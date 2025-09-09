2025-09-11 Thursday

Comparative Study of YOLOv5 and YOLOv8 for Challenging Aquatic Object Detection

Comparative Study of YOLOv5 and YOLOv8 for Challenging Aquatic Object Detection

Tests in blurry microfluidic images show YOLOv8 more adaptable, while YOLOv5 may need task-specific tweaks for hard marine debris.
Hackernoon2025/09/09 18:24
BBVA taps Ripple for institutional Bitcoin, Ether custody in Europe

BBVA taps Ripple for institutional Bitcoin, Ether custody in Europe

Ripple will provide crypto custody services to Spain’s BBVA bank, expanding its existing partnership amid MiCA-driven adoption by European banks. Ripple, the US blockchain firm behind the XRP cryptocurrency, will provide crypto custody services to Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).According to a Tuesday announcement, Ripple’s agreement to provide crypto custody services to BBVA follows the bank’s recent announcement of its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) retail trading and custody service. BBVA will rely on Ripple’s institutional custody service to power services to its customers.BBVA’s head of digital assets, Francisco Maroto, said that Ripple’s custody service allows it to meet the necessary standards to “directly provide an end-to-end custody service.”Read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:24
Treasury Strategy Weakens with Slowing Demand and Falling mNAV

Treasury Strategy Weakens with Slowing Demand and Falling mNAV

The post Treasury Strategy Weakens with Slowing Demand and Falling mNAV appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After long being regarded as a major driver of institutional capital into crypto, the Treasury model shows cracks as buying demand drops sharply, many companies trade below their mNAV, and the risk of forced asset sales looms.  These signs suggest that the “treasury play” is no longer an unbeatable strategy, but could evolve into a systemic risk for BTC and ETH. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto Treasury Lost Magic? According to analyst Caprioleio, the pace of purchases by Bitcoin Treasury Companies (publicly traded firms that accumulate BTC as treasury assets) has slowed considerably. These firms are still buying, but daily purchases’ “frequency” and “intensity” have fallen compared to prior peaks. This shift has led the market to question whether the model remains sustainable or if it’s merely a temporary dip.  “Are institutions exhausted, or is it just a dip?” Caprioleio asked. Treasury company demand. Source: Caprioleio Sponsored Sponsored One view suggests that treasury companies act in cycles, rather than buying consistently. Their willingness to keep accumulating even during periods of lower rates shows a more strategic accumulation approach rather than fatigue. It may be a tactical pause before re-engaging.  “Probably just waiting for better entry points,” one X user shared. Beyond reduced accumulation, the market risks force treasury companies to sell assets. An analysis by TheDeFinvestor revealed that several ETH treasury companies are now trading below their mNAV. This means their public stock price is lower than the net value of ETH they hold. ETH treasury company’s mNAV. Source: TheDeFinvestor When mNAV < 1, the ability to raise funds through equity or bond issuance is impaired, companies that rely on continuous capital raises to purchase more ETH may hit a ceiling on available funding, and in a worst-case scenario, may be forced to sell assets to meet obligations. The system’s response to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:23
Moveathon Europe 2025: A New Era for Web3 Innovation

Moveathon Europe 2025: A New Era for Web3 Innovation

The post Moveathon Europe 2025: A New Era for Web3 Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 08, 2025 10:46 Moveathon Europe 2025 invites European developers to build Web3 solutions in finance, identity, and supply chains, offering over $150,000 in prizes across innovative tracks. Moveathon Europe 2025 is set to ignite innovation across the continent as registration opens for this groundbreaking online event. Scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 16, the hackathon aims to unite European developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators in crafting real-world Web3 solutions. According to the IOTA Blog, the event promises more than $150,000 in prizes across five main tracks and additional bonus challenges. Focus on Real-World Solutions Moveathon Europe, powered by IOTA, is designed to be a launchpad for projects that address critical needs in finance, identity, and supply chains. Participants will work on a feeless, eco-friendly infrastructure, promoting sustainable and impactful innovation. The event builds on the success of the first IOTA Moveathon held in the APAC region earlier this year. Competitive Tracks and Rewards The hackathon features five tracks that target pressing issues and opportunities within Europe: DeFi and Tokenization: Innovators can reimagine financial systems and explore new tokenization models. Digital Identity Track: Projects here focus on returning trust and data sovereignty to users. Supply Chain Track: Developers are challenged to enhance transparency and sustainability in industry supply chains. Open Advanced Track (Europe): This track invites seasoned developers to tackle broad challenges in sustainability, digital sovereignty, mobility, healthcare, and education. Open Novice Track: Designed for newcomers, this track offers a platform for fresh perspectives, with top projects receiving $1,000 each. The prize pool ranges from $5,000 to $35,000 per track, rewarding projects with the potential for real-world impact. Encouraging Diversity and Participation Moveathon Europe also promotes diversity through initiatives like the Empowering Female Builders Prize, which awards $1,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:22
Trump Family Crypto Ties In Crosshairs As Senate Democrats Push CFTC Power Grab

Trump Family Crypto Ties In Crosshairs As Senate Democrats Push CFTC Power Grab

A dozen Senate Democrats unveiled a comprehensive cryptocurrency regulatory framework Tuesday, directly challenging President Donald Trump‘s family business ties to digital assets. read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:18
Whales Buy $80.7M in Solana as $SOL Targets $225

Whales Buy $80.7M in Solana as $SOL Targets $225

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/whales-buy-80-7m-in-solana-as-sol/
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:18
Five Major Crypto Projects Now Competing to Launch Hyperliquid’s USDH

Five Major Crypto Projects Now Competing to Launch Hyperliquid's USDH

TLDR Sky (formerly Maker) is the fifth crypto protocol to bid on helping Hyperliquid launch USDH stablecoin Sky’s proposal promises a 4.85% yield on USDH, higher than Treasury Bill rates The stablecoin would be “natively multichain” using LayerZero protocol Sky offered $25 million to grow DeFi on Hyperliquid Competing bids come from Native Markets, Frax, [...] The post Five Major Crypto Projects Now Competing to Launch Hyperliquid’s USDH appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 18:17
Senate Democrats Propose Bipartisan Crypto Market Regulation Framework

Senate Democrats Propose Bipartisan Crypto Market Regulation Framework

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bipartisan-crypto-market-regulation-framework/
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:17
How high can DOGE price go when a Dogecoin ETF is approved?

How high can DOGE price go when a Dogecoin ETF is approved?

Dogecoin price could rise toward $0.50 next, then $1 or higher once a spot DOGE ETF is launched, unlocking institutional capital. Key takeaways:The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF is expected to launch this week.A classic chart pattern hints at $0.50 DOGE price rally, with a $1.40-$3.65 longer-term target.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:16
Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Mistral AI has partnered with ASML to raise 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), raising its valuation to 11.7 billion euros ($13.8  million).
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 18:16
