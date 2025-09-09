2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Ronin Seizes Ethereum’s Power

Ronin Seizes Ethereum’s Power

The post Ronin Seizes Ethereum’s Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a groundbreaking step, Ronin Network has aligned itself with Ethereum by incorporating the OP Stack from Optimism, aiming to bolster its prowess in the NFT and gaming sectors of the blockchain industry. This adoption marks Ronin’s strategic move to enhance its scalability and security, potentially opening new avenues for expansion and improvement within its […] Continue Reading:Ronin Seizes Ethereum’s Power Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ronin-seizes-ethereums-power
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016721+3.85%
OP
OP$0.7646+0.73%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:25
Бөлісу
AJ Lee’s WWE Return Is Bigger Than Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee’s WWE Return Is Bigger Than Wrestlepalooza

The post AJ Lee’s WWE Return Is Bigger Than Wrestlepalooza appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 5: AJ Lee makes he entrance during SmackDown at Allstate Arena on September 5, 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images AJ Lee’s return to WWE is a once-in-a-generation comeback—10 years in the making. She came out of the Divas era without ever getting her roses, often stuck in short matches and thrown-together programs that limited her potential. Now she’s back alongside her husband, CM Punk, who made his own WWE comeback in 2023 after nearly a decade away. A clash with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza feels inevitable, with the show carrying the weight of WWE’s ESPN debut. The same card also features Brock Lesnar’s return to the ring against John Cena. Lesnar’s appearance looks like a one-off, or maybe the start of a brief run. Lee’s return is different. Bodyslam reports that she signed a multi-year, full-time deal with WWE, ensuring fans will see plenty of her on Raw and SmackDown after Sept. 20. To understand why the 38-year-old’s return matters so much today, you have to look back at the era she came from, and how she helped set the stage for the women’s revolution that followed. Once upon a time, AJ Lee stood atop WWE’s Divas Division. She carried the division as its standard-bearer, booked at the center of storylines, and reigned as a three-time Divas Champion who became an icon of her era. The problem: that era belonged to a bygone time when WWE routinely placed women in awkward spots on the card, often as filler between men’s programs that carried more weight. Even as champion featured on television and Premium Live Events, Lee couldn’t escape the limitations of the old regime. She excelled as an in-ring technician and played a…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.12%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014207-3.27%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:24
Бөлісу
Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: We are exploring the possibility of granting recognition to qualified overseas crypto trading platforms in accordance with cross-border regulatory requirements

Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: We are exploring the possibility of granting recognition to qualified overseas crypto trading platforms in accordance with cross-border regulatory requirements

PANews reported on September 9 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Caroline D. Pham, acting chairperson of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said in a recent speech that the agency is exploring whether overseas cryptocurrency trading platforms that follow strict crypto-asset-specific rules (such as the EU's MiCA framework) can be recognized under U.S. cross-border regulatory provisions. Previously, the agency had reiterated its long-standing regulatory framework for Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs), allowing some non-U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges that are already regulated by foreign regulators to directly serve U.S. traders by registering with the CFTC as FBOTs (rather than designated contract markets (DCMs)).
DAR Open Network
D$0.03298+2.29%
Union
U$0.00938-1.47%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22615+5.90%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 19:24
Бөлісу
Ripple Continues to Expand Banking Partnerships in Europe! Here’s the Latest Partnership

Ripple Continues to Expand Banking Partnerships in Europe! Here’s the Latest Partnership

The post Ripple Continues to Expand Banking Partnerships in Europe! Here’s the Latest Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain company Ripple continues to expand its banking partnerships in Europe. The company has signed a new agreement with leading Spanish bank BBVA to integrate its digital asset custody technology into the bank’s crypto services. Ripple Expands Digital Asset Custody Partnership with BBVA in Spain BBVA recently launched Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading and custody services for individual clients. Under the new partnership, these services will be powered by Ripple’s digital asset custody infrastructure. The move comes as the European Union’s MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) law, which regulates crypto-asset services, has come into force. “Thanks to the framework provided by MiCA, banks have begun to confidently offer the digital asset services their customers demand,” said Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s European General Manager. Ripple Custody was created last year when the company acquired the Swiss-based crypto custody firm Metaco. BBVA had previously implemented this technology in Switzerland and Türkiye. BBVA Head of Digital Assets Francisco Maroto emphasized that the integration will enable the bank to offer end-to-end, secure custody services to its clients. Ripple currently holds more than 60 regulatory licenses worldwide. The Spanish deal strengthens the company’s position in Europe and signals a shift in how traditional banks approach cryptocurrency. Instead of relying on third-party providers, banks are opting to develop their own services with trusted infrastructure partners. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-continues-to-expand-banking-partnerships-in-europe-heres-the-latest-partnership/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,365.71+1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-1.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+3.14%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:22
Бөлісу
Big News: Washington Accused of Using Crypto to Escape $37 Trillion Debt Burden

Big News: Washington Accused of Using Crypto to Escape $37 Trillion Debt Burden

The post Big News: Washington Accused of Using Crypto to Escape $37 Trillion Debt Burden appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Anton Kobyakov, a senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the United States is preparing to use cryptocurrency to wipe out its $35 trillion national debt. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Monday, Kobyakov alleged that the US is “trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets.” …
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016552+7.46%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/09 19:22
Бөлісу
What Time Does Documentary ‘AKA Charlie Sheen’ Debut On Netflix?

What Time Does Documentary ‘AKA Charlie Sheen’ Debut On Netflix?

The post What Time Does Documentary ‘AKA Charlie Sheen’ Debut On Netflix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Sheen in “aka Charlie Sheen.” Netflix The two-part documentary “aka Charlie Sheen,” which examines the tumultuous life of the Two and a Half Men, Wall Street and Platoon star, is new on Netflix this week The official logline for the documentary reads, “With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you’ve never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor.” ForbesWhat’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?By Tim Lammers The documentary features interviews with Sheen, his ex-wife, actor Denise Richards and actors Sean Penn, Chris Tucker and Jon Cryer. The documentary also features interviews with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre, Sheen’s actor/producer brother Ramon Estevez, Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss. The son of esteemed actor Martin Sheen and brother of Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen appears to be ready to discuss his wild ways in the trailer for aka Charlie Sheen, saying, “When you get a lot of shame about a lot of stuff … shame is suffocating. I lit the fuse, you know, and my life turned into everything it wasn’t supposed to be.” Later in the trailer, Sheen said, “The stuff that I plan on sharing, I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist.” ForbesWhy Guillermo Del Toro Is Auctioning Off His Prized Collection Of MemorabiliaBy Tim Lammers Sheen, whose acting credits also include Major League and Hot Shots! and the TV series Spin City and Anger Management, also noted that nothing was going to be off-limits in the documentary. In addition to Sheen’s struggles with addition, he revealed in 2015 that he was HIV positive. Directed by Andrew Renzi, aka Charlie…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.12%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00407+1.49%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0465-0.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:21
Бөлісу
Russia Says U.S. Will Use Stablecoins to Wipe Out $35T Debt

Russia Says U.S. Will Use Stablecoins to Wipe Out $35T Debt

Russia claims US wants to shift massive debt pressure into the crypto cloud and gold markets Officials insist stablecoins strengthen dollar power while critics warn of hidden global debt transfer tricks. Russia has accused Washington of planning to offload its massive debt obligations through cryptocurrency and gold. Anton Kobyakov, adviser to President Vladimir Putin, said [...]]]>
Union
U$0.00938-1.47%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016552+7.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08938+3.38%
Бөлісу
Crypto News Flash2025/09/09 19:21
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Core devs claimed Knots operators were inflating statistics

Bitcoin Core devs claimed Knots operators were inflating statistics

The post Bitcoin Core devs claimed Knots operators were inflating statistics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core devs falsely claimed this week that almost 40% of Knots nodes — Core’s biggest competitor — had been double counted, giving a false impression of its actual size. Citing a technical critique of the number of reachable nodes running Knots, they alleged (before deleting many of their posts) that as much as 39% of nodes — 1,758 of 4,468 — were double-counted due to an alleged “sybil attack designed to inflate the number of Knots users.” For context, the two most popular versions of software for Bitcoin node operators are Core with approximately 80-88% dominance, followed by Knots at approximately 12-19% dominance.  The exact percentage depends on the estimation methodology. Read more: Cøbra warns that Knots could threaten Core’s reference status Claiming 2/5ths of Knots nodes are fake Bitcoin developer SuperTestnet fueled skepticism on Monday over the quantity of Knots nodes connected to the internet. He briefly believed he found evidence that node operators were artificially inflating the number of nodes running its software. Node tracking dashboards like Coin.Dance estimate as much as 19% of nodes on the Bitcoin network are running Knots. However, SuperTestnet alleged that pro-Knots sybil attackers were inflating those numbers. After de-duplicating the data, he claimed Knots’ real dominance might have been closer to 12.3%. Other observers were skeptical that any meaningful sybil attack was occurring in favor of Knots. To the contrary, the rise in Knots nodes might have been “largely all organic” and coincided with purchases of hardware as well as ideological disagreements against Core driving Knots adoption. Another skeptic of SuperTestnet’s analysis zoomed out to a larger timeframe to visually demonstrate the naturally trending increase in Knots. A better explanation for ‘most of the recent gap up’ Soon, Bitcoin hardware company Start9 chimed in on SuperTestnet’s analysis, explaining that up to…
RealLink
REAL$0.06231+2.53%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012004-5.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-1.28%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:20
Бөлісу
Christie’s Shuts Down NFT Department and Moves Sales to Larger Categories

Christie’s Shuts Down NFT Department and Moves Sales to Larger Categories

TLDR Christie’s has closed its digital art department and will now sell NFTs under broader art categories. The closure follows the NFT market’s downturn and aligns with leadership changes at Christie’s. Christie’s previously led major NFT sales, including Beeple’s $69 million piece, but now faces an uncertain future. The digital art market has experienced a [...] The post Christie’s Shuts Down NFT Department and Moves Sales to Larger Categories appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.15949-0.56%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14219+17.14%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004417-0.78%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/09 19:19
Бөлісу
Upping Tempo: Stripe’s planned L1 challenges Ethereum to move faster

Upping Tempo: Stripe’s planned L1 challenges Ethereum to move faster

The post Upping Tempo: Stripe’s planned L1 challenges Ethereum to move faster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe and Paradigm are plotting to launch a new platform that some have likened to a “Libra that lived.”  The chain, Tempo, aims to bring stablecoin-powered payments onchain at a scale Stripe is uniquely positioned to deliver. The announcement came with heavyweight design partners, such as Visa, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, Shopify, and the sketching of an architecture: not an Ethereum layer-2, but a new L1, optimized for predictable fees, sub-second finality, gas-in-stables, and 100,000+ TPS. The Ethereum community was mostly nonplussed. Why Tempo is an L1 — and why should we care Paradigm’s Matt Huang laid out the case. “Tempo will be a permissionless chain. On day 1, anyone will be able to deploy a token, and anyone will be able to transact on the chain…We’ll start with a permissioned validator set to get going and decentralize further from there.” Huang framed the decision to go L1, not L2, as both technical and political. “Building a network for global payments will require bringing together thousands of partners that may not trust us, or Stripe, or anyone as a platform. We think a decentralized validator set — for the chain itself — is a necessary requirement for those partners, and to ensure that the chain is unquestionably neutral in the long run.” On its face, that sounds a lot like Ethereum, and the new chain will be built on Reth and therefore EVM-compatible. But Huang also cited UX features L2s don’t currently offer natively — like multi-token gas support via an enshrined AMM, payments-specific lanes, sub-second finality, and with opt-in privacy features. Paradigm has been a major Ethereum proponent and develops the Reth execution client, boosting the network’s client diversity. That detail drew particular attention from Ethereum core devs, since just days earlier, a critical bug in Reth caused synced nodes…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005076+6.41%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:17
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases