How Money Market Funds Crypto Could Ignite A Massive Rally
The post How Money Market Funds Crypto Could Ignite A Massive Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Billions: How Money Market Funds Crypto Could Ignite A Massive Rally
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:44
Michael Saylor Confident Strategy Will Join S&P 500 Despite Rejection
Michael Saylor predicts Strategy will join S&P 500 as Bitcoin adoption grows. Strategy's Bitcoin holdings remain strong despite missing S&P 500 inclusion. Saylor praises his company's "bullet-proof" balance sheet amid market conditions. Saylor believes Bitcoin's growth will continue as more companies embrace it. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of the Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, addressed
Coincentral
2025/09/09 16:40
OFAC Sanctions Southeast Asian Crypto Crime Networks For Scamming Americans Out Of $10 Billion
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on criminal actors in Southeast Asia responsible for draining over $10 billion worth of Americans’ funds, a new press release from the U.S. Department of Treasury shows. OFAC Takes Action On Southeast Asian Digital Asset Scams According to the September 8 press release, OFAC issued sanctions against nine targets in Shwe Kokko, a “notorious hub for virtual currency investment scams” in Burma. The agency also sanctioned four individuals and six entities for operating forced labor compounds in Cambodia, where workers are obligated to digital asset investment scams “against victims in the United States, Europe, China, and elsewhere.” “Southeast Asia’s cyber scam industry not only threatens the well-being and financial security of Americans, but also subjects thousands of people to modern slavery,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “In 2024, unsuspecting Americans lost over $10 billion due to Southeast Asia-based scams and under President Trump and Secretary Bessent’s leadership, Treasury will deploy the full weight of its tools to combat organized financial crime and protect Americans from the extensive damage these scams can cause,” he added. Cyber Scams Of Growing Concern To U.S. Officials According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, transnational criminal organizations are increasingly weaponizing new technologies to enact cyber scams against Americans. In September 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an alert on the growing concern over crypto-based “pig butchering” scams. Likened to fattening a calf before slaughter, these scams involve conmen developing fraudulent relationships with an intended victim in a bid to gain their trust – and eventually, access to their digital assets. “The scammers then refer to “butchering” or “slaughtering” the victim after victim assets are stolen, causing the victims financial and emotional harm,” the alert reads in part. With OFAC’s latest sanctions issuance, Treasury is signaling that crypto-fueled scams tied to modern slavery are a priority national security threat
CryptoNews
2025/09/09 16:39
Europe’s auto chiefs hype EV wins but slam engine ban risks
Europe's auto bosses came to Munich with one message on the surface and another behind closed doors. On stage, they showed off their shiny new electric vehicles. Off stage, they were blunt: the 2035 engine ban isn't going to work. The top players (Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis) are using this week's auto show to push back hard against Europe's combustion-engine phaseout. They're not hiding their frustration anymore. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said, "It is unrealistic to expect to have 100% electric vehicles by 2035." This came right after he showed off a whole fleet of EVs to reporters. "I am strongly advocating for reality checks," he added. And Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius told Bloomberg, "Now is the time to do an inventory of what in the policymaking has worked, and what needs to be adjusted. We are very convinced that doing nothing is not an option." Auto giants fight Brussels on 2035 deadline The heat is building ahead of a summit in Brussels this Friday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with industry leaders to hear their concerns. And she'll hear a lot. Stellantis executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said flat out: "The 2035 deadline is not achievable." These aren't soft complaints. Automakers are dealing with a stagnant Europe car market, shaky EV demand, and Chinese competition that's moving in fast. BYD is leading that charge, offering affordable models that European companies can't match yet. At the same time, politicians like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose party has opposed the phaseout, are scheduled to speak in Munich and echo the industry's worries. The automakers want the EU to allow more flexibility. That includes extending the life of range extenders; small gas engines that charge a car's battery. They also want more time for hybrids, continued subsidies for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:39
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP
Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 16:38
Sunny Mining draws investor interest amid market shift
As Bitcoin’s volatility continues, some investors are turning to cloud mining platforms like Sunny Mining to seek alternative growth opportunities. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/09/09 16:38
Arthur Hayes is suspected of participating in Succinct and received 3.21 million PROVE tokens.
PANews reported on September 9th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Arthur Hayes' deposit address received 3.21 million PROVE tokens, valued at approximately $2.86 million, from an address associated with the Succinct project 11 hours ago. Currently, there is no public information related to Arthur Hayes and Succinct (a cross-chain communication protocol), so it is unclear whether his participation was through individual investment, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, or other means.
PANews
2025/09/09 16:37
SEC acknowledges filing for Canary Staked SEI ETF
The U.S. SEC has officially acknowledged a filing from Cboe BZX Exchange for the Canary Staked SEI ETF, marking the start of the review and public comment process for the first U.S.-listed SEI ETF. Summary The notice follows shortly after 21Shares filed its own SEI ETF proposal, highlighting growing interest in U.S.-listed SEI products. The SEI token currently trades at $0.32, with technical support at $0.26–$0.28 and potential resistance levels up to $0.43. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has acknowledged a filing from Cboe BZX Exchange that seeks approval to list and trade the Canary Staked SEI ETF. This acknowledgment, announced Sept. 8, begins a public comment period before the agency makes a decision. The agency typically has an initial 45-day window to act on such filings, which it may extend up to 240 days. According to the filing, the ETF would be structured as a Delaware statutory trust and sponsored by Canary Capital Group LLC. Cboe BZX argues that the proposal is consistent with the Securities Exchange Act and should be treated similarly to recently approved products holding spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). If approved, the Canary Staked SEI ETF would become the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded product designed to provide investors exposure to staked SEI tokens. Canary Staked SEI ETF joins 21Shares in SEI ETF race The SEC's acknowledgment follows an S-1 registration statement that Canary Capital submitted on April 30. The notice also comes just over a week after 21Shares filed its own S-1 on Aug. 28 for a separate SEI ETF. That product, which names Coinbase as custodian, would track the price of SEI and may also include staking features depending on regulatory approval. Meanwhile, the SEI token is trading at $0.32, having recently confirmed horizontal support in the $0.26–$0.28 range. The next resistance levels…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:35
Artelo Biosciences Announces $9.475 Million Private Placement to Launch Solana Financial Strategy
PANews reported on September 9 that Nasdaq-listed Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of common stock and/or prepaid warrants, with RF Lafferty & Co., Inc. serving as the sole bookrunner. Additionally, Artelo announced a $9.475 million private fundraising plan to launch its financial strategy based on the Solana blockchain, becoming one of the first companies to adopt the Solana cryptocurrency as its core reserve asset.
PANews
2025/09/09 16:35
Trying To Limit What Artificial General Intelligence Will Know Is A Lot Harder Than It Might Seem
A vexing issue is how to limit AGI so that it doesn't inadvertently use its knowledge to aid evildoers. In today's column, I examine a common assumption that after we advance AI to become artificial general intelligence (AGI) we can limit the said-to-be knowledge of AGI, doing so to avoid having AGI do untoward acts. An example would be to omit bioweapon information within AGI. The belief is that AGI would then not be able to devise new bioweapons. Voila, we have presumably protected ourselves from AGI undertaking such an evildoer task. Though that seems like a handy solution to averting endangering problems, the idea of permanently cutting out chunks of knowledge from AGI is a lot trickier than it seems and perhaps is a nearly impractical option. Let's talk about it. This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Heading Toward AGI And ASI First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion. There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI). AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my analysis at the link here. We have not yet attained AGI.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:33
