Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet to Issue New Shares; Nakamoto Holdings Plans $30M Investment
The post Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet to Issue New Shares; Nakamoto Holdings Plans $30M Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, KindlyMD’s bitcoin-focused subsidiary, Nakamoto Holdings, said it will invest up to $30 million in Metaplanet as the Tokyo-listed firm proceeds with an international offering of 385 million new shares to fund its ongoing bitcoin accumulation program. KindlyMD’s Bitcoin Treasury Arm Joins Metaplanet Raise With Up to $30M KindlyMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAKA) described the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-treasury-firm-metaplanet-to-issue-new-shares-nakamoto-holdings-plans-30m-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:23
BlockchainFX vs BlockDAG vs Remittix: Your Wake-Up Call for the Best Crypto To Buy
That’s BlockchainFX (BFX), a crypto-native super app designed for simplicity, power, and profit. While other projects like BlockDAG and Remittix […] The post BlockchainFX vs BlockDAG vs Remittix: Your Wake-Up Call for the Best Crypto To Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/11 02:20
judge-prevents Donald Trump from Removing Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve Board
TLDR US federal judge halts Trump’s attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook while legal battle proceeds. Court finds Trump’s removal of Lisa Cook likely unlawful, protecting Fed’s independence. Lisa Cook’s firing attempt raises legal questions about presidential authority over the Federal Reserve. Judge’s ruling upholds Fed’s independence, blocking Trump’s removal of Cook based on [...] The post judge-prevents Donald Trump from Removing Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve Board appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/11 02:17
Nimiq (NIM): To Simplify Blockchain Technology
The post Nimiq (NIM): To Simplify Blockchain Technology appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nimiq (NIM) is a blockchain project that aims to simplify blockchain technology and make it accessible to a wider audience. The project focuses on creating a user-friendly and browser-based blockchain platform that allows individuals to easily participate in cryptocurrency transactions and utilize decentralized applications (dApps) directly from their web browsers, without the need for complex setups. User-friendly experience Nimiq is designed to be accessible through web browsers, making it easy for users to send and receive cryptocurrencies, interact with dApps, and manage their digital assets. Developers can create and deploy dApps on the Nimiq platform, targeting a user base that values simplicity and ease of use. The project places a strong emphasis on usability, aiming to create a simple and intuitive interface for users who are new to blockchain technology. Nimiq utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called “Albatross,” which is designed to provide fast transaction confirmation times and efficient block validation. NIM is the native utility token of the Nimiq ecosystem. It may have various use cases, including paying for transaction fees, participating in governance, and accessing dApps and services. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/nimiq-nim-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:17
Shiba Inu Holders Rotate Into Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale as Dogecoin Momentum Slows Down
Shiba Inu holders are moving into Based Eggman ($GGs), a new presale crypto gaining attention as Dogecoin slows. Explore why $GGs is trending among top crypto presales in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 02:15
Cboe enters CME dominated market with new tech-focused index
The post Cboe enters CME dominated market with new tech-focused index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cboe Global Markets Inc. is rolling out a fresh way for investors to trade the largest technology names, a move that puts the Chicago group on a more direct path against local rival CME Group Inc. The operator known for the VIX volatility gauge plans futures and options tied to the coming Cboe Magnificent 10 Index. The basket will hold the Mag7 mainstays along with Broadcom Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. In total, the 10 firms account for about 38% of the S&P 500 Index’s market value, giving the product a narrow focus on the most valuable names in U.S. equities. “Both institutional and retail traders are increasingly looking for smarter ways to gain exposure to the most influential, market-moving stocks, along with tools to manage their positions and hedge risk more precisely, both intraday and around the clock,” said Cathy Clay, Cboe’s global head of derivatives, in a statement. She added that the Mag10 design is meant to reduce the concentration risk that can come with single-stock trades. Cboe plans Q4 2025 launch for Mag10 futures Cboe is listing derivatives on a new tech index, entering a market long led by CME. CME dominates U.S. index futures with its e-mini S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 contracts. Rival Miami International Holdings is building derivatives tied to the Bloomberg 500. Mag10 futures will trade on the Cboe Futures Exchange, best known for the VIX. Cboe is targeting the fourth quarter of 2025 to start offering Mag10 futures and options with monthly expiries, pending regulatory review, according to the statement. The exchange then aims to add contracts with expiries every weekday the following year, expanding access to zero-days-to-expiry strategies, often called 0DTE. The plan also calls for “nearly 24×5” access, giving traders the ability to transact through most of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:13
How To Un-Botch Predictive AI: Business Metrics
The post How To Un-Botch Predictive AI: Business Metrics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data scientists consider business metrics more important than technical metrics – yet in practice they focus more on technical ones. This derails most projects. So, why? Eric Siegel Predictive AI offers tremendous potential – but it has a notoriously poor track record. Outside Big Tech and a handful of other leading companies, most initiatives fail to deploy, never realizing value. Why? Data professionals aren’t equipped to sell deployment to the business. The technical performance metrics they typically report on do not align with business goals – and mean nothing to decision makers. For stakeholders and data scientists alike to plan, sell and greenlight predictive AI deployment, they must establish and maximize the value of each machine learning model in terms of business outcomes like profit, savings – or any KPI. Only by measuring value can the project actually pursue value. And only by getting business and data professionals onto the same value-oriented page can the initiative move forward and deploy. Why Business Metrics Are So Rare for AI Projects Given their importance, why are business metrics so rare? Research has shown that data scientists know better, but generally don’t abide: They rank business metrics as most important, but in practice focus more on technical metrics. Why do they usually skip past such a critical step – calculating the potential business value – much to the demise of their own projects? That’s a damn good question. The industry isn’t stuck in this rut for only psychological and cultural reasons – although those are contributing factors. After all, it’s gauche and so “on the nose” to talk money. Data professions feel compelled to stick with the traditional technical metrics that exercise and demonstrate their expertise. It’s not only that this makes them sound smarter – with jargon being a common way for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:10
Solana Mining, ADA Mining, and USDT Mining: Explore Cryptocurrency Innovations and How Hashj Cloud Mining Can Leverage Them to Generate Passive Income
Cardano, Solana, and USDT remain key players in crypto, while HashJ makes mining easy with a $18 bonus and $100 free trial, letting anyone earn passively.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 02:06
JPMorgan Unveils A New Era
The post JPMorgan Unveils A New Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Surging Institutional Crypto Adoption: JPMorgan Unveils A New Era Skip to content Home Crypto News Surging Institutional Crypto Adoption: JPMorgan Unveils a New Era Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/surging-institutional-crypto-adoption/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:06
Quickly earn money from XRP mining with BTCMiner!
The post Quickly earn money from XRP mining with BTCMiner! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the rapid development of blockchain technology, the digital currency market has experienced unprecedented growth. XRP, as one of the world’s leading digital assets, has attracted significant investor interest. However, maximizing XRP investment returns has become a key concern for many XRP holders. BTCMiner, an innovative platform, offers XRP holders a new way to earn money—through mining contracts. Start earning money now How to join BTCMiner? BTCMiner’s user experience is simple and easy, making it easy for anyone to get started: 1. Register: Quickly register using your email address. Sign up and receive $500 instantly. 2. Choose a contract: Select a profitable mining contract based on your investment goals. 3. Start mining: Deposit XRP into the platform and activate the contract to start enjoying a stable income stream. Why choose BTCMiner? BTCMiner is committed to providing simple and efficient profit solutions for all digital currency investors, especially XRP holders. Platform advantages include: 1. Convenient Operation: Join in just three easy steps, no complex technical knowledge required. 2. Stable Returns: BTCMiner utilizes smart contracts to ensure investors receive consistent cash flow. 3. Security: The platform utilizes cutting-edge blockchain technology and encryption algorithms to ensure the safety of user assets. 4. Professional Support: 24/7 customer service is available to answer investor questions at any time. The BTC Miner contract demonstration is as follows: Platform Vision: Creating More Possibilities for Investors BTCMiner is more than just a mining platform; it is an innovative force dedicated to promoting the development of the digital currency ecosystem. By providing XRP holders with a convenient and efficient way to earn money, BTCMiner aims to help more investors increase their wealth while promoting the global adoption and application of blockchain technology. About BTCMiner BTCMiner is a leading platform specializing in digital currency mining solutions, dedicated to providing global…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:04
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases