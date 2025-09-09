MEXC биржасы
Once Dubbed The Crypto King Investors Are Now Turning To Remittix For Similar Gains
The post Once Dubbed The Crypto King Investors Are Now Turning To Remittix For Similar Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The meme coin world is buzzing again as Pepe coin tries to reclaim momentum, but the crypto spotlight is quickly shifting. While Pepe coin continues to post modest gains, many traders are redirecting their focus toward Remittix, a PayFi altcoin that has already raised over $24.6 million with more than 652 million tokens sold. The project is building a reputation as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now, especially for investors seeking real-world use cases beyond speculation. Pepe Coin Latest News Shows Signs Of Pressure Source: TradingView Pepe coin is facing a key test on the daily chart as it pushes against the upper resistance of a falling wedge pattern. Traders are watching closely to see if it can break above the 50-day moving average at $0.000011. A breakout here could set Pepe coin on course to target $0.000015. At the same time, trading volume has spiked to $295 million in 24 hours, surpassing Shiba Inu’s $120 million, showing that investor activity is still strong. However, without sustained confirmation, Pepe coin risks getting stuck in consolidation for weeks. While hype supports short-term bursts, long-term stability remains uncertain, leaving many questioning if Pepe coin can deliver sustainable growth in 2025. Why Remittix Is Pulling Attention Away From Meme Coins Unlike Pepe coin, which relies heavily on community-driven hype, Remittix is gaining traction because of its PayFi model that merges crypto with traditional finance. It appeals to both early-stage crypto investors and institutions who want more than meme-driven volatility. Analysts believe it could be the next 100x crypto, placing it firmly among the best DeFi projects of 2025. Here are some of the reasons why Remittix is drawing such strong attention: Raised over $24.6 million, making it one of the fastest-growing projects live now Mobile-first wallet launch on September…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 17:15
8 Explosive Coins for 1000x Gains with the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025
What happens when culture, memes, and blockchain collide? Explosive gains, absurd narratives, and tokens that turn spare change into life-altering fortunes. The past decade has shown that meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are more than jokes, they are cultural catalysts. The stage in 2025 is louder and more cinematic than ever before. This [...] The post 8 Explosive Coins for 1000x Gains with the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 17:15
Why is crypto going up today? Fed rate cut bets, ETF inflows & more…
Investors eye CPI numbers this week, knowing one surprise could turn the current rally upside down.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 17:15
CoinShares accelerates on Wall Street: $1.2 billion SPAC for debut on Nasdaq by Q4 2025
CoinShares has signed a $1.2 billion SPAC to list on the Nasdaq in the United States by the fourth quarter of 2025.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/09 17:15
Revolut plans to launch its services in the UAE after receiving preliminary approval from the country's central bank.
PANews reported on September 9th that fintech giant Revolut plans to launch its services in the UAE after receiving preliminary approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to a statement, the UAE Central Bank has approved Revolut's applications for stored value facility and retail payment services licenses. The company plans to increase hiring in the UAE in the coming months. Revolut is a London-based digital bank that offers checking and savings accounts, international remittances, cryptocurrency and stock trading, as well as bill payment and budgeting tools. The statement stated that the fintech company has rapidly expanded into new markets in recent years and currently operates in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States, and India. The company aims to become one of the top three financial apps in every market it enters.
PANews
2025/09/09 17:14
Ripple Suddenly Burns Millions Worth of RLUSD Stablecoin
Ripple executes surprise RLUSD burn, market supply down millions
Coinstats
2025/09/09 17:14
SEC Scrutinizes Layer 2 Blockchains’ Exchange Practices
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-layer2-blockchain-exchange-regulations/
Coinstats
2025/09/09 17:13
Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack
PANews reported on September 9th that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that Orderly was not affected by the recent NPM supply chain attack and its SDK has been fully audited. According to previous news , security agency Scam Sniffer said that the NPM supply chain was attacked and the developer qix was affected.
PANews
2025/09/09 17:12
MYX Finance Explodes by 280% Daily, Bitcoin Flirts With $113K: Market Watch
WLD is the other massive gainer today.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 17:09
XRP Ledger Activates Native KYC/AML Verification System
TLDR XRP Ledger activated its “Credentials” amendment on September 4, 2025, enabling native on-chain KYC/AML verification The upgrade introduces three new transaction types: CredentialCreate, CredentialAccept, and CredentialDelete Personal documents never touch the blockchain – only signed credentials are stored on-chain for privacy protection The feature allows businesses to set compliance requirements without manually approving each [...] The post XRP Ledger Activates Native KYC/AML Verification System appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 17:09
