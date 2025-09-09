MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
RNN-Aided Dead-Reckoning: IMU-Only Navigation for Cost-Efficient AUV Fleets
Data-driven velocity observer beats model-based EKF, using just pressure, IMU, and controls to keep fleets cheap and power-light.
LIGHT
$0.02373
-30.53%
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 17:59
Successful Trader Sees Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) With a 23,831% Rally By 2026
Shiba Inu (SHIB) was once the poster child of meme coin hype, achieving massive gains and solidifying its position among the top altcoins.
SHIB
$0.00001288
+0.38%
HYPE
$54.2
+1.32%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/09 17:55
Ethereum (ETH) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Drop to $3,550 Level
TLDR ETH price has formed lower highs and lows since reaching ATH of $4,950 on August 14 Declining spot buying and ETH ETF outflows signal weakening demand Ethereum futures open interest dropped 18% from ATH of $70 billion on August 23 Network fees and revenue decreased despite price rally, partly due to Dencun upgrade Ethereum [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Drop to $3,550 Level appeared first on Blockonomi.
ETH
$4,313.38
+0.51%
OPEN
$1.01912
-6.53%
ATH
$0.04641
+5.16%
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 17:55
HashKey launches $500M Digital Asset Treasury fund in Hong Kong
The post HashKey launches $500M Digital Asset Treasury fund in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-based HashKey Group said it launched a $500 million investment fund targeting digital asset treasuries (DATs), initially focusing on exposure to Bitcoin and Ether’s price performance. The fund is structured as a perpetual, institutional-only vehicle allowing regular subscriptions and redemptions, similar to an open-ended crypto hedge fund, HashKey said in a statement. Unlike a passive exchange-traded fund (ETF), HashKey’s fund is designed to invest in projects and companies deploying DAT strategies. The launch comes after Nasdaq announced enhanced scrutiny of listed companies’ crypto holdings on Thursday, a move HashKey framed as signaling a “survival of the fittest” stage for the industry. HashKey said the DAT initiative is part of a broader effort to bridge traditional finance and crypto assets. “Compared with passive ETF products, DAT is more aligned with the around-the-clock, high-volatility nature of the crypto market” the company said. HashKey has over HK$12 billion ($1.5 billion) in clients’ assets under management, according to its latest quarterly report. The company also operates licensed exchanges, ETFs and an Ethereum layer-2 chain. In April, HashKey expanded its institutional offerings by launching Asia’s first XRP tracker fund. Related: China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy Hong Kong leads crypto regulation, innovation in China Hong Kong has moved to position itself as a hub for institutional crypto, giving companies like HashKey a regulatory base to launch large-scale investment products. In April 2024, the city became the first in Asia to approve spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) ETFs as local regulators clarifying that Ether was not a security, providing a level of certainty that was still absent in the United States at the time. In June 2025, authorities expanded the framework to allow crypto derivatives trading for professional investors and adjusted tax rules to attract digital asset funds and family offices. The new policies…
CITY
$1.0484
--%
BTC
$113,383.37
+1.89%
MORE
$0.09994
-1.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 17:52
Jan Van Eck appeals for Agora in Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin race
Hyperliquid (HYPE), a decentralized exchange (DEX), has started a race for its USDH stablecoin issuance among teams from Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Sky.
HYPE
$54.2
+1.32%
Fxstreet
2025/09/09 17:51
XRP Smart Money Eyes Based Eggman $GGs as the Best Crypto Presale Coin
The post XRP Smart Money Eyes Based Eggman $GGs as the Best Crypto Presale Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s fast-moving crypto market, smart investors often explore fresh opportunities through presale cryptocurrency launches. These early entry points offer a chance to join projects before they mature. Among the growing list of top crypto presales, Based Eggman ($GGs) has captured attention by mixing gaming, streaming, and meme culture into a single ecosystem. This presale coin is shaping its place in the larger Web3 landscape, attracting both gaming enthusiasts and traders. With XRP holders now scouting for alternative ventures, the Based Eggman presale crypto has emerged as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Based Eggman ($GGs): Gaming, Culture, and Tokens in One Based Eggman ($GGs) is a presale crypto project that combines gaming, trading tools, and streaming features inside one platform. This new crypto token presale is built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 chain known for speed and low fees. It has already raised over USDT 38,490.2 with more than 4,879,164.2 $GGs tokens sold at the starting presale price of $0.006389 per token. The $GGs ecosystem aims to merge Web3 crypto presale features with simple onboarding, allowing players to join games using social logins. Streaming is built directly into the platform so users can showcase gameplay while earning $GGs. A trading bot also tracks liquidity and wallet activity across meme tokens, providing utility beyond gaming. Key highlights of the Based Eggman presale token include: $GGs as the primary in-game and streaming currency Mobile-ready crypto gaming for quick play sessions ScrambleSwap for cross-chain token liquidity and staking Presale allocation of 60% out of a total 389 million supply The mix of culture, technology, and accessibility positions $GGs as a strong entry on the crypto presale list. XRP Smart Money Searching for Stronger ROI Investments For years, XRP has been seen as a reliable option among established crypto assets.…
BOT
$0.0561
+9.22%
PLAY
$0.04848
-0.10%
MORE
$0.09994
-1.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 17:51
Quid Miner cloud mining platform spotlights mining models
Pension funds, market shocks, and the search for crypto cash flow: Why Quid Miner feels like a “digital pension” #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.08929
+3.30%
LIKE
$0.010552
+0.65%
FLOW
$0.4114
+1.95%
Crypto.news
2025/09/09 17:50
Ledger CTO Warns Crypto Users at Risk from Billion-Download NPM Hack
The post Ledger CTO Warns Crypto Users at Risk from Billion-Download NPM Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways In the latest NPM hack, attackers inject crypto-stealing malware into core NPM libraries. The malware silently intercepts web and wallet activity, cleverly swapping or hijacking victims’ crypto addresses using advanced string similarity algorithms. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warns that crypto users are especially vulnerable. Crypto’s latest security shock, the NPM hack, arrived courtesy of a single phishing email, which compromised a reputable developer’s NPM account. It has turned some of the most popular JavaScript libraries into silent crypto siphons practically overnight. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet immediately took to X to warn crypto users to be vigilant. The NPM Hack: What Happened? NPM tools are packages that are woven into the heart of the internet, downloaded billions of times every year. If you’re building a wallet app, a crypto portfolio tracker, or even just a slick front end, odds are they’re somewhere in your software stack. And for the millions who rely on these libraries through DeFi platforms, exchanges, and even hardware wallet integrations, this breach is about as close to “everywhere” as software vulnerabilities get. So what happened in this NPM hack? It’s a story that feels as old as time. A reputable NPM maintainer fell victim to a targeted phishing campaign. Hackers tricked the developer into handing over two-factor authentication details via a fake NPM support email. Then, the bad actors used those credentials to push new, malicious versions of some of the ecosystem’s most widely used packages. From the outside, everything looked normal, with the same trusted packages and expected functionality. However, under the hood, it was a different story. These poisoned updates contain malware so sly it can read, rewrite, and reroute crypto transactions in real-time. A Closer Look into the Hack The code works by quietly monitoring wallet activity like browser-based requests, wallet app…
REAL
$0.06232
+2.56%
GET
$0.008467
-0.64%
DEFI
$0.00168
+1.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 17:48
Aquabot Rug Pull: $4.65M in Solana Stolen Before Token Launch
TLDR Aquabot allegedly stole $4.65M from presale investors by moving SOL funds to exchanges. The theft involved a compromised wallet linked to the project’s staking partner. Several influencers promoted Aquabot, raising concerns about presale scams in Solana. SwissBorg warns of increasing presale risks after the Aquabot controversy. Aquabot, a Solana-based Telegram trading bot project, has [...] The post Aquabot Rug Pull: $4.65M in Solana Stolen Before Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOL
$221.24
+2.30%
BOT
$0.0561
+9.22%
TOKEN
$0.01405
+9.67%
Coincentral
2025/09/09 17:48
U.S. Senate Democrats release market structure framework, priorities include preventing Trump from profiting from cryptocurrency investments
PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Crypto In America, a group of 12 Senate Democrats released a detailed framework for market structure legislation on Tuesday morning, a strong signal that the minority party is ready to work bipartisan with Republicans on comprehensive cryptocurrency market reform. They believe that the global cryptocurrency market, with a value of nearly $4 trillion and millions of Americans participating, cannot remain in a regulatory limbo. Preventing Trump from profiting from his cryptocurrency investments is a top priority, and the framework includes a dedicated section to prevent officials and their families from profiting from digital assets while in office. It is also described as a roadmap to achieve a bipartisan outcome. The Democrats have seven priorities, including clarifying the CFTC's regulatory authority, clarifying regulatory purview, requiring issuers to disclose information, promoting platform compliance, preventing illegal financial activities, prohibiting officials and their families from profiting, and ensuring fair and effective regulation. This framework, proposed after the Republicans released a draft, aims to create legislation acceptable to both sides. However, controversial provisions (such as the ethics clause and strict regulation of decentralized finance) and the timing of the bill may make its passage more difficult.
U
$0.00938
-0.95%
TRUMP
$8.734
+0.79%
MORE
$0.09994
-1.21%
PANews
2025/09/09 17:46
