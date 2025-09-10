MEXC биржасы
Крипто жаңалықтары
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.
PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
BTC
$113,428.25
+1.93%
PANews
2025/09/10 23:19
Experts Forecast 100x ROI for Ozak AI—Could It Leave Ethereum and Cardano in the Dust?
The post Experts Forecast 100x ROI for Ozak AI—Could It Leave Ethereum and Cardano in the Dust? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI ($OZ) keeps picking up momentum as an AI Plus DePIN crypto project, a combination of predictive trading intelligence and decentralized infrastructure. Its presale is at Phase 5 and the token price is $0.01 with an intermediate price of $0.012 and the long-term objective is 1.00. The project has already gained a powerful momentum, having sold over 872 million tokens and raised close to 2.9 million dollars. Presale design aims at being user-friendly and transparent with the integration of ETH, USDT and USDC to the Ethereum network. The users can connect wallets easily, monitor live sales, and track phase progress, which decreases entry friction. Clear instructions, selection of referrals and transparency also strengthen confidence and highlight demand. The vision of Ozak AI rested on predictive AI agents. The platform integrates sentiment dashboards, technical patterns, and macroeconomic data to create reliable real-time insights. By tying token utility to access, data, and performance rewards, the project establishes $OZ as more than a speculative asset. Ozak AI’s Utility and Roadmap Ozak AI emphasizes AI-based automation with a DePIN layer and provides financial applications with trustless data sources and low-latency access. The platform allows individuals and business organizations to create personal data vaults, educate personal predictive agents, and monetize the insights. The two components reinforce adoption as they target traders, fintech platforms, and institutions. The roadmap shows specific milestones, the first one being the introduction of the Ozak Data Vault and smart contract development. The phases of development enlarging the possibilities included the Machine Learning Engine, Nodes, and Personal Platform to create a scalable ecosystem. Expansion then introduced the Business Platform and Ozak Stream Network testnet, enhancing utility and reach. Stream Network mainnet, AI agents, and business as well as personal platforms can be found in the current Growth phase.. CertiK and in-house…
REAL
$0.06237
+2.64%
STREAM
$0.05191
-0.36%
MORE
$0.09994
-1.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:19
XRP Posts 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance as Inflation Surprises
Due to epic inflation twist, XRP jumps 3,042% in liquidation imbalance
EPIC
$1.96
+0.21%
XRP
$2.9778
+0.32%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 23:19
BYD Plans India Expansion as China-India Ties Warm
TLDRs; BYD prepares to relaunch expansion in India as business visas for Chinese executives resume. The automaker plans to introduce its Atto 2 SUV under ₹20 lakh despite steep import levies. BYD is considering local battery pack assembly and partnerships but no fresh investment yet. Domestic players dominate over 90% of India’s EV market, creating [...] The post BYD Plans India Expansion as China-India Ties Warm appeared first on CoinCentral.
PACK
$0.01794
+1.81%
BATTERY
$0.0004652
+2.67%
Coincentral
2025/09/10 23:18
U.S. Inspector General Reviews Labor Statistics Data Collection
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/us-inspector-general-labor-data-review/
U
$0.00938
-0.95%
COM
$0.016705
+3.80%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 23:18
Ozak AI’s Presale Growth Nears $3M—Is This the Next Cardano-Style Explosion in AI Tokens?
Ozak AI's Presale Growth Nears $3M—Is This the Next Cardano-Style Explosion in AI Tokens?
AI
$0.1399
-10.66%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 23:17
Washington’s Crypto Pivot Isn’t About Silicon Valley. It’s About Treasuries
The post Washington’s Crypto Pivot Isn’t About Silicon Valley. It’s About Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Much ado has been made about U.S. President Donald Trump’s open-armed embrace of crypto. One theory is that the White House’s friendliness toward digital assets is a favor to Silicon Valley donors, a gesture to innovation-friendly constituencies. Another is that it reflects an administrative belief in the efficiency gains that blockchain can bring to payments. Both explanations may hold some truth. But they miss a more pressing, and under-analyzed, reason: America has a debt problem. And the challenge isn’t just how much the U.S. owes ($37 trillion and counting), either — it’s who will keep buying that debt. Foreign buyers of U.S. Treasuries — long the dependable stalwarts of American borrowing — are pulling back. Among other examples, China’s holdings dropped to their lowest since 2009, while Japan, once the largest foreign holder, has been trimming too. With interest rates still above 4%, Washington is scrambling for new sources of demand. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who describes himself first and foremost as America’s bond salesman, believes he has found a steady source in crypto. His unlikely new customers: stablecoins. Stablecoins as Treasury Buyers Stablecoins — digital tokens pegged to the dollar — now represent one of the fastest-growing sources of U.S. debt demand. To understand why this is significant, it’s important first to understand the math: every $1 deposited into stablecoins results in roughly $0.90 flowing into Treasuries. Compare that with U.S. bank deposits, where only ~11% of funds ultimately cycle into Treasuries. The difference is stark. Put another way, the game plan is quite simple: every dollar that flows out of a bank deposit and into a stablecoin yields about $0.79 in net new Treasury demand. This explains how Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, became a top-20 holder of Treasuries — with over $125bn in U.S. debt. Circle, which…
T
$0.01635
+0.06%
U
$0.00938
-0.95%
WHITE
$0.000442
+3.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:17
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says Ethereum’s Days Are Numbered
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has once again warned that Ethereum may not survive the next decade. In his latest interview, Hoskinson reemphasized earlier remarks he made this year, saying the network’s reliance on external solutions and structural flaws could shorten its lifespan. Hoskinson Warns Ethereum Relies Too Heavily on Layer-2s Hoskinson argued that Ethereum’s core […] The post Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says Ethereum’s Days Are Numbered appeared first on CoinChapter.
CORE
$0.4591
+0.21%
MAY
$0.0424
-0.44%
LAYER
$0.5491
+3.68%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 23:17
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process
PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDC
$0.9998
--%
DEFI
$0.00168
+1.69%
TOKEN
$0.01405
+9.67%
PANews
2025/09/10 23:16
Linea opened a 90-day claim window in the TGE, airdropping over 9.36 billion LINEA tokens
PANews reported on September 10th that according to The Block, Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network built by Consensys, opened up its native asset LINEA for claiming through a token generation event (TGE) on Wednesday, and opened a 90-day claiming window lasting until December 9th. This TGE included the allocation of more than 9.36 billion LINEA tokens to eligible addresses. Unclaimed tokens will be returned to the Linea Alliance Ecosystem Fund to support the Linea and Ethereum ecosystems. The project took a snapshot of eligibility in July and launched a query portal last week. The project stated that users must use the same address holding the balance of LXP/LXP-L tokens to claim. The previously announced distribution framework indicates that 85% of the token supply will be allocated to the ecosystem, including a 10% fully unlocked fund for early adopters and developers, and a 75% fund for the ecosystem. This fund is overseen by the Linea Alliance, whose members include Consensys, Eigen Labs, ENS, SharpLink Gaming, and Status. The token will not have any team or venture capital allocations and will not be used for on-chain governance, but rather for strategic direction to be determined by like-minded institutions.
PORTAL
$0.0446
+5.04%
LINEA
$0.02337
+367.40%
MORE
$0.09994
-1.21%
PANews
2025/09/10 23:16
