Upping Tempo: Stripe’s planned L1 challenges Ethereum to move faster
The post Upping Tempo: Stripe’s planned L1 challenges Ethereum to move faster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe and Paradigm are plotting to launch a new platform that some have likened to a “Libra that lived.” The chain, Tempo, aims to bring stablecoin-powered payments onchain at a scale Stripe is uniquely positioned to deliver. The announcement came with heavyweight design partners, such as Visa, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, Shopify, and the sketching of an architecture: not an Ethereum layer-2, but a new L1, optimized for predictable fees, sub-second finality, gas-in-stables, and 100,000+ TPS. The Ethereum community was mostly nonplussed. Why Tempo is an L1 — and why should we care Paradigm’s Matt Huang laid out the case. “Tempo will be a permissionless chain. On day 1, anyone will be able to deploy a token, and anyone will be able to transact on the chain…We’ll start with a permissioned validator set to get going and decentralize further from there.” Huang framed the decision to go L1, not L2, as both technical and political. “Building a network for global payments will require bringing together thousands of partners that may not trust us, or Stripe, or anyone as a platform. We think a decentralized validator set — for the chain itself — is a necessary requirement for those partners, and to ensure that the chain is unquestionably neutral in the long run.” On its face, that sounds a lot like Ethereum, and the new chain will be built on Reth and therefore EVM-compatible. But Huang also cited UX features L2s don’t currently offer natively — like multi-token gas support via an enshrined AMM, payments-specific lanes, sub-second finality, and with opt-in privacy features. Paradigm has been a major Ethereum proponent and develops the Reth execution client, boosting the network’s client diversity. That detail drew particular attention from Ethereum core devs, since just days earlier, a critical bug in Reth caused synced nodes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:17