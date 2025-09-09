Colson Montgomery Is A Cornerstone For Rebuilding White Sox

The post Colson Montgomery Is A Cornerstone For Rebuilding White Sox appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 5: Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with Curtis Mead #29 after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on September 5, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) Getty Images Colson Montgomery has been compared to Corey Seager since his high school years in Indiana. The link no longer seems like shallow prospect hype, however, as the oversized shortstop is putting his skills as a power hitter on display for the White Sox, who still can use all the good news they can get. While skeptics will wisely point to the small sample size, Sox general manager Chris Getz and manager Will Venable must be getting awfully excited. Montgomery has barely been in the big leagues for two months but has already put his name alongside a couple of franchise icons (and another hard-core punisher of baseballs). When the left-handed-hitting Montgomery lined a 1-2 slider from Keider Montero into the right-field seats at Comerica Park last Friday, it gave him 18 home runs in a 37-game stretch that began on July 22. In the White Sox’s 125 seasons, they’ve only had three hitters amass home runs that quickly over the same stretch of games: Hall of Famers Frank Thomas and Jim Thome, and Albert Belle in 1998, when he set the franchise record of 49. This is serious business, as Twins All-Star Byron Buxton noted last week. “Just a baller,” Buxton told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Kyle Williams last week. “He goes up there and he takes great at-bats, quality at-bats. Honestly, it looks like he’s been in the league for a couple of years … just seems like a big leaguer.” Montgomery was picked 22nd overall in the first round of…