Cracked Labs launches BattleCodes: Turning crypto events into a sport
Cracked Labs today announced BattleCodes — The DeFi Arena, a high-stakes, esports-style tournament set to redefine crypto events. Hosted on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at OS NYC in Lower Manhattan, this one-day event combines developer competition with live trading for a $10,000 winner-take-all prize, streamed in real-time on Twitch and YouTube. Unlike traditional conferences featuring panels and passive engagement, BattleCodes stages a head-to-head bracket competition where ten finalists, and only the best, compete live using BNB Chain via Aster. Participants execute real trades under pressure, with results displayed on venue LED leaderboards and broadcast globally. Ellis Norman, CEO of Cracked Labs, emphasizes the format shift: "Panels and hackathons aren't enough anymore. BattleCodes is bringing drama, stakes, and outcomes that matter, tested live, in public." A format borrowed from esports, built for crypto BattleCodes embraces an esports-style structure instead of the standard conference layout. The competition begins with open qualifiers from September 10 to 18 on Aster × BNB Chain, where traders compete for the top 20 spots. From there, participants refine their strategies and personal profiles in a week-long "Virtual Sprint," with workshops led by sponsors. A livestreamed Draft Day on September 25 allows partners to draft their finalists, factoring in fan voting and wildcard entries. The selected finalists then enter a week-long Bootcamp (September 26 to October 6), preparing their systems, accounts, and media assets. The grand finals on October 7 comprise three intense phases: 1. Opening Bell,2. Endgame Push, and3. The Cage Match. All determined by P&L performance, technical execution, and audience engagement. In this tournament, every round is public and decisive. Winners advance, others are eliminated. The key differentiator of BattleCodes is how sponsors function as foundational pillars, not passive backdrops. BNB Chain provides the execution layer, wallet onboarding, and attribution framework. JZ, Senior Solutions Architect at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:06