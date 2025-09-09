2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ripple and BBVA: New Alliance for the Custody of Digital Assets in Spain

Ripple and BBVA: New Alliance for the Custody of Digital Assets in Spain

Ripple has announced a partnership with BBVA, which will allow it to adopt Ripple Custody, the institutional digital custody solution.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 17:08
Dataset Splits, Vision Encoder, and Hyper-PELT Implementation Details

Dataset Splits, Vision Encoder, and Hyper-PELT Implementation Details

Benchmarks span MRPC→GQA; text splits follow prior work, images downsampled to a 7×7 grid, visual encoder is frozen for fair param counts.
Hackernoon2025/09/09 17:08
Exchange giant Nasdaq takes on the blockchain! Officially applying for tokenized securities trading, reshaping the rules of the game on Wall Street

Exchange giant Nasdaq takes on the blockchain! Officially applying for tokenized securities trading, reshaping the rules of the game on Wall Street

By JAE, PANews Traditional US financial markets are rapidly transitioning to blockchain. On September 6, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) proposed 24/7 trading in traditional financial markets. Just two days later, Nasdaq took decisive action, announcing it had submitted a rule change application to the SEC to facilitate tokenized securities trading on its market. Blockchain technology, as a tool to enhance efficiency and transparency, will be integrated into Nasdaq's financial infrastructure. The core lies in the post-transaction clearing and settlement process The core objective of Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal is to allow its member companies and investors to trade stocks and ETPs in tokenized form within the market. At the same time, Nasdaq, adhering to its established compliance standards, requires that tokenized shares carry the same rights as the underlying securities, including the same CUSIP (U.S. Securities Identification Number) and shareholder rights, such as dividends and voting rights. The innovation of Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal lies in the post-trade clearing and settlement process. Under its operational mechanism, the trade itself still occurs within the market, subject to existing order execution and matching rules. Once the trade is completed, participants can choose to settle in traditional digital form or in tokenized form. If tokenization is chosen, the back-end clearing and settlement work will be handled by the Depository Trust Company (DTC), the core clearing organization of the TradFi system, which is responsible for recording ownership as a blockchain-based token. Nasdaq is leveraging blockchain technology to empower its DTC system, upgrading its existing system. This operational model reveals a defensive strategy: leveraging blockchain technology to upgrade its traditional centralized system, creating a more technologically advanced and thoroughly controlled "trading market," thereby proactively addressing challenges to its dominant position posed by the crypto-native tokenized stock market. By incorporating tokenized assets, Nasdaq will continue to consolidate its core position in the capital markets. In fact, Nasdaq has been researching and investing in blockchain for 10 years. It has been using blockchain technology since 2015, and has successively developed the blockchain-based equity trading platform Linq, and jointly launched the blockchain payment processing platform ChainCore with Citi; in 2018, Nasdaq used Azure blockchain technology to launch the Nasdaq Financial Framework system, providing blockchain services to more than 100 market operators worldwide; in 2021, it launched the "Market Service Platform" to help customers issue tokenized assets. Subtle shift in regulatory attitudes Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal comes at a critical time when US regulatory stances are undergoing a significant shift. Under former Chairman Gary Gensler, the SEC favored classifying most cryptocurrencies as securities, prioritizing strict regulatory enforcement and sparking widespread concerns within the industry about overregulation. However, on September 2, 2025, the SEC and CFTC issued a joint statement stating that under current law, regulated exchanges are permitted to offer trading in some crypto asset spot products. This joint statement, part of the SEC's "Project Crypto" and the CFTC's "Crypto Sprint," aims to provide a clear path for compliant blockchain innovation and encourage the development of fintech in the United States. Nasdaq's choice to submit the application at this time is both a response to changes in regulatory attitudes and a proactive response to the impact of on-chain transactions in line with technological advances. As a highly regulated traditional financial institution, Nasdaq's tokenized securities proposal also provides regulators with an ideal "testing ground" to prove that blockchain technology can be integrated into the existing system in a compliant and secure manner. The “Double-Sided” Effect of Tokenization Tokenization advocates believe that blockchain technology will trigger an efficiency revolution in the TradFi market. Its core advantages include: 1) All-weather trading: Tokenized securities can be traded 24/7 without interruption, breaking away from the regular time constraints of traditional exchanges and allowing investors to react immediately to any news; 2) Higher clearing and settlement efficiency: Tokenization can significantly shorten the clearing and settlement cycle from T+1 or even longer to T+0 (near instant settlement), thereby significantly improving capital efficiency and reducing counterparty risk; 3) Lowering the entry threshold: In theory, through asset fragmentation, tokenization can lower the investment threshold and allow retail investors to participate in high-value asset investments with lower amounts; 4) DeFi composability: Tokenized securities can serve as "Lego blocks" in the DeFi ecosystem, such as using them as collateral for lending agreements, unlocking new financial application scenarios. It’s important to note that the innovation of Nasdaq’s tokenized securities proposal lies in theoretically improving trading and clearing efficiency by integrating technology and maintaining compatibility with the existing regulatory framework. This does not mean that all of the aforementioned advantages will be fully realized. However, some in the market point out that tokenization offers limited practical value to individual investors. First, mainstream online brokerages currently offer zero-commission stock trading, and the T+1 settlement cycle is sufficiently efficient for most retail investors. Second, tokenized stock trading carries inherent risks of irreversibility, and its legal protection remains a gray area. Smart contracts also have limitations and the potential for hacker attacks, making them unable to cope with every unforeseen situation. Furthermore, there have been cases where the prices of some tokenized stocks have deviated significantly from the prices of the underlying securities. For example, AMZNX, a tokenized stock tracking Amazon, soared to $891.58 on July 5, roughly four times Amazon's previous closing price, sparking investor concerns about market manipulation and insider trading. Given the nature of its business, Nasdaq, a B2B platform primarily serving institutional clients, may not be the true target audience for its proposal. For traditional financial giants, faster clearing and settlement cycles mean greater capital efficiency and reduced risk exposure. The underlying value of this proposal is likely to serve its institutional clients by optimizing the underlying infrastructure, while the "efficiency revolution" for retail investors is more of a marketing gimmick. One of Nasdaq's underlying motivations for submitting the proposal is to seize the opportunity presented by the tokenization wave and prevent the emergence of an unregulated tokenized ecosystem isolated from traditional markets. By providing a trading platform that integrates blockchain technology while adhering to strict regulatory compliance, it could become a primary entry point and circulation hub for tokenized assets.
PANews2025/09/09 17:07
CleanCore (ZONE) Stock: Surges 38% After Massive $68 Million Dogecoin Purchase

CleanCore (ZONE) Stock: Surges 38% After Massive $68 Million Dogecoin Purchase

TLDR CleanCore Solutions purchased 285,420,000 DOGE tokens worth $68 million Stock jumped 38% in after-hours trading following the announcement Company plans to acquire 1 billion DOGE within 30 days Long-term goal is owning 5% of total Dogecoin supply Purchase funded by recent $175 million capital raise from major investors CleanCore Solutions stock rocketed higher in [...] The post CleanCore (ZONE) Stock: Surges 38% After Massive $68 Million Dogecoin Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 17:06
US SEC Commissioner Peirce warns: L2 chains with centralized sorters may face exchange registration requirements

US SEC Commissioner Peirce warns: L2 chains with centralized sorters may face exchange registration requirements

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Cryptoslate, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that Layer 2 blockchains running centralized matching engines could face exchange registration requirements, while advocating for the protection of truly decentralized protocols. In an interview on "The Gwart Show," she distinguished between immutable code on decentralized networks and centralized entities leveraging blockchain transactions. The head of the SEC's cryptocurrency task force believes that truly decentralized protocols cannot be owned and can be used by anyone. Layer2 solutions, while addressing the MEV problem through centralized transaction ordering, introduce regulatory complexity, and their matching engines deviate from the blockchain's censorship-resistant nature. Peirce stated that a matching engine controlled by a single entity is more like an exchange, and operators must consider relevant requirements if they trade securities, but the SEC hopes to avoid forcing decentralized protocols to register. She emphasized the importance of protecting smart contracts on a fully decentralized Layer1 network. Peirce prefers to let the community solve the MEV problem first before regulatory intervention. As traditional securities migrate to the blockchain, she hopes to protect developers and ensure that centralized intermediaries comply with regulations. She advocates for distinguishing between autonomous code and regulated entities, allowing decentralized protocols to enjoy a safe harbor while centralized Layer2 chains are subject to traditional regulation.
PANews2025/09/09 17:05
US ranks second in crypto adoption; APAC fastest-growing region

US ranks second in crypto adoption; APAC fastest-growing region

The post US ranks second in crypto adoption; APAC fastest-growing region appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US ranks second in crypto adoption; APAC fastest-growing region Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published its Global Crypto Adoption Index for 2025 on September 2, which saw the pro-digital currency policies of President Donald Trump bearing fruit as the United States moved up to second in the rankings, behind only India. The report also revealed that Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing region overall, while Eastern Europe leads in digital activity per capita, and stablecoin adoption surges globally. “In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” noted the report. “At the same time, North America climbed to the second-highest regional position in the presence of regulatory momentum, including the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs [exchange-traded funds] and clearer institutional frameworks, that helped legitimize and accelerate crypto participation across traditional financial channels.” Chainalysis reached its conclusions by estimating every country’s transaction volume for different types of digital asset “services and protocols, based on the web traffic patterns of those services’ and protocols’ websites.” While the rankings focus more on the results than the reasons behind them, Chainalysis partially explained the U.S.’s move up to second, from fourth in last year’s rankings, as a result of policies championed by President Trump. Trump’s ‘crypto’ paradise takes shape Since taking office in January, Trump has reshaped the U.S. regulatory landscape through his efforts to end so-called ‘crypto debanking’ and install new crypto-friendly heads to key agencies—the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) being the most prominent example—as well as adding renewed momentum to the drive for clarity-providing legislation. Add to this Trump’s executive order of March 6 establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and last year’s approval of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 17:05
This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Warns

This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Warns

The post This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 17:04
One Tiny Hypernetwork to Rule All Tasks and Modalities

One Tiny Hypernetwork to Rule All Tasks and Modalities

This article surveys parameter-efficient tuning, V&L adaptation, and multitask hypernetworks—then frames a unified hyper-embedding PELT approach.
Hackernoon2025/09/09 17:03
American Ordered to Repay $26.8M in Victim Restitution After Crypto Scam

American Ordered to Repay $26.8M in Victim Restitution After Crypto Scam

Shengsheng He from La Puente, was ordered to serve 51 months in prison and repay nearly $27 million after admitting […] The post American Ordered to Repay $26.8M in Victim Restitution After Crypto Scam appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 17:01
Falling US job growth makes AI the stock market’s next safety bet

Falling US job growth makes AI the stock market's next safety bet

The post Falling US job growth makes AI the stock market’s next safety bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. job market shrank massively in June, July, and August. At the same time, the Nasdaq Composite set another record. The two events ran side by side, completely disconnected. But Wall Street isn’t confused. It’s reacting to a new reality: weak employment means stronger bets on AI. The Nasdaq surged by 0.45% to a new all-time high, led by Nvidia, Robinhood, and Broadcom. All three companies are deep in the artificial intelligence space and have become investor favorites. The S&P 500 was up 0.21%, while the Dow Jones added 114.09 points, or 0.25%. These gains came despite the fact that job growth is now considered negative, especially after Salesforce said last week it cut 4,000 roles due to AI. Klarna also confirmed back in May that it reduced its workforce by 40% thanks to automation tools. Investors move toward AI while ignoring labor signs Instead of selling off on poor labor news, investors bought more shares of companies using AI to cut costs. Salesforce and Klarna aren’t alone. Tech firms are shedding workers and replacing them with systems that never call in sick. For investors, that’s enough. If fewer jobs mean better profit margins, the market treats that as a win. At the same time, Wall Street is watching for signs of how the Federal Reserve will react. Weaker labor data usually increases the chance of a rate cut. But inflation might get in the way. On Thursday, the consumer price index will drop. The market expects a rise from 2.7% to 2.9%. Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, told CNBC: “When the labor market is weakening, the Fed is supposed to cut rates. The problem is that for Thursday’s CPI number, the consensus is now expecting inflation to go up from 2.7% to 2.9% … and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 17:00
