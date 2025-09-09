MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
HSBC, ICBC enter Hong Kong’s stablecoin race amid new rules – Details
The post HSBC, ICBC enter Hong Kong’s stablecoin race amid new rules – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways HSBC and ICBC target Hong Kong stablecoin licenses under strict rules. Yet with the U.S. GENIUS Act boosting dominance, Hong Kong’s uphill push for global influence remains uncertain. Two of the world’s biggest banking giants, HSBC and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), are preparing to enter Hong Kong’s fast-evolving stablecoin market. As Hong Kong’s new stablecoin rules took effect, HSBC and ICBC signaled plans to seek Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) licenses. The regime drew global interest while sparking concern over its strict entry requirements. Early interest meets strict compliance According to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, ICBC’s Hong Kong subsidiary confirmed its intention to join HSBC and Standard Chartered as frontrunners. By the end of August, 77 institutions had expressed interest, though several warned the standards were tougher than expected. The HKMA will initially issue only a limited number of licenses in the first round. However, the rollout has not been without turbulence. Here’s why – When the Stablecoin Ordinance took effect on the 1st of August, Hong Kong-based issuers saw token values drop as much as 20% in a single day. Additionally, in mid-August, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) tightened crypto custody rules. It banned smart contracts in cold wallets and warned against hype-driven speculation However, under the new rules, offering or promoting unlicensed fiat-referenced stablecoins to retail investors is a criminal offense. And that definitely gives us a peek into the government’s firm stance on compliance. Can Hong Kong rival the U.S. stablecoin market? Global stablecoin momentum accelerated after the U.S. passed the GENIUS Act in July 2025, establishing a unified federal standard for fiat-backed tokens. Alongside Europe’s MiCA rules, the legislation set a global benchmark expected to reshape the sector. By setting a unified, nationwide standard for fiat-backed stablecoins,…
U
$0.00937
-1.16%
HYPE
$54.31
+1.47%
EFFECT
$0.005793
-0.37%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:31
Бөлісу
European carmakers celebrate EV gains but push back on engine Ban
Europe’s top carmakers are pushing back against the EU’s 2035 engine ban at the Munich auto show.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PUSH
$0.03662
+2.03%
GAINS
$0.0271
-0.62%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 16:30
Бөлісу
Why did this stock rally 3,000% in a day?
The post Why did this stock rally 3,000% in a day? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The share price of American inventory-management platform Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) staged one of the most dramatic rallies on Wall Street, soaring more than 3,000% in a single session on September 8. OCTO stock closed the day at $45.08 after opening at just $1.45, briefly hitting an intraday high above $70 before paring gains. OCTO one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance Investor interest accelerated after the company announced a $250 million private placement along with a $20 million strategic investment from BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR). Proceeds from the deal will be used to acquire Worldcoin (WLD) as Eightco’s primary treasury reserve asset, which the company is calling the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy. Top backers of Eightco deal The deal, led by MOZAYYX with backing from the World Foundation, Discovery Capital Management, and Brevan Howard, is expected to close around September 11, 2025, pending approval from Nasdaq. Eightco also revealed plans to change its Nasdaq ticker from “OCTO” to “ORBS” and appointed technology and AI analyst Dan Ives as Chairman of the Board. “I am so excited to be named Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO), marking the next step in the AI revolution around authentication and Proof of Human (PoH). <…> World is the internet of people. While AI gives us infinite abundance, World gives us infinite trust and authentication,” Ives said. The move aligns with its strategy to leverage Worldcoin’s Proof of Human technology, which uses iris-scanning Orb devices to verify unique human identities and enable zero-knowledge digital accounts. Notably, Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, already boasts nearly 16 million verified accounts across more than 45 countries, a scale Eightco hopes to capitalize on. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/why-did-this-stock-rally-3000-in-a-day/
WLD
$1.811
-2.42%
CHANGE
$0.00190167
-3.81%
TRUST
$0.0005054
+6.10%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:30
Бөлісу
Where Analysts See Bitcoin Heading in the Next 3 Years
Cryptocurrency values have risen since the end of 2024, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) included.
BTC
$113,443.15
+1.93%
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/09 16:28
Бөлісу
Cantor Fitzgerald combines Bitcoin and gold: the hybrid fund that aims to contain volatility without sacrificing the upside
Cantor Fitzgerald has introduced a new investment vehicle that combines exposure to Bitcoin with a hedge in gold.
FUND
$0.018
--%
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/09 16:27
Бөлісу
U.S. lawmakers ask Treasury to assess feasibility and security of U.S.-owned Bitcoin
The post U.S. lawmakers ask Treasury to assess feasibility and security of U.S.-owned Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, U.S. lawmakers filed the U.S. House appropriations bill, which includes two sections requiring the Treasury Department to study the feasibility of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The legislation also requires the department to outline custody, cybersecurity, and accounting for government-held digital assets. Representative David Joyce from California introduced the bill, which was approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Friday. The legislation was also placed on the Union Calendar, the record for House measures involving spending and revenue that are eligible for floor consideration. U.S. Congress pushes for a Bitcoin custody plan in government The congressman called for the Treasury to determine whether a digital asset reserve is feasible and to detail how it would be governed, from custody and cybersecurity to legal authority and interagency coordination. According to section 137 of the bill, the Treasury Department is required to report on the chances of establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. digital asset stockpile. Joyce also called for Treasury analysis to determine the impact of the reserve on the Treasury Forfeiture Fund and the authorities that could enable asset transfers. Section 138 also mandates that the Treasury Department have a 90-day plan to report on the digital asset reserve. The plan covers custody architecture, legal authorities, interagency procedures, and cybersecurity protocols for virtual currencies held by the federal government. “If passed, this will mean that the Treasury is tackling the exact same operational and legal issues every institutional custodian in this space faces.” –Kurt Watkins, Founder of Watkins Legal. The counsel for crypto projects and funds said once the initiative is established, there will be more transparency on the Treasury’s custody standards, key management practices, and accounting treatment for Bitcoin at the federal level. He also believes the feasibility of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve will set a…
U
$0.00937
-1.16%
MORE
$0.09995
-1.31%
COM
$0.016707
+3.83%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:27
Бөлісу
What Top Exchanges Reveal About Market Sentiment
The post What Top Exchanges Reveal About Market Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Bitcoin Long/Short Ratio: What Top Exchanges Reveal About Market Sentiment Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Bitcoin Long/Short Ratio: What Top Exchanges Reveal About Market Sentiment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-long-short-ratio-insight-2/
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.016707
+3.83%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:26
Бөлісу
Ripple Expands Collaboration with BBVA to Enhance Crypto Custody Services
Ripple and BBVA expand their partnership to improve crypto custody services. The collaboration enables BBVA to meet rising cryptocurrency service demands. Continue Reading:Ripple Expands Collaboration with BBVA to Enhance Crypto Custody Services The post Ripple Expands Collaboration with BBVA to Enhance Crypto Custody Services appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 16:25
Бөлісу
Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus
With the continuous evolution of Blockchain technology and the increasing adoption of digital currencies globally, the digital economy is experiencing unprecedented transformation.
CLOUD
$0.08927
+3.25%
FREE
$0.00011486
-4.79%
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/09 16:25
Бөлісу
ASML Invests €1.3 Billion in Mistral AI Deal
The post ASML Invests €1.3 Billion in Mistral AI Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ASML invests €1.3 billion in Mistral AI. Partnership enhances product efficiency. Strategic shift in European AI leadership. Dutch company ASML and French startup Mistral AI announced a long-term alliance, with ASML investing €1.3 billion to become Mistral’s largest shareholder, starting September 2025. This partnership underscores Europe’s growing industrial collaboration, enhancing ASML’s production capabilities while significantly raising Mistral’s valuation to approximately €11.7 billion. ASML’s €1.3B Boost: Strengthening European AI Collaboration ASML, known for its semiconductor lithography technology, invested €1.3 billion in a strategic partnership with Mistral AI, a prominent AI startup in Europe. This partnership enhances ASML’s product capabilities by integrating AI innovations through Mistral AI’s advanced models. Immediate implications include ASML gaining significant shareholder position, nurturing European AI leadership. The investment elevates Mistral AI to a valuation of approximately €11.7 billion. No crypto market impacts reported. Industry reactions highlight ASML’s role in AI integration, with Christophe Fouquet underscoring mutual benefits to both parties: “The collaboration between Mistral AI and ASML aims to generate clear benefits for ASML customers through innovative products and solutions enabled by AI, and will offer potential for joint research to address future opportunities. We believe that this strategic partnership with Mistral AI, which goes beyond a traditional vendor-client relationship, is the best way to capture this significant opportunity. We also believe that this collaboration is value enhancing to Mistral AI.” No major market or regulatory statements observed yet. Ethereum Market Snapshot as ASML Invests in AI Did you know? This pivot by ASML marks the most significant direct European industrial investment in a non-US AI company, demonstrating a strategic shift in the global AI landscape. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,307.13, maintaining a 13.42% market dominance, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum’s 24-hour volume reached $33.20 billion after a 67.60% change. Over 90 days, Ethereum grew by…
CHANGE
$0.00190167
-3.81%
COM
$0.016707
+3.83%
67
$0.013699
-41.02%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:23
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases