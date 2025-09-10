Washington’s Crypto Pivot Isn’t About Silicon Valley. It’s About Treasuries

Much ado has been made about U.S. President Donald Trump's open-armed embrace of crypto. One theory is that the White House's friendliness toward digital assets is a favor to Silicon Valley donors, a gesture to innovation-friendly constituencies. Another is that it reflects an administrative belief in the efficiency gains that blockchain can bring to payments. Both explanations may hold some truth. But they miss a more pressing, and under-analyzed, reason: America has a debt problem. And the challenge isn't just how much the U.S. owes ($37 trillion and counting), either — it's who will keep buying that debt. Foreign buyers of U.S. Treasuries — long the dependable stalwarts of American borrowing — are pulling back. Among other examples, China's holdings dropped to their lowest since 2009, while Japan, once the largest foreign holder, has been trimming too. With interest rates still above 4%, Washington is scrambling for new sources of demand. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who describes himself first and foremost as America's bond salesman, believes he has found a steady source in crypto. His unlikely new customers: stablecoins. Stablecoins as Treasury Buyers Stablecoins — digital tokens pegged to the dollar — now represent one of the fastest-growing sources of U.S. debt demand. To understand why this is significant, it's important first to understand the math: every $1 deposited into stablecoins results in roughly $0.90 flowing into Treasuries. Compare that with U.S. bank deposits, where only ~11% of funds ultimately cycle into Treasuries. The difference is stark. Put another way, the game plan is quite simple: every dollar that flows out of a bank deposit and into a stablecoin yields about $0.79 in net new Treasury demand. This explains how Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, became a top-20 holder of Treasuries — with over $125bn in U.S. debt. Circle, which…