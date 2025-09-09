People Are Being Thrown In U.K. Prisons Over What They’ve Said Online. Can Free Speech Be Saved?

In the U.S. free speech is a First Amendment right. getty There's something rotten in the state of once-great Britain. It is decaying morally, culturally, politically and economically. There's no better example of this debilitating decline than the U.K.'s plunge into the kind of speech censorship usually associated with tinpot Third World dictatorships. The recent arrest at London's Heathrow airport of a noted Irish comedian, Graham Linehan, for the "crime" of three politically incorrect tweets vividly illustrates how far Britain has fallen. After being detained for several hours, Linehan was released on the condition he not post any more tweets until his case is adjudicated. Starting with the Magna Carta in 1215, when nobles first curbed the unlimited powers of the monarch who has ever since been dubbed "Bad King John," England, in fits and starts, began the trek toward individual rights that happily set it apart from other European powers. In the 1600s the British parliament firmly established its predominance over the king, while Europe saw the rise of absolute monarchies in the then-great continental powers of Spain and France. The growth of property rights in England was summed up in the phrase, "A man's home is his castle." The American colonies took this trend to its logical conclusion with the Declaration of Independence, whose 250th anniversary we celebrate next year. Thankfully, the U.S. Constitution contains the First Amendment, guaranteeing the right of free speech. What a contrast this right is with what's now happening in the Sceptred Isle. For years, the U.K. has, with increasing vigor, been curbing what one is allowed to say, all in the name of fighting racism, sexism, Islamophobia, transgenderism, climate-change denial and whatever else the woke extremists conjure up. In actions one expects from China and North Korea, British police zealously examine social…