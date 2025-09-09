2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Kazakhstan President Wants State Digital Asset Fund, Crypto Payments in Smart City

President Tokayev is pushing a digital finance strategy and smart city plans, as crypto adoption rises in Central Asia.
A whale lost more than $40 million in less than a month, becoming the biggest loser on Hyperliquid.

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa523 lost more than 40 million US dollars in less than a month, surpassing AguilaTrades, qwatio and James Wynn to become the biggest loser on the Hyperliquid platform. Previously, he sold 886,287 HYPEs at a loss of US$39.66 million. If he had held them until now, he would have realized nearly US$9 million in unrealized gains. Subsequently, he lost more than US$35 million on ETH longs. After turning to ETH shorts, he lost another US$614,000. Currently, his BTC long position has lost another US$2.33 million.
CLAPS Casino Confirms $7.5M USDT Slot Payout in August 2025

BitcoinWorld CLAPS Casino Confirms $7.5M USDT Slot Payout in August 2025 Anjouan, Anjouan, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire A player at CLAPS Casino secured one of the largest online slot wins of the year after landing a $7.5 million USDT jackpot on the popular title Sweet Bonanza 1000 by Pragmatic Play. The win occurred on a $500 USDT spin — the platform’s maximum bet — which activated a sequence of tumble wins culminating in a rare x15,000 multiplier. The result was a single-spin payout totaling $7.5 million USDT, one of the highest publicly known wins on the title to date. Platform Features and Game Offering CLAPS Casino operates as a crypto-focused platform offering over 4,500 games, including slots, live dealer tables, crash games, and other formats from well-known providers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Hacksaw, Habanero, and Evolution. The platform supports direct cryptocurrency transactions without requiring KYC verification. Supported assets include BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and TRX. Payouts are typically processed within minutes. New users can access a structured bonus offering across their first four deposits, along with weekly cashback incentives. Specific terms apply, including wagering conditions and eligibility criteria. Blockchain Transparency and Player Accessibility The recorded jackpot highlights the role of blockchain-based gaming in enabling verifiable outcomes and transparent transactions. The win has already gained visibility across various online communities and media, underscoring the role of decentralized systems in increasing trust among players. CLAPS Casino emphasizes ease of access, mobile optimization, and privacy protection as part of its broader approach to crypto gaming. About CLAPS CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem. Contact PR ManagerLiubovCLAPSl.perlyna@claps.com This post CLAPS Casino Confirms $7.5M USDT Slot Payout in August 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by chainwire
2025’s Best Mobile Dogecoin Mining Guide: Get Free DOGE with Zero Cost

Dogecoin has moved far beyond its meme coin origins. By 2025, it has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for daily transactions, tipping, and mobile-friendly mining.
Russian Advisor Suggests US Could Use Crypto to Erase National Debt

TLDR Putin’s advisor claims the US is planning to use crypto to address its $35 trillion debt. The US could use stablecoins to “devalue” debt and reset the global financial order. The growing loss of confidence in the US dollar fuels the potential shift to crypto. Russia is exploring stablecoins tied to the ruble, moving [...] The post Russian Advisor Suggests US Could Use Crypto to Erase National Debt appeared first on CoinCentral.
US considers formal Bitcoin reserve amid legislative urgency

The post US considers formal Bitcoin reserve amid legislative urgency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawmakers in Washington are weighing how the federal government should approach custody of Bitcoin and other digital assets. A new bill, HR 1566, directs the Treasury Department to prepare a comprehensive report on the feasibility of creating both a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a wider Digital Asset Stockpile. The measure forms part of the financial services and government operations appropriations process for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026. The legislation requires Treasury officials to examine how such reserves would affect the existing Forfeiture Fund, which currently receives seized assets from federal agencies. The bill also calls for an explanation of how Bitcoin and other tokens would be represented on the federal balance sheet, which would clarify how the US accounts for digital holdings. Another requirement in the bill is transparency regarding custody partners and the security of digital assets. Considering this, the bill instructs the US Treasury to outline custody models, legal authority, cybersecurity protections, and interagency procedures for transferring and storing digital assets. The lawmakers further requested the identification of potential third-party contractors who could manage custody on behalf of the government. These details aim to ensure that any reserve is functional and defensible against operational or cyber risks. Don’t Get Left Holding the Bag Join The Crypto Investor Blueprint — 5 days of pro-level strategies to turbocharge your portfolio. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The Treasury Secretary must deliver the findings to key House and Senate committees within 90 days of the bill’s enactment. This deadline signals urgency, as lawmakers seek rapid clarity on whether the government can credibly maintain a strategic Bitcoin reserve. US Bitcoin reserve efforts HR 1566 builds on broader efforts to formalize a US Bitcoin reserve strategy.…
ETH Shrugs Off Record ETF Outflows, Still Holding Above $4.3K

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/eth-shrugs-off-record-etf-outflows/
Cathie Wood Dumps Robinhood for BMNR Stock As ARK Invest Adjusts Holdings

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Robinhood’s S&P 500 debut extends crypto’s reach to index investors

Robinhood joins Coinbase in the S&P 500, expanding crypto access for index funds, pensions and institutions amid rising institutional interest. Robinhood Markets will officially join the S&P 500 on Sept. 22, replacing Caesars Entertainment, as part of the quarterly rebalancing of the index.The inclusion, announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday, brings another crypto-adjacent company to America’s most tracked stock index, further expanding the benchmark index’s exposure to the crypto sector. “This movement expands the index’s exposure and connection to the digital asset economy,” Edwin Mata, co-founder and CEO of tokenization platform Brickken, told Cointelegraph. Read more
NPM Hack Puts 1 Billion Crypto Wallets At Risk As Ledger CTO Urges Users To Halt Transactions

China’s Ant Digital Technologies, a unit of the Jack Ma-owned Ant Group, is tokenizing over $8 billion worth of energy infrastructure on its own blockchain [...]
