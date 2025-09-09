MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
TrustyFi Brings Authenticity to Web3 with Verified Review Layer
TrustyFi launches verified trust layer to eliminate misinformation, foster transparency, credibility, and sustainable growth in DeFi and Web3 ecosystems.
TRUST
$0.0005054
+6.10%
DEFI
$0.001681
+1.69%
LAYER
$0.549
+3.66%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 17:00
Бөлісу
USDD arrives natively on Ethereum: Peg Stability Module active, yield up to 12%, and airdrop coming soon
Born in May 2022 from the TRON DAO, the stablecoin USDD expands its horizons with its native version arriving on Ethereum.
USDD
$1.0002
-0.01%
DAO
$0.1219
+3.65%
MAY
$0.04242
-0.39%
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/09 16:55
Бөлісу
BBVA Taps Ripple to Bring Crypto Custody to Spain
TLDR Ripple powers BBVA’s crypto custody expansion under EU’s MiCA rules BBVA adopts Ripple Custody to secure crypto assets in Spain’s market Ripple Custody drives BBVA’s compliant digital asset services in Spain Spain’s BBVA banks on Ripple Custody for crypto storage and regulation BBVA strengthens digital asset strategy with Ripple Custody integration BBVA has chosen [...] The post BBVA Taps Ripple to Bring Crypto Custody to Spain appeared first on CoinCentral.
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/09 16:55
Бөлісу
Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
The post Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has announced that it will be providing custodial services for Spanish banking giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). The extension of the partnership between Ripple and BBVA will make it possible for the latter to “confidently” respond to demand for digital assets, the announcement says. You Might Also Like Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s managing director, has praised BBVA as one of the most innovative banks in Europe. Long-time partner The major banking institution, which was originally founded all the way back in 1857, first partnered with Ripple in April 2017. Back then, it utilized the company’s technology for completing its very first real-time international money transfer. The transaction in question was conducted between Mexico and Spain. In 2021, the Swiss branch of the bank began utilizing Metaco’s Harmonize platform, which is owned by Ripple, for cryptocurrency custody services. Last year, the Turkish subsidiary of the bank collaborated with Ripple as well as tech giant IBM to enhance digital asset security. Source: https://u.today/breaking-ripple-expands-partnership-with-spanish-banking-giant
U
$0.00937
-1.16%
REAL
$0.06238
+2.63%
COM
$0.016707
+3.83%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:55
Бөлісу
Cut Fine-Tuning Cost: Adapt LMs to Multi-Modal Tasks with <1% New Params
GLUE and V&L results show near–full-tune accuracy, strong few-shot transfer, and far lower per-task storage than current adapter/prefix methods.
NEAR
$2.67
+0.64%
MULTI
$0.04985
-7.78%
FINE
$0.00000000146
+4.38%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 16:54
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Steady as Ethereum’s Volatility Drops
The post Bitcoin Steady as Ethereum’s Volatility Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market sees renewed interest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP as they navigate crucial thresholds. Ethereum’s once notorious volatility has now notably stabilised, maintaining a narrow swing between set ranges, while Bitcoin remains strong above vital support benchmarks. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Steady as Ethereum’s Volatility Drops Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-steady-as-ethereums-volatility-drops
XRP
$2.9772
+0.25%
COM
$0.016707
+3.83%
NET
$0.0000949
--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 16:52
Бөлісу
Ant Group Launches Blockchain Project to Manage $8B of Energy Assets
TLDR Ant Digital links $8.4B in energy assets to its blockchain platform AntChain. Over 15 million energy devices like wind turbines are tracked via AntChain. Blockchain enables direct tokenized capital raising for energy projects. Ant Group explores tokenization to widen access to energy infrastructure funding. A subsidiary of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, Ant Digital Technologies, [...] The post Ant Group Launches Blockchain Project to Manage $8B of Energy Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
LIKE
$0.01055
+0.45%
MA
$0.0004412
+0.70%
VIA
$0.0144
-5.88%
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/09 16:52
Бөлісу
U.S. Congress Pushes Bill to Study Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile
The post U.S. Congress Pushes Bill to Study Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Congress is taking a closer look at how digital assets could be included in the country’s financial system. In a recent move, lawmakers introduced a bill directing the Treasury to study the feasibility of setting up a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. digital asset stockpile, marking a significant step toward wider crypto …
U
$0.00937
-1.16%
MOVE
$0.1283
+3.38%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 16:51
Бөлісу
Fundstrat CIO Tom Lee Sees Ethereum ‘Supercycle’ As BitMine ETH Holdings Hit 2M, ARK Invest Buys $4.4M BMNR
Fundstrat CIO Tom Lee said Ethereum is entering a “supercycle” as BitMine Immersion Technologies’ ETH holdings topped 2 million and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought [...]
TOM
$0.000273
-3.19%
LEE
$1.554
-1.01%
ETH
$4,313.24
+0.49%
Бөлісу
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/09 16:47
Бөлісу
Slowing U.S. job growth turns AI into Wall Street’s new safety play
The U.S. job market shrank massively in June, July, and August. Wall Street is reacting to a new reality: weak employment means stronger bets on AI.
U
$0.00937
-1.16%
PLAY
$0.04847
-0.10%
AI
$0.1397
-10.39%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 16:46
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases