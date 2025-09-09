2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
npm “debug” Attack Fails, Ledger CTO Confirms Minimal Impact

npm “debug” Attack Fails, Ledger CTO Confirms Minimal Impact

The post npm “debug” Attack Fails, Ledger CTO Confirms Minimal Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  A major supply chain attack compromised npm packages such as “debug” and “chalk” that are widely used by JavaScript and EthereumJS projects.  Attackers injected malicious code that silently swapped cryptocurrency addresses during transactions.  The attack failed due to coding errors.  A huge supply chain attack targeting the widely used JavaScript package “debug” (a tool that developers use to log information and troubleshooting apps), was revealed today, September 9, 2025. In this hack, instead of attacking any of the individual projects, hackers managed to compromise this tool which allows malicious code to spread wherever it was installed. Since Ethereum JS libraries and a lot of other projects mainly rely on “debug,” the risk of data theft or deep breaches was significant. The attack was disclosed on the project’s GitHub issue tracker, where maintainers confirmed that attackers had gained access to publishing credentials. Ledger’s CTO, Charles Guillemet, had posted about this threat yesterday on X and tried to warn users. However, the CTO has now confirmed that the update was quickly detected and the number of victims was minimal because the flawed code caused crashes in CI/CD pipelines, raising red flags early on. npm “debug” package attack failed What Happened? On September 9, 2025, it has been revealed by the security experts that hackers managed to break into the NPM account of a trusted developer (Josh Junon) and pushed out a fake update (v4.4.2) of the popular “debug” package. This tool or package is used in the JavaScript world and EthereumJS libraries a little too much, with over 2 billion weekly downloads, so the attack had the capacity to spread to many apps and systems. The malicious code had been designed here in such a way that it could secretly swap out real cryptocurrency wallet addresses with the attacker’s own,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:06
BNB Rally Gains Steam as Key Resistance Turns Into Support

BNB trades near $880 after breaking last year’s high, with $1.49B futures OI and key resistance at $895.
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 18:06
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 9)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 9, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 18:05
Senate Republicans Seek to Advance Digital Asset Bill After CLARITY Act

TLDR Senate Republicans aim to advance digital asset market bill after CLARITY Act approval. New draft clarifies digital assets’ classification as securities or commodities. Bipartisan support needed for the bill to pass in the Senate. House GOP urges Senate to establish clear regulations for digital asset markets. Senate Republicans have made significant updates to their [...] The post Senate Republicans Seek to Advance Digital Asset Bill After CLARITY Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 18:05
What’s Next for Solana? Price Predictions, Trends, and Key Insights for 2025

Are you wondering about what is next for Solana in the remaining months of 2025? Here is everything you can expect about Solana, based on the major research, analysis, and speculations conducted by experts in the blockchain industry.  As you all know, Solana has experienced tremendous swings in its values over these months of 2025. ... Read more The post What’s Next for Solana? Price Predictions, Trends, and Key Insights for 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/09 18:04
Opensea Introduces an NFT Reserve, Its Flagship Collection

The post Opensea Introduces an NFT Reserve, Its Flagship Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opensea unveiled the Flagship Collection, a curated non‑fungible token (NFT) reserve backed by a commitment of more than $1 million to acquire, preserve and showcase digital art and cultural works deemed historically significant for the NFT ecosystem. The marketplace said the program will operate as a “living museum,” with acquisitions selected by an internal committee […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/opensea-introduces-an-nft-reserve-its-flagship-collection/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:04
NPM under attack: compromised JavaScript packages, crypto addresses hijacked. Warning from Ledger’s CTO: over 1 billion downloads exposed

The CTO of Ledger, Charles Guillemet, reported on X a supply chain attack involving widely used NPM packages.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 18:01
Ripple Partners With BBVA to Power Crypto Custody in Spain

Spain’s BBVA, one of Europe’s largest financial institutions, has chosen Ripple’s infrastructure to power the digital asset custody behind its […] The post Ripple Partners With BBVA to Power Crypto Custody in Spain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 18:01
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Whale Attention

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Whale Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48. But to the delight of degens, Dogecoin has been defying the trend. The meme coin captain has jumped 10%+ on the weekly chart, recording a 24-hour trading volume of $3.82B on Tuesday. Can Dogecoin sustain the rally, or has it peaked already? The growing traffic to $DOGE-derivative coins, like Maxi Doge ($MAXI), suggests stronger rallies may be ahead. But there are more reasons why $DOGE is one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch this season. $DOGE Price Prediction After Rex-Osprey $DOGE ETF Sparks FOMO Although it has been ages since $DOGE hit its all-time high of $0.7376 in 2021, it still ranks first among meme coins, with a massive market cap of $35B+. True, short-term meme coin trends favor newcomers over giants like $DOGE. But time and again, $DOGE proves its massive community strength. This year alone, the $DOGE price has jumped 142%, tapping into broader market surges. And today’s 24-hour trading volume reflects a 60%+ increase. Source: CoinMarketCap To understand the rally better, we need to look at the factors driving it. Of course, the macro backdrop has helped: the latest US jobs data report reveals that just 22K jobs were added in August, compared to 79K in July. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, is edging toward 4.3%. Both of these hint at a Fed rate cut, which, in turn, could pump capital into the crypto market. But that doesn’t give the complete picture, as other cryptos, including $BTC, haven’t benefited from the macro shifts as much as Dogecoin. For this, $DOGE has the Rex-Osprey $DOGE ETF buzz to thank. Backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, the ETF would offer US…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:01
Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $111,000 Despite $12.7 Billion Whale Sell-Offs

Bitcoin is holding strong against major sell-offs, so investors are paying critical attention to its next move. Some interpret this as a sign of stability, while others believe there can be weakness if critical levels are broken. The market is in two minds with risk and potential ahead. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is […]
Tronweekly2025/09/09 18:00
Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases