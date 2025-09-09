2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Putin Adviser Claims US Using Crypto to Devalue $37 Trillion National Debt

TLDR Putin adviser Anton Kobyakov claims the US plans to use stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion debt The strategy would involve moving debt into “crypto cloud” through dollar-backed stablecoins to start fresh financially Senator Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin Act proposes buying 1 million Bitcoin over five years as part of debt management US [...] The post Putin Adviser Claims US Using Crypto to Devalue $37 Trillion National Debt appeared first on CoinCentral.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016538+7.31%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08932+3.30%
Particl
PART$0.2029+0.44%
Coincentral2025/09/09 16:10
Japan lawmaker urges BOJ to hike rates to support the yen

The post Japan lawmaker urges BOJ to hike rates to support the yen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taro Kono, a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the Bank of Japan must raise its main interest rate to protect the yen and prevent inflation from worsening. His remarks show how policymakers debate the central bank’s policy as Japan faces uncertainty in leadership and economic plans. Kono spoke in an interview and said that weak monetary policy causes Japan’s inflation problems. He warned that if the BOJ keeps delaying a rate hike, import prices will remain high and households will continue to face rising costs. The yen traded at about 147.35 to the dollar on Tuesday morning, which is weak compared to its five-year average of 133.61. Kono rejects cash handouts and urges BOJ to act on weak yen Kono was opposed to the idea of providing cash handouts to citizens as a means of gaining favor and political support. He stated that such methods may appear helpful, but disrupt Japan’s fiscal deficit. They also do not solve the country’s biggest problem, which he says the Bank of Japan is responsible for. Since the BOJ has insisted on keeping interest rates low, the yen has grown weaker year after year, making imported goods even more expensive.  Japan depends on imports for energy, food, and many raw materials, and the weak yen has increased the prices of goods and reduced the spending power of households across the country. Kono stated that the only solution is for the BOJ to immediately raise interest rates to strengthen the yen, slow inflation, and give citizens some financial relief from the high cost of living.  Kono also stated that government spending programs or cash handouts are not permanent solutions because they do not solve the biggest issue of low interest rates, which is responsible for Japan’s inflation problem. His comments demonstrate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 16:09
Global Crypto Warning: Ledger Flags Major JavaScript Supply Chain Breach

Ledger’s Chief Technology Officer Charles Guillemet has sounded an alarm over what he described as one of the most serious supply chain attacks ever to hit the JavaScript ecosystem.
Cryptodaily2025/09/09 16:09
CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Christie’s shuts down NFT department under new CEO Bonnie Brennan

United Kingdom-based auction house Christie’s is shutting down its dedicated non-fungible token department as part of a strategic decision to “reformat digital art sales.” According to a Sep. 8 report from Now Media, the news was confirmed by Christie’s former…
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:06
Dogecoin News Today; Shiba Inu Price Prediction & The Hottest Meme Coins To Buy In September

Dogecoin news and forecasts about SHIB price often spark chatter in the meme coin space, but the spotlight this September is shifting toward a new force—Layer Brett ($LBRETT).
Cryptodaily2025/09/09 16:06
Arlo AI Becomes First Project Accepted into Blockchain Conference’s Newly Formalized Incubator Program

The post Arlo AI Becomes First Project Accepted into Blockchain Conference’s Newly Formalized Incubator Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Web3 AI platform joins the inaugural cohort of Futurist’s Incubator Program, gaining access to mentorship, media, and networking opportunities at North America’s longest-running crypto conference MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arlo, the Web3 AI platform pioneering real-time analytics for retail traders, is excited to announce its acceptance as the first-ever project in the newly-formed Blockchain Futurist Conference Incubator Program. The Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest and longest-running crypto conference, with recent expansion into the U.S. With a decade-long track record of supporting & growing early-stage blockchain projects, Futurist has previously helped accelerate the growth of industry giants including Polymath, Brave, Solana, Shiba Inu, and Amp. With Arlo’s acceptance, the incubator program is being officially launched as a dedicated initiative to provide mentorship, networking, and advisory support to the incoming wave of Web3 innovators. Through the program, Arlo gains access to mentorship, speaking opportunities, strategic introductions to sponsors and partners, media exposure, and advisory support from Futurist’s established network. This signifies a pivotal advancement in Arlo’s trajectory, drawing upon the seasoned expertise of a team whose origins trace back to the Solana Hacker House in Miami. “Being selected as the inaugural project in Futurist’s Incubator Program is both an honor and an inflection point for Arlo,” said Warren Calove, Founder of Arlo. “The guidance, networking, and credibility that comes with Futurist will accelerate our mission of bringing institutional-grade AI analytics to the Web3 ecosystem.” As part of the conference, Warren will be featured among top panels alongside leading Web3 builders and investors. Arlo will also host an onsite activation at a booth, further showcasing its platform to the broader blockchain community. In 2025 alone, Arlo expanded and won the Futurist AI Web3 Project of the Year, and the Art Basel Web3 AI & Pitch Competition. Backed by the Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 16:05
Kinto Faces Setback After Major Security Breach

The post Kinto Faces Setback After Major Security Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum layer 2 project Kinto plans to wind down operations by the end of this month following a significant security breach in July. The incident involved a hacker exploiting a smart contract vulnerability, resulting in 110,000 fake tokens minted and $1.55 million siphoned from Kinto’s lending pools. Continue Reading:Kinto Faces Setback After Major Security Breach Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/kinto-faces-setback-after-major-security-breach
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 16:04
Five Crypto Giants Battle for Hyperliquid’s $5.5 Billion Stablecoin Contract

TLDR Sky (formerly MakerDAO) joins bidding war to power Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin with $8 billion balance sheet Five major crypto protocols now competing: Sky, Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Native Markets Sky offers 4.85% yield on USDH holdings and $25 million investment in Hyperliquid ecosystem Hyperliquid holds $5.5 billion USDC deposits, making this one of DeFi’s [...] The post Five Crypto Giants Battle for Hyperliquid’s $5.5 Billion Stablecoin Contract appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 16:02
What is the Short-Term Outlook for Bitcoin? Is a Decline Coming? Analysts Comment

The post What is the Short-Term Outlook for Bitcoin? Is a Decline Coming? Analysts Comment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis platform Greeks.live has shared a cautious assessment of Bitcoin’s short-term outlook. Many investors believe Bitcoin could break the $110,000 support level again, a scenario that could also lead to additional weakness in Ethereum (ETH), according to a briefing prepared for the Chinese community by Adam, the firm’s macroeconomics researcher. The market outlook is marked by a negative CB premium and Ethereum’s failure to break above $5,000, prompting investors to adopt a cautious approach. According to Greeks.live data, Bitcoin’s implied volatility remains stable at 35% across major maturities, while Ethereum’s implied volatility hovers around 65%. Short-term declines are more pronounced on the ETH side. The statement noted that liquidity was generally weak in September, noting that the current correction has persisted for more than half a month and shows no signs of ending. Despite this, it argued that short-term options offer a relatively low-cost “buy the dip” opportunity, offering limited downside risk and unlimited upside potential, making them well-suited for directional buying in current market conditions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-is-the-short-term-outlook-for-bitcoin-is-a-decline-coming-analysts-comment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 16:01
