JuCoin Evolves to Ju.com – Where Point, Click, Trade Meets Infinite Possibility

The post JuCoin Evolves to Ju.com – Where Point, Click, Trade Meets Infinite Possibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Complete Brand Transformation Makes Crypto Simple for 50 Million Global Users Dubai, September 10, 2025 – JuCoin, one of the cryptocurrency industry’s longest-operating exchanges, established in 2013, today announces its evolution to Ju.com. This comprehensive rebrand represents the platform’s transformation from a regional crypto exchange to a global ecosystem focused on making crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions. The rebrand introduces revolutionary visual identity, user-centric philosophy, and breakthrough features that make crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions. From Regional Exchange to Global Ecosystem Since new leadership took control in 2024, the platform has undergone remarkable transformation, achieving 50 million registered users across 100+ countries, $5 billion daily trading volume, and 26 million global community members. The rebrand to Ju.com represents the natural evolution of these achievements into a unified vision that eliminates the complexity barriers preventing mainstream crypto adoption. “The rebrand to Ju.com reflects our fundamental belief that technology should disappear into simple interactions,” said Sammi Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Ju.com. “Over the past year, we’ve proven that crypto platforms can prioritize user success over technical complexity. Today’s announcement is our commitment to making the impossible possible for every user.” Revolutionary Visual Identity System The new Ju.com brand centers on an innovative J symbol that functions as both logo and transformation tool. The geometric design serves as a comma, apostrophe, or connection point, literally transforming “IMPOSSIBLE” into “I’M POSSIBLE” through the campaign tagline “Rewrite I[J]mpossible.” This visual philosophy extends throughout the platform’s “Point. Click. Trade.” approach, which makes crypto trading as familiar as basic computer operations. Users can now trade any blockchain token without external wallets, bridging entire blockchains through familiar point-and-click actions. Breakthrough Features Aligned with User-First Philosophy Ju.com announces several revolutionary features that embody its commitment to making complex crypto interactions simple: Futures…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:15
USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion

Paxos has unveiled an updated version of its proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s forthcoming USDH stablecoin, positioning itself as a leading contender in a competitive process to secure the role of issuer.
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 23:13
Cboe Pioneers Long-Term Bitcoin and Ether Trading

The post Cboe Pioneers Long-Term Bitcoin and Ether Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cboe Global Markets is preparing to launch continuous trading in bitcoin and ether futures, a strategic move that could reshape U.S.-regulated digital asset trading. Set to commence on November 10, subject to regulatory nod, this initiative will offer uninterrupted market exposure, alleviating the need for frequent contract rollovers. Continue Reading:Cboe Pioneers Long-Term Bitcoin and Ether Trading Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cboe-pioneers-long-term-bitcoin-and-ether-trading
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:11
Sabrina Carpenter Loses Out On A New No. 1 To ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

The post Sabrina Carpenter Loses Out On A New No. 1 To ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the U.K. Streaming chart, giving her a second straight runner-up hit from Man’s Best Friend while all 12 tracks chart. Sabrina Carpenter at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter’s name and her music are splashed across the charts in the United Kingdom, as her latest album Man’s Best Friend arrives. That set is an easy No. 1 on almost every tally it appears on, and thanks to its popularity, the pop superstar invades multiple rankings with several collections and quite a few popular tracks – including the brand new single from the hugely-anticipated studio effort. “Tears” Just Misses No. 1 Carpenter has selected “Tears” as the second single from Man’s Best Friend, following “Manchild.” The new focus cut earns lofty debuts on four rosters across the Atlantic and almost brings her back to No. 1 on one of the most competitive lists. But even the latest from one of the most exciting newcomers in pop can’t outpace what has turned out to be one of the biggest breakout hits of 2025. “Tears” Launches at No. 2 “Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the Official Streaming chart, which lists the most-streamed tracks in the U.K. Carpenter is beaten to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart by “Golden” from the movie KPop Demon Hunters. That cut has now spent four weeks in a row at No. 1 and only 10 frames on the all-genre tally altogether. Both Singles Stall in Runner-Up Spot Both singles from Man’s Best Friend missed No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart by just one space. “Manchild” peaked at No. 2, just as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:10
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Price Jump, Edges Closer To $900,000

Husky Inu (HINU) is already gearing up for its next price increase, which will see the value of the HINU token rise from its current level of $0.00020449 to $0.00020508. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 23:09
Nepal protests drive spike in Bitchat downloads

The post Nepal protests drive spike in Bitchat downloads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Dorsey’s peer-to-peer decentralised messaging service Bitchat saw a significant spike in downloads from users in Nepal during this week’s social media crackdown.  That’s according to Cashu founder and X user @callebtc, who noted that the uptick in downloads was even larger than a previous spike from Indonesia that saw 12,000 daily downloads during another series of protests.   The open-source dev, who is currently working on Bitchat, touted the messaging service’s ease of access, claiming it “works everywhere” with no phone number, email, account registration, or even internet. Read more: Jack Dorsey and Block abandon Web5 to mine bitcoin It does this by allowing users to send each other messages in a local area using Bluetooth over “mesh networks,” with the devices solely acting as “client and server.” As a result, it claims to provide “censorship resistance, surveillance resistance, and infrastructure independence.” Anti-corruption protests in Nepal took place this week after the government banned 26 social media platforms. Protestors claimed it was an attempt to stop the “nepo-kid” anti-corruption campaign which focused on a series of social media videos seemingly showing the lavish lifestyles of the children of Nepal’s political elite.   The protests escalated after Nepalese police killed 22 protestors and injured hundreds more. During the unrest, Nepal’s parliament burned down, along with the house of Nepal’s former prime minister.   Read more: Elon Musk’s free speech crusade targets Jack Dorsey’s Block The current prime minister has since resigned and Nepal’s military is now patrolling the streets while a curfew is in place. The social media ban was also lifted on Monday night. As for Indonesia, protests started in late August over the government’s approach to economic hardships. This protest, however, didn’t face any social media ban.  Protos has reached out to @callebtc for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:09
XAU/USD holds above $3,620, on a soft USD, geopolitical tensions

The post XAU/USD holds above $3,620, on a soft USD, geopolitical tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold bounces up at $3,620, favoured by Fed easing expectations and geopolitical concerns. The precious metal remains near record highs despite its overbought condition. XAU/USD shows a bearish divergence after having rallied more than10% over the last three weeks. Gold keeps trading higher on Wednesday despite its overstretched condition and technical signals anticipating a bearish correction. The weak US Dollar, amid rising bets of Fed easing and rising geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East, keeps Bullion’s safe-haven appeal intact. XAU/USD found buyers at the $3,620 area on early trading on Wednesday and returned to levels beyond $3,650, with Tuesday’s high, at $3,675 on sight. Israel’s attack to the Hamas leadership in Qatar and reports that Poland shot down drones, allegedly Russian in its airspace, have provided additional support to precious metals. Technical analysis: XAU/USD is ripe for a bearish correction The technical picture, however, shows signals suggesting an impending bearish correction. The Relative Strength Index is at overbought levels on the Daily and most intraday charts, and the 4-hour graphics reflect a clear bearish divergence, hinting that the upside cycle is exhausted after rallying beyond 10% in the last three weeks. Bulls are likely to be challenged at Wednesday’s record high of $3,675. Above here, the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the September 3-4 pullback, at the $3,700 area, seems a plausible target for buyers.,On the flipside, a bearish reversal below the mentioned lows, at $3,620, is likely to add pressure towards the September 3 high, $3.580, that held bears on Monday. Further down, the September 4 low, at $3,510, would cone into view. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:07
Cracked Labs launches BattleCodes: Turning crypto events into a sport

The post Cracked Labs launches BattleCodes: Turning crypto events into a sport appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cracked Labs today announced BattleCodes — The DeFi Arena, a high-stakes, esports-style tournament set to redefine crypto events. Hosted on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at OS NYC in Lower Manhattan, this one-day event combines developer competition with live trading for a $10,000 winner-take-all prize, streamed in real-time on Twitch and YouTube. Unlike traditional conferences featuring panels and passive engagement, BattleCodes stages a head-to-head bracket competition where ten finalists, and only the best, compete live using BNB Chain via Aster. Participants execute real trades under pressure, with results displayed on venue LED leaderboards and broadcast globally. Ellis Norman, CEO of Cracked Labs, emphasizes the format shift: “Panels and hackathons aren’t enough anymore. BattleCodes is bringing drama, stakes, and outcomes that matter, tested live, in public.” A format borrowed from esports, built for crypto BattleCodes embraces an esports-style structure instead of the standard conference layout. The competition begins with open qualifiers from September 10 to 18 on Aster × BNB Chain, where traders compete for the top 20 spots.  From there, participants refine their strategies and personal profiles in a week-long “Virtual Sprint,” with workshops led by sponsors. A livestreamed Draft Day on September 25 allows partners to draft their finalists, factoring in fan voting and wildcard entries. The selected finalists then enter a week-long Bootcamp (September 26 to October 6), preparing their systems, accounts, and media assets.  The grand finals on October 7 comprise three intense phases: 1. Opening Bell,2. Endgame Push, and3. The Cage Match. All determined by P&L performance, technical execution, and audience engagement. In this tournament, every round is public and decisive. Winners advance, others are eliminated. The key differentiator of BattleCodes is how sponsors function as foundational pillars, not passive backdrops. BNB Chain provides the execution layer, wallet onboarding, and attribution framework. JZ, Senior Solutions Architect at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:06
Could This Be The Best Coin To Invest In September 2025?

The post Could This Be The Best Coin To Invest In September 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in September 2025 is buzzing with anticipation. Bitcoin has stabilized above the $60,000 mark, Ethereum continues its DeFi dominance, and a new wave of presale projects is commanding the spotlight. Among these, one name is standing out with growing momentum: Tapzi. Built as the world’s first skill-to-earn Web3 gaming platform, Tapzi is already being discussed as one of the best coins to invest in this month. Unlike the luck-based models of many play-to-earn projects, Tapzi rewards players purely for their abilities. That innovation, combined with strong tokenomics and a fast-moving presale, has made it a project many in the crypto community are watching closely. A New Kind of Web3 Gaming At its core, Tapzi is designed to tackle the problems that downed earlier GameFi projects. Most blockchain games either relied on constant token emissions, leading to runaway inflation, or turned into thinly veiled gambling apps disguised as games. Tapzi’s creators decided to flip that model. On Tapzi, matches are powered by staked entry fees in the $TAPZI token. Two players join a game, e.g., chess or tic-tac-toe, and stake their tokens into a prize pool. The winner, determined entirely by skill, takes the pot. No randomness, no grind, no token printing. Just straightforward competition. This makes Tapzi feel more like an e-sports platform than a typical blockchain game. Its slogan, “Skill, Strategy & Real Rewards”, sums up the ethos: victory depends on how well you play, not how lucky you get. Why Tapzi Matters in 2025 The timing for Tapzi’s arrival couldn’t be better. Web3 gaming is projected to balloon toward the trillion-dollar mark in the next decade, and users are hungry for more than meme coins and speculative plays. Tapzi’s skill-to-earn structure answers that demand by offering a fair system that can appeal to both casual…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:05
OPEC+ faces pressure to balance surplus and market share

At Asia’s largest oil industry meeting this week, two questions framed the discussion: How much crude is China putting into its strategic petroleum reserve, and how long will that buying continue? As the world’s largest oil buyer, China’s stockpiling helps meet its needs and keeps global demand strong. More supply is set to return from […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 23:03
