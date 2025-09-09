2025-09-11 Thursday

Solana (SOL) Nears Final Barriers to All-Time High: Price Analysis

Solana (SOL) Nears Final Barriers to All-Time High: Price Analysis

Solana (SOL) is in cruise mode as it heads towards what could be the last two barriers before getting back to its all-time high of $295. Will the $SOL bulls push it over these obstacles? How is $SOL performing against $ETH and $BTC?
Cryptodaily 2025/09/09
Little Pepe Presale Hits $25M, Almost Sold Out Before Ethereum L2 Launch

Little Pepe Presale Hits $25M, Almost Sold Out Before Ethereum L2 Launch

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is quickly attracting attention, having raised over $25M of its $25.4M target. Given that the presale is ~98% complete, it’s your final chance to hop in before it goes live on central exchanges and its price likely leaps higher. Its early demand stems from its utility. While $LILPEPE looks like $PEPE’s baby […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/09
Tether surpasses several ETFs to become top Bitcoin accumulator

Tether surpasses several ETFs to become top Bitcoin accumulator

The post Tether surpasses several ETFs to become top Bitcoin accumulator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Tether is one of the largest corporate accumulators of Bitcoin over the last 12 months, adding more coins to its treasury than nearly all spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On Sept. 8, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared data showing that the stablecoin issuer secured more than 27,700 BTC in the past year. Of that amount, around 7,900 BTC were placed directly into the reserves backing USDT, while an additional 19,800 BTC were allocated to Twenty One Capital (XXI), a digital asset treasury fund to which Tether contributes. Tether Bitcoin Holdings vs US Spot ETFs (Source: Ardoino) The purchases put Tether ahead of several mid-tier ETF inflows, including VanEck’s HODL, Bitwise’s BITB, Ark 21Shares’ ARKB, and WisdomTree’s BTCW. Yet the stablecoin operator’s buying remains modest compared with heavyweights like BlackRock’s IBIT, which absorbed 394,600 BTC, Grayscale’s mini Bitcoin trust, which added 44,200 BTC, and Fidelity’s FBTC with 27,900 BTC. Ardoino’s breakdown highlights how the company has divided its Bitcoin strategy between backing its stablecoin and building longer-term investment positions. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Tether’s Bitcoin embrace Tether began its structured Bitcoin acquisition in May 2023, pledging to allocate 15% of quarterly profits to the asset. That commitment established the company as one of the few major corporate actors with a standing policy to direct profits into Bitcoin. However, its strategy has also faced scrutiny. Recently, YouTuber Clive Thompson claimed Tether had sold more than $1 billion worth of Bitcoin to help fund a $1.6 billion gold purchase, citing changes in the company’s public asset disclosures. Ardoino responded by saying the decline…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09
Need Precision Plankton Counts? Why YOLOv5 Shines, But YOLOv8 Adapts

Need Precision Plankton Counts? Why YOLOv5 Shines, But YOLOv8 Adapts

YOLOv5 hits 97% precision on zooplankton; YOLOv8’s DFL handles class imbalance, boosting excrement hits despite scant labels.
Hackernoon 2025/09/09
Bitcoin’s next bull run may be fueled by $7 trillion cash pile

Bitcoin's next bull run may be fueled by $7 trillion cash pile

US money market funds hit a record $7.26 trillion, sparking debate over potential cash rotation into crypto and equities especially Bitcoin.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/09
Unfair Tactic to Reduce Debts: What Russia Thinks of US’s Stablecoin Policy

Unfair Tactic to Reduce Debts: What Russia Thinks of US's Stablecoin Policy

The post Unfair Tactic to Reduce Debts: What Russia Thinks of US’s Stablecoin Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A senior Russian advisor has suggested that the US may be shifting part of its national debt into stablecoins and gold. The move, he claimed, could help reduce the debt’s real value and reset the financial system. Anton Kobyakov, a special advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the statement at the Eastern Economic Forum, raising questions about Washington’s broader monetary strategy. Russia’s US Advisor Points to Debt Strategy Kobyakov argued that the United States is exploring new ways to manage its $35 trillion debt. He said, “The US is changing rules in both the gold and cryptocurrency markets to counter falling confidence in the dollar.” Sponsored Sponsored Russia just accused the US of using crypto to wipe out its $35T debt. Putin’s adviser Kobyakov says Washington will shove debt into stablecoins, devalue it, and reset the system.pic.twitter.com/IwmiLYp2ic — TFTC (@TFTC21) September 8, 2025 According to Kobyakov, the government could place part of its debt in stablecoins, which he described as a “crypto cloud.” By doing so, he claimed, the US would reduce the value of its debt and begin “from scratch.” He also compared the approach to past US strategies during the 1930s and 1970s, when global financial adjustments shifted costs onto other nations. Kobyakov emphasized that gold and stablecoins represent alternative currencies for global markets. He suggested that by integrating them, the US seeks to protect its position in a changing monetary landscape. For this point, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also agrees that digital dollar-pegged assets could strengthen, not weaken, the dollar’s role worldwide. US Legislation and Global Reactions In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a framework for issuing and trading stablecoins backed by fiat or collateral such as US Treasuries. Supporters argue the move gives regulatory clarity and preserves the dollar’s influence…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09
Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor

Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor

The post Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09
California Man Gets 51 Months for Laundering $37M in Cambodia-Based Crypto Scam

California Man Gets 51 Months for Laundering $37M in Cambodia-Based Crypto Scam

California resident Shengsheng He received a 51-month federal prison sentence for laundering $36.9 million from victims in an international crypto investment scam operated from Cambodia-based centers. The court ordered $26.8 million in restitution for victims of the elaborate scheme. He, 39, of La Puente, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business as a former co-owner of Bahamas-based Axis Digital Limited. The criminal network induced U.S. victims to transfer funds through social media interactions, telephone calls, and online dating services. A Complex International Money Laundering Network The conspiracy involved overseas co-conspirators contacting American victims through unsolicited communications to gain trust before promoting fraudulent digital asset investments. Scammers falsely told victims their investments were appreciating while stealing the transferred funds. According to the DOJ, over $36.9 million in victim funds flowed from U.S. bank accounts to a single Deltec Bank account in the Bahamas opened under Axis Digital Limited’s name. He and co-conspirators directed the bank to convert victim funds into Tether stablecoin and transfer converted funds to Cambodia-controlled digital wallets. Cambodian co-conspirators then distributed USDT to scam center leaders throughout the region, including operations in Sihanoukville. The money laundering infrastructure spanned multiple countries while maintaining the appearance of legitimate business operations. Eight co-conspirators have pleaded guilty, including Chinese national Daren Li, in U.S. custody since April 2024, and Lu Zhang, who managed U.S.-based money launderer networks. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering charges. He co-founded Axis Digital with Jose Somarriba, while Chinese national Jingliang Su joined as director, participating in digital asset conversions. Somarriba and Su each pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for operating unlicensed money transmitting businesses. Escalating DOJ Crypto Crime Enforcement The Justice Department has secured increasingly severe sentences for crypto-related crimes throughout 2025. In May, Alex Mashinsky, former Celsius CEO, received 12 years in prison for defrauding customers of $4.7 billion through fraudulent lending practices and token manipulation. Prosecutors had sought 20 years for Mashinsky, calling his actions “deliberate and calculated” rather than market misjudgment. He admitted to using customer deposits to pay promised yields while making risky, unsecured loans and falsely claiming financial stability. Similarly, in July, Nicholas Truglia saw his sentence increased from 18 months to 12 years after failing to pay $20.4 million in restitution from a $22 million crypto fraud scheme. The judge criticized Truglia’s lavish lifestyle while owing victims substantial amounts. That same July, Rowland Marcus Andrade received seven years for wire fraud and money laundering linked to AML Bitcoin, raising $10 million through false promises about cryptocurrency capabilities. He laundered over $2 million for personal expenses, including Texas real estate and luxury vehicles. Most recently, in an August 18 ruling, Charles Parks III, known as “CP3O,” received one year for cryptojacking schemes that defrauded cloud computing providers of $3.5 million in resources. He used fake corporate identities to mine nearly $1 million worth of crypto using stolen computing power. These enforcement patterns indicate federal authorities are pursuing lengthy sentences for crypto crimes regardless of scale. Cases range from million-dollar schemes to multi-billion-dollar platform collapses with consistent emphasis on victim restitution. Growing Threat of International Crypto Scams Crypto fraud losses reached $2.2 billion in the first half of 2025, according to CertiK security reports. Wallet breaches caused $1.7 billion in losses across 34 incidents, while phishing scams accounted for $410 million across 132 attacks. The Cambodia-based scam network targeting American victims follows established patterns of international criminal organizations exploiting crypto’s cross-border capabilities. Recent Treasury sanctions against 19 Myanmar and Cambodia entities revealed the scope of forced labor operations behind these scams. In fact, the US Treasury mentioned that the scam networks have defrauded Americans of over $10 billion in 2024 alone. These criminal organizations use debt bondage and violence to coerce victims into targeting American citizens, mainly through crypto fraud schemes
CryptoNews 2025/09/09
Aethir: Q3 network revenue is expected to exceed $39 million, which is expected to set a record

Aethir: Q3 network revenue is expected to exceed $39 million, which is expected to set a record

PANews reported on September 9th that the decentralized cloud infrastructure project Aethir stated on the X platform: "July and August were record-breaking months for Aethir, with an average monthly revenue of approximately $13 million. September is not over yet, and the third quarter is currently expected to be our strongest quarter. Our network revenue this quarter is expected to exceed $39 million, a 20% increase from the second quarter (US$32.6 million)."
PANews 2025/09/09
SwissBorg hacked for $41M in Solana after Kiln API compromise

SwissBorg hacked for $41M in Solana after Kiln API compromise

The post SwissBorg hacked for $41M in Solana after Kiln API compromise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto wealth management platform, said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the API of its staking partner Kiln, draining about 193,000 Solana tokens from its Earn program.  The SwissBorg app and other Earn products were not impacted by the hack, the company wrote in a post on X. The stolen SOL (SOL) tokens were worth roughly $41 million at time of writing. Source: Swissborg The breach originated with Kiln, a staking infrastructure provider that powers yield products on blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum. An API attack targets the software “bridge” that connects two systems. In SwissBorg’s case, its app relied on Kiln’s API to communicate with Solana’s staking network. By compromising the API, hackers were able to manipulate requests and siphon off funds. SwissBorg said that despite the hack, the company remains in good financial health, daily operations are unaffected and the affected users will be contacted directly by email. Related: Crypto users urged to take extreme care as NPM attack hits core JavaScript libraries  A “bad day” but not a fatal blow SwissBorg CEO Cyrus Fazel hosted an X Space on Monday shortly after the company’s statement that it had been hacked. According to Fazel, the breach only impacted users depositing Solana tokens in its Earn program, which accounts for about 1% of its customer base and 2% of total assets. “It’s a big amount of money, but it doesn’t put SwissBorg at risk,” the spokesperson said. SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program lets users deposit SOL through its app to earn staking rewards, using the infrastructure provided by Kiln. The product was part of SwissBorg’s wider suite of Earn offerings on assets like BTC and ETH, designed to give retail users simple access to staking yields without managing validator nodes or DeFi protocols directly. The company pledged to reimburse affected users,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09
