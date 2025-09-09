Crypto treasuries’ degrees of separation

The post Crypto treasuries’ degrees of separation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Paging Kevin Bacon: Crypto treasuries’ degrees of separation Crypto treasury firms and the venture capitalists that back them are finding ever more creative (and complicated) ways to offset retail investor disinterest. On September 8, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) announced that it had acquired another 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million, bringing its market-leading stash to 636,460 tokens. Investors didn’t appear impressed, pushing the stock down sharply in the early hours of Monday’s trading, before the stock rallied somewhat to close at $329.90 (-1.8%). Strategy’s single-page press release of its latest buy omits the full details of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, which shows that $200.5 million worth of the sum raised came via issuing new MSTR shares. Just $16.7 million came from two of Strategy’s ‘at the market’ (ATM) vehicles, STRF and STRIK. Meaning MSTR shareholders just got diluted. Again. Strategy suffered a reputational blow on September 5 as the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that MSTR wasn’t being added to the S&P500 index. The rejection came despite the company ostensibly meeting the criteria—market cap, trading volume, net income, etc.—for inclusion. (The next opportunity will come in December.) But Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) did make the grade, possibly because it has significant business operations, whereas Strategy’s formerly core business analytics software unit has become an afterthought in the company’s quest to buy up to 7% of all the BTC that will ever exist. Following this rejection, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor got a little salty in a tweet showing a chart of the decidedly non-GAAP metrics by which he presents the value of his company’s BTC holdings. However, while Strategy failed to make the S&P500, Saylor can content himself with having personally made the grade for another exclusive 500-member club. According to the…