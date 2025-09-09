MEXC биржасы
VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Het Amerikaanse Congres heeft een wetsvoorstel ingediend dat het ministerie van Financiën verplicht om een rapport op te stellen over de oprichting van een strategische Bitcoin reserve. Het gaat om een plan dat eerder dit jaar al door president Donald Trump is aangekondigd. Het voorstel, ingediend door afgevaardigde David P. Joyce, schrijft voor dat het ministerie binnen negentig dagen na de goedkeuring van de wet met een uitgebreid rapport moet komen. Daarin moet duidelijk worden gemaakt hoe de reserve wordt bewaard, welke juridische basis er is, en welke maatregelen nodig zijn om de digitale activa te beschermen tegen cyberaanvallen. Rapport moet binnen 90 dagen beschikbaar zijn. Bron: Coingress.gov Joyce liet via X weten dat hij dankbaar is dat de begrotingscommissie zijn voorstel heeft omarmd. Volgens hem zorgt de wet ervoor dat de federale overheid “verantwoord omgaat met geld, nieuwe technologie benut en de nationale veiligheid centraal stelt”. I am incredibly proud to see @HouseAppropsGOP advance my FY26 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill. This legislation ensures the federal government is fiscally responsible, leverages new technology, and is focused on national security. pic.twitter.com/W23xcfCYNB — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) September 4, 2025 Opslag en juridische haken en ogen In het rapport moeten ook praktische zaken aan bod komen. Denk aan de vraag welke instellingen de digitale munten gaan beheren, hoe interdepartementale overdrachten van Bitcoin geregeld worden, en hoe de waarde van de reserve wordt weergegeven op de balans van de overheid. Daarnaast moet het ministerie ingaan op mogelijke obstakels en op de gevolgen voor het bestaande Forfeiture Fund, een fonds waarin inkomsten uit in beslag genomen goederen terechtkomen. De strategische reserve zou voor een belangrijk deel worden gevuld met Bitcoins die de Amerikaanse overheid eerder in beslag heeft genomen bij strafzaken. Minister van Financiën Scott Bessent zei eerder dat er gezocht wordt naar “budget neutrale manieren” om de reserve uit te breiden. Andere landen zetten ook stappen Niet alleen de Verenigde Staten denken na over een nationale Bitcoin reserve. In Centraal-Azië kondigde de president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, plannen aan voor een staatsfonds dat digitale activa moet gaan verzamelen. Dat fonds moet een buffer vormen binnen de nieuwe digitale financiële infrastructuur waar het land aan werkt. Ook in Zuidoost-Azië zijn er ontwikkelingen. Het parlement van de Filipijnen besprak in augustus het idee om een reserve van 10.000 Bitcoin op te bouwen. Daarmee zou het land de eerste in de regio zijn die Bitcoin opneemt in de nationale reserves. Het bekendste voorbeeld is El Salvador. Dat land voerde in 2021 Bitcoin in als wettig betaalmiddel en bouwde sindsdien een staatsreserve op. President Nayib Bukele presenteerde het project als een kans om het land minder afhankelijk te maken van de dollar en om internationale investeerders aan te trekken. Volgens gegevens van Bitbo bezitten overheden wereldwijd inmiddels meer dan 517.000 Bitcoin. Dat komt neer op ongeveer 2,5 procent van het totale aanbod. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Beweging richting normalisering Het initiatief in de VS laat zien dat de gedachte om Bitcoin op te nemen in nationale reserves steeds serieuzer wordt genomen. Waar El Salvador aanvankelijk werd gezien als een buitenbeentje, overwegen nu steeds meer landen dezelfde stap. Mocht het voorstel in het Amerikaanse Huis van Afgevaardigden worden aangenomen, dan volgt daarna de behandeling in de Senaat. Daarmee is nog niet gezegd dat de strategische Bitcoin reserve er daadwerkelijk komt, maar het zou wel een belangrijke stap zijn in de normalisering van Bitcoin als onderdeel van de financiële gereedschapskist van overheden. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
$10,000 in Ethereum Could Make You a Millionaire, How Solana and Little Pepe Will Compete?
Ethereum enables smart contracts, decentralized financial operations, and NFTs, and investors’ most pertinent question remains: […]
BullZilla Presale Could Be the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 After Missing Cardano’s ICO
History has a way of repeating itself in crypto. Back in 2017, early investors who recognized the power of Cardano’s ICO walked away with life-changing returns. Today, many of those who missed Cardano’s rise to the top ten are left wondering when the next big meme coin or blockchain opportunity will appear. The answer may […]
Metaplanet boosts Bitcoin reserves to $2.08B with latest $15.2M buy!
But can its aggressive strategy withstand market swings and investor doubts?
Ledger CTO: NPM attackers failed, with few victims
PANews reported on September 9th that Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet released an update on the NPM attack: "The attack failed, causing almost no losses to the victims. The attacker stole user credentials through a phishing email from a fake npm-supported domain and then released a malicious package update. The injected code targeted web encryption activities, invaded blockchain networks such as Ethereum and Solana, hijacked transactions, and directly replaced wallet addresses in network responses. Due to an attacker's operational error, the CI/CD process collapsed, allowing the attack to be discovered early and the impact to be limited. However, this is still a clear warning: if funds are stored in software wallets or exchanges, a single code execution can result in the loss of all funds. Supply chain security vulnerabilities remain a key vector for malware distribution, and targeted attacks are increasing. Hardware wallets are designed to protect against such threats. Features such as clear signatures confirm transaction details, and transaction checks can flag suspicious activity in advance. Although the current danger has passed, the threat still exists, so it is important to remain vigilant and ensure safety."
SEC Crypto Task Force Roundtable on Financial Privacy Set for October 17
TLDR SEC Crypto Task Force plans a roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on October 17. Commissioner Hester Peirce emphasizes the importance of privacy tools in crypto regulation. The roundtable is part of the SEC’s Crypto Clarity initiative, following presidential executive orders. The event will feature discussions on privacy-enhancing tools for managing financial data. The [...] The post SEC Crypto Task Force Roundtable on Financial Privacy Set for October 17 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin’s retail takeover – Here’s why BTC whales are backing off!
The post Bitcoin’s retail takeover – Here’s why BTC whales are backing off! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin lost momentum as whale holdings dropped, while retail traders dominated Futures. BTC stayed range-bound near $112K, with downside risks mounting unless stronger demand returns. Bitcoin’s [BTC] biggest backers seem to be stepping back. After months of accumulation, whale holdings have thinned out, leaving retail traders to fill the gap. Futures markets are clearly showing this shift, and it could set the tone for where BTC heads next. Whales pull back, BTC feels the pressure Bitcoin’s largest holders have started cutting back after months of steady accumulation. Recent data indicate that Total Whale Balances have dropped below 3.36 million BTC, with the 30-day Percentage Change turning negative. This reversal coincided with rising selling pressure, pushing prices lower as whales moved from accumulation to distribution. Source: CryptoQuant Such pullbacks have often been a sign of rotation or high volatility. As whale holdings declined, Bitcoin’s price momentum softened. As a result, big-money players were no longer as supportive of the market as they had been earlier in the year. Futures market goes retail-heavy Source: TradingView Next: Why is crypto going up today? Fed rate cut bets, ETF inflows & more… Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoins-retail-takeover-heres-why-btc-whales-are-backing-off/
$USDD Takes on Tether: As L2s Innovate, $BEST Benefits
It looks like the stablecoin space is heating up! Justin Sun’s $USDD just landed on the Ethereum network, and it’s not just a casual visit. It’s a strategic move to challenge Tether, the reigning champ of the $2.5T stablecoin market. Read on for how the news affects Best Wallet and its native Best Wallet Token […]
Planet Labs PBC ($PL) Stock: Surges 47%+ on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook, and Record Backlog
TLDR Q2 revenue rose 20% YoY to $73.4M, beating analyst estimates. Adjusted EBITDA reached $6.4M, third straight quarter of profitability. Backlog jumped 245% YoY to $736.1M, boosting revenue visibility. Full-year 2026 revenue outlook raised to $281M–$289M. Stock surged nearly 48% on earnings release, before slipping 11% pre-market. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) closed at $9.66 [...] The post Planet Labs PBC ($PL) Stock: Surges 47%+ on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook, and Record Backlog appeared first on CoinCentral.
Kazakhstan to advance crypto reserve plans amid digital transformation push
Kazakhstan is doubling down on its crypto ambitions. In a bold move, the country is pushing forward with plans to establish a national digital asset reserve and expand regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies. Kazakhstan is speeding up its intentions to establish…
