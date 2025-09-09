2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Proposal With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

The post Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Proposal With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The battle over who will issue Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, has a new heavyweight entrant. Sky, formerly known as MakerDAO, submitted a proposal to power USDH that leans on its $8 billion balance sheet, seven-year operating history, and a B- S&P credit rating – the first ever issued to a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. USDH powered by Sky The best stablecoin offers so much more than just a stable medium of exchange – it should also deliver highly efficient returns, generated by actively developing, building and growing the ecosystem it lives in. By using Sky to power USDH, the Hyperliquid… — Rune (@RuneKek) September 8, 2025 Hyperliquid, which handled nearly $400 billion in trading volume last month, has invited issuers to compete for the right to deploy USDH. The exchange holds $5.5 billion in USDC deposits, roughly 7.5% of that stablecoin’s supply, making the contract one of the most lucrative in DeFi. Validators are set to vote on September 14, with the Hyperliquid Foundation abstaining. Sky’s proposal highlights features few rivals can match. It offers 4.85% returns on all USDH held on Hyperliquid, a rate above Treasury bills, with revenue earmarked for HYPE buybacks and the Assistance Fund. It also pledges $2.2 billion in instant redemption liquidity through its Peg Stability Module, giving institutional traders confidence they can move in and out at scale. Beyond yield and liquidity, Sky is promising ecosystem investment. Its proposal includes a $25 million “Hyperliquid Genesis Star,” modeled after Spark, a token farm within Sky that has attracted more than $1 billion in TVL. Sky said this would bootstrap DeFi on Hyperliquid and potentially attract billions in deposits. The protocol also pledged to migrate its native buyback engine, with more than $250 million in annual profits, onto Hyperliquid. Other bidders have framed their offers differently.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:37
MegaETH and Ethena Introduce USDm Stablecoin to Subsidize Sequencer Costs

TLDR MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena, backed by BlackRock’s tokenized Treasuries. USDm’s yield will cover MegaETH’s sequencer costs, lowering transaction fees. USDm integrates into MegaETH’s ecosystem, reducing reliance on transaction fees. The stablecoin aims to provide a sustainable, low-fee model for Ethereum layer-2. MegaETH, an Ethereum layer-2 protocol, has announced the launch of its [...] The post MegaETH and Ethena Introduce USDm Stablecoin to Subsidize Sequencer Costs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 18:36
Grayscale Files for Spot Chainlink ETF With Staking

The post Grayscale Files for Spot Chainlink ETF With Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has filed for a Chainlink spot ETF in the US. The investment firm wants to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF. If approved, the new ETF would be listed on NYSE Arca under the GLNK ticker. Grayscale Investments has officially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Grayscale Chainlink Trust into a spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF. The formal 19b-4 application contains a pivotal detail: a provision that would allow the proposed ETF to stake a portion of its LINK holdings to generate yield for its investors. If the SEC approves the proposal, the fund would be listed on the NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GLNK, establishing a new type of regulated crypto product in the U.S. market. Why is On-Chain Yield a Game-Changer for ETFs? By including staking directly in the filing, Grayscale is attempting to merge on-chain yield with a traditional, regulated investment vehicle. The proposal specifies that the GLNK ETF could use third-party providers to stake its LINK tokens, creating an additional stream of returns for shareholders on top of any price appreciation. This move suggests the next wave of crypto ETFs won’t just be about providing market access; they’ll be about integrating the unique financial mechanics of the assets themselves. Related: Can Grayscale ETFs Push ADA Above $0.88 and DOT Toward $5.70? According to Grayscale’s filing, the proposed ETF product will offer direct exposure to the price of LINK. The firm will rely on Coinbase Custody Trust Company as the fund’s custodian, which would be listed on NYSE Arca under the GLNK ticker, as earlier stated. So, How Would the GLNK ETF Actually Work? Depending on the tax and regulatory conditions, the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF plans to stake a portion of its LINK assets. That would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:32
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Makes Another Crypto Investment! Here Are the Details

The post Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Makes Another Crypto Investment! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, continues to expand its crypto-focused investments. Ark Invest Invests $4.5 Million in BitMine Shares, Sells Robinhood Shares The company acquired $4.46 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares, according to a transaction disclosure. The purchases were made through three different exchange-traded funds (ETFs) held by Ark Invest. According to the data, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 67,700 BitMine shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) 21,890, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) 12,360. BitMine (BMNR), known for its Ethereum treasury, is the world’s largest institutional Ethereum holder with approximately 1.78 million ETH. Shares of the company closed at $43.79 on Monday, up 4.16%, and were up 0.71% in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, Ark Invest trimmed some of its positions on the same day. The ARKW fund sold 43,728 shares of Robinhood (HOOD) worth approximately $5.13 million. Despite the sell-off, Robinhood shares rose strongly on Monday, closing up 15.8% at $117.28. The surge came after S&P Global announced it would include Robinhood in the S&P 500 index. Ark Invest’s recent moves suggest it is both increasing its interest in crypto-focused companies and taking strategic rebalancing steps within its portfolio. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cathie-woods-ark-invest-makes-another-crypto-investment-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:31
Stablecoin Licensing in 2025: HSBC and ICBC Set to Apply in Hong Kong

HSBC and ICBC, the world’s leading bank in terms of assets, are looking at the license application of stablecoins in Hong Kong. It comes in the wake of a new regulatory framework of stablecoins in the region. The shift signals the interest of great banks in penetrating into the enrichment of digital currency in Hong […]
Tronweekly2025/09/09 18:30
The fundraising stack web3 teams need now

The post The fundraising stack web3 teams need now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. EigenLayer just turned the seemingly impossible into something trivial. With its latest upgrade, projects can now export Ethereum’s (ETH) battle-tested security to other networks — starting with Base — by flipping a few switches. No rewrites, no weeks of engineering. What used to be a migration headache is now a configuration decision. Summary Fundraising is stuck in the past — too many teams still hack raises together with spreadsheets and custom contracts, wasting weeks and adding risk. Composability is the fix — just as standards transformed infrastructure, fundraising stacks can be built from audited modules, account abstraction wallets, and cross-chain tools like CAIP and USDC’s CCTP. The payoff is speed + trust — assembling from standards can cut setup time by 85%, lower audit costs, and deliver a seamless investor experience with clear disclosures and real-time vesting data. Fundraising is part of the product — the raise is the first impression of your governance and discipline; when UX is smooth and transparent, it builds trust that lasts beyond launch. Fundraising stacks should work the same way. Too many teams are still patching raises together with custom contracts, spreadsheets, and chat threads. It’s slow, risky, and wastes precious runway. The next generation of fundraising stacks will be ready for investors on day one and built to work across chains without rework. Composability changed infrastructure — fundraising is next Infrastructure builders aim to hide cross-chain complexity under the hood while keeping security intact. Account abstraction has already introduced smart accounts to everyday users, allowing for gasless payments, bundled transactions, and social recovery. Ethereum’s upcoming Pectra upgrade goes even further, letting legacy wallets switch to smart-wallet logic. That unlocks the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:29
People Are Being Thrown In U.K. Prisons Over What They’ve Said Online. Can Free Speech Be Saved?

The post People Are Being Thrown In U.K. Prisons Over What They’ve Said Online. Can Free Speech Be Saved? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the U.S. free speech is a First Amendment right. getty There’s something rotten in the state of once-great Britain. It is decaying morally, culturally, politically and economically. There’s no better example of this debilitating decline than the U.K.’s plunge into the kind of speech censorship usually associated with tinpot Third World dictatorships. The recent arrest at London’s Heathrow airport of a noted Irish comedian, Graham Linehan, for the “crime” of three politically incorrect tweets vividly illustrates how far Britain has fallen. After being detained for several hours, Linehan was released on the condition he not post any more tweets until his case is adjudicated. Starting with the Magna Carta in 1215, when nobles first curbed the unlimited powers of the monarch who has ever since been dubbed “Bad King John,” England, in fits and starts, began the trek toward individual rights that happily set it apart from other European powers. In the 1600s the British parliament firmly established its predominance over the king, while Europe saw the rise of absolute monarchies in the then-great continental powers of Spain and France. The growth of property rights in England was summed up in the phrase, “A man’s home is his castle.” The American colonies took this trend to its logical conclusion with the Declaration of Independence, whose 250th anniversary we celebrate next year. Thankfully, the U.S. Constitution contains the First Amendment, guaranteeing the right of free speech. What a contrast this right is with what’s now happening in the Sceptred Isle. For years, the U.K. has, with increasing vigor, been curbing what one is allowed to say, all in the name of fighting racism, sexism, Islamophobia, transgenderism, climate-change denial and whatever else the woke extremists conjure up. In actions one expects from China and North Korea, British police zealously examine social…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:27
XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Now Supports RLUSD Payments, But Not XRP

Prominent XRP treasury company VivoPower International announced that its electric vehicle subsidiary now accepts payments in Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.  VivoPower unveiled the initiative yesterday, emphasizing that customers and partners of its electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo, can now make payments in RLUSD. The support addresses inefficiencies in the cross-border payments sector, encompassing high transaction costs and lengthy wait times. RLUSD to Address Inefficiencies in Traditional Transfers The firm stated that these inefficiencies are evident in developing markets where its customers and partners incur high transaction costs. However, Tembo aims to streamline its international payment processes via RLUSD integration. It highlighted that RLUSD offers near-instant settlement at a fraction of the cost for traditional transfers. The press release also highlighted RLUSD’s key features, including its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. It also mentioned that the stablecoin is backed by short-term U.S. treasuries, USD deposits, and other cash equivalents. Beyond reducing VivoPower’s transaction costs, the adoption of RLUSD aims to improve efficiency, foster innovation, and expand the company’s digital treasury. Top Lawyer Reacts The announcement drew attention from the XRP community. Some proponents interpret the move as a positive development for the token. Meanwhile, legal expert Bill Morgan clarified that VivoPower’s subsidiary, Tembo, only supports RLUSD payment, not XRP itself. This clarification is important as some community members often assume that businesses adopting Ripple-related payment solutions also use XRP directly. In this case, VivoPower’s subsidiary adopted Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD as a payment method.. https://twitter.com/Belisarius2020/status/1965152741241880738 Limited Impact on XRP? Although Ripple issues RLUSD on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, Morgan points out that the majority of its supply has been minted on Ethereum. This suggests that the latest RLUSD adoption may have a limited direct impact on XRP, given the stablecoin’s heavier presence on Ethereum. Earlier speculation suggested that rising demand for RLUSD could boost XRP activity. This is partly because transactions involving RLUSD on the XRPL require fees to be paid in XRP, which also drives demand for the native token. However, since RLUSD is primarily minted on Ethereum, as Morgan suggested, VivoPower’s adoption of the stablecoin may have only a limited impact on XRP. At the time of writing, RLUSD has a total market capitalization of $728.33 million. XRP trades at $3.03, up over 4% today. Meanwhile, VivoPower is no stranger to the XRP community. Following its $121 million fundraiser, VivoPower disclosed plans to establish an XRP-focused reserve. It also unveiled plans to acquire $100 million worth of Ripple shares, alongside 211 million XRP tokens from the company’s holdings at discounted rates.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 18:27
Eric Trump Touts Crypto As 'Greatest Hedge To Real Estate' As His Bitcoin Mining Company Makes An Impressive Wall Street Debut

Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC), deemed cryptocurrency as the “greatest hedge” to real estate and a rapidly growing industry unlike any other.read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:26
Big News! CRED MINER Launches “One-Click Multi-Currency Mining” for Simultaneous Mining of DOGE, XRP, and SOL for More Stable Returns!

CRED MINER debuts one-click mining for DOGE, XRP and SOL with smart auto allocation, green energy data centers, and instant daily profit payouts.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 18:25
