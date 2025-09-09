Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Whale Attention

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Whale Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48. But to the delight of degens, Dogecoin has been defying the trend. The meme coin captain has jumped 10%+ on the weekly chart, recording a 24-hour trading volume of $3.82B on Tuesday. Can Dogecoin sustain the rally, or has it peaked already? The growing traffic to $DOGE-derivative coins, like Maxi Doge ($MAXI), suggests stronger rallies may be ahead. But there are more reasons why $DOGE is one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch this season. $DOGE Price Prediction After Rex-Osprey $DOGE ETF Sparks FOMO Although it has been ages since $DOGE hit its all-time high of $0.7376 in 2021, it still ranks first among meme coins, with a massive market cap of $35B+. True, short-term meme coin trends favor newcomers over giants like $DOGE. But time and again, $DOGE proves its massive community strength. This year alone, the $DOGE price has jumped 142%, tapping into broader market surges. And today’s 24-hour trading volume reflects a 60%+ increase. Source: CoinMarketCap To understand the rally better, we need to look at the factors driving it. Of course, the macro backdrop has helped: the latest US jobs data report reveals that just 22K jobs were added in August, compared to 79K in July. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, is edging toward 4.3%. Both of these hint at a Fed rate cut, which, in turn, could pump capital into the crypto market. But that doesn’t give the complete picture, as other cryptos, including $BTC, haven’t benefited from the macro shifts as much as Dogecoin. For this, $DOGE has the Rex-Osprey $DOGE ETF buzz to thank. Backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, the ETF would offer US…