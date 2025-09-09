2025-09-11 Thursday

US Sanctions 19 Myanmar and Cambodian Groups Over Crypto Scam Operations

US Sanctions 19 Myanmar and Cambodian Groups Over Crypto Scam Operations

Highlights: The US has sanctioned 19 Myanmar and Cambodian groups as part of efforts to protect Americans from forced labour exploitation scams. The US Treasury Department’s investigations show the entities operate with strong protection from the Karen National Army (KNA). The Treasury Department also noted that unemployed and job-seeking American citizens were the targets of the sanctioned scamming group. On September 9, 2025, a Southeast Asia media reported that the United States government had sanctioned 19 Myanmar and Cambodian fraud groups. The move forms part of the US government’s efforts to protect Americans from forced labour exploitation scams. According to the publication, the sanction targets nine Myanmar and ten Cambodian entities. The US government investigations showed this group forced its American victims into crypto-related investment scam deals. Notably, the nine Myanmar entities allegedly operate with protection from the already-sanctioned Karen National Army (KNA). In a statement, Anthony Hurley, currently serving as the US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, described the sanctioned operations as a threat to Americans’ financial security. He also expressed commitment to protecting vulnerable Americans from related crimes. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against individuals and entities connected to cyber scam centers in Burma and forced labor operations in Cambodia. Secretary Rubio issued a statement underscoring that these actions aim to disrupt their… — U.S. Embassy Burma (@USEmbassyBurma) September 9, 2025 The US Treasury Department Discloses Scam Targets According to the US Treasury Department, Southeast Asia scammers have emerged as a major concern for the Trump-led administration. Statistics show American citizens lost over $10 billion to scam schemes originating from this region in 2024. Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department also identified unemployed and job-seeking Americans as targets of the fraudulent acts. The department added that these victims are deceived into entering the scam camps, where they are forced to facilitate online crypto fraud under violent threats. U.S. Treasury has sanctioned 9 Myanmar entities and 10 Cambodian entities for forcing trafficking victims to run crypto investment scams. Officials said these groups used debt bondage, violence, and sexual exploitation to coerce victims into targeting strangers through messaging… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 9, 2025 Efforts Intensify as the US Sanctions 19 Myanmar and Cambodian Groups Amid growing cases of crypto scams, the US Treasury has intensified its crackdown efforts. Last month, Crypto2Community reported that Garantex Europe OU and its successor platform, Grinex, were hit with fresh sanctions from the United States Treasury Department. According to the publication, the treasury officials accused the Russian-based trading platform of processing over $100 million in illicit transactions linked to ransomware groups. The Treasury also described the act of exploiting other trading platforms for ransomware and money laundering as a national security threat, impacting the reputation of other honest exchanges. Moreover, Garantex’s sanction comes a few months after the US, German, and Finnish authorities cracked down on the exchange. The combined action resulted in freezing Garantex’s website domains and infrastructures. The exchange’s servers, including historical copies of customer and accounting records, were also seized to prevent sanctions evasion. In May 2025, the US Treasury, through its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) bureau, proposed sanctions against the Huione Group. The move is targeted towards blocking the group and its subsidiaries from linking with the American banking system. The Treasury described the Huione Group as a key player in money laundering and other scam operations. In addition, the Treasury accused this group of aiding the notorious Lazarus Group and other Southeast Asian criminal syndicates in stealing billions of dollars through fraudulent acts. Beyond sanctioning, the Treasury Department is also exploring budget-neutral ways of acquiring Bitcoin for the United States strategic reserve. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/09 16:15
Could Not Catch Fartcoin’s Skyrocket? BullZilla Is Among the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Gains

Could Not Catch Fartcoin’s Skyrocket? BullZilla Is Among the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Gains

Crypto is a graveyard of regrets and a battlefield of legends. One of the harshest reminders of hesitation was Fartcoin. […] The post Could Not Catch Fartcoin’s Skyrocket? BullZilla Is Among the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 16:15
Unveiling the Bitcoin Bull Market: Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak by October

Unveiling the Bitcoin Bull Market: Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak by October

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the Bitcoin Bull Market: Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak by October Are you ready for some exciting news in the crypto world? According to a recent analysis by renowned crypto analyst Axel Adler Jr., the Bitcoin bull market has officially entered its late stages. This isn’t just a casual observation; it’s based on meticulous data, marking 504 days since Bitcoin’s last halving event. For many, this signals a crucial period for the world’s leading cryptocurrency, prompting questions about what comes next and when we might see the ultimate high. What Defines This Late-Stage Bitcoin Bull Market? Axel Adler Jr.’s analysis highlights several key indicators that point to this advanced phase of the Bitcoin bull market. One significant event was a substantial sell-off by long-term holders that occurred in March, as Bitcoin’s price hovered around the $70,000 mark. This movement is often a natural part of a maturing market cycle, as early investors begin to realize profits. However, what makes this cycle particularly interesting is the subsequent pattern of selling. Following the initial large sell-off, Adler noted more moderate selling activity at higher price points, specifically around $98,000 and $117,000. This distributed selling, rather than a single massive dump, suggests a different kind of market dynamic at play. Why Is This Bitcoin Bull Market Showing Sustainable Strength? The pattern of distributed selling is a critical piece of the puzzle. Unlike a sudden, overwhelming wave of selling that could destabilize the market, this gradual distribution indicates a robust underlying demand. Adler suggests that this strength is highly sustainable, primarily due to strong institutional demand actively absorbing the available supply. When large institutions enter the market, they often bring significant capital, providing a solid foundation that can withstand profit-taking by individual investors. This institutional interest is a game-changer. It means that even as long-term holders take profits, there’s a continuous influx of new capital ready to buy, preventing sharp, sustained downturns. Consequently, this creates a more stable and resilient upward trajectory for the Bitcoin bull market, setting it apart from previous cycles. When Can We Expect the Astounding Bitcoin Bull Market Peak? So, what does this mean for Bitcoin’s ultimate price peak? Adler’s projection is quite specific and exciting. He points out that the final peak of a typical Bitcoin bull market cycle often occurs when the spot price reaches approximately eleven times higher than the average cost basis of long-term holders. This historical metric provides a powerful framework for forecasting the market’s climax. Based on this calculation and the current market dynamics, Adler Jr. projects that the peak of the current Bitcoin bull market will arrive between October and November of this year. This forecast gives investors a potential timeframe to consider, allowing them to plan their strategies. It’s a crucial period that could see Bitcoin reaching unprecedented highs, rewarding those who have held strong through its journey. What Should Investors Consider During This Dynamic Phase? Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on market analyses and expert opinions to understand evolving trends. Understand Selling Patterns: Recognize that profit-taking by long-term holders is a natural part of a bull market. Monitor Institutional Flow: Observe indicators of institutional investment, as their demand is a key driver of sustainability. Prepare for Volatility: While a peak is projected, crypto markets can be volatile. Be ready for price swings. Review Your Strategy: Consider your personal investment goals and risk tolerance in light of these projections. The journey of the Bitcoin bull market is always full of twists and turns, but current analysis suggests we are heading towards an extraordinary climax. With institutional demand providing a strong backbone and historical patterns pointing to a clear timeframe, the next few months promise to be exceptionally interesting for Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors alike. The stage is set for what could be a truly remarkable conclusion to this cycle. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does ‘late-stage bull market’ mean for Bitcoin?A1: A late-stage bull market indicates that Bitcoin has experienced significant price appreciation, and while further gains are expected, it is approaching its cyclical peak, where a major correction or bear market might follow. Q2: Who is Axel Adler Jr., and what is his expertise?A2: Axel Adler Jr. is a recognized crypto analyst known for his data-driven insights into Bitcoin’s market cycles and price movements, often leveraging on-chain metrics and historical patterns. Q3: How does the Bitcoin halving event influence the bull market cycle?A3: Bitcoin halving events reduce the supply of new Bitcoin, historically acting as a catalyst for bull markets by creating scarcity and increasing demand over time, usually peaking 12-18 months after the event. Q4: Why is institutional demand crucial for the current Bitcoin bull market?A4: Institutional demand provides significant capital inflow, absorbing supply from profit-taking long-term holders. This robust buying pressure helps stabilize prices and sustains the upward momentum, preventing sharp downturns. Q5: What is the ‘eleven times higher’ rule mentioned by Adler?A5: This rule suggests that historically, the final peak of a Bitcoin bull market tends to occur when the spot price reaches approximately eleven times the average cost basis (the average price at which they acquired their coins) of long-term holders. Q6: What should investors consider if the peak is expected by October-November?A6: Investors should consider reviewing their investment strategies, setting profit targets, and preparing for potential increased volatility. It’s also a good time to reassess risk tolerance and diversify portfolios if needed. If you found this analysis insightful, don’t keep it to yourself! Share this article with your friends, family, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media. Let’s spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin bull market and spark conversations about the future of digital assets. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Unveiling the Bitcoin Bull Market: Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak by October first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 16:15
Chain-agnostic and UX-ready: The fundraising stack web3 teams need now | Opinion

Chain-agnostic and UX-ready: The fundraising stack web3 teams need now | Opinion

If you can launch without a token, you should, until the token is essential to the product. But if you are launching one, design like an engineer, not a promoter
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:13
Bitcoin Bull Phase Strengthens Institutional Influence

Bitcoin Bull Phase Strengthens Institutional Influence

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-bull-market-institutional-activity/
Coinstats2025/09/09 16:13
Bitcoin Back At $112K, But Data Doubts It Will Hold

Bitcoin Back At $112K, But Data Doubts It Will Hold

The post Bitcoin Back At $112K, But Data Doubts It Will Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level. Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above $112,000 on Monday, pulling away from the $108,000 level seen the previous week. The advance, however, has not been strong enough to restore confidence, according to BTC derivatives metrics. Traders are now trying to determine what is preventing sentiment from improving and whether Bitcoin has the momentum to push past $120,000. Bitcoin 30-day options delta skew (put-call) at Deribit. Source: laevitas.ch The BTC options delta skew currently stands at 9%, meaning put (sell) options are priced at a premium compared to equivalent call (buy) instruments. This typically signals risk aversion, though it may simply reflect last week’s trading conditions rather than a clear expectation of a sharp decline. A genuine surge in demand for downside protection would be evident in the options put-to-call ratio. Options premium put-to-call ratio at Deribit. Source: laevitas.ch On Monday, demand for put options jumped, reversing the trend of the prior two sessions. The data points to a stronger appetite for neutral-to-bearish strategies, suggesting traders remain cautious about a potential drop below $108,000. Some of this lack of enthusiasm stems from Bitcoin’s inability to mirror the fresh all-time highs in both the S&P 500 and gold. Weaker-than-expected labor market figures in the United States reinforced expectations of monetary easing. Implied March 2026 Fed Funds interest rate. Source: CME Fedwatch tool Traders now assign a 73% probability that interest rates will fall to 3.50% or lower by March 2026, up from 41% just one month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Spot Bitcoin ETFs face outflows as corporate Ether reserves gain traction Adding to the caution, spot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 16:13
US Congress wants Treasury to study a Bitcoin Reserve

US Congress wants Treasury to study a Bitcoin Reserve

On Friday, U.S. lawmakers filed the U.S. House appropriations bill, which includes two sections requiring the Treasury Department to study the feasibility of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The legislation also requires the department to outline custody, cybersecurity, and accounting for government-held digital assets. Representative David Joyce from California introduced the bill, which was approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Friday. The legislation was also placed on the Union Calendar, the record for House measures involving spending and revenue that are eligible for floor consideration. U.S. Congress pushes for a Bitcoin custody plan in government The congressman called for the Treasury to determine whether a digital asset reserve is feasible and to detail how it would be governed, from custody and cybersecurity to legal authority and interagency coordination. According to section 137 of the bill, the Treasury Department is required to report on the chances of establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. digital asset stockpile. Joyce also called for Treasury analysis to determine the impact of the reserve on the Treasury Forfeiture Fund and the authorities that could enable asset transfers. Section 138 also mandates that the Treasury Department have a 90-day plan to report on the digital asset reserve. The plan covers custody architecture, legal authorities, interagency procedures, and cybersecurity protocols for virtual currencies held by the federal government. “If passed, this will mean that the Treasury is tackling the exact same operational and legal issues every institutional custodian in this space faces.” –Kurt Watkins, Founder of Watkins Legal. The counsel for crypto projects and funds said once the initiative is established, there will be more transparency on the Treasury’s custody standards, key management practices, and accounting treatment for Bitcoin at the federal level. He also believes the feasibility of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve will set a baseline for the broader crypto industry. Watkins said the House Appropriation bill builds on President Donald Trump’s executive order to create a reserve in concept. He also stated that Trump’s executive order created the framework for a reserve, but didn’t elaborate on the mechanics. Watkins also acknowledged that the legislation suggests that Congress is moving to establish the reserve into law and that the U.S. Treasury Department will be required to fill in the blanks. He explained that if the bill passes, the Treasury will be required to determine whether a reserve is practicable, how custody would be structured, and what legal authority it would rely on. The legal practitioner also believes the bill would seek to define what cybersecurity protections would be in place and how interagency transfers would work. He added that the legislation would seek to explain how Bitcoin and other digital assets would be booked on the government’s balance sheet. Treasury seeks budget-neutral ways to acquire BTC  White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks stated that the reserve will not cost taxpayers a dime. He confirmed that the reserve will include the federal government’s Bitcoin holdings forfeited as part of criminal forfeiture proceedings.  On-chain data revealed that the U.S. government currently has 198,021 BTC holdings, worth around $22.9 billion. Sacks also claimed the government doesn’t plan to sell its digital assets held in the reserve. He said the Treasury was authorized to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring digital assets without any incremental costs to U.S. citizens. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also mentioned last month that the government does not plan on acquiring more digital assets beyond its current reserve. He added that the reserve will continue to be funded primarily through assets seized in criminal cases rather than direct purchases.  Bessent also mentioned that the Treasury Department aims to explore budget-neutral pathways to acquire more BTC to expand the reserve. He said the initiative would be executed on Trump’s promise to make the U.S. a global Bitcoin superpower. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Coinstats2025/09/09 16:12
This Stock Soared 3000% After Adopting World Token As Treasury Reserve Asset, Naming Dan Ives As Chairman

This Stock Soared 3000% After Adopting World Token As Treasury Reserve Asset, Naming Dan Ives As Chairman

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) shares rallied in Tuesday’s pre-market trading, following a stunning 3000% rally during Monday’s regular session. OCTO is among today’s top performers. Stay ahead of the curve here.read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 16:12
Ripple Expands Its European Reach With BBVA Custody Deal in Spain

Ripple Expands Its European Reach With BBVA Custody Deal in Spain

BBVA's Francisco Maroto explained that Ripple's custody solution will allow BBVA to directly provide an end-to-end custody service to its customers.
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 16:11
CleanCore Plans to Buy 1B Tokens in 30 Days

CleanCore Plans to Buy 1B Tokens in 30 Days

The post CleanCore Plans to Buy 1B Tokens in 30 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microcap CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) is moving higher in after hours trade following the purchase of 285,420 dogecoin DOGE$0.2076 for roughly $68 million. The purchase follows last week’s capital raise of $175 million from the likes of MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR and FalconX, among others. The company plan is to acquire up to 1 billion DOGE within te next thirty days, according to Monday afternoon press release. Longer-term CleanCore hopes to secure 5% of the total DOGE supply. Shares are higher by 38% in after hours trading. DOGE continues with a gain of about 7% over the past 24 hours. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/cleancore-solutions-jumps-38-after-usd68m-dogecoin-purchase
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 16:10
