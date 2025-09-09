2025-09-11 Thursday

Cleveland Guardians Deserve Closure Regarding Gambling Allegations

The post Cleveland Guardians Deserve Closure Regarding Gambling Allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 18: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates the team’s 8-6 win over the Athletics at Progressive Field on July 18, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cleveland Guardians are still waiting for results of a Major League Baseball investigation into potential gambling violations by two Cleveland pitchers. Major League Baseball Rule 21 prohibits anyone connected to the game-including players, umpires, and staff-from gambling on any baseball or softball game, regardless of the level. Betting on other sports is permitted if legal and not using inside information. Of particular interest is the following clause in Rule 21: (“2) Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.” SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Luis L. Ortiz #45 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from the dugout during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 22, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images Paid Leave: On July 3, 2025, Guardians right-handed starter, Luis Ortiz was flagged by betting integrity firm IC360 for allegedly throwing a pair of pitches that received an unusual amount of gambling activity. Major League Baseball placed Ortiz on “non-disciplinary paid leave” through July 17, which was the conclusion of the All Star break. The investigation involves “prop” bets-or bets on certain pitches Ortiz may have thrown to intentionally skew a betting proposition in his favor. The length of the paid leave was negotiated between the MLB Players Association and Major League Baseball. On July 18, MLB extended the Ortiz leave until August 31. Again, the MLB Players Association, and Major League Baseball…
2025/09/09
Not Only XRP: Chainalysis Now Tracks 260K+ Tokens on XRPL

Leading blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has expanded its support for the XRP Ledger, extending its coverage beyond XRP to include the broader ecosystem of XRPL tokens.  In an announcement on Monday, Chainalysis stated that it has expanded its coverage for XRPL, a network it referred to as one of the long-standing blockchains in the industry.  Extended XRPL Support on Chainalysis For context, Chainalysis' initial support for the XRPL focused mainly on XRP, the primary token of the blockchain.  With this extended support, Chainalysis will now cover more than 260,000 tokens on the XRPL. This includes IOUs, multi-purpose tokens, and XRPL-based NFT standard assets. The move aims to provide users, including institutions and regulators, with more in-depth insights into the XRP Ledger.  https://twitter.com/chainalysis/status/1965049742309892230 For customers, this extended support means enhanced compliance and investigative capabilities for XRPL native assets. They can now use Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) to monitor all XRPL tokens in real time, while also receiving alerts for suspicious activity.  Notably, this extended support is also available in Chainalysis’ Reactor investigation tool and entity screening. With the integration, users can visualize fund flows, trace transactions, and detect potential illicit activity across the XRPL ecosystem.  Chainalysis Highlights XRPL Core Features  Meanwhile, Chainalysis provided insights into the performance of XRPL since its launch in 2012. The analytics firm noted that the XRP Ledger is recognized for its reputation in cross-border payments, thanks to its speed and low transaction costs.  Chainalysis claimed that the network has processed over 3.3 billion transactions spanning more than 90 million blocks. Moreover, it highlighted XRP’s strong community backing and the token’s consistent ranking among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Furthermore, it frames XRPL as a decentralized project that currently maintains nearly 200 validators. The development coincides with a broader crypto market relief rally, with XRPL-based assets, including XRP, posting modest gains. At the time of writing, XRP has climbed above the $3 mark, soaring 4.24% in the past day to trade at $3.01. It ranks as the third-biggest cryptocurrency, boasting a market valuation of $179.78 billion.
2025/09/09
PumpSwap at the top of Solana DEX: A success as swift as fragile

Pump.fun rejoices, Solana celebrates: PumpSwap dethrones its rivals. Crypto record at $878M, but already, criticisms and rug pulls darken the memecoins sky. L’article PumpSwap at the top of Solana DEX: A success as swift as fragile est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/09
Dogecoin Sparks Market Buzz with Strategic Moves

Dogecoin has recently emerged as a key focus in the cryptocurrency world, driven by significant strategic developments. Rex-Osprey’s imminent launch of a Dogecoin ETF and CleanCore Solutions’ ambitious $175 million treasury plan have drawn notable attention.Continue Reading:Dogecoin Sparks Market Buzz with Strategic Moves
2025/09/09
Ripple Expands Custody Service to Spain With New BBVA Partnership

BBVA will use Ripple’s institutional-grade custody tech to power its new crypto trading and custody services in Spain. The launch aligns with Europe’s MiCA framework, which provides banks with clearer rules and confidence to expand digital asset offerings. Ripple already supports BBVA’s operations in Switzerland and Turkey, cementing its role as a core custody provider. Ripple has announced a new agreement with Spanish banking giant BBVA to provide its institutional-grade digital asset custody technology. The deal, announced on September 9, coincides with BBVA’s official launch of its new crypto-asset trading and custody service for retail customers in Spain, initially offering Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The partnership allows BBVA to leverage Ripple Custody, a self-custody infrastructure designed for institutions, to deliver a secure and scalable solution for managing tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies. Regulatory Green Light From MiCA Ripple executives emphasized that the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has created a stronger framework for banks to enter the digital asset space. “Now that MiCA is established across Europe, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” said Cassie Craddock, Managing Director of Europe at Ripple. She added that Ripple is proud to support BBVA’s expansion with “the most secure and compliant digital asset technology on the market.” Also Read: Expert Reveals XRP’s Path to $3.40: Breaking Through Crucial Resistance Levels BBVA has been at the forefront of digital banking innovation, with earlier launches of digital asset services in Switzerland and Turkey. The new offering in Spain represents a continuation of this strategy. “Ripple’s custody solution allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology that meets the highest security and operational standards, allowing BBVA to directly provide an end-to-end custody service to its customers,” said Francisco Maroto, Head of Digital Assets at BBVA. “Through this agreement, we can deliver on our goal of supporting our customers to explore digital assets, backed by the strength and security of a bank like BBVA.” Building on Longstanding Collaboration The agreement is not the first between Ripple and BBVA. Ripple also provides custody technology to Garanti BBVA in Turkey and BBVA Switzerland, further strengthening its role as a core infrastructure provider for the banking group’s digital asset strategy. Ripple noted that its custody platform is designed to help institutions meet stringent security, operational, and regulatory requirements while enabling them to scale their offerings as demand grows. Ripple’s Growing Global Footprint Ripple emphasized its credibility in the institutional space, citing over a decade of experience in digital assets and more than 60 regulatory licenses and registrations worldwide. The company is positioning itself as a key enabler for banks and financial institutions looking to store, exchange, and move digital assets under compliant frameworks. With BBVA’s latest move, Spain becomes another testbed for Ripple’s technology in Europe, where MiCA is expected to accelerate institutional adoption of crypto services. Also Read: Stellar (XLM) Soars 5% After Golden Cross, But $0.40 Resistance Holds Strong! The post Ripple Expands Custody Service to Spain With New BBVA Partnership appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/09/09
The Rise of Little Pepe: Is LILPEPE the Next Big Meme Coin?

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have carved unique narratives that captivated investors globally. The latest entrant aiming to capture this trend is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which debuted at less than $0.003 per token during its presale. Unveiling Little Pepe: More Than Just a Meme Coin Distinct from conventional meme coins, Little Pepe is pioneering with solid technological backing, focusing on a dedicated Layer 2 solution for memes. This approach addresses many issues that earlier meme coins faced, including scalability and high transaction fees. Here’s a glimpse into what makes Little Pepe unique: Ultra-low fees and high transaction speeds, tackling the scalability issues that once hampered networks like Ethereum and Cardano. Introduction of Meme Launchpad, fostering a fair environment for launching new meme-focused tokens. Innovative anti-bot mechanics to protect retail investors from predatory trading bots. No buy/sell taxes ensuring that the community benefits fully from their investments. The utility-centric approach of LILPEPE tokenomics supports gas fees, staking, and participation in meme projects. Presale Success and Market Potential The presale of LILPEPE witnessed remarkable traction, indicating strong market interest. Starting at $0.001 on June 10, the currency has rapidly progressed through its presale phases, with significant capital inflow and token distribution. During the latest stage, the price of LILPEPE reached $0.0021, having raised over $24.1 million and distributed more than 15.1 billion tokens. With only a few stages left, early investors have already seen substantial paper profits, with expectations of greater gains post-listing on major exchanges. Security Measures and Sustainable Tokenomics A robust security framework is vital for any digital asset's success. Little Pepe's development team has secured this aspect by completing a full CertiK audit, ensuring all smart contract operations are transparent and secure. The token allocation strategy for Little Pepe is designed for sustainability: 26.5% of tokens allocated to presale. 30% reserved for future operational needs. 20% to bolster liquidity on decentralized exchanges. 13.5% dedicated to staking and rewards. 10% earmarked for marketing and community engagement. Community Growth and Engagement The virality of any meme coin is significantly driven by its community. Little Pepe's community support mirrors the early days of Dogecoin and PEPE, with a rapidly growing following on platforms like Telegram and Twitter. Furthermore, the buzz around Little Pepe in online forums and social media is echoing the grassroots movements that powered previous meme coin rallies. For more details on Little Pepe's vision and roadmap, prospective investors and enthusiasts can explore the following resources: Website: Visit here Whitepaper: Read here Telegram: Join here Twitter/X: Follow here This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
2025/09/09
Stellar price prediction: Remittix could compete with XRP in 2026 as new PayFi altcoin gains worldwide attention

More established projects like XRP and Stellar price are in restricted trading ranges. But a new project, Remittix (RTX), has emerged as one of the best cryptos to buy now. Remittix to deliver 3,500% ROI this cycle, blowing older cross-border projects out of the water. As the crypto market cools off, analysts are reconsidering which […] The post Stellar price prediction: Remittix could compete with XRP in 2026 as new PayFi altcoin gains worldwide attention appeared first on CoinJournal.
2025/09/09
Solana Price Today: Why SOL Holders Looking For Mega Returns Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Coin

The Solana price today reflects a project in a state of successful transition. It's maturing, gaining institutional respect, and solidifying its place as a blue-chip altcoin.
2025/09/09
Under $0.003 Today, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Give the Crypto Market Its Next Dogecoin (DOGE) Moment

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s viral run and Pepe’s explosive 2023 surge, history has shown that meme coins can flip small investments into life-changing fortunes. In this bull cycle, all eyes turn to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which traded under $0.003 during its presale.
2025/09/09
Ripple Strikes BBVA Deal to Deliver Crypto Custody in Spain

TLDR: Ripple expands partnership with BBVA to deliver institutional-grade digital asset custody to customers in Spain. BBVA rolls out crypto custody in Spain after earlier launches in Switzerland and Turkey, powered by Ripple Custody. Ripple’s custody technology allows BBVA to meet security, regulatory, and operational standards for crypto services. EU’s MiCA regulation creates space for [...] The post Ripple Strikes BBVA Deal to Deliver Crypto Custody in Spain appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/09
