub for… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) September 8, 2025 Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, said the measure aims to protect Americans from industrial-scale fraud, forced labor, and physical and sexual abuse. He acknowledged that Southeast Asia’s Criminal actors have increasingly targeted and exploited U.S. citizens and other foreign victims through cyber fraud.  The sanctions targeted individuals linked to the Karen National Army (KNA), an ethnic militia group that collaborated with the Burmese military. The U.S. cited that the KNA has benefited from scam compounds in Shwe Kokko, sanctioning its leader, Saw Chit Thu, alongside his deputies, Tin Win and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:48
Billionaire Ray Dalio on why ‘gold will be a better performing asset’

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio on why ‘gold will be a better performing asset’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, believes that gold could outshine other assets as global economic pressures mount, particularly from the debt perspective. The billionaire investor highlighted that the United States and other major economies are carrying unsustainable debt burdens, raising the risk of stagflation. In an X post on August 8, Dalio noted that the financial system relies on converting debt into money, but current strains suggest there is not enough liquidity to sustain that model. Against this backdrop, policymakers may turn to weakening the dollar as a tool to manage the situation. However, other major currencies are unlikely to tolerate significant appreciation, leaving global markets in a difficult balance. Dalio argued that in such conditions, gold stands out as a more resilient asset, positioned to deliver stronger performance relative to both paper money and traditional financial assets. “That makes the idea of devaluing the dollar relative to other currencies appealing — but the other currencies won’t want much of an appreciation either. That’s one of the reasons I say that gold will be a better performing asset,” Dalio said.  Gold’s impressive 2025 run Notably, amid ongoing uncertainty, from recession risks to tariff disputes, gold has been among the strongest performers of 2025. The precious metal has already rallied nearly 40% year to date, with prices holding above $3,600. On the other hand, Dalio has long warned about the fragility of the economy, often pointing to the rising debt burden. He cautioned that the U.S. is deep into the late stages of what he calls the “big debt cycle,” where high borrowing and ballooning interest obligations create conditions ripe for collapse.  Without meaningful fiscal adjustments, he cautioned of a looming “debt-induced economic heart attack” within the next three years unless deficits are trimmed to around 3% of GDP. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:45
Cathie Wood’s ARK Doubles Down on BitMine as Ethereum Treasury Hits $8.9 Billion

TLDR ARK Invest bought $4.4 million worth of BitMine shares on Monday across three ETFs BitMine crossed 2 million ETH in treasury holdings, worth approximately $8.9 billion The company now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s total supply and 42% of all corporate ETH holdings BitMine stock gained 4.1% on Monday and is up 460% year-to-date ARK [...] The post Cathie Wood’s ARK Doubles Down on BitMine as Ethereum Treasury Hits $8.9 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:43
HashKey Announces $500M Treasury Fund In Hong Kong

The post HashKey Announces $500M Treasury Fund In Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Expansion: HashKey Announces $500M Treasury Fund In Hong Kong Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-expansion-hashkey-announces-500m-treasury-fund-in-hong-kong/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:43
Kazakhstan to Launch Strategic Crypto Reserve and Build ‘CryptoCity’ in Alatau

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the creation of a National Digital Asset Fund and confirmed plans for “CryptoCity” in Alatau, where residents will be able to make everyday payments using cryptocurrencies. In his annual address to the nation, President Tokayev outlined a bold vision for the country’s financial future. A central pillar of this vision is the establishment of the National Digital Asset Fund, to be administered by the Investment Corporation of the National Bank. This state-backed fund will build a strategic reserve of digital assets, focusing on high-potential cryptocurrencies poised for significant growth. Tokayev emphasized that this reserve will be part of Kazakhstan’s new digital financial system. It aims not only to bring bank money back into the economy but also to increase long-term returns. Tokayev Pushes for Digital Asset Legislation To support these initiatives, Tokayev instructed the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market to prepare a comprehensive law on digital assets. The law is expected to be ready by 2026, paving the way for the regulation of digital assets. It will establish a legal framework for the use, investment, and oversight of cryptocurrency in the country. According to the president, having a clear legal foundation is critical to building trust among investors. It also ensures that Kazakhstan can compete in the rapidly growing global digital asset market. Kazakhstan Advances with CryptoCity in Alatau Building on the national fund and the upcoming legal framework, Tokayev confirmed the creation of "CryptoCity" in Alatau, a town in southeastern Kazakhstan. The project, first hinted at earlier this year, has now been formally included in the government’s roadmap. It is envisioned as a showcase for how digital assets can transform daily life. The government plans to transform Alatau into the region’s first fully digitalized city, enabling residents and businesses to make routine payments with cryptocurrency. From groceries to essential services, transactions will rely on digital assets. “This city will represent the future of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev declared. “It must combine advanced technology with the most favorable living conditions.”  By moving forward with CryptoCity, Kazakhstan demonstrates its intent to evolve from a mining hub into a global leader in digital adoption. Global Trend Toward State-Backed Crypto Reserves Kazakhstan’s move aligns with global trends, as several countries are exploring the creation of national cryptocurrency reserves. The United States, under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, has advanced plans to hold Bitcoin and other digital assets as part of its strategic reserves. Similarly, Brazil and Indonesia are considering comparable measures. For Kazakhstan, which already holds a strong position in the cryptocurrency industry, establishing a strategic digital asset reserve could strengthen its economic resilience and global standing. Strength in Bitcoin Mining, But With Challenges Kazakhstan is no stranger to cryptocurrency. Over the past few years, the country has emerged as a major hub for Bitcoin mining. At its peak, it contributed roughly 13% of the global Bitcoin hashrate. The country’s relatively low electricity costs and favorable regulations have attracted both local and foreign miners. However, this rapid growth has not come without problems. Authorities have struggled with illegal mining operations that consume vast amounts of power, putting stress on the national grid. Tokayev’s new initiatives indicate a shift from being solely a mining powerhouse. They point toward a broader vision of a comprehensive digital asset economy with stronger regulation and oversight.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 15:41
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

PANews reported on September 9th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. stated that 504 days have passed since the last Bitcoin halving, and the market is currently in a mature bull market phase. During this cycle, Bitcoin experienced an extreme Value Destroyed Daily (VDD) peak at $70,000 in March, followed by two intermediate distribution waves around $98,000 and $117,000, but falling short of the extreme levels seen in March. This segmented selling by long-term holders (LTHs) suggests a more sustainable market redistribution driven by institutional demand. The final determination of the cycle peak will require the emergence of the "peak flag" indicator, which is typically triggered when the spot price is approximately 11 times the price realized by long-term holders. This indicator is expected to occur as early as October-November 2025. At the same time, attention should be paid to the emergence of a large-scale spending wave by experienced holders and a short-term volatility peak.
PANews2025/09/09 15:40
