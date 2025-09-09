Bitcoin’s retail takeover – Here’s why BTC whales are backing off!

The post Bitcoin’s retail takeover – Here’s why BTC whales are backing off! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin lost momentum as whale holdings dropped, while retail traders dominated Futures. BTC stayed range-bound near $112K, with downside risks mounting unless stronger demand returns. Bitcoin’s [BTC] biggest backers seem to be stepping back. After months of accumulation, whale holdings have thinned out, leaving retail traders to fill the gap. Futures markets are clearly showing this shift, and it could set the tone for where BTC heads next. Whales pull back, BTC feels the pressure Bitcoin’s largest holders have started cutting back after months of steady accumulation. Recent data indicate that Total Whale Balances have dropped below 3.36 million BTC, with the 30-day Percentage Change turning negative. This reversal coincided with rising selling pressure, pushing prices lower as whales moved from accumulation to distribution. Source: CryptoQuant Such pullbacks have often been a sign of rotation or high volatility. As whale holdings declined, Bitcoin’s price momentum softened. As a result, big-money players were no longer as supportive of the market as they had been earlier in the year. Futures market goes retail-heavy Source: TradingView Next: Why is crypto going up today? Fed rate cut bets, ETF inflows & more… Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoins-retail-takeover-heres-why-btc-whales-are-backing-off/