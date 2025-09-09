2025-09-11 Thursday

Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak By October

The post Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak By October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling The Bitcoin Bull Market: Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak By October Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling the Bitcoin Bull Market: Analyst Predicts Astounding Peak by October Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-bull-market-peak/
2025/09/09 17:44
Ripple Strengthens Ties with Spain’s BBVA

The post Ripple Strengthens Ties with Spain’s BBVA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is set to broaden its partnership with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a prominent Spanish bank, to offer enhanced cryptocurrency custody solutions. This strategic alliance aims to cater to the growing demand for digital currency services among BBVA’s clientele. Continue Reading:Ripple Strengthens Ties with Spain’s BBVA Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripple-strengthens-ties-with-spains-bbva
2025/09/09 17:43
Turning $2100 into $210,000: Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did It in 2021; This Crypto Will Do It in 2025

In 2021, stories of small crypto bets turning into life-changing wins were everywhere.
2025/09/09 17:41
US Money Market Funds Hit $7.26 Trillion, Scope for Crypto

The post US Money Market Funds Hit $7.26 Trillion, Scope for Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Record $7.26 trillion in US money market funds. Potential shift of funds to crypto amidst rate cuts. No official statements link fund movements to specific cryptos. As of September 3, 2025, US money market fund assets reached $7.26 trillion, with analysts suggesting possible reallocations toward stocks and cryptocurrencies if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. This potential shift, driven by a decreased yield forecast, could impact asset distribution, although official reports lack specific forecasts for cryptocurrency investments in the immediate term. $7.26 Trillion in Funds and Crypto Implications The total US money market fund assets stand at $7.26 trillion, with investment implications likely hinging on Federal Reserve decisions, as shown in the Federal Reserve Series on Money Market Funds. Possible rate cuts could motivate a shift of funds into riskier assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. Should interest rates decrease, funds may move into equities and crypto, speculation that has spurred notable attention. Coinbase’s David Duong and Cresset’s Jack Ablin suggest these flows depend on economic factors and rate cuts’ magnitude. “As of September 9, 2025, there are no direct quotes or statements available from key figures in the crypto industry regarding the reported record levels of money market fund assets.” Bitcoin Price Movement and Expert Projections Did you know? In past economic cycles, reductions in US interest rates often shifted investments from cash reserves to riskier assets, providing heightened market engagement opportunities, including into major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin currently trades at $112,830.85 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, capturing 57.55% of the market, as per CoinMarketCap. Over 90 days, its value rose by 3.08%, though recent 60-day data shows a 4.40% decline. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:39 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from the Coincu research team project that signs of…
2025/09/09 17:41
Major Company Keeps Its Word: Buys Large Amount of Memecoin

The post Major Company Keeps Its Word: Buys Large Amount of Memecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) announced today that it has purchased 285,420,000 Dogecoins (approximately $68 million). The company thus created the largest Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) “in less than a week.” The new treasury was established with the goal of increasing usage and adoption, which is expected to be driven by the efforts of House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. CleanCore also announced plans to purchase up to 1 billion DOGE within the next 30 days. “ZONE’s treasury was established to capture Dogecoin’s potential as a people’s currency. Our strategy is based on the prediction that Dogecoin’s growing utility will translate into broader adoption,” said Marco Margiotta, CleanCore CIO and House of Doge CEO. Last week, House of Doge announced a partnership with NYSE-listed CleanCore to create an “official Dogecoin treasury.” Token purchases for the treasury will be funded through a $175 million PIPE (private investment fund) offering. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.23, roughly 63% lower than its all-time high. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-company-keeps-its-word-buys-large-amount-of-memecoin/
2025/09/09 17:40
Robinhood’s S&P 500 Debut Brings Crypto to Mainstream Index Investors

The popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to influence mainstream finance, with recent developments highlighting how major publicly traded companies are expanding their exposure to the digital asset space. Robinhood, a well-known trading platform, has joined the S&P 500, marking another milestone in the integration of crypto-focused firms within traditional markets. Robinhood’s Inclusion in the S&P 500 [...]
2025/09/09 17:38
Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on September 9 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Kyrgyzstan’s Finance Minister will submit a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and he hopes the government will mine Bitcoin.
2025/09/09 17:37
SwissBorg to Compensate Users After $41M Solana Staking Hack

Switzerland-based cryptocurrency platform SwissBorg confirmed on Monday that it suffered a major security breach in its Solana staking program. The attack resulted in hackers draining about 192,600 SOL tokens worth over $41 million at the time. In a video message on X, a company spokesperson explained that the compromise did not involve SwissBorg’s proprietary app or customer deposits held directly on the platform. Instead, the breach was traced back to its partner Kiln, whose API was compromised and became the entry point for attackers. Attack Targeted SOL Earn Program The stolen funds were from SwissBorg’s SOL Earn Program. This service lets customers stake Solana in exchange for yield. According to the company, the flaw in its partner’s system enabled attackers to exploit the connection and siphon tokens. Meanwhile, SwissBorg emphasized that other Earn Programs and core services remain secure. The company is now working to finalize the total impact on customers. Immediate Recovery Plan In a post on X, SwissBorg confirmed that it plans to utilize its SOL treasury to assist affected users in restoring a significant portion of their balances. The company added that final amounts would be announced soon.  In addition, SwissBorg has enlisted the help of white-hat hackers and security experts to trace and potentially recover the stolen tokens. The firm stated that the ultimate goal is to make all users whole. Crypto Security Concerns Widen The breach at SwissBorg coincided with another major cybersecurity scare within the digital assets industry. On the same day, the compromise of an NPM software developer led to a supply chain attack, raising fresh alarms. A supply chain attack differs from direct wallet or exchange hacks. Instead, it involves attackers infiltrating trusted software distribution channels, making it harder to detect and prevent. Commenting on the broader risk, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet advised crypto investors who are not using hardware wallets to pause on-chain transactions temporarily. Commitment Moving Forward SwissBorg has reassured users that its app and other programs remain fully operational and unaffected by the hack. The company stated it is committed to learning from the breach. To that end, it will implement additional security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. While losses of this scale continue to shake confidence in centralized staking platforms, SwissBorg’s decision to cover user balances may help preserve trust among its community. Final details on compensation will be out in the coming days.
2025/09/09 17:35
Dataset, Features, Model, and Quantization Strategy for Respiratory Sound Classification

Mel-spectrograms feed a CNN-RNN; last layers retrain on tiny patient sets, then log-quant weights trim memory 4× for wearables.
2025/09/09 17:34
SwissBorg Hit by $41M Solana Crypto Theft Due to Kiln API Breach

TLDR SwissBorg lost $41M in Solana after a staking partner’s API was compromised. Affected users account for 1% of SwissBorg’s customer base and assets. The company is working with security experts to recover the stolen funds. Daily operations remain unaffected, with no other Earn Programs impacted. SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based cryptocurrency wealth management platform, reported a [...] The post SwissBorg Hit by $41M Solana Crypto Theft Due to Kiln API Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/09 17:34
