AJ Lee’s WWE Return Is Bigger Than Wrestlepalooza

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 5: AJ Lee makes he entrance during SmackDown at Allstate Arena on September 5, 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images AJ Lee's return to WWE is a once-in-a-generation comeback—10 years in the making. She came out of the Divas era without ever getting her roses, often stuck in short matches and thrown-together programs that limited her potential. Now she's back alongside her husband, CM Punk, who made his own WWE comeback in 2023 after nearly a decade away. A clash with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza feels inevitable, with the show carrying the weight of WWE's ESPN debut. The same card also features Brock Lesnar's return to the ring against John Cena. Lesnar's appearance looks like a one-off, or maybe the start of a brief run. Lee's return is different. Bodyslam reports that she signed a multi-year, full-time deal with WWE, ensuring fans will see plenty of her on Raw and SmackDown after Sept. 20. To understand why the 38-year-old's return matters so much today, you have to look back at the era she came from, and how she helped set the stage for the women's revolution that followed. Once upon a time, AJ Lee stood atop WWE's Divas Division. She carried the division as its standard-bearer, booked at the center of storylines, and reigned as a three-time Divas Champion who became an icon of her era. The problem: that era belonged to a bygone time when WWE routinely placed women in awkward spots on the card, often as filler between men's programs that carried more weight. Even as champion featured on television and Premium Live Events, Lee couldn't escape the limitations of the old regime. She excelled as an in-ring technician and played a…