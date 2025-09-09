2025-09-11 Thursday

XRP Price Prediction and Cardano News While Layer Brett Steals the Spotlight

The crypto market never slows down. XRP is holding around $2.87, and Cardano trades near $0.83, both maintaining steady positions but showing little explosive momentum. Meanwhile, a new contender, Layer Brett, is shaking things up in its crypto presale at just $0.0055. Built on an Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, it’s bringing meme culture and real [...] The post XRP Price Prediction and Cardano News While Layer Brett Steals the Spotlight appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 19:00
Switchboard: SWTCH airdrop is now open for inquiry, and claims will open at 20:00 today

PANews reported on September 9 that the Switchboard Foundation announced that the SWTCH airdrop is now open for inquiry. Applications will begin at 20:00 Beijing time and will end in 30 days.
PANews2025/09/09 18:57
Three Cuts, Bitcoin at $200K? What’s at Stake in the Fed’s September Meeting

The post Three Cuts, Bitcoin at $200K? What’s at Stake in the Fed’s September Meeting appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The debate over U.S. interest rate cuts may reach a turning point at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on September 16-17, 2025. Markets are betting that the Fed could deliver as many as three cuts this year, starting with a possible 50 basis point reduction next week. Three Rate Cuts in the US? Analysts from …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 18:55
Major Banks Vie for Hong Kong’s Scarce Stablecoin Licenses

The post Major Banks Vie for Hong Kong’s Scarce Stablecoin Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong’s financial regulator has received expressions of interest from at least 77 institutions seeking a limited number of initial stablecoin licenses, as major global and regional banks move to secure market position. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and its Hong Kong arm, ICBC (Asia), reportedly notified the regulator of their intent, joining […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/major-banks-vie-for-hong-kongs-scarce-stablecoin-licenses/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:55
CryptoQuant: The accumulated amount of BTC in "accumulation addresses" has exceeded 266,000, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 9th that CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost stated that demand for BTC accumulation addresses is surging, and this particular type of address, known as "accumulation addresses," has just hit a new high in terms of BTC accumulation. As of September 5th, these addresses had accumulated over 266,000 BTC, setting a new all-time high for their holdings. "Accumulation addresses" are defined as wallets that have conducted at least two transactions involving a minimum amount of Bitcoin and have never executed any sell transactions. Therefore, these addresses can be associated with the behavioral characteristics of long-term holders. Amidst booming corporate treasuries, Bitcoin's growing adoption, and its increasing acceptance as a store of value, it appears that significant amounts of Bitcoin are being accumulated with the explicit intention of long-term holding.
PANews2025/09/09 18:54
Solana Whales Rotate Capital Into Based Eggman $GGs, a New Crypto Token Presale on Base

The post Solana Whales Rotate Capital Into Based Eggman $GGs, a New Crypto Token Presale on Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets thrive on movement, and in 2025, token presales remain one of the most watched opportunities. Investors often track the best crypto presale to buy right now because it combines early access with community-driven growth. Recently, attention has shifted toward Based Eggman ($GGs), a new crypto token presale on Base that merges gaming, streaming, and memes into one ecosystem. The project is already gaining traction as part of the broader list of top crypto presales. At the same time, Solana and Bonk continue to shape market discussions, showing how different sectors of the market feed into each other. Based Eggman ($GGs): A Blend of Culture & Utility Based Eggman ($GGs) is a unique entry into the current wave of crypto presales. It is not just a memecoin but a full gaming and streaming hub built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network.  Designed for speed and low fees, it makes onboarding simple while giving players a direct way to earn and spend $GGs across multiple activities. The platform blends gaming, memes, and social experiences. Every game played, meme shared, or live stream watched connects back to the $GGs token.  Unlike many token presales, it has already raised $38,000 USDT and sold more than 4.8 million tokens at a presale price of $0.006389 each. These numbers reflect growing interest in its ecosystem. What makes it stand out in the list of crypto presale projects is its multi-chain vision. Starting on Base but planning expansions to Solana, BSC, and Ethereum, Based Eggman shows how presale crypto tokens can go beyond short-term hype. Its mix of culture, technology, and usability positions it as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. Solana Price Outlook The $213 level has become a key resistance mark for Solana, with the weekly chart showing repeated tests of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:54
Pantera Capital Taps Symbolic’s Sam Lehman as Junior Partner for Crypto-AI Strategy

TLDR Sam Lehman joins Pantera Capital as junior partner to deepen its crypto-AI investment strategy. A significant portion of Pantera Fund V’s $1 billion target will focus on crypto-AI investments. Lehman brings expertise from Symbolic Capital to Pantera, having co-invested in several deals. Pantera recently led a $43 million funding round for Sahara AI, a [...] The post Pantera Capital Taps Symbolic’s Sam Lehman as Junior Partner for Crypto-AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 18:54
Boost Few-Shot Instance Accuracy 12% Without Fine-Tuning

By enriching prototype features, the method resists neural collapse and transfers across domains with up to 22% relative gains.
Hackernoon2025/09/09 18:53
Kazakhstan President Proposes State-Backed Crypto Fund Comprising ‘Promising’ Assets

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pushed his plan to form a “full-fledged” crypto ecosystem by creating a state-backed reserve fund. “It is advisable to create a State Fund of Digital Assets on the basis of the National Bank’s Investment Corporation,” he said in his annual address on Monday. He said that the structure will accumulate a strategic crypto reserve consisting of “promising assets.” Tokayev has urged the government to review tax incentives for investors, adding that “priority should be given to projects that are significant and beneficial to the country’s economy.” President Tokayev’s $1B Plan in High-Tech and Fintech Sectors Besides, the President announced plans for up to $1 billion in a program aimed at fostering technological growth. “The Government should prepare it jointly with the National Bank,” he noted. Further, he called on second-tier banks to actively invest in the real sector, stressing the initiative should start immediately. President Tokayev also said that it is important for the National Bank and the Kazakh government to find effective ways to maximise the amount of money banks can put into the economy. Such laws should address “issues of attracting new market participants, promoting technologies in the financial system, and liberalizing the circulation of digital assets.” Introduction of Digital Tenge President Tokayev pledged to expand the digital tenge, which is already being used for financing projects through the National Fund. “The digital tenge can be used in the republican and local budgets, as well as in the budgets of state holdings,” he added. Furthermore, he stressed the benefits of mass digitization, at the same time warning about cybersecurity risks. The President pointed to the increasing threat of online fraud and the creation of an anti-fraud centre to combat cybercrimes. “It is necessary to create a more intelligent system that will allow for the prevention of cybercrime,” he said
CryptoNews2025/09/09 18:52
SUI Price Rises, But Hits The $3.50 Mark

The post SUI Price Rises, But Hits The $3.50 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 09, 2025 at 08:55 // Price The price of Sui (SUI) is trading in a bearish trend zone, below the moving average lines. Sui price long-term prediction: bearish The cryptocurrency has been trading above the current support at $3.27 but below the moving average lines. The price indicator suggests that the coin will fall further below the current support level. For now, however, the price is rising as it tries to break above the 21-day SMA level. If the buyers push the price above the moving averages, the altcoin could rally to its previous high of $4.40. Should the bears overcome the current support at $3.27, SUI will drop to a low of $2.19. Meanwhile, the altcoin is struggling below the 21-day simple moving average. SUI is at $3.45 at the time of writing. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40 Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60    SUI price indicators analysis The 21-day SMA barrier has hindered the uptrend as the price bars are below the moving average lines. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are above the moving average lines, indicating that the cryptocurrency will continue to rise. The price movement was slowed down by the dominance of doji candlesticks.  SUI/USD price daily chart – September 8, 2025 What’s next for Sui? SUI is trading sideways, above the $3.15 support but below the $3.50 resistance level. Since September 8, the uptrend has paused at $3.50. In previous price action, the price of the cryptocurrency remained below $3.50 for four days on 26 August before retreating. Today, the altcoin continues to trade below its recent high in anticipation of an uptrend. SUI/USD price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 18:52
