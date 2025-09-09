2025-09-11 Thursday

U.S Congress Pushes Forward on Federal Bitcoin Reserve Plan

TLDR U.S. Treasury ordered to design a federal Bitcoin Reserve within 90 days Congress pushes Treasury to draft Bitcoin custody and security framework Federal Bitcoin Reserve plan set to reshape U.S. digital asset governance Treasury to report on Bitcoin custody, legal, and balance sheet standard U.S. joins global race as Bitcoin emerges as a sovereign [...] The post U.S Congress Pushes Forward on Federal Bitcoin Reserve Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Analysts Warn Bitcoin May Struggle to Hold $110K as Ethereum Weakens

The derivatives research firm suggested that if the $110,000 threshold fails again, Ethereum could face deeper selling pressure. Instead of […] The post Analysts Warn Bitcoin May Struggle to Hold $110K as Ethereum Weakens appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin Reclaims Ground as ETFs Pour In, Markets Brace for CPI

Your daily access to the back room.
Based Eggman Presale; Best New Crypto Challenging Shiba Inu Draws SHIB Whales to Top Crypto Presale

Based Eggman ($GGs), a meme-infused presale, is positioning itself as the best new crypto of 2025, drawing in not just […] The post Based Eggman Presale; Best New Crypto Challenging Shiba Inu Draws SHIB Whales to Top Crypto Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid sees Sky join race to launch USDH stablecoin

The post Hyperliquid sees Sky join race to launch USDH stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto giant Sky has joined the race to launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin with a plan that brings strong liquidity, multi-chain access, and steady returns for the Hyperliquid community. Sky is using its $8 billion balance sheet, seven years of security, and an S&P credit rating to position USDH as a new standard in the stablecoin space. The Sky Frontier Foundation said the proposal will make USDH work the same way as Sky’s other stablecoins, DAI and USDS, while linking it directly to Hyperliquid’s trading system. The plan focuses on clear transparency, easy-to-check collateral, and strong risk controls built on banking models. Sky uses its stablecoin system to support Hyperliquid Sky (formerly known as MakerDAO) has over $8 billion of its USDS stablecoin in circulation. It is secured by over $13 billion in collateral, comprised of crypto assets and real-world financial instruments like U.S. Treasury bonds.  The Sky Frontier Foundation wants to link Sky with Hyperliquid by creating the USDH stablecoin. If the proposal is accepted, the coin will take over the same framework as Sky’s current stablecoins DAI and USDS. Because these two coins have been used for over seven years without any reported losses for holders, even during huge market downturns, Sky has grown a resilient reputation that others can’t compare. With Hyperliquid, USDH can access Sky’s Peg Stability Module (PSM) and its immediate USDC liquidity of $2.2 billion. With this, users can redeem huge amounts of USDH without delays or slippage. These billions also prove that anyone can exchange USDH for a stable value.  At the same time, USDH will operate across multiple blockchains through LayerZero technology without depending on third-party software. This way, users can easily and safely interact with different ecosystems. Hyperliquid users who own USDH will also enjoy returns of 4.85% from Sky’s large balance…
Exciting ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase Unveils Universal Blockchain Innovations

BitcoinWorld Exciting ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase Unveils Universal Blockchain Innovations The world of decentralized technology is constantly evolving, bringing forth new opportunities for innovation and connection. One such pivotal moment is fast approaching with the highly anticipated ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase, set to take place on September 22. This event promises to be a remarkable convergence of developers, enthusiasts, and innovators, all eager to explore the cutting-edge advancements within the universal blockchain space. What Makes the ZetaChain Ecosystem So Unique? ZetaChain stands out in the crowded blockchain landscape as a foundational layer-1 blockchain. Its core mission is to enable true interoperability across different chains, including popular networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as various Layer 2 solutions. This means developers can build ‘universal apps’ that operate seamlessly across multiple blockchains from a single platform. This innovative approach addresses a significant challenge in Web3: fragmentation. By providing a unified environment, ZetaChain empowers developers to create more accessible and user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps). The ZetaChain Ecosystem is therefore not just a network; it is a bridge connecting disparate blockchain worlds. The showcase will provide a direct, hands-on opportunity to understand this technology. Attendees will see firsthand how universal applications are transforming the way we interact with digital assets and services. What Awaits You at the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase? Scheduled for September 22, the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase is more than just a presentation; it’s an immersive experience. The event will be held on the sixth floor of the AMC Tower in the bustling Gangnam district of Seoul, a fitting backdrop for technological advancement. Here’s what participants can look forward to: dApp Booths: Directly interact with a diverse array of universal applications built on ZetaChain. This is a unique chance to experience the future of cross-chain functionality. Community Networking: Connect with fellow blockchain enthusiasts, developers, and industry leaders. These interactions can spark new ideas and collaborations within the burgeoning ZetaChain Ecosystem. On-Site Airdrop Events: Participate in exclusive airdrops, offering exciting opportunities to acquire digital assets. This adds an engaging and rewarding element to the showcase. This event is designed to foster engagement and provide valuable insights into the practical applications of ZetaChain’s technology. Why Attend the ZetaChain Ecosystem Event? Attending the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase offers numerous benefits, whether you are a seasoned developer, a crypto investor, or simply curious about the future of Web3. It is an unparalleled opportunity to gain direct knowledge and experience. For developers, the showcase provides a platform to: Discover new tools and resources for building universal dApps. Network with other builders and potential collaborators. Receive feedback on their own projects and learn from pioneers in the space. For users and investors, the event offers a chance to: Get early access to innovative universal applications. Understand the potential impact of cross-chain technology on the broader market. Connect directly with the teams behind these groundbreaking projects. Moreover, the energy and innovation present at such an event are invaluable. It’s a chance to be at the forefront of blockchain development and witness the unfolding potential of the ZetaChain Ecosystem. The Vision of Universal Apps and the Future of the ZetaChain Ecosystem The concept of universal applications is central to ZetaChain’s vision. Imagine a decentralized application that can seamlessly access liquidity from Ethereum, data from Bitcoin, and user identities from a different chain, all without complex bridges or wrapped assets. This is the promise of ZetaChain. Such applications have the potential to unlock unprecedented utility and adoption for blockchain technology. They can simplify user experiences, reduce friction, and open up new possibilities for decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and social applications. The showcase will highlight these possibilities, demonstrating how ZetaChain is building the infrastructure for a truly interconnected blockchain future. The continuous growth of the ZetaChain Ecosystem is a testament to the demand for such interoperable solutions. As an official media partner for the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase, we are excited to bring you the latest developments and insights from this groundbreaking event. Our participation underscores the significance of ZetaChain’s mission to unify the fragmented blockchain landscape. In conclusion, the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase on September 22 is poised to be a landmark event. It offers a unique opportunity to engage with the future of blockchain technology, experience universal applications firsthand, and connect with a vibrant community. Don’t miss this chance to witness the evolution of decentralized innovation in Seoul. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is ZetaChain? ZetaChain is a layer-1 blockchain designed to enable true interoperability across different blockchain networks, allowing developers to build universal applications that can seamlessly interact with various chains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. What are universal applications? Universal applications (universal apps) are decentralized applications built on ZetaChain that can operate and access assets and data across multiple distinct blockchain networks from a single platform, eliminating the need for complex cross-chain bridges. Who should attend the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase? Anyone interested in blockchain technology, including developers, crypto enthusiasts, investors, researchers, and individuals curious about the future of decentralized applications, will find value in attending. Where is the ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase located? The event will be held on the sixth floor of the AMC Tower in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea. Will there be any incentives for attendees at the showcase? Yes, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in on-site airdrop events, providing a chance to acquire digital assets and engage further with the ZetaChain community. Is there a cost to attend the event? While the article highlights the event’s features, specific details regarding attendance costs (if any) or registration processes would typically be found on ZetaChain’s official event page or announcement channels. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about the exciting innovations happening within the ZetaChain Ecosystem. Your support helps us cover more groundbreaking developments in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Exciting ZetaChain Ecosystem Showcase Unveils Universal Blockchain Innovations first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Can Hit $5,000 in September

Ethereum has all the things lined up to break through in September
The Real Online Casino Experience in 2025: Tips & Picks

The year 2025 has reshaped the way people enjoy casino entertainment. With technological advancements, online casinos have become almost as exciting and, in some aspects, superior to the excitement of traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. Be it an interested amateur or an experienced player, the real online casino environment has never been more abundant, more secure, more […]
Ledger CTO Warns Crypto Users

The post Ledger CTO Warns Crypto Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A massive supply chain attack has compromised a developer’s NPM account. The affected packages, with over 1B downloads, have put the JavaScript ecosystem at risk. A major supply chain attack has thrown the JavaScript ecosystem into chaos, putting developers and crypto users on high alert. In response, Ledger’s CTO, Charles Guillemet, is urging hardware wallet owners to be extra vigilant and manually review every single transaction before approving it. The breach started after the account of a well-known NPM developer was taken over, allowing attackers to publish malicious updates to widely used JavaScript packages. Together, these compromised packages have been downloaded more than a billion times. It makes the incident one of the most serious to date. An attacker recently gained access to the qix NPM account, which is connected to some of the most fundamental libraries in the JavaScript ecosystem. This compromise affected several key packages, including chalk, strip-ansi, color-convert, color-name, and is-core-module. Crypto-Clipping: A New Malicious Threat The injected malware was designed to function as a crypto-clipper. The method of attack is both silent and dangerous; it swaps wallet addresses within network requests, hijacking cryptocurrency transactions in real time.  This points out that the users attempting to send funds could unknowingly have their destination wallet addresses replaced with those controlled by the attacker. In addition, researchers are investigating whether the payload attempts to steal seed phrases from software wallets, though this has not yet been confirmed. Impact on Developers and Crypto Users The compromised developer packages could still introduce malicious code into projects. While the affected packages have since been patched or taken down. Also, the outdated versions may remain hidden in dependencies or lockfiles. This may imply that the systems are still exposed unless you do a thorough audit to find and remove them. Moreover, for the…
Ethereum consolideert, breekt het binnenkort uit?

Ethereum beweegt al twee weken zijwaarts en zit vast in een vrij nauwe prijsklasse. Terwijl de koers rond $4.350 schommelt, kijken handelaren gespannen naar het belangrijke $4.500 niveau. Als de bulls dat kunnen heroveren, lijkt er ruimte voor een flinke stijging. Maar bij een afwijzing is een terugval naar lagere... Het bericht Ethereum consolideert, breekt het binnenkort uit? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
