Vietnam approves five-year pilot program for crypto asset trading market
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Zhitong Finance, Vietnam has approved a five-year pilot project for the crypto asset trading market.
PANews
2025/09/09 19:08
Outset PR Reports Brazil Now Drives 62% of LATAM’s Crypto-Native Media Traffic in Q2
As the cryptocurrency ecosystem rapidly grows across Latin America (LATAM), data reveals a sharp geographic divide in how audiences consume crypto-related news.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/09 19:06
Crypto treasuries’ degrees of separation
The post Crypto treasuries’ degrees of separation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Paging Kevin Bacon: Crypto treasuries’ degrees of separation Crypto treasury firms and the venture capitalists that back them are finding ever more creative (and complicated) ways to offset retail investor disinterest. On September 8, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced that it had acquired another 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million, bringing its market-leading stash to 636,460 tokens. Investors didn’t appear impressed, pushing the stock down sharply in the early hours of Monday’s trading, before the stock rallied somewhat to close at $329.90 (-1.8%). Strategy’s single-page press release of its latest buy omits the full details of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, which shows that $200.5 million worth of the sum raised came via issuing new MSTR shares. Just $16.7 million came from two of Strategy’s ‘at the market’ (ATM) vehicles, STRF and STRIK. Meaning MSTR shareholders just got diluted. Again. Strategy suffered a reputational blow on September 5 as the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that MSTR wasn’t being added to the S&P500 index. The rejection came despite the company ostensibly meeting the criteria—market cap, trading volume, net income, etc.—for inclusion. (The next opportunity will come in December.) But Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) did make the grade, possibly because it has significant business operations, whereas Strategy’s formerly core business analytics software unit has become an afterthought in the company’s quest to buy up to 7% of all the BTC that will ever exist. Following this rejection, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor got a little salty in a tweet showing a chart of the decidedly non-GAAP metrics by which he presents the value of his company’s BTC holdings. However, while Strategy failed to make the S&P500, Saylor can content himself with having personally made the grade for another exclusive 500-member club. According to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 19:05
HYPE Rockets to $55 as Lion Group’s Bold Reallocation Sparks Market Frenzy
Hyperliquid climbs to record highs as Lion Group bets big, swapping Solana and Sui for HYPE accumulation strategy.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 19:04
Unveiling The Market’s Current Stance
The post Unveiling The Market’s Current Stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling The Market’s Current Stance Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling the Market’s Current Stance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 19:02
Crypto Funds Bleed $352 Million Weekly Outflows Despite Optimism Over Fed Cuts: Report
The post Crypto Funds Bleed $352 Million Weekly Outflows Despite Optimism Over Fed Cuts: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Funds Bleed $352 Million Weekly Outflows Despite Optimism Over Fed Cuts: Report | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 19:01
This $7T cash pile is predicted to fuel the next Bitcoin bull run and ATH altseason
The post This $7T cash pile is predicted to fuel the next Bitcoin bull run and ATH altseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Could Bitcoin and Ethereum new highs come before 2025’s close? Total assets in US money market funds climbed to a record $7.26 trillion for the week ending September 3, a seven-day jump of about $52.37 billion, according to data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI). ICI’s weekly report to the Federal Reserve, released Tuesday, shows retail money market funds adding $18.90 billion, pushing their total to $2.96 trillion. Institutional funds saw an even larger increase from $33.47 billion to $4.29 trillion. The researchers believe most of the money could trickle into more riskier assets like Bitcoin and altcoins, which could cause a Q4 2025 bull market run. Market analysis: Cash rotation into crypto feasible A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in highly liquid, short-term debt instruments such as US Treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. Investors became fond of MMFs during the COVID-19 crisis of early 2020, when many considered the vehicles as “safety nets” from market turmoil. Crypto analysts see the buildup in money market funds as a potential fuel for the next rally in digital assets. David Duong, Institutional Head of Research at Coinbase, asserted that rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could push outflows from these funds into riskier assets like equities and cryptocurrencies. “There is over $7 trillion inside money market funds, and all of that is retail money,” Duong said in an interview earlier this week. “As those rate cuts start to come in, all of that retail cash flow is really going to enter other asset classes such as equities, crypto, and others.” Economists expect the Federal Reserve to lower its target interest rate at its September 16 meeting, with market pricing in at least a 25-basis-point cut. Around 19% of Polymarket predictions anticipate a 50-basis-point…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 19:00
Low-Rank Matrices, NP-Hardness, and the Roadblocks to Quantum-Inspired Hardware
This article explores the intersection of graph theory, NP-complete problems, and hardware constraints in solving Ising models with optical annealers. It highlights how low-rank graph structures, mappings like the knapsack and scheduling problems, and precision limits shape computational hardness. Despite challenges in scaling, modified formulations such as constrained number partitioning offer adaptable testbeds for SPIM devices, balancing complexity with practical resource limits.
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 19:00
A Detailed Overview of TensorFlow Core APIs
This article explains TensorFlow Core—the low-level, composable APIs for developers who need fine-grained control: researchers, framework authors, and power users extending Keras. It outlines use cases (custom layers/losses/optimizers, bespoke training loops, distribution with DTensor, advanced metrics), shows how Core underpins tools like Keras, TF Model Optimization, and TF Graphics, and highlights non-ML scientific workloads (physics sims, ray tracing, constrained optimization). You’ll meet the core building blocks—tf.Tensor/Variable/TensorArray, primitive ops, tf.math/linalg/random, tf.function, tf.GradientTape, DTensor, and tf.saved_model—plus guidance: don’t re-implement high-level APIs just to copy Keras; combine them when it helps. For hands-on learning, jump to the Quickstart for TensorFlow Core and the Build with Core tutorials.
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 19:00
Beyond the BlockDAG Buzz: Pepeto’s Presale Shows the Real Best Crypto to Buy Now
Which presale could lead the 2025 bull run and deliver the kind of breakout investors are chasing? The market is full of new tokens, but not all are built for long-term success. Among the noise, Pepeto (PEPETO) is standing out. While BlockDAG has attracted curiosity, Pepeto is gaining stronger momentum thanks to audited contracts, whale [...] The post Beyond the BlockDAG Buzz: Pepeto’s Presale Shows the Real Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 19:00
