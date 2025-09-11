How To Un-Botch Predictive AI: Business Metrics

The post How To Un-Botch Predictive AI: Business Metrics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data scientists consider business metrics more important than technical metrics – yet in practice they focus more on technical ones. This derails most projects. So, why? Eric Siegel Predictive AI offers tremendous potential – but it has a notoriously poor track record. Outside Big Tech and a handful of other leading companies, most initiatives fail to deploy, never realizing value. Why? Data professionals aren’t equipped to sell deployment to the business. The technical performance metrics they typically report on do not align with business goals – and mean nothing to decision makers. For stakeholders and data scientists alike to plan, sell and greenlight predictive AI deployment, they must establish and maximize the value of each machine learning model in terms of business outcomes like profit, savings – or any KPI. Only by measuring value can the project actually pursue value. And only by getting business and data professionals onto the same value-oriented page can the initiative move forward and deploy. Why Business Metrics Are So Rare for AI Projects Given their importance, why are business metrics so rare? Research has shown that data scientists know better, but generally don’t abide: They rank business metrics as most important, but in practice focus more on technical metrics. Why do they usually skip past such a critical step – calculating the potential business value – much to the demise of their own projects? That’s a damn good question. The industry isn’t stuck in this rut for only psychological and cultural reasons – although those are contributing factors. After all, it’s gauche and so “on the nose” to talk money. Data professions feel compelled to stick with the traditional technical metrics that exercise and demonstrate their expertise. It’s not only that this makes them sound smarter – with jargon being a common way for…