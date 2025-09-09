Japan lawmaker urges BOJ to hike rates to support the yen

Taro Kono, a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the Bank of Japan must raise its main interest rate to protect the yen and prevent inflation from worsening. His remarks show how policymakers debate the central bank's policy as Japan faces uncertainty in leadership and economic plans. Kono spoke in an interview and said that weak monetary policy causes Japan's inflation problems. He warned that if the BOJ keeps delaying a rate hike, import prices will remain high and households will continue to face rising costs. The yen traded at about 147.35 to the dollar on Tuesday morning, which is weak compared to its five-year average of 133.61. Kono rejects cash handouts and urges BOJ to act on weak yen Kono was opposed to the idea of providing cash handouts to citizens as a means of gaining favor and political support. He stated that such methods may appear helpful, but disrupt Japan's fiscal deficit. They also do not solve the country's biggest problem, which he says the Bank of Japan is responsible for. Since the BOJ has insisted on keeping interest rates low, the yen has grown weaker year after year, making imported goods even more expensive. Japan depends on imports for energy, food, and many raw materials, and the weak yen has increased the prices of goods and reduced the spending power of households across the country. Kono stated that the only solution is for the BOJ to immediately raise interest rates to strengthen the yen, slow inflation, and give citizens some financial relief from the high cost of living. Kono also stated that government spending programs or cash handouts are not permanent solutions because they do not solve the biggest issue of low interest rates, which is responsible for Japan's inflation problem. His comments demonstrate…