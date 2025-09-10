2025-09-11 Thursday

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$250 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on September 10th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $250 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $155 million in long positions and $95.1081 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $52.618 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $41.9696 million.
PANews2025/09/10 23:30
Shiba Inu Price And Pepe Coin Sentiment Split While Traders Favor Rollblock As The Trending Market Alternative

Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 23:30
Bitwise CIO Anticipates “Solana Season” as ETF Approval and Treasury Buys Increase

TLDR Bitwise CIO predicts a strong Q4 for Solana, similar to BTC and ETH, driven by ETF inflows and corporate treasury purchases. Solana is primed for an end-of-year rally with growing ETF filings and substantial treasury buys, including $1.65 billion commitment. Solana’s faster transactions and lower costs position it to capture more decentralized finance and [...] The post Bitwise CIO Anticipates “Solana Season” as ETF Approval and Treasury Buys Increase appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 23:29
PsiQuantum secures $1 billion in Series E funding to accelerate quantum computers

PsiQuantum has secured $1 billion in Series E funding, valuing the company at $7 billion.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 23:26
BNB Smashes $905 ATH, Is $1,000 the Next Big Target?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bnb-smashes-905-ath/
Coinstats2025/09/10 23:25
BAY Miner expands offerings with new cloud mining options

BAY Miner offers regulated cloud mining that turns XRP holdings into USD income, even amid market volatility. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/10 23:25
The Missing Link In Climate Modeling—The Maunder Minimum Has An Impact

The post The Missing Link In Climate Modeling—The Maunder Minimum Has An Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A general view of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, DC. Getty Images The recent Department of Energy Report, A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate, has created quite a stir in pointing out uncertainties in the science of global warming and climate change. One item of the report is labeled: “Moreover, solar activity’s contribution to the late 20th century warming might be underestimated [Section 8.3.1].” The DOE authors say that the total solar irradiance, TSI, or it’s effects, have been suppressed in climate modeling of earth’s temperature rise, by comparison with greenhouse gases (GHG). Our initial assessment tended to agree, but a deeper analysis was needed. This report provides that. Why is this important to the oil and gas industry? Because if solar activity is causing some of earth’s global warming, this could mean less is caused by GHG. Since the oil and gas industry is responsible for about 50% of worldwide GHG emissions, the industry would be less culpable for earth’s temperature rise. Let’s look into this. The Maunder Minimum. If there’s one single data point that conveys a strong message that the sun is involved in earth’s temperature over decades, it’s the Maunder Minimum. During my PhD studies on solar radiation, I learned that during the Maunder Minimum, about 1700 A.D., the earth was in a deep freeze. Scenes were painted of people skating on the River Thames, for example. The surprise is that there were no sunspots recorded for several decades at this time. Sunspots are a sign of the sun’s magnetic activity. Fewer sunspots means less activity, and lower radiation from the sun, called TSI (total solar irradiance). Hence lower temperature at earth. In climate topics it’s called solar forcing of earth’s temperature and global warming. A history…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:25
Pioneering Credit Union Stablecoin: Minnesota Gears Up for 2025 Launch

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Credit Union Stablecoin: Minnesota Gears Up for 2025 Launch The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking announcement from Minnesota is set to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the burgeoning digital asset space. St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU), a well-established institution with over $400 million in assets, is making headlines with its ambitious plan to launch the Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) by the close of 2025. This isn’t just any digital currency; it marks the anticipated debut of the very first credit union stablecoin in the United States, a move that could redefine how we perceive and use digital money within a trusted financial framework. CoinDesk has reported on this significant development, highlighting its potential impact. What is a Credit Union Stablecoin and Why is it Revolutionary? For many, the term “stablecoin” might sound complex, but its core concept is quite straightforward. A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. This stability makes them ideal for everyday transactions, unlike more volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. The truly revolutionary aspect here is that a credit union, an institution known for its member-centric approach and community roots, is venturing into this space. This move by SCFCU to issue a credit union stablecoin signifies a major step towards integrating digital assets into mainstream financial services. It offers a unique blend of innovation with the security and trust associated with a regulated financial institution. The Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) will be built on the Metal Blockchain, a robust blockchain banking stack developed by Metallicus. This infrastructure is specifically designed to support regulated financial services, making it a suitable and secure platform for SCFCU’s ambitious project. It’s an exciting time for members and the broader financial industry, as this initiative paves the way for future digital offerings. How Will the Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) Benefit Members and Beyond? The introduction of the Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) is poised to bring several compelling advantages, not just for SCFCU members but potentially for the wider financial ecosystem. Imagine a digital currency that combines the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology with the reliability of a U.S. dollar peg, all backed by a trusted credit union. Here are some key benefits: Faster, Cheaper Transactions: Stablecoins can facilitate near-instantaneous transactions with significantly lower fees compared to traditional banking rails, especially for cross-border payments and remittances. This can save members time and money. Enhanced Financial Inclusion: By offering a digital dollar, SCFCU could provide easier access to financial services for underserved communities, reducing reliance on cash and traditional banking infrastructure. It democratizes access to digital finance. Innovation in Payments: The CLDUSD could pave the way for new types of payment solutions, smart contracts, and programmatic finance within the credit union’s offerings. This opens up possibilities for automated and more flexible financial interactions. Digital Asset Gateway: For members curious about digital assets, the credit union stablecoin offers a safe, familiar, and regulated entry point. It’s an opportunity to explore the digital economy with guidance from their trusted financial partner. This initiative could set a powerful precedent, encouraging other credit unions and financial institutions to explore similar digital asset strategies. It’s a clear signal that traditional finance is actively exploring and embracing the potential of blockchain technology for real-world applications. Navigating the Path: Challenges and Opportunities for Credit Union Stablecoins While the prospect of a credit union stablecoin is incredibly promising, its journey will undoubtedly involve navigating various challenges. The regulatory landscape for stablecoins in the U.S. is still evolving, and SCFCU will need to work closely with federal and state regulators to ensure full compliance and robust consumer protection. This is a critical aspect for maintaining trust. Moreover, the credit union will face the important task of educating its members about this new digital offering. Building trust and understanding around a novel financial product is crucial for its successful adoption. Clear communication about its benefits, security, and how it differs from other cryptocurrencies will be essential. Competition from existing stablecoin providers and other digital payment systems also presents a challenge, requiring SCFCU to differentiate its offering. However, these challenges are overshadowed by significant opportunities: Setting a Standard: SCFCU has the chance to establish best practices for credit union involvement in digital assets, becoming a leader in this emerging field. Attracting New Members: The innovative nature of CLDUSD could appeal to a younger, tech-savvy demographic, expanding the credit union’s reach and relevance. Strengthening Member Relationships: By offering cutting-edge services, credit unions can deepen their relationships with existing members, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and service. Future-Proofing Finance: Embracing stablecoins positions credit unions at the forefront of digital financial innovation, ensuring their continued relevance in a rapidly changing world. The launch of the Cloud Dollar is not just about a new product; it’s about embracing the future of finance while upholding the core values of trust, community, and service that credit unions embody. This bold step could inspire a new era of digital financial services. A Bold Leap into the Digital Future with Credit Union Stablecoins The announcement from St. Cloud Financial Credit Union about their planned credit union stablecoin, the Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by the end of 2025 is more than just a news item; it’s a significant milestone. It represents a pioneering effort by a U.S. credit union to actively participate in the digital asset revolution. This initiative promises to blend the stability and trust of traditional finance with the efficiency and innovation of blockchain technology. As the financial world continues its rapid transformation, SCFCU’s bold move could inspire a new wave of innovation across the credit union sector, ultimately benefiting consumers with more efficient, accessible, and secure digital financial tools. The journey ahead will be watched closely, as it paves the way for a more integrated and digitally empowered economy. This is truly a moment of significant change. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD)? A1: The Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) will be the first credit union stablecoin in the U.S., launched by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU). It’s a digital currency pegged to the U.S. dollar, designed for stable value and efficient transactions. Q2: When is the CLDUSD expected to launch? A2: St. Cloud Financial Credit Union plans to launch the Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) by the end of 2025. Q3: Which blockchain will the CLDUSD be issued on? A3: The Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD) will be issued on the Metal Blockchain, a blockchain banking stack from Metallicus, designed for regulated financial services. Q4: What are the main benefits of using a credit union stablecoin? A4: Benefits include faster and cheaper transactions, enhanced financial inclusion, new payment innovation opportunities, and a secure, regulated gateway for members to engage with digital assets. Q5: Are there any risks or challenges associated with this launch? A5: Yes, challenges include navigating evolving stablecoin regulations, educating members about the new technology, and competing with existing digital payment solutions. However, the opportunities for innovation and setting new industry standards are significant. Do you find this pioneering step by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union exciting? Share your thoughts and this article with your network to spread the word about the future of finance! Let’s discuss how credit union stablecoins could reshape our financial landscape. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Credit Union Stablecoin: Minnesota Gears Up for 2025 Launch first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/10 23:25
United States MBA Mortgage Applications climbed from previous -1.2% to 9.2% in September 5

The post United States MBA Mortgage Applications climbed from previous -1.2% to 9.2% in September 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:22
Storing bij Linea legt netwerk stil: oorzaak nog onduidelijk

De Linea blockchain kreeg vanochtend te maken met een opvallende storing. Gedurende 46 minuten werd er geen enkel blok geproduceerd, iets wat vragen oproept over de betrouwbaarheid van het netwerk. Volgens data van Lineascan viel de blokproductie stil tussen blok #23145386 en #23145387, een ongebruikelijke situatie voor een Ethereum layer... Het bericht Storing bij Linea legt netwerk stil: oorzaak nog onduidelijk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/10 23:22
